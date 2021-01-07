Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: OBS Studio 26.1.1

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 26.1.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De changelog voor versie 26.1.1 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

26.1.1 Hotfix Changes
  • Fixed macOS 10.13 crash on startup
  • Fixed decklink devices not working correctly
  • Fixed browser source crashing on certain versions of macOS
  • Fixed buttons not displaying text correctly on context bar when using Acri theme
  • Fixed a bug with slideshow source where if you use randomize and have "restart when visible" active, it would not transition on activate
  • Fixed a bug where duplicated scene items would not have their lock states duplicated
  • Fixed a bug where the default canvas resolution would be scaled incorrectly if fractional scaling was enabled
  • Fixed jack on Linux deadlocking on close
  • Fixed jack on Linux going out of sync sometimes
  • Added webp to image formats that you can browse when using the image source

OBS Studio

Versienummer 26.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/26.1.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-01-2021 14:468

07-01-2021 • 14:46

8 Linkedin

Bron: OBS Studio

Update-historie

30-03 OBS Studio 27.2.4 11
03-03 OBS Studio 27.2.3 7
22-02 OBS Studio 27.2.1 1
15-02 OBS Studio 27.2 0
06-10 OBS Studio 27.1.3 0
29-09 OBS Studio 27.1.1 2
06-'21 OBS Studio 27.0.1 0
06-'21 OBS Studio 27.0.0 30
01-'21 OBS Studio 26.1.1 8
12-'20 OBS Studio 26.1 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

OBS Studio

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+15+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1bbob
7 januari 2021 15:07
Vorig jaar tijdje gebruik om beeld van 2 webcams te streamen via youtube.
Leuk freeware programma met veel mogelijkheden.
+1DonLexos
@bbob7 januari 2021 15:37
Inderdaad leuk programma, alleen geen freeware maar open source. ;)

Je mag wel degelijk bijdragen aan de ontwikkeling als je dit wil doen:
And as usual, if you would like to support our project, please check us out on Patreon or OpenCollective!
+1cy-gor25
7 januari 2021 15:56
De oplossing om Teams colleges op te nemen voor mij, handig
+1LaitSolaire
@cy-gor257 januari 2021 17:17
Ik ben er nu ook mee aan het werk in de Teams context. Moet nog wel veel uitvinden, maar het bied je uiteindelijk een bepaalde vrijheid die ik anders niet heb. Zo heb ik een extreem breed beeld, dat slecht gedeeld wordt omdat het bij studenten en collega's een smalle streep wordt. Via OSB kan ik een 'film'-gebied instellen van mijn scherm, mezelf erin plaatsen als ik daar de noodzaak van inzie, een logo... echt heel wendbaar en aanpasbaar terwijl je aan het opnemen bent. Ik heb het gevoel dat ik nog niet 20% van de mogelijkheden ontdekt heb (o.a. wat de beste settings zijn voor opnames). Voorlopig iig erg tevreden.
+1opa uche
7 januari 2021 15:54
Was DE uitkomst voor een kampfilm-avond op de vereniging maar dan vanwege corona via YouTube.
Alleen nog wat ruzie met dat starten van media en maken van een playlist.
0vdLee
7 januari 2021 16:25
Ik gebruik het om gameplay beelden op te nemen (1440p/60FPS). Een goede (gratis) oplossing voor écht scherp beeld, want opnemen via Windows Gaming is zwaar gecomprimeerd (lees: onduidelijk). De bitrate is voor mij wel erg verschillend; soms is het 6 GB/uur en soms wel tot 20 GB/uur. (uiteraard, dat hangt af van de scene die erg opgenomen wordt, maar toch)
0mbb
@vdLee7 januari 2021 19:33
Weet je ook een plug-in om hardware gebruik op te nemen / als overlay grafiek te projecteren, zodat je ziet war je belasting is op dat moment van je gameplay? (Zelf meer voor bug recording dan games, maar in principe zelfde gebruik)
Ik kan waarschijnlijk een tweede stream van OpenHardwareMonitor ofzo opnemen (en achtergrond eruit verwijderen met kleurfilters). Maar ik neem aan dat dat een zwaardere belasting is dan direct vanuit OSB projecteren, .als dat bestaat

[Reactie gewijzigd door mbb op 7 januari 2021 21:20]

0vdLee
@mbb8 januari 2021 14:18
Zelf gebruik ik MSI Afterburner (MSI maakt computeronderdelen waaronder videokaarten).

Je kunt dan je eigen overlay instellen, bijvoorbeeld GPU/CPU load, FPS en diverse temperaturen van je hardware. Je krijgt dan een overlay zoals in deze video bijvoorbeeld; https://youtu.be/XfRuX05ZL4Q

Succes!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True