PicoTorrent 0.18

Versie 0.18 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de core cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Let's start the new year with a freshly baked PicoTorrent release! It contains fixes for a bunch of reported issues. I've also replaced Breakpad with Crashpad for better error reporting. There's a new toggle in the General preferences to allow automatic crash reporting - turning this on makes it much easier for us to track crashes.