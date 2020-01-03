Versie 0.18 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de core cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
PicoTorrent 0.18
Let's start the new year with a freshly baked PicoTorrent release! It contains fixes for a bunch of reported issues. I've also replaced Breakpad with Crashpad for better error reporting. There's a new toggle in the General preferences to allow automatic crash reporting - turning this on makes it much easier for us to track crashes.
- The file list view has been fixed so it doesn't collapse when refreshing files, and it doesn't show -99 as progress for folders. #742
- Use IP addresses for listen interface. #743
- Close PicoTorrent when performing installer actions. #744
- Replace Breakpad with Crashpad for better crash reporting. #745
- Allow multi-selection in the torrent list view. #749
- Rasterbar-libtorrent has been updated, Geo IP lookups have been fixed, clearing column values when a torrent is paused. #750
- Store state for torrents added via magnet URI which haven't found any metadata. #787
- French updated. #753
- Russian updated. #789