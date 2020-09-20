Versie 0.21 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de broncode cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Changes in PicoTorrent 0.21
- Updated Russian translations, by @birkoffe (#887)
- Updated French translations, by @TechAdvancedCyborg (#890, #893)
- Updated Indonesian translations, by @zmni (#896)
- Fixed issues with how the torrent file tree is generated. (#898)
- The ability to create torrents is finally here! It's not a groundbreaking feature at all, but it's now part of PicoTorrent and it supports creating both v1 and v2 torrents. (#892)
- The preferences dialog now supports restoring most settings to their default value. Also, a width issue was fixed. (#899)
- Fixed issues with preloading magnet links. (#910)
-
Upgrading might cause your default language to be reset.