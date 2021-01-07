Versie 0.24 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Hoewel de broncode cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
PicoTorrent 0.24
We start the new year with a new release! It contains similar amount of bug fixes and feature additions, so pretty cool!
The main features this release is the new installer. It's been in the works for a while now and finally landed! Also, @DerianAndre has made a new application icon and also file type icons, which both look very nice.
We've also added IP filtering (blocklist) support based on eMule Security blocklists.The bug fixes
The feature additions
- Fix a Unicode bug in the 'Open file' dialog. (#1087)
- Fixed a bug when removing trackers and tiers. (#1085)
- Fixed a typo in PQL parsing. (#1084)
- Fixed a Unicode issue with label names. (#1070)
- Fixed the default language lookup to use English (en-US). (#1069)
- Fixed a bug when restoring the main application window. (#1032)
- Fixed an issue when not having any listen interfaces specified. (#1028)
- Fixed an issue when adding duplicate magnet links. (#1027)
- Fixed a few out-of-range issues in the torrent list view. (#1012)
The love (updated translations)
- Added IP filter/blocklist support. (#1083)
- New application icon as well as icons for file type associations. (#1082)
- Add support to set 'Seed mode' when adding torrents. (#1073)
- Add connection limits to preferences. (#1072)
- Add keyboard shortcut
F1to open the documentation. (#1071)
- Add a brand new installer. (#983)
- Improved PQL. (#1057)
- Japanese
- Lithuanian
- Portugese (Brazil)
- Bulgarian
- German
- Spanish
- French
- Indonesian
- Hebrew (Israel)
- Polish
- Greek
- Arabic (Saudi Arabia)
- Ukranian
- Finnish
- Italian
- Georgian
- Korean
- Dutch
- Norwegian Bokmål
- Russian
- Hindi