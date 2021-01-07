Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PicoTorrent 0.24

PicoTorrent logo (75 pix) Versie 0.24 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Hoewel de broncode cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

PicoTorrent 0.24

We start the new year with a new release! It contains similar amount of bug fixes and feature additions, so pretty cool!

The main features this release is the new installer. It's been in the works for a while now and finally landed! Also, @DerianAndre has made a new application icon and also file type icons, which both look very nice.

We've also added IP filtering (blocklist) support based on eMule Security blocklists.

The bug fixes
  • Fix a Unicode bug in the 'Open file' dialog. (#1087)
  • Fixed a bug when removing trackers and tiers. (#1085)
  • Fixed a typo in PQL parsing. (#1084)
  • Fixed a Unicode issue with label names. (#1070)
  • Fixed the default language lookup to use English (en-US). (#1069)
  • Fixed a bug when restoring the main application window. (#1032)
  • Fixed an issue when not having any listen interfaces specified. (#1028)
  • Fixed an issue when adding duplicate magnet links. (#1027)
  • Fixed a few out-of-range issues in the torrent list view. (#1012)
The feature additions
  • Added IP filter/blocklist support. (#1083)
  • New application icon as well as icons for file type associations. (#1082)
  • Add support to set 'Seed mode' when adding torrents. (#1073)
  • Add connection limits to preferences. (#1072)
  • Add keyboard shortcut F1 to open the documentation. (#1071)
  • Add a brand new installer. (#983)
  • Improved PQL. (#1057)
The love (updated translations)
  • Japanese
  • Lithuanian
  • Portugese (Brazil)
  • Bulgarian
  • German
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Indonesian
  • Hebrew (Israel)
  • Polish
  • Greek
  • Arabic (Saudi Arabia)
  • Ukranian
  • Finnish
  • Italian
  • Georgian
  • Korean
  • Dutch
  • Norwegian Bokmål
  • Russian
  • Hindi

PicoTorrent

Versienummer 0.24
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PicoTorrent
Download https://github.com/picotorrent/picotorrent/releases/tag/v0.24.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-01-2021 16:182

07-01-2021 • 16:18

2 Linkedin

Bron: PicoTorrent

Update-historie

05-'21 PicoTorrent 0.25.0 4
01-'21 PicoTorrent 0.24 2
11-'20 PicoTorrent 0.23 9
10-'20 PicoTorrent 0.22 37
09-'20 PicoTorrent 0.21 30
09-'20 PicoTorrent 0.20 8
09-'20 PicoTorrent 0.19 4
01-'20 PicoTorrent 0.18 31
04-'18 PicoTorrent 0.15 26
04-'18 PicoTorrent 0.14 21
Meer historie

Lees meer

PicoTorrent

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Settler11
7 januari 2021 16:32
Top cliënt. Zeer klein, maar wel voldoende instellingen en mogelijkheden. En ook qua updates zit het wel snor met nieuwe features.

Ik mis alleen nog de optie om 'Download in folder' uit te zetten bij het toevoegen van een download.
0rain2reign
8 januari 2021 15:29
Gebruik her zelf bijna twee jaartjes met plezier als portable applicatie op mijn tools USB verzameling. Top client inderdaad. Echter niet bestemd voor gebruikers die meer uit hun programma willen halen via uitgebreide (extra) opties die je bijvoorbeeld in qBittorrent or Tixatie hebt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True