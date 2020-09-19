Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Everything 1.4.1.992

Everything logo (79 pix)Everything is een klein en gratis programma dat alle mappen en bestanden op een Windows-computer indexeert en met uitgebreide zoekcriteria kan het snel elk willekeurig bestand of map op de computer lokaliseren. Initieel slaat het alleen de bestandsnaam op, maar het kan ook op inhoud zoeken. Het indexeren van een verse Windows-installatie, die ongeveer 120.000 bestanden bevat, gebeurt in nog geen seconde. Het gebruikt slechts 14MB werkgeheugen en neemt zo'n 9MB ruimte op de harde schijf in beslag. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 1.4.1.992:
  • Fixed a security issue with loading urlmon.dll and imm32.dll.
  • Fixed an issue with connecting to the Everything Service from some devices (eg: a ram drive).
  • Fixed an issue with focus search on activate.
  • The installer now installs Start menu shortcuts and the Desktop shortcut for all users.
Changes in version 1.4.1.988:
  • Changed Enterprise version to Lite version (which removes ETP/FTP/HTTP Servers and removes IPC)
  • Added send command line support to the lite version
Changes in version 1.4.1.987:
  • Added check to see if volumes are mounted before accessing.
  • Added enterprise version (which removes ETP/FTP/HTTP Servers and removes IPC)
Changes in version 1.4.1.986:
  • Fixed an issue with excluding filenames with 4-byte UTF-8 characters.
  • Fixed an issue with -focus-result command line options.
  • Fixed an issue with \\.\c: service access
  • Fixed an issue with db corruption from duplicated filenames.
  • Fixed a corrupt db issue when re-scanning duplicated files.
  • Compiled with /DYNAMICBASE
  • Compiled with /NXCOMPAT
  • Fixed an issue with Ctrl + Tab.
  • Fixed issues with starting a rename while there was a mouse capture.
  • Fixed issues with the hide_on_close setting.
  • Fixed an issue with processing command line options from multiple instances.
  • Fixed an issue with copying results to the clipboard.
Changes in version 1.4.1.969:
  • Removed a call to OpenFileByID causing Windows Explorer to stop updating.
ChanGes in version 1.4.1.965:
  • Fixed an issue with using the wrong column index in LVM_GETCOLUMN.
  • Fixed an issue with the es: url protocol.
  • Fixed an issue with Everything holding onto volume handles after RegisterDeviceNotification fails.
  • Fixed an issue with treating unmounted volumes as NTFS.
  • Fixed another crash with unaligned memory access and some USB disk drivers.
  • Fixed an issue when renaming a file or folder.
  • Fixed a crash with unaligned memory access and some USB disk drivers.
  • Fixed an issue with Everything not showing as an active window correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with Windows 10 not giving Everything focus from the system tray after opening and closing the startmenu not working when creating a new window.
  • Fixed an issue with Windows 10 not giving Everything focus from the system tray after opening and closing the startmenu.
  • Fixed an issue with scheduled folder updates never occuring for network drives when waking from sleep.
  • Fixed an issue when permanently deleting folders with really long filenames.
  • Fixed an issue with gathering icons for files with paths longer than 260 characters.
  • Fixed an issue with IPC query returning the incorrect total items.
  • Fixed an issue with hidden windows staying hidden forever.
  • Fixed an issue with rendering negative visible result items.
  • Fixed an issue with saving column positions and widths.
  • Fixed an issue with showing suggestions above the search box.
  • Fixed an issue with context menus ignoring base keys.
  • Fixed an issue with Everything resetting the sort after rebuilding the database.
  • Fixed an issue with accessing offline volumes.
  • Fixed an issue with comparing dc: to dm:
  • Fixed an issue with attrib:d
  • Improved folder indexing and rescanning performance.
  • Access denied dialog will now prompt to install the Everything Service by default when Store settings and data in %APPDATA%\Everything is enabled.

