Software-update: PicoTorrent 0.21

PicoTorrent logo (75 pix) Versie 0.21 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de broncode cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in PicoTorrent 0.21
  • Updated Russian translations, by @birkoffe (#887)
  • Updated French translations, by @TechAdvancedCyborg (#890, #893)
  • Updated Indonesian translations, by @zmni (#896)
  • Fixed issues with how the torrent file tree is generated. (#898)
  • The ability to create torrents is finally here! It's not a groundbreaking feature at all, but it's now part of PicoTorrent and it supports creating both v1 and v2 torrents. (#892)
  • The preferences dialog now supports restoring most settings to their default value. Also, a width issue was fixed. (#899)
  • Fixed issues with preloading magnet links. (#910)

  • Upgrading might cause your default language to be reset.

PicoTorrent

Versienummer 0.21
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PicoTorrent
Download https://github.com/picotorrent/picotorrent/releases/tag/v0.21.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 20-09-2020 07:0730

20-09-2020 • 07:07

30 Linkedin

Bron: PicoTorrent

0Orion64
20 september 2020 08:30
Zou bijna weer een torrentclient op mijn pc zetten, maar de verleiding, sinds sites als https://www.thepìratebay.com weer bereikbaar zijn, is veels te groot om dat nou net niet zo legale materiaal, 'net als vroegah', weer binnen te halen. Dus deze laat ik even voorbij gaan.
+1TheVivaldi
@Orion6420 september 2020 12:00
Maar voor hoe lang bereikbaar aangezien het verkocht wordt?
https://torrentfreak.com/...tebay-com-up-next-200916/
Several Pirate Bay-related domains become available again this month after their owner failed to renew the registration. Yesterday, Piratebay.org was sold in a Dropcatch auction for $50,000 and ThePiratebay.com will follow soon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 20 september 2020 12:00]

0RoestVrijStaal
@TheVivaldi20 september 2020 12:14
Dat zijn enkel een paar backup-domeinen van TPB die TiAMO liet expireren. Ze hebben hoogstens geredirect naar thepiratebay.org, maar zijn nooit gebruikt.

Verbazend dat de com-tld nooit door het Amerikaanse Verisign die de com-tld beheerd is "afgepakt".
+1VirtualGuineaPig
@Orion6420 september 2020 08:42
Maar er zijn ook veel aanbieders die heel wel legaal zijn. Bijvoorbeeld LibreOffice en diverse Linux-distributies.

En laten we wel zijn: deze manier om software te delen en het delen te verdelen over meerdere bronnen is toch een heel fijne manier.

De koppeling van torrents aan de illegaliteit is dus eigenlijk onzin. Net als het TOR-netwerk over een kam te scheren met de criminaliteit.
+1Cageman1984
@VirtualGuineaPig20 september 2020 12:46
Heb je nog meer legale voorbeelden dan Linux distro's en libreoffice?

Torrent was/is mooi, maar de hoeveelheid legale content valt mee. Tenzij ik toch onder een steen leef.

Tijdje Utorrent gebruikt. Makkelijk en werkte ook met magnet. Maar wel hinderlijke banners. Is dat met Pico anders?

Nu eigenlijk al jaren niet meer op tpb oid geweest.
+1RaJitsu
@Cageman198421 september 2020 04:17
Ik zie het gewoon als een stukje aan functionaliteit. Soms wordt iets op deze manier aangeboden en dan wil ik er gebruik van kunnen maken. Als het niet in de browser ingebouwd zit, moet je wel aan een losse client. Volgens mij heeft alleen Opera er in een bepaalde periode ondersteuning voor gehad. Maar dit was echt nog in de Prestotijd.

