Software-update: Factorio 1.1.7

Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen en verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kunt verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons Forum kun je terecht, in dit topic, voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 1.1.7 in de experimental-branch uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 1.1.7

Changes
  • Changed wire drawing to always have the same opacity regardless of ghost/electric poles being connected.
  • More specific error message when a blueprint cannot be flipped.
  • More specific message when copy pasting spidertron with equipment grid.
  • Color differentiation for robot overview on the map (yellow = construction, white = logistics, cyan = mobile, green = personal).
  • When dragging electric pole, the next pole is built once the max distance was reached instead of when it was exceeded.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed that blueprints containing offshore pumps couldn't be flipped. (92246)
  • Fixed spidertron leg could get permanently stuck when many ghost and entity avoidance requests stack up. (93050)
  • Fixed script error in entity transfers tutorial. (92587)
  • Fixed objective sound duplication in Tutorial level 01. (92099)
  • Renamed interface settings "show tutorial notifications" to "show tips and tricks notifications".
  • Fixed fast rebuilding pump to change direction. (92322)
  • Fixed that it wasn't possible to build train stop next to ghost rails. (93137)
  • Fixed uses of Enter as the confirm key. (92056)
  • Fixed that power pole dragging did not power all ghosts. (93115)
  • Fixed crash related to radar status. (93074)
  • Fixed that script was able to place overlapping rails when they were of different type. (93181)
  • Fixed that spidertron didn't move leg preventing ghost curved rail to be built in some cases.
  • Fixed that E to confirm didn't work on the connection error notice boxes.
  • Fixed ghost fast replace of pipe to ground.
  • Fixed that rail ghost was considered as colliding with rail to be deconstructed. (93227)
  • Fixed inserter's custom vector flip behavior in blueprints. (93191)
  • Fixed that power poles didn't keep their connection configuration when they died.
  • Fixed inserter status related to placing items into full chest in some cases. (93188)
  • Fixed a crash when installing mods due to the background simulation. (93322)
  • Fixed copying spidertron logistic filters didn't work correctly with empty filters. (93224)
  • Fixed trains limit could be violated when pasting settings onto train stop when it changes station name. (93458)
  • Fixed desync when changing value of LuaEntity::tree_stage_index. (93542)
  • Fixed that building constant combinator over ghost with different direction would not keep settings. (93622)
  • Fixed a crash related to modding rail signal wires. (93681)
  • Fixed that burner rocket silos didn't work correctly. (93640)
  • Fixed that the lab GUI would show incorrect research level if multiple levels were queued. (93256)
  • Fixed that the max-players settings didn't persist correctly between hosting games. (93361)
  • Fixed a crash when exiting the game while some notice boxes are visible. (93723)
  • Fixed blueprint chart rendering of rotated blueprints wasn't correct in some cases. (93609)
  • Fixed using script rendering animations in simulations would crash the game. (93443)
  • Fixed fast electric pole dragging logic with obstacles in the way. (91698)
  • Widened campaign level selection list box, so all of our level names can fit. (91661)
  • Fixed blueprint setup window left part being cut a little when there are so many components that they need a scroll bar. (92106)
  • Fixed that tips & tricks notification window was visible also when playing tutorial.
  • Fixed tips & tricks notice not being cleared when the tip was finished by playing tutorial before marking as read. (92261)
  • Fixed that changing parent style of a gui element didn't clear the internal style values and didn't resize it until the game was reloaded. (93070)
Scripting
  • Setting a tooltip on a 'slider' custom gui element will set the tooltip to both the body and the notch. (93069)
  • Added override_sound_type to LuaPlayer::play_sound, LuaSurface::play_sound, LuaGameScript::play_sound, and LuaForce::play_sound. (93067)
  • Added "item" to LuaSurface::create_entity. (93004)
  • Added create_build_effect_smoke to LuaEntity::clone(), LuaSurface::clone_area(), ::clone_brush(), and ::clone_entities().
  • Added LuaRecipePrototype::allow_inserter_overload read.
  • Added defines.train_state.destination_full.
  • Added LuaEntity::torso_orientation read/write.
  • Added LuaGameScript::font_prototypes read.
  • Added LuaFontPrototype.
  • Added LuaItemStack::create_grid().
Modding
  • Added RecipePrototype::allow_inserter_overload bool (true by default). When true, it increases the ingredient overload of the recipe by 4 times the current stack inserter stack size.
  • Added dynamic_recipe_overload_factor, minimum_recipe_overload_multiplier and maximum_recipe_overload_multiplier to utility constants.
  • Added train_auto_without_schedule_penalty to the train pathfinder utility constants.
Versienummer 1.1.7
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Factorio
Download http://www.factorio.com/download/experimental
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 07-01-2021 13:0725