Versienummer 1.4.1.992
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Voidtools
Download https://www.voidtools.com/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 1,58MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-09-2020 15:19
43 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

19-09-2020 • 15:19

43 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Voidtools

Update-historie

16-12 Everything 1.4.1.1015 14
06-'21 Everything 1.4.1.1009 15
01-'21 Everything 1.4.1.1004 26
01-'21 Everything 1.4.1.1003 32
12-'20 Everything 1.4.1.1002 39
11-'20 Everything 1.4.1.999 43
09-'20 Everything 1.4.1.992 43
Meer historie

Lees meer

Everything

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (43)

-Moderatie-faq
-143043+140+23+31Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+3GNID
19 september 2020 21:51
He, mijn favoriete tool aller tijden wordt besproken! (op Process Monitor na dan)

Everything heeft mijn manier van met Windows werken totaal veranderd. Waar ik eerst het nut van Everything niet inzag ("Ik weet toch waar al mijn bestanden staan"), kan ik nu niet meer zonder. Ik gebruik het inmiddels in plaats van het startmenu en grotendeels in plaats van een file manager.

Je ziet het er op het eerste gezicht (bijna minimalistische, elegante user interface) niet aan af, maar dit zit vol met functies voor power users. Naast de reeds genoemde (ETP: client/server model zoekdatabase) :
  • zeer uitgebreide zoekmogelijkheden, waaronder regular expressies of datum ranges. Of zoeken naar te lange paden (path:len:>259) of .. of ...
  • een multi-rename tool (zoek naar 'rood', selecteer gewenste bestanden (die overal op je systeem of netwerk kunnen staan), kies File => Rename en vervang 'rood door 'blauw'. Done.
  • Of kopieer al je .jpg's in een keer naar folder op je een backup disk
  • Een command-line tool (ES.exe) waarmee je de zoekresultaten kan gebruiken in scripts (Cmd, Powershell, ...)
  • Een SDK waarmee je tegen Everything aan kan programmeren voor je eigen software
  • enzovoort
Verder:
- zeer betrouwbaar en uitontwikkeld. De "bugs" zijn uit de categorie 'bij volle maan op vrijdag 29 februari'
- En deze bugs worden nog razendsnel - en goed - opgelost ook. Bijna altijd binnen een dag.
- Forum is sowieso een aanrader. Vriendelijke toon en zo goed als elke vraag/probleem wordt opgelost.


Net als de mensen hierboven heb ook al een aantal malen gedoneerd. Ook al omdat ik weet dat de developer voor een groot deel van zijn inkomen afhankelijk is van deze donaties.
En ik moet er *echt* niet aan denken dat Everything verdwijnt ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door GNID op 19 september 2020 22:19]

+1ErwinMeulman
20 september 2020 14:22
Gebruik het programma voornamelijk voor lokale bestanden maar is het ook te gebruiken op een netwerk? En is het indexeren met Windows dan niet een betere optie, en deze index bestanden te sharen met je collega's? En ik lees niks over het gebruik van iFilter handlers (pdf, msg) om te zoeken op woorden in het bestand. dnGrep, Astrogrep gebruik ik ook wel maar ik mis bij al deze Search tools de Preview/InfoTip/Properties/Thumbnail-Handler die je hebt in WindowsExplorer, voordat ik een bestand open wil ik eerst de preview / properties zien.
+2GNID
@ErwinMeulman20 september 2020 16:35
Dat zijn een boel vragen ...

Indexeren netwerk folders
Je kunt met Everything ook je netwerkschijven indexeren. Als al je collega's ook Everything gebruiken, is het een beetje onzinnig om elk een eigen database aan te laten leggen. Daarvoor is de ETP Server bestemd (zoals al eerder beschreven).

FWIW: Windows Search (of hoe het deze maand dan ook heet) kent ook een server component. (standaard niet geactiveerd)

iFilters
Als je naar text in bestanden zoekt met Everything, worden de bestanden benaderd dmv de iFilter functionaliteit. In tegenstelling tot Windows, slaat Everythig deze text niet op in de database, dus zoeken gaat iets trager.
Aan de andere kant: Windows slaat de gevonden tekst volgens mij op in een database in de Bermuda driehoek. Wat voor zoek criteria ik ook gebruik: geen resultaten ...