Overigens, als het om materiaal gaat waar bepaalde rechten aan vast zitten; er is ook veel materiaal dat gewoon niet op een andere manier te krijgen is. Denk aan oude films, sportwedstrijden en televisieseries. Het blijft illegaal, maar persoonlijk heb ik er dan minder op tegen.
0Cageman1984
@RaJitsu21 september 2020 07:33
Denk aan oude films, sportwedstrijden en televisieseries. Het blijft illegaal, maar persoonlijk heb ik er dan minder op tegen.
Het hangt denk ik ook van de serie af. Ik denk dat er meer mensen gaan piepen als je game of thrones download dan wanneer de gendarme van St Tropez download.
0Orion64
@VirtualGuineaPig20 september 2020 09:10
Ik weet het dat er genoeg legale aanbieders zijn, het gaat me er juist om dat ik de verleiding niet kan weerstaan om weer muziek en films te downloaden.
0Trommelrem
@Orion6420 september 2020 09:45
Dat is voor de muziekindustrie toch positief? Illegale downloads hebben voor een enorme omzetstijging gezorgd in de muziekindustrie.
0Luchtbakker
@Trommelrem20 september 2020 10:15
Dat is voor de muziekindustrie toch positief? Illegale downloads hebben voor een enorme omzetstijging gezorgd in de muziekindustrie.
Nee. Een betaalbaar alternatief (Spotify, Apple music, Deezer) zijn daar de oorzaak van.

Men wil echt wel betalen, maar dan moet wel alles op 1 platform te vinden zijn.

Dat is de reden waarom films nog steeds massaal gedownload worden, is omdat er geen enkel platform is dat alles (of bijna alles) aanbied. Men wil geen 8 abonnementen op alle platformen, maar 1 a Max 2. Zolang de houding de filmindustrie niet veranderd zal downloaden altijd een probleem blijven.
0Wolfos
@Luchtbakker20 september 2020 11:48
Een Netflix-achtig abonnement voor alle films is niet rendabel te krijgen, maar je kunt gewoon digitaal alles huren. Google Play Movies heeft bijna alles, dus slap excuus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wolfos op 20 september 2020 11:48]

0Trommelrem
@Luchtbakker20 september 2020 13:44
Ook. Spotify is ontstaan doordat iemand wel zo slim was in te zien dat het oude businessmodel van de muziekindustrie hopeloos verouderd was. Maar voordat Spotify kwam, schoten de inkomsten van de muziekindustrie al omhoog. Door de illegale downloads. Napster, Limewire, Torrents... allemaal hebben ze bijgedragen aan een enorme omzetstijging. Spotify en Deezer waren simpelweg een logisch vervolg die een langetermijn bestaansrecht hebben.
+1Jojos104
@Anoniem: 126975820 september 2020 09:50
Als ik kan kiezen tussen een HTTP of Torrent download voor een (bijv.) Linux .iso zal ik altijd kiezen voor de laatste. Het is betrouwbaarder, vaak sneller en je kan het later controleren op fouten.
0Xfade
@Jojos10420 september 2020 21:31
In de meeste gevallen komen die distro's gewoon van een ftp af. Betrouwbaarheid is bij torrent bijkans lager.
+1Deralte
@Anoniem: 126975820 september 2020 09:26
Dat zeg jij, ik haal ook heel wat legale torrents binnen.
0Deralte
@Anoniem: 126975820 september 2020 10:27
- Facepacks en andere zooi van football manager
- Linuxdistributies (ik heb thuis zeven vm’s draaien waarvan 4 linuxdistributies die ik regelmatig switch
- mods
- software (voornamelijk open source voor linux)

Nu... in mijn reactie staat duidelijk het woord “ook”... ik gebruik het ook wel eens voor wat anders.
0NickyVDP
@Orion6420 september 2020 14:44
Torrent clients zijn nogsteeds het waar al is het alleen maar om Linux iso's te seeden :+
De haven heeft al een tijdje last van de plaag ik zou dus uitwijken naar een ander cafe
0FerOne
@Orion6420 september 2020 16:33
Ooit van private trackers gehoord?

Ik gebruik deze elke dag, staan voldoende serie/films en games op.

Ik heb al 32TB gedownload inmiddels.