07-01-2021 • 13:07

25 Linkedin

Bron: Factorio

Update-historie

06-'21 Factorio 1.1.35 0
01-'21 Factorio 1.1.7 25
11-'20 Factorio 1.1.2 16
06-'20 Factorio 0.18.29 4
08-'19 Factorio 0.17.66 16
06-'19 Factorio 0.17.45 44

Factorio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Games

Reacties (25)

+1Kingeling
7 januari 2021 13:20
Voor diegene die Factorio misschien iets teveel van het goede vonden kan ik Mindustry aanraden (Als je ook van het Tower Defense genre houdt). Net even wat minder complex, maar wel transportbanden en resources combineren. Ook heel betaalbaar te verkrijgen op Steam, waarbij je de maker support.
+2AutCha
@Kingeling7 januari 2021 14:40
En mocht je wat abstracter willen zonder vijanden, maar gewoon relaxt transportbanden aanleggen, blueprints maken en fabriekjes bouwen in je eigen tempo, dan is shapez.io een leuke, betaalbare game op Steam.
0Kingeling
@AutCha7 januari 2021 14:50
Dank voor je tip!
0sampoo
@AutCha8 januari 2021 03:57
Je kunt Factorio ook eenvoudig zonder vijanden spelen. Kwestie van geen enemy bases laten genereren bij de start en je bent klaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sampoo op 8 januari 2021 04:13]

0daftpunk
@AutCha8 januari 2021 16:42
En de maker van Shapez.io heeft ook in de Tower Defense vorm:
YORG.io en YORG.io 3. Beiden ook erg leuk.
+1Ronosho
@Kingeling7 januari 2021 13:51
En voor de mensen die ook nog een 3D variant leuk vinden.
https://www.satisfactorygame.com/ Satisfactory
+2doxick
@Ronosho7 januari 2021 14:04
Persoonlijk research heeft aangetoond dat het aanleggen van je eerste kleine setup ongeveer van 18:00 tot +- 5:00 duurt, en het dan toch eigenlijk nog niet af genoeg is... ;-)

Verschrikkelijk verslavende spellen, zeker als je het multiplayer speelt!
+2Steenvoorde
@Ronosho7 januari 2021 14:48
Ja, maar Satisfactory is helemaal niet verslavend. Ik heb nu 700+ uur in mijn eerste save zitten en ik kan nog geen symptomen van verslaving ontdekken bij mezelf. :+
+1The Zep Man
@Kingeling7 januari 2021 13:26
Ook heel betaalbaar te verkrijgen op Steam, waarbij je de maker support.
En gratis op Android (zonder reclame/spam/verzameling persoonsgegevens). Andere versies van het spel zijn hier gratis te krijgen (naar beneden scrollen).

Voor het ondersteunen van de maker en het gemak is het beter om het spel op Steam te kopen, inderdaad.

Verder vind ik Factorio niet zo moeilijk. Maar wees gewaarschuwd. Er is een reden waarom het ook wel Cracktorio genoemd wordt. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 7 januari 2021 13:26]

+1Kingeling
@The Zep Man7 januari 2021 13:29
Het ging me met name om het ondersteunen van de maker idd, en je kan ook makkelijker multiplayer doen met je maten op steam.
Ik heb Factorio ook gespeeld en uitgespeeld, maar ik kan bij Mindustry de recepten uit mijn hoofd noemen en bij Factorio gaat dat echt niet meer... (could be me). Daarnaast vind ik de tower defense implementatie ook een leuke toevoeging ten opzichte van de eindeloze alien nests van Factorio.
+1sniek
@Kingeling7 januari 2021 13:38
"uitgespeeld"

