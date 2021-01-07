Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 461.09 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 461.09 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat geen nieuwe mogelijkheden. Wel zijn er niet nader gespecificeerde beveiligingsproblemen verholpen en enkele fouten opgelost. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:

New Features and Other Changes
  • Added security updates for driver components
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [GeForce Experience]: The FPS counter is activated and the overlay appears on Windows Mail and Calendar applications.[200682565]
  • [GeForce GTX 750 Ti]: Blue-screen crash (UNEXPECTED KERNEL MODE TRAP) may occur. [3196164]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The desktop screen may flicker. [3200599]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The system may freeze with the screen displaying as solid color. [3203038]
  • [HDR]: With HDR enabled, black levels are incorrect, notably on LG OLED TVs. [200682795/ 3201305]
  • [Notebook][Lenovo Y740]: The notebook displays corruption after waking from sleep. [3178279]
  • Blue-screen crash (0x116) may occur upon resuming from sleep mode when three 4k monitors are connected. [3054239/3195884]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. [3220107]
  • [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken. [3169099]
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes. [3203114]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
  • [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
  • [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.
  • [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
  • [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in fullscreen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 461.09 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 631,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

07-01-2021 • 16:08

07-01-2021 • 16:08

26 Linkedin

Bron: nVidia

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (26)

-Moderatie-faq
-126025+18+20+30Ongemodereerd15
Wijzig sortering
+1DutchMuffin
7 januari 2021 16:19
Ik heb sinds 460.89 dat nvlddmkm willekeurig crashed. Mijn scherm wordt 5 seconden zwart en dan is nvlddmkm weer opnieuw opgestart. Althans dat zie ik in de logboeken terug. Sinds ik mijn scherm refreshrate naar 60hz heb gedaan komt het niet meer voor. Issue heb ik al bij Nvidia ingediend. Maar blijkbaar nog niet in deze update opgelost. Hebben meer mensen hier last van?

Kom je van een 5700XT naar een RTX3070 zit je weer met driver issues :P
+1duikje
@DutchMuffin7 januari 2021 18:33
Ja heb dit zelfde probleem, word veel meer melding van gemaakt op internet en lijkt alleen te gebeuren in situaties met een lage load zoals web browsen etc. In games heb ik het nog nooit gehad.
Er zijn ook bepaalde websites waar dit om de een of andere reden veel vaker voor lijkt te komen bij mij.
Met de vorige drivers heel vaak op Youtube, nu op een aantal andere sites en als het 1x gebeurd dan is het vaak 2 of 3x vlak achter elkaar en dan soms weer dagen niet.
+1Nokterian
@DutchMuffin7 januari 2021 19:54
Ah zie je wel heb daar nu ook opeens last van, soms is het en soms is het er niet ik word er gestoord van.

Wanneer gaan ze zulke issues nu serieus eens maken?

En ja ik kom ook van een 5700XT naar een 3070.
0Henkje.doc
@DutchMuffin7 januari 2021 16:39
Heb zelf ook een 3070 en geen problemen met dergelijke issue's.
Draai op 120 hz in dual screen setup.
0Mizgala28
@DutchMuffin8 januari 2021 00:00
Geen succes met deze driver qua G-Sync voor mij...

Sowieso mag Nvidia die drivers nodig fixen, ik kan al een poos geen G-Sync meer gebruiken tenzij ik met 1 monitor de boel draai (dit met een LG 27GL850)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mizgala28 op 8 januari 2021 00:05]

+1pimpchilla
7 januari 2021 17:18
In world of warcraft heb ik sinds de enerlaatste release flikkerende textures hier en daar. Zie hier niets over terug over known issues. Meerdere players hebben hier last van

Downgrade lijkt hier de optie (versie VOOR 460.89)
+1Pipooow
@pimpchilla8 januari 2021 00:16
Zelfde probleem vooral de bomen in Revendreth. Versie 457.51 was de laatste die het bij mij nog goed deed. Moet wel zeggen dat ik op een laptop speel met een GTX1050TI kaart dus niet het nieuwste van het nieuwste!

