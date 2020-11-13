Versie 0.23 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de broncode cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
PicoTorrent 0.23
Read the full release notes in the blog - Behind the release - v0.23. This release comes in extra spicy with the addition of PQL - a query language
The bug fixes
The feature additions
- A better 'Open file' dialog which can handle lots more files than the one in wxWidgets. (#979)
- Added a piece progress bar. (#996)
- A better 'Add torrent' dialog which gives more room to files and content. It also lets users add trackers to the torrent. (#999)
- Made the Overview panel resize better. (#1000)
- Added an embedded query language to allow users to filter the torrent list view in an effective way. (#1007)
The misc items
- Updated to wxWidgets 3.1.4. (#991)
- Removed loguru as dependency and instead added Boost.Log since we already depend on Boost.
- Updated Cake and related build tools.
- Updated libtorrent to latest RC_2_0 version. (#1003)
The love (updated languages)
- Bulgarian
- Portugese (Brazil)
- Ukranian
- Russian
- French
- Hindi
- Italian
- Dutch
- Indonesian
- Portugese (Portugal)
- English
- German