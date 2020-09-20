Versie 0.21 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de broncode cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in PicoTorrent 0.21 Updated Russian translations, by @birkoffe (#887)

Updated French translations, by @TechAdvancedCyborg (#890, #893)

Updated Indonesian translations, by @zmni (#896)

Fixed issues with how the torrent file tree is generated. (#898)

The ability to create torrents is finally here! It's not a groundbreaking feature at all, but it's now part of PicoTorrent and it supports creating both v1 and v2 torrents. (#892)

The preferences dialog now supports restoring most settings to their default value. Also, a width issue was fixed. (#899)

Fixed issues with preloading magnet links. (#910)

Upgrading might cause your default language to be reset.