Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 461.09 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat geen nieuwe mogelijkheden. Wel zijn er niet nader gespecificeerde beveiligingsproblemen verholpen en enkele fouten opgelost. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:
New Features and Other Changes
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Added security updates for driver components
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [GeForce Experience]: The FPS counter is activated and the overlay appears on Windows Mail and Calendar applications.[200682565]
- [GeForce GTX 750 Ti]: Blue-screen crash (UNEXPECTED KERNEL MODE TRAP) may occur. [3196164]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The desktop screen may flicker. [3200599]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The system may freeze with the screen displaying as solid color. [3203038]
- [HDR]: With HDR enabled, black levels are incorrect, notably on LG OLED TVs. [200682795/ 3201305]
- [Notebook][Lenovo Y740]: The notebook displays corruption after waking from sleep. [3178279]
- Blue-screen crash (0x116) may occur upon resuming from sleep mode when three 4k monitors are connected. [3054239/3195884]
- [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. [3220107]
- [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken. [3169099]
- [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
- [Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes. [3203114]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
- [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.
- [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
- [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in fullscreen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]