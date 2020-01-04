De vierde release candidate van Wine versie 5.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.803 titels. Sinds de eerste release candidate zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in version 5.0: Gecko update, with support for running from a global location.

Unicode data updated to Unicode version 12.1.

Initial version of the MSADO (ActiveX Data Objects) library.

Update installation support in the WUSA (Windows Update Standalone) tool.

More progress on the kernel32/kernelbase restructuring.

Support for signing with ECDSA keys. Bugs fixed in 5.0-rc4 (total 15): 12321: Some WinInet tests are invalid

12359: Multiple apps can't detect audio CDs (affects Express Rip, Exact Audio Copy, dbpoweramp CD Ripper)

12363: Exact Audio Copy hangs early when in "native win32" mode.

14715: TopStyle can't preview with wine's built in browser

30039: Can't download Adobe Photoshop CS 5 trial - Adobe Download Assistant can't log in

30102: ieframe/webbrowser test often crashes

33068: PDF-XChange Viewer 2.5.x (32-bit and 64-bit) crashes when trying to save changes/annotations to PDF file

40779: PDF Eraser 1.5 (.NET 4.0 app): Paste of license data from clipboard fails with Wine-Mono

43540: Cosmoteer: ships in game not rendered

44026: Content Manager crashes

44994: Pokemon Reborn crashes when starting

46230: dlls/wininet/http: build failure on NetBSD

47498: Touhou Danmakufu 0.12m crashes on startup in 4.12.1

47820: Magic: The Gathering Arena installer needs powershell.exe (cannot find it)

48374: Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Icons in inventory are invisible (...again!) Bugs fixed in 5.0-rc3 (total 46): 11633: Blood 2: The Chosen Launcher audio bug

11998: NEXON client installers using embedded IE browser control: buttons don't respond to click (Lunia Senki, Combat Arms, War Rock)

12675: Lego Racers crashes trying to play videos when Indeo 5 codec is not installed

12941: International Football 2000: crashes when launching in Direct3D mode

14901: MoveFile fails when used to recase some letters of the filename

17766: Empire Earth crashes on start without native directmusic

21218: Pac-Man All Stars: Story Mode starts with page fault on read access

21715: Blitz3d demo version can't show samples

21791: 3D Rad demo "BeltBall" full screen display shows as tiny black rectangle

22278: swkotor crashes on videos

23002: Dynamic HTML Editor unusable due to screen refresh problem

23525: Daytona USA Evolutions: some text/graphics are black, should be colored

24740: Trinklet Supreme crashes on startup

24946: uTorrent 2.2.0 hangs on startup (FD_WRITE event is reported over and over in WSAEnumNetworkEvents for a bound UDP socket)

26566: Gabriel Knight 3: visual glitches in DirectDraw HAL mode

27525: Active Worlds 5.x/6.x shows 3D-world view/window separated from main window (embedded browser control)

31562: crash in mmdevapi/MMDevCol_GetCount() using lithtech game engine.

33829: explorer.exe crashes with simsun.ttc in non-english locale

33908: Undercover: Operation Wintersun demo freezes on start

34232: Rigs of Rods: dropdown menus have too small height

34383: BoulderDashPortal does not start

35412: wine's cmd fails on if not exist foo

35613: Foxit Reader 6.12: 'Show Certificate' button is greyed out after failure to validate digital signature

36878: You Don't Know Jack V1 XL: Not possible to accept license agreement in installer

37574: Everyday Shooter -- crackling/popping sound

37900: Xara Photo Graphic Designer 2013 (8.1.1) crashes on startup

39084: Simpsons Hit & Run regression: fullscreen glitching

39809: Empires: Dawn of the Modern World crash on startup

41619: Lego Racers: crashes when moving the mouse

43115: Metal Slug 1, X, 3 (GOG.com) fail to start

43368: HashMyFiles: Drag & Drop from native File Managers (Dolphin, Nautilus, ...) does not work

44019: Stud.io: parts not showing in the Building Palette

44062: Hedgewars 0.9.23 crashes on start

44773: LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean DEMO crashes on startup

44798: New Bugs on Epic Games

45608: Flintest: Garbled Text

47428: mouse input skipping / jitter in conjunction with xf86-video-amdgpu in almost every game

47484: `winetricks -q dotnet20sp1` fails when compiled with mingw (failure to relocate PE builtin ngen.exe)

47710: objidl.h contains invalid C++

47969: Taiga: Crashes on changing the grouping in seasons

48141: Total Commander: launching of native linux commands for file associations is broken

48180: Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Icons in inventory are invisible

48324: cl.exe fails to compile valid code with float constant due to error C2177: constant too big

48349: Steam doesn't display main window

48350: TrackMania Forever: Dialog after running the ingame benchmark doesn't show up

48358: Dell Latitude E6440 BIOS updater crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.KeSetImportanceDpc Bugs fixed in 5.0-rc2 (total 36): 10696: Direct3D mode in Age of Wonders 2 demo is unusably slow and glitchy

18879: The Sims 3: Textures go Black and sometimes Abnormal patterns.

26276: StarFisher: Crashes when entering a New Event

30506: GdipGraphicsClear() needs to overwrite pixels, not alpha blend (Text misrendered in Brain Workshop)

31399: Pegasus Mail 4.6x is crashing

31543: Warface not started

35205: WOLF RPG Editor 2.10: Updating the whole texture in IDirect3DDevice9::UpdateTexture() breaks font caches

35731: Startopia: menu contents flicker

38054: DoDragDrop() should abort when IDropSource::QueryContinueDrag fails

38596: Photo Ninja 1.2.5 (32 bit) crashes on startup

38981: Super Mario Bros X v1.3.x crashes when starting game with sound enabled

39804: Algodoo v2.1.0 crashes on startup

42942: Disgen 2016: Fatal error when adding a person to the database (Sqlite).

43189: Christmas Magic crashes on start without native d3drm

44734: D3D accelerates can't be enabled in Plants Vs Zomies ,When this is selected,It says hardware not supported.

46981: winetricks -q --verify dotnet461 crashes under win64

47275: winecfg fails to connect to mountmgr on 64-bit

47350: Winecfg crashes on exit (macOS wine built without mingw)

47364: COM ports do not work

47565: winetricks vcrun* verbs fail with Wine 4.12(+), when using a 32-bit WINEPREFIX

47649: Wavelab 6 Installs but cannot launch (Mingw generates misplaced stack pointer in DECLSPEC_HOTPATCH stubs for 32-bit)

47817: Gameforge Client: Cannot launch TERA

47856: Logos Bible Software (.Net 4.7.2 app) crashes in win8/10 (probably RtlQueryUnbiasedInterruptTime insufficiency)

47959: WINE fails to configure on CYGWIN

47993: Epic Games Launcher crashes at the installation

48059: IMVU Social Network Client hangs

48088: Wrong color mapping with client-side graphics on 256-color X server

48160: cl.exe (visual studio 2017) fails to compile c++ due to error C2177: constant too big

48183: Running most applications causes a crash in krnl386.exe DllMain() when the Windows version is set to non-NT

48239: MTGA Launcher fails to download the game (regression)

48261: Batman: Arkham Knight hangs when trying to close upgrade screen

48273: Relay debugging is broken in a --without-mingw build

48288: kernelbase: Japanese character wrongly reported as invalid.

48300: timezone info not found for 'CET' spam on prefix creation

48304: Mail.ru Game Center incorrectly determines the version of Windows that is being used, therefore it does not start, because it requires at least Windows 7.

48314: Building wine on CentOS7 fails due to lack of libkrb5