Als er geen iFilter is voor een bepaald bestandstype, kan Windows de inhoud van dit type niet indexeren.
Everything zal proberen voor deze bestanden naar (UTF8) tekst te zoeken als ruwe data


Preview
In Everything kun je previews weergeven ( View => Preview ).
Everything gebruikt daarvoor hetzelfde mechanisme als Explorer.
Details pane is overigens niet beschikbaar.
+1zaadstra
@ErwinMeulman20 september 2020 22:17
Probeer Agent Ransack eens.
+1kimborntobewild
@zaadstra21 september 2020 16:37
Agent Ransack verliest zijn zoek-cache/indexering na bepaalde handelingen, zoals bijv. het uitpakken van een stel rars. Agent Ransack moet steeds weer van voren af aan zoeken; waardoor het alleen snel is (na 1e indexering) als je niet die 'bepaalde handelingen' op je systeem hebt verricht. Ik weet niet welke handelingen dat precies zijn; maar het komt zo vaak voor dat het steeds weer opnieuw van voren af aan moet beginnen (geen cache/index), waardoor het vaak heel traag is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kimborntobewild op 21 september 2020 16:38]

+1zork
20 september 2020 09:31
Het lijkt mij een nuttige tool op Windows. Eigenlijk onmisbaar als je macos Finder gewend bent.

Maar, ik zie geen privacy policy?
Heeft iemand wel eens geïnspecteerd of dit programma contact naar buiten maakt?
+1GNID
@zork20 september 2020 16:17
Het is getest door verschillende software sites zoals Softpedia en MajorGeeks (weet de exacte sites niet meer) en die concluderen: 100% clean; no malware.

Maar ik heb het zelf ook getest: De enige verbinding naar buiten is voor het ophalen van update.ini van de Everything site. Als je het zoeken naar updates uitschakelt, wordt er geen enkele connecti met de buitenwereld gemaakt.
+21DMKIIN

@GNID20 september 2020 17:16
Er is tevens, om de goede intenties van de dev omtrent (potentieel) gevaar voor malware te kaderen een Everything Lite (installers - geen portables).
There has been malware going around that is using Everything to create a profile of your system via IPC.
The Lite version of Everything is locked down to prevent this type of attack.
The Lite version of Everything is the same as the normal multilingual version of Everything, except it has some features removed:

- Removed ETP/FTP Server.
- Removed HTTP Server.
- Removed IPC.
- The Command line interface / ES will not work with the Lite version.
- The SDK will not work with the Lite version.
- Windows accessibility features and screen readers will not work with the Lite version.
- Recent change indexing is disabled by default.

Connecting to an ETP server is still supported in the Lite version. Only the hosting of an ETP/FTP/HTTP server is removed.

Command line options are still supported. These are the commands you can pass to Everything.exe.

The Lite version is free. (same as the normal version)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 20 september 2020 17:17]

+1Robtimus
19 september 2020 15:33
Is dit vergelijkbaar met locate, maar dan met GUI en niet command-line?
+1DrDentz
@Robtimus19 september 2020 18:37
Een pak sneller dan locate wel, dat steeds zijn hele "database" moet uitlezen. En altijd in sync met het filesystem (door USN journaling) ipv rescans te moeten doen. En dan nog tientallen andere features. Ik mis nog altijd een goed alternatief voor Linux.
+1RSpanjaard
@DrDentz20 september 2020 01:07
Hoeveel sneller? Ik heb zo'n 230.000 bestanden op de boot-SSD, en locate doet gemiddeld 0,13 seconde over een zoekopdracht. En dat is op een Pentium G4560, niet echt een snelheidsmonster.
+1DrDentz
@RSpanjaard20 september 2020 10:07
Met 4 miljoen bestanden doet locate er hier ~7 seconden over bij elke zoekopdracht, i.t.t. Everything die het instant doet. Op een i7 930 + Samsung 860 QVO SSD. En dan mis je nog de search-as-you-type, de interactieve bestandslijst incl. metadata, de uitgebreide search syntax, en een resem andere features.
+1an3s.annema
@DrDentz21 september 2020 20:31
Precies het vraagstuk waar ik eind vorig jaar ook tegenaan liep, toen ik privé Windoze de deur heb gewezen en nu alleen nog maar Linux/Unix draai.