[Reactie gewijzigd door FerOne op 20 september 2020 16:38]

0Orion64
@FerOne20 september 2020 17:06
:) moet maar eens op onderzoek uit zo te lezen! :+ :+
+1rbr320
@Anoniem: 126975820 september 2020 11:46
Humble Bundle biedt voor zijn downloads altijd een torrent link aan. Op die manier doe ik, behalve betalen voor de games, wat terug voor hen. Inmiddels niet zo'n enorm groot argument meer maar toen Humble Bundle nog kleiner was vond ik dat wel belangrijk.
0SpiceWorm
@Anoniem: 126975820 september 2020 10:11
Ik heb afgelopen tijd een keer een kali iso gedownload. En sommige grote mods / open source games moet je zo downloaden. Maar 90% van de torrents die ik toevoeg zijn van dingen die ik niet heb gekocht maar wat elders wel geld kost...

Ik zie het maar als een van de voordelen van een computernerd zijn. Ik betaal wel voor Spotify, netflix, windows, office en de meeste games, maar voor zaken die ik weinig gebruik, zoals photoshop, lightroom en spellen download ik. Bijv spellen die ik wil uitproberen ipv 60€ voor betalen. Als die laatste tof blijken te zijn koop ik die een paar jaar later in de sale...
+1Cageman1984
@SpiceWorm20 september 2020 12:48
Hoewel dat goed klinkt, is het eigenlijk toch de verkeerde volgorde. Iets meenemen en achteraf betalen als je tevreden bent. Ik zeg niet dat ik dat nooit gedaan heb overigens.
0SidFTW
@Cageman198420 september 2020 18:14
Bij Crash Bandicoot Remastered voor de ps4 dacht ik 'die koop ik gewoon'. Kan ik niet aan stuk. Good old times. Oude wijn in nieuwe zakken. Zonde van het geld geweest. Had ik graag aan een ontwikkelaar van wel een goed spel gegeven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SidFTW op 20 september 2020 18:15]

0SpiceWorm
@Cageman198421 september 2020 00:50
Het is niet netjes, eens.

Maar:
Iets meenemen en achteraf betalen als je tevreden bent.
is tegenwoordig heel normaal bij online shoppen. Aankoop op afstand. Waarom geld die 2 weken niet voor steam? Snap het enigszins natuurlijk, in 2 weken spelen sommige mensen een spel uit. Maar vroeger had je een 2e hands game markt. Of je kon je spel uitlenen aan een vriend. Nu moet iedereen alles kopen, hoe veel of weinig je het ook speelt. Ik vind het niet gek als mensen daar wat creatief mee omgaan.
0Cageman1984
@SpiceWorm21 september 2020 07:30
Nu ik er zo over nadenk, eigenlijk klopt dat wel ja (en mijn uitspraak dus niet). Steam geeft trouwens ook gewoon geld terug als je spel niet werkt o.i.d. dus die waiver period van twee weken bestaat dus nog wel een beetje, ook al zeggen ze van niet. (Meegemaakt toen ik AC origins op een Q9550 wilde spelen).

Trouwens, spiceworm is gebaseerd op dune? Gaaf :) .
0SidFTW
@SpiceWorm20 september 2020 18:08
Precies, de 'keepers' koop je vooreen redelijke prijs, de rest was leuk (of dus eigenlijk niet leuk) om uit te proberen. Zo deed ik dat vroeger tenminste ook.

Het is trouwens al een tijdje terug dat ik torrents heb gedownload. Zeker met die ene stichting die al die sites naar beneden haald. Ik wil nog wel die (gratis) flash games downloaden waar eerder op deze site over is bericht, maar ik weet niet, of heb nog niet de moeite genomen om te kijken hoe je je torrentdownloader moet instellen.
0Wolfos
@Anoniem: 126975820 september 2020 11:51
Linux distro's af en toe. Enige waar ik het de laatste jaren nog voor gebruikt heb.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