Tijdens BfA is er destijds wel een fix geweest vanuit nvidia. Toen was het vooral de skybox die knipperde bij mij en dat was daarna ook gelijk verholpen (Was vooral een drama op die techno-gnome eiland).
0Malovice
@pimpchilla7 januari 2021 19:06
Ik heb ditzelf ook Vooral in de maw.
Hiervoor hadden ze ook zo issue met een texture shader setting en die was er gewoon 2 jaar :(.
Hoop niet dat dit ook zolang gaat duren want dan loop je wel erg achter op een gegeven moment
0pimpchilla
@Malovice8 januari 2021 09:36
ja en dan denk je wat nou weer?

Bij downgrade van de drivert werk alles weer lekker.
0Nokterian
@pimpchilla7 januari 2021 19:50
Ja in Ardenweald viel het op niet zo zeer erg maar het is weer terug van weggeweest in BfA was het heel ernstig had toendertijd een topic gemaakt en werd uit eindelijk opgepakt en daarna gefixed nu is het weer terug, dit moet zo snel mogelijk opgelost worden.
+1Marctraider
7 januari 2021 17:28
Wanneer fixen ze nou eens die bug dat de gpu clock op max blijft draaien in idle?
[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]

Ik neem aan dat het deze bug is? Al minimaal paar maanden... Wss al veel langer...

Foei.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 7 januari 2021 17:28]

+1Beelzebassie
@Marctraider7 januari 2021 17:34
Staat je Power Management Mode in nVidia Control Panel op "Prefer maximum performance" i.p.v. "Optimal power" of "Adaptive"?
+1opblaashaas
7 januari 2021 17:17
[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]

Frametimings zijn gewoon stuk sinds November.
0Chrissie98
@opblaashaas7 januari 2021 20:33
Ik hoop echt dat ze dit binnenkort fixen, VR is gewoon unplayable momenteel
0opblaashaas
@Chrissie987 januari 2021 22:08
Rollback heeft het VR probleem opgelost voor mij.
Laatste versie die fatsoenlijk werkt is :

446.14-desktop-win10-64bit-international-dch-whql.exe
0Chrissie98
@opblaashaas8 januari 2021 18:07
Helaas ondersteund deze driver de 3070 niet :/ Toch bedankt voor de tip.

Heb net de nieuwste driver geinstalleerd, het gestutter is duidelijk minder geworden, maar helaas nog niet weg.
0Tr1pke
7 januari 2021 18:42
Zo raar dat we zoveel klachten zijn. Heb ik 2 jaar nog geen enkele crash meegemaakt met de Nvidia drivers ...
0questarey
@Tr1pke8 januari 2021 20:55
Dat is omdat de mensen zonder klachten minder vocaal zijn, redelijk logisch.
0Goof2000
7 januari 2021 20:57
Waarom wordt er nu naar de UK site van Nvidia gelinkt en niet naar: https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/drivers/
Deze site is een stuk makkelijker, daar kun je direct de download link vinden zonder inloggen of 6 velden in te vullen.
0mOBSCENE
@Goof20007 januari 2021 22:02
Daar zie ik alleen een directe link naar GeForce Experience. In 9/10 gevallen hoef je trouwens geen velden in te vullen, omdat de driver voor TITAN bijvoorbeeld ook drivers bevat voor mijn GTX 1050 (en vermoedelijk ook nog oudere generaties).

Overigens linkt NVIDIA tegenwoordig standaard naar de DCH-variant, waarbij het Control Panel niet meegeleverd is (die wordt dan bij Microsoft gedownload). Wil je liever de Standard-variant mét Control Panel, gebruik dan de geavanceerde zoekfunctie op: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/Find.aspx?lang=en-us

Ik vind het trouwens wel opmerkelijk dat NVIDIA "at random" security fixes doorvoert, waardoor je nu dus eigenlijk genoodzaakt bent om te upgraden naar de laatste versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mOBSCENE op 7 januari 2021 22:18]

0phpnuker
8 januari 2021 18:20
Eindelijk een driver met fixes voor mijn 1080Ti.
0Filiph
10 januari 2021 19:26
Hebben nog andere mensen hier ook last van geluidsonderdrukking van Nvidia Broadcast?
Opeens is het héél erg stuiterig
Heb gewone installatie uitgevoerd (snelle installatie) en dan was het misgelopen
En dan een schone installatie en probleem blijft..
Enkel bij mij?
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

