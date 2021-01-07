Versie 26.1.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De changelog voor versie 26.1.1 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
26.1.1 Hotfix Changes
- Fixed macOS 10.13 crash on startup
- Fixed decklink devices not working correctly
- Fixed browser source crashing on certain versions of macOS
- Fixed buttons not displaying text correctly on context bar when using Acri theme
- Fixed a bug with slideshow source where if you use randomize and have "restart when visible" active, it would not transition on activate
- Fixed a bug where duplicated scene items would not have their lock states duplicated
- Fixed a bug where the default canvas resolution would be scaled incorrectly if fractional scaling was enabled
- Fixed jack on Linux deadlocking on close
- Fixed jack on Linux going out of sync sometimes
- Added webp to image formats that you can browse when using the image source