Versie 0.23 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de broncode cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

PicoTorrent 0.23 Read the full release notes in the blog - Behind the release - v0.23. This release comes in extra spicy with the addition of PQL - a query language The bug fixes Better Unicode handling (#973, #977)

Cancel buttons now translated correctly. The feature additions A better 'Open file' dialog which can handle lots more files than the one in wxWidgets. (#979)

Added a piece progress bar. (#996)

A better 'Add torrent' dialog which gives more room to files and content. It also lets users add trackers to the torrent. (#999)

Made the Overview panel resize better. (#1000)

Added an embedded query language to allow users to filter the torrent list view in an effective way. (#1007) The misc items Updated to wxWidgets 3.1.4. (#991)

Removed loguru as dependency and instead added Boost.Log since we already depend on Boost.

Updated Cake and related build tools.

Updated libtorrent to latest RC_2_0 version. (#1003) The love (updated languages) Bulgarian

Portugese (Brazil)

Ukranian

Russian

French

Hindi

Italian

Dutch

Indonesian

Portugese (Portugal)

English

German