Definieer; factorio uitspelen. Ik en mijn maatjes lezen aandachtig mee. ;)
+1qless
@sniek7 januari 2021 13:46
Uitspelen = eerste lancering, maar je kunt natuurlijk gewoon doorspelen
+2Kingeling
@qless7 januari 2021 14:01
Precies, dit. Maar ik denk dat Sniek en consorten in de fanatiekelingen hoek zitten met mods en de hele bende, en van mening zijn dat je nooit klaar bent :)
Ik heb ook best nog een tijd doorgespeeld, maar dan is er dus zoals gezegd geen einde aan.
+2sniek
@Kingeling7 januari 2021 14:26
Eerste lancering is tof.... Was mooi moment. Maar lancering per 30 seconden is een uitdaging waar we nu al heel wat uren in hebben zitten.... En nog niet zijn helaas. :D Zonder mods, alleen LTN omdat we anders de draad kwijtraken met treinen...
+1Magic Power
@sniek7 januari 2021 18:47
Treinen heb ik anders opgelost. Als ik even Coal als voorbeeld neem: Alle Coal load treinstations heten bij mij met dezelfde naam: Coal Load. Load stations gaan alleen aan als er genoeg Coal te halen is (voor meerdere treintjes), anders blijven ze uit. De treinen die Coal willen halen gaan dan eerst naar het dichtbijzijnste station dat 'aan' is om Coal te halen, tenzij de lijst treinen bij dat station te groot is, dan gaan ze naar de 2e dichtbijzijnste station dat 'aan' is, enz.

Alhoewel het in eerste instantie niet erop lijkt dat de treintjes verdeeld worden over de verschillende Coal stations, lukt dit erg goed in de maps waarin ik dit heb gebruikt. Sterker nog, dit heb ik voor alle grondstoffen zo gedaan: Iron/Copper/Stone Load enz. Zelfs voor stations als Green/Red/Blue Circuit Load enz.

En als het goed is zit er in de laatste 1.1 experimental versie een optie bij de stations om in te stellen hoeveel treinen er maximaal tegelijk naar dat station gaan. Dan kun je nog beter verdelen waar treinen naartoe gaan.
0tjelleaz
@sniek8 januari 2021 10:19
LTN is in mijn huidige base ook echt noodzakelijk.
Zit aan 133 uren in deze base, Heb de moeilijkheid eens verhoogd en nu is alles duurder.
Maar ooit zal ik er ook een lancering doen.

Eerste lancering is inderdaad tof. Ondertussen duurt dit in een nieuwe saven zo'n 7-8u.
+1YopY
@sniek7 januari 2021 13:45
denk dat het net zoiets is als Even Online winnen. Je hebt gewonnen als je stopt met spelen :+
0knirfie244
@sniek7 januari 2021 14:57
Alle achievements gehaald?
0sniek
@knirfie2447 januari 2021 15:16
Zoiets zo het kunnen zijn ja! :)
0dycell
@Kingeling7 januari 2021 13:32
Zojuist aangeschaft op IOS. Ik ben benieuwd maar voor een euro kun je niet fout gaan :)
Zeker niet als je de reviews ziet:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mindustry/id1385258906
+1jaenster
7 januari 2021 14:49
When dragging electric pole, the next pole is built once the max distance was reached instead of when it was exceeded.

Yeeeeeey
+1GTX2GvO
7 januari 2021 20:21
En versie 1.1.8 is nu ook al beschikbaar. :P
0L0g0ff
7 januari 2021 13:36
@Qwerty-273 ondertussen is factorio stable geworden sinds eind van vorig jaar.
Auteur+1Qwerty-273
@L0g0ff7 januari 2021 14:22
Klopt, maar 1.1.7 is wel een uitgave in de experimental-branch :)
+1daniels1989
@L0g0ff7 januari 2021 14:27
Factorio is eindelijk uit early access sinds eind vorig jaar, dat klopt. Maar ze houden voor hun versies nog steeds een stable en een experimental "branch" aan, zoals ze ook altijd in early access deden, waarbij 1.0.0 nu nog steeds stable is, en de 1.1.x versies experimental.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