Mijn zoektocht bracht me toen bij "ANGRYsearch", welke ook daadwerkelijk geïnspireerd is op "Everything":
https://github.com/DoTheEvo/ANGRYsearch
Deze gebruik ik inmiddels driekwart jaar en, hoewel het op zich prima werkt, enkele verbeterpunten wat mij betreft:
- Omdat het Linux bestandssysteem fundamenteel anders is opgebouwd dan bij Windhoos (de file tree begint bij /), begint het indexeren ook daar en kun je in de config hooguit "exclusions" definiëren, terwijl ik eigenlijk alleen geïnteresseerd ben in de inhoud van de CIFS/SMB netwerkarchieven die ik binnen mijn user's home directory heb gekoppeld.
- Met een cronjob die voor mij elke nacht een keer de database bijwerkt, is het al vrij vaak voorgekomen dat de database corrupt raakte. Oorzaak onbekend, maar als workaround wis ik nu bij elke indexeercyclus de database en begin met een schone lei.
- Daarnaast viel me op (zie link) dat de laatste commit inmiddels al 2 jaar oud is. Meh...

Dat constaterende, viel mijn oog nu op de hint - warempel op de ANGRYsearch-pagina zelf - naar "FSearch":
https://github.com/cboxdoerfer/fsearch
Deze lijkt behalve geïnspireerd op "Everything", ook bij o.a. "ANGRYsearch" afgekeken te hebben voor inspiratie.
De komende tijd ga ik deze "FSearch" dan ook zelf eens aan de tand voelen!

Of ze altijd in sync zijn danwel periodiek rescans moeten doen, is wellicht een dingetje, maar voor mijn use-case niet zo heel erg relevant. Tot ook ik mogelijk ooit een betere optie tegenkom natuurlijk. :-) Anyway, doe er je voordeel mee.
+1Anoniem: 22438
@Robtimus19 september 2020 15:53
Ik ken locate niet, maar dit programma is een life saver als je veel moet zoeken naar bestanden op shared drives. Zoveel sneller dan standaard windows explorer.
+1TheVivaldi
@Robtimus19 september 2020 17:39
Ook op Linux zijn er GUI's voor locate, zoals Catfish bijvoorbeeld.
+1Frappuccino
19 september 2020 16:51
Kun je hiermee ook een scan maken van een specifieke drive of folder ipv dat ie alles indexeert van wat ie aan schijven/folders tegenkomt?

Bijvoorbeeld van een netwerkschijf zodat je met de portable versie iedereen dezelfde database kan gebruiken? Al zal dan wel de limitatie zijn dat iedereen desbetreffende netwerkschijf ook onder dezelfde drive letter moeten hebben zitten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Frappuccino op 19 september 2020 16:58]

+1ShatterNL
@Frappuccino19 september 2020 17:08
Ja dat kan zeker, je kunt in de instellingen meer "Folders/Mappen" toevoegen, waaronder ook netwerkschijven, gebruiken het op werk voor veel gebruikers op ons domein.
+1alwinuzz
@Frappuccino19 september 2020 18:08
Ja, zie https://www.voidtools.com...e_to_the_everything_index

Ik heb zelf een ETP server opgezet op mn Windows server. Zo kan je razendsnel zoeken op de netwerkschijven van de server. Zie
https://www.voidtools.com/support/everything/etp/


Dit programma is goud waard O+
+1KoalaBear84
@Frappuccino19 september 2020 18:53
Je kan ook een index bestand laten maken met --create-file-list, dat bestand kun je dan delen, en als je dan idd dezelfde mapping hebt, dan kun je er ook in zoeken en de bestanden/mappen openen.

Of je kan de HTTP optie aanzetten en die delen, maar dan kan iedereen die bij de url kan er ook bij, downloaden kan ook uitgezet worden.

Ook handig als je een map wil delen via internet en ook een nagenoeg instant zoekscherm ervoor wil hebben.
+1HugoZeilstra
19 september 2020 21:48
Is het ook een must have voor het zoeken binnen bestanden? Dus niet alleen de bestandsnamen.
+1GNID
@HugoZeilstra20 september 2020 16:11
Je kunt ook zoeken binnen bestanden - gebruik content:"mijn zoektext" - maar die informatie is niet opgeslagen in de database, dus Everything zal de bestanden ter plekke moeten doorploegen. Wat overigens vrij vlot gaat. Het help als je de hoeveelheid bestanden beperkt die Everything door moet ploegen.

