Everything is een klein en gratis programma dat alle mappen en bestanden op een Windows-computer indexeert en met uitgebreide zoekcriteria kan het snel elk willekeurig bestand of map op de computer lokaliseren. Initieel slaat het alleen de bestandsnaam op, maar het kan ook op inhoud zoeken. Het indexeren van een verse Windows-installatie, die ongeveer 120.000 bestanden bevat, gebeurt in nog geen seconde. Het gebruikt slechts 14MB werkgeheugen en neemt zo'n 9MB ruimte op de harde schijf in beslag. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 1.4.1.992: Fixed a security issue with loading urlmon.dll and imm32.dll.

Fixed an issue with connecting to the Everything Service from some devices (eg: a ram drive).

Fixed an issue with focus search on activate.

The installer now installs Start menu shortcuts and the Desktop shortcut for all users. Changes in version 1.4.1.988: Changed Enterprise version to Lite version (which removes ETP/FTP/HTTP Servers and removes IPC)

Added send command line support to the lite version Changes in version 1.4.1.987: Added check to see if volumes are mounted before accessing.

Added enterprise version (which removes ETP/FTP/HTTP Servers and removes IPC) Changes in version 1.4.1.986: Fixed an issue with excluding filenames with 4-byte UTF-8 characters.

Fixed an issue with -focus-result command line options.

Fixed an issue with \\.\c: service access

Fixed an issue with db corruption from duplicated filenames.

Fixed a corrupt db issue when re-scanning duplicated files.

Compiled with /DYNAMICBASE

Compiled with /NXCOMPAT

Fixed an issue with Ctrl + Tab.

Fixed issues with starting a rename while there was a mouse capture.

Fixed issues with the hide_on_close setting.

Fixed an issue with processing command line options from multiple instances.

Fixed an issue with copying results to the clipboard. Changes in version 1.4.1.969: Removed a call to OpenFileByID causing Windows Explorer to stop updating. ChanGes in version 1.4.1.965: Fixed an issue with using the wrong column index in LVM_GETCOLUMN.

Fixed an issue with the es: url protocol.

Fixed an issue with Everything holding onto volume handles after RegisterDeviceNotification fails.

Fixed an issue with treating unmounted volumes as NTFS.

Fixed another crash with unaligned memory access and some USB disk drivers.

Fixed an issue when renaming a file or folder.

Fixed a crash with unaligned memory access and some USB disk drivers.

Fixed an issue with Everything not showing as an active window correctly.

Fixed an issue with Windows 10 not giving Everything focus from the system tray after opening and closing the startmenu not working when creating a new window.

Fixed an issue with Windows 10 not giving Everything focus from the system tray after opening and closing the startmenu.

Fixed an issue with scheduled folder updates never occuring for network drives when waking from sleep.

Fixed an issue when permanently deleting folders with really long filenames.

Fixed an issue with gathering icons for files with paths longer than 260 characters.

Fixed an issue with IPC query returning the incorrect total items.

Fixed an issue with hidden windows staying hidden forever.

Fixed an issue with rendering negative visible result items.

Fixed an issue with saving column positions and widths.

Fixed an issue with showing suggestions above the search box.

Fixed an issue with context menus ignoring base keys.

Fixed an issue with Everything resetting the sort after rebuilding the database.

Fixed an issue with accessing offline volumes.

Fixed an issue with comparing dc: to dm:

Fixed an issue with attrib:d

Improved folder indexing and rescanning performance.

Access denied dialog will now prompt to install the Everything Service by default when Store settings and data in %APPDATA%\Everything is enabled.