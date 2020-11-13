Software-update: PicoTorrent 0.23

PicoTorrent logo (75 pix) Versie 0.23 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de broncode cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

PicoTorrent 0.23

Read the full release notes in the blog - Behind the release - v0.23. This release comes in extra spicy with the addition of PQL - a query language

The bug fixes

  • Better Unicode handling (#973, #977)
  • Cancel buttons now translated correctly.

The feature additions

  • A better 'Open file' dialog which can handle lots more files than the one in wxWidgets. (#979)
  • Added a piece progress bar. (#996)
  • A better 'Add torrent' dialog which gives more room to files and content. It also lets users add trackers to the torrent. (#999)
  • Made the Overview panel resize better. (#1000)
  • Added an embedded query language to allow users to filter the torrent list view in an effective way. (#1007)

The misc items

  • Updated to wxWidgets 3.1.4. (#991)
  • Removed loguru as dependency and instead added Boost.Log since we already depend on Boost.
  • Updated Cake and related build tools.
  • Updated libtorrent to latest RC_2_0 version. (#1003)

The love (updated languages)

  • Bulgarian
  • Portugese (Brazil)
  • Ukranian
  • Russian
  • French
  • Hindi
  • Italian
  • Dutch
  • Indonesian
  • Portugese (Portugal)
  • English
  • German

PicoTorrent

Versienummer 0.23
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PicoTorrent
Download https://github.com/picotorrent/picotorrent/releases/tag/v0.23.0
Bestandsgrootte 5,35MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-11-2020 • 07:58

Bron: PicoTorrent

PicoTorrent

geen prijs bekend

+1Pwigle
13 november 2020 08:01
Onlangs uitgeprobeerd en crashte vrij regelmatig, probeer het over een jaartje nog wel een keer.
+1Socket 1337
@Pwigle13 november 2020 08:07
Hier Windows 10 x64 nooit een crash gehad.
+1Settler11
@Socket 133713 november 2020 09:35
Idem dito. Werkt naar mijn beleving geweldig. Maar door het gebruik van andere clients, had ik het vermoeden dat deze in de werkbalk zou blijven als je het venster sluit. in een opwelling vergeet ik dat Pico echt gesloten is. :P

Ff een pop-up met 'Wil je sluiten Ja/Nee' en/of de optie om in je werkbalk te blijven runnen. Waarschijnlijk een optie die ontbreekt of nog niet gevonden hebt?
+1Socket 1337
@Settler1113 november 2020 10:50
Die optie is er zeker, Algemeen->Systeemvak->sluiten naar systeemvak
+1WendelV
13 november 2020 11:22
Wat zijn de voordelen tegenover qbittorrent?

Simpeler, meer lichtgewicht?
+1rain2reign
@WendelV13 november 2020 19:15
Voordelen? Ligt in mijn mening meer aan wat je ervan verwacht en tot hoeverre je bepaalde functionaliteit nodig hebt.

Enige voordelen (in mijn mening) zijn dat..
  • Het bedoeld is om zo klein, simpel en lichtgewicht mogelijk te zijn. Binnen de bepaalde functionaliteitstoevoegingen.
  • Met 16GB ram, mekkert het groot gros van de torrent gebruikers er nietover, maar vrij lage ram. Wat ik persoonlijk ideaal vindt of 4GB of 8GB laptops bijvoorbeeld.
  • Een eigen portable (.zip) versie. Wat qBittorrent niet heeft.
  • Minimalistisch, dit kan ook een negatief iets zijn naarmate je gebruikseisen. Je zult wat functionaliteit niet vinden die qBittorent wel heeft bijvoorbeeld.
Ik zou zeggen, gebruik je qBittorrent uit de doos zonder enige instellingen te veranderen. Dan kan ik het wel aanraden. Gebruik je bepaalde functionaliteit of heb je die ook echt nodig, dan zou ik alleen overstappen als die ook ondersteund wordt.

Het voormalige slogan was: "A tiny, hackable BitTorrent client." Dat is onderhand veranderd naar het volgende tekst op de officiële website.
PicoTorrent is a tiny BitTorrent client for Windows with low memory usage, high performance and a native user interface.
source: https://picotorrent.org/
"A tiny, hackable BitTorrent client written in modern C++. Based on Rasterbar-libtorrent to provide high performance and low memory usage." - Github pagina

Ik torrent niet meer zoveel, maar ik heb het altijd op mijn USB en op de desktop zelf staan. Gebruik het een paar jaar met plezier, sinds het alles heeft wat ik nodig hebt en wilt aan functionaliteit. Daarboven op een stuk lichter in alle opzichten is als de meeste (populaire) torrent programma's. Het programma is iets over de 5MB tegenop de 24MB van qBittorent (voor de x64 download), maar zoals ik zei het ligt aan je gebruikseisen en functionaliteit die je daadwerkelijke gebruikt.

Op het moment ligt de Github vol met feature requests, wellicht dat er een feature daartussen gepland zit die jij van qBittorrent wel gebruikt bijvoorbeeld. Moet je maar even langs koekeloeren. :Y)

[Reactie gewijzigd door rain2reign op 13 november 2020 19:17]

0WendelV
@URSUS13 november 2020 12:15
Bedankt voor je dikke vette tip maar daar staats niets over hoe picotorrent zich verhoudt tegenover qb of andere populaire clients

