Software-update: PicoTorrent 0.18

PicoTorrent logo (75 pix) Versie 0.18 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de core cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

PicoTorrent 0.18

Let's start the new year with a freshly baked PicoTorrent release! It contains fixes for a bunch of reported issues. I've also replaced Breakpad with Crashpad for better error reporting. There's a new toggle in the General preferences to allow automatic crash reporting - turning this on makes it much easier for us to track crashes.

  • The file list view has been fixed so it doesn't collapse when refreshing files, and it doesn't show -99 as progress for folders. #742
  • Use IP addresses for listen interface. #743
  • Close PicoTorrent when performing installer actions. #744
  • Replace Breakpad with Crashpad for better crash reporting. #745
  • Allow multi-selection in the torrent list view. #749
  • Rasterbar-libtorrent has been updated, Geo IP lookups have been fixed, clearing column values when a torrent is paused. #750
  • Store state for torrents added via magnet URI which haven't found any metadata. #787
  • French updated. #753
  • Russian updated. #789

Versienummer 0.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PicoTorrent
Download https://github.com/picotorrent/picotorrent/releases/tag/v0.18.0
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

PicoTorrent

geen prijs bekend