Voorbeeld: C:\code | X:\code ext:html;htm;php dm:lastweek content:"zoektext"
(dm = date modified ).
De eerste 3 zoekcriteria (folder, extensie, datum) zijn wel in de database opgeslagen, dus filteren daarop duurt ongeveer 0,1 seconde. Daarna kunnen de resterende bestanden inhoudelijk worden geinspecteerd. Wat dus iets langer zal duren.
+1KoalaBear84
@GNID20 september 2020 20:00
Dat het kan klopt zeker, dat ook dat snel is klopt zeker niet. De ontwikkelaar zei wel dat utf8content: sneller was dan content:. Maar als je deze wil laten zoeken in 5MB aan tekstfiles, erg weinig dus, duurt dat gewoon wel een minuut ofzo, en gewoon met SSD. Zelfs dat zou binnen hooguit enkele seconden moeten kunnen. Daar was ie wel mee bezig (Feb 2020), maar het is er nog niet.
+1GNID
@KoalaBear8421 september 2020 17:53
Dat is niet mijn ervaring. Net getest op een 6 (7?) jaar oud instap model notebook (met Celeron processor en ouderwetsche draaischijf):

676 files, totale grootte iets meer dan 6MB. Alle bestanden die zoektekst bevatten werden in 20 seconden gevonden.


Ik wilde overigens niet zeggen dat het snel was, maar dat het, ondanks dat de bestanden van schijf gelezen moeten worden, nog relatief vlot gaat.
+1Ablaze
19 september 2020 17:37
Dit programma is wat de Windows zoekfunctie zou moeten zijn.
Een global hotkey toekennen en gaan met die banaan.
Werkt ook samen met Total Commander.
+1Ra_gdd
@Ablaze19 september 2020 20:41
Hi Ablaze

Kan je een link geven hoe je dit kan doen.
Dit meermaals geprobeerd en lukt me niet.
+1GNID
@Ra_gdd19 september 2020 22:15
Ik heet dan wel geen Ablaze, maar misschien kan ik je toch helpen:

Voor de Everything integratie heb je minimaal Total Commander 9.0 nodig (huidige versie: 9.51)

In TC:
- GA naar Commands => Search
- Zet een vinkje bij 'Everything'
- Geef je zoek criteria op.

Je kunt ook de Everything zoeksyntax gebruiken als je je query begint met ev: (zoek overal) of ed: (zoek in de huidige folder en subfolders)
F1 in het Find Files venster geeft je meer details.

Bedenk dat Everything op de achtergrond moet draaien omdat TC met Everything moet communiceren.
TC kan ook Everything zelf starten - indien noodzakelijk - als je het voldgende toevoegt aan de [Configuration] sectie van je WINCMD.ini:
Everything=c:\pad naar\Everything.exe
+1Ra_gdd
@GNID19 september 2020 22:26
Top, ik probeer het eens eerstdaags.
Ik had al zitten Googlen en oplossingen lukte niet.
Bedankt coor de duidelijk uitleg.
+1RoyD
19 september 2020 19:20
Voor NTFS schijven kan ik Ultrasearch aanraden. Die leest low-level het bestandssysteem.
+1FietsCAD
19 september 2020 15:57
Als je hieraan gewend bent is het onmisbaar, alles gaat zo snel dat je ook bestanden die je weet te vinden zo gaat openen. Geweldig programma.
+1JoJo9050
19 september 2020 16:44
Ik gebruik Everything al jaren en is idd onmisbaar en véél vlugger dan andere zoekapps.
Vanaf elke letter die je typt krijg je al resultaten.
Leuk is dat je de overeenkomsten in een kleurtje kan zetten (bij mij rood) en/of bold en je direct het gezochte vind.
Je kan zoeken op mp3, video's, documenten, mappen of gewoon op "alles"
En is ook in het Nederlands in te stellen

[Reactie gewijzigd door JoJo9050 op 19 september 2020 16:46]

1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True