Software-update: Clonezilla 2.7.0-10

Clonezilla logo (79 pix) Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 2.7.0-10 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Clonezilla live 2.7.0-10
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Nov/02).
  • Add scsitools, blktool, safecopy and gpart to clonezilla live.
Clonezilla live 2.7.0-9
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Oct/29).
  • Partclone was updated to 0.3.17 which update the codes about BTRFS to version 5.4.
  • Bug fixed: avoid creating VG more than once. VG might exist in more than one PV. If so, we only have to create it once. Ref: more info
  • Bug fixed: cnvt-ocs-dev now can process the image repository path with whitespace. more info
  • Save OS-related info in the image dir as the file name Info-OS-prober.txt more info
Clonezilla live 2.7.0-5
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Oct/23).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 5.9.1-1.
  • Packge live-boot was updated to 1:20201022-drbl1, which was patched to have a mechanism for netboot via iPXE with static IP address, no DHCP. more info more info
Clonezilla live 2.7.0-3
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Oct/16).
  • Implement a better mechanism to run ocs-onthefly: Now ocs-onthefly mainly uses ocs-sr to save the pseudo image, and let partclone do the device to device clone. This is similar to that of Clonezilla lite server. Due to this improvement, some major changes for ocs-othefly in order to sync with that of ocs-sr:
    1. These options have been changed to totally different meanings: -d|--destination|--target was -t|--target -po|--port was -p|--port --net-filter was -i|--filter -p|-pa|--postaction was -pa|--postaction -u|--use-nuttcp was -u|--use-netcat
    2. New options: -t|--no-restore-mbr -t1|--restore-raw-mbr -t2|--no-restore-ebr

  • By default, the network cloning is changed to use zstd to compress the data instead of gzip.
  • ocs-sr's option -f|--from-part-in-img is changed as -f|--from-part since it now supports both from an image and a device.
  • ocs-update-initrd: Remove useless prompt.
  • cnvt-ocs-dev: dev-fs.list should be converted, too. Add a tag file device_name_converted.info in the converted image.
  • For drbl-ocs.conf:Remove: PARTCLONE_RESTORE_ONTHEFLY_OPT_INIT
    Add:
    ONTHEFLY_NET_PIPE="nuttcp" NC_PORT_DEFAULT="9000"
    PARTCLONE_LOG="/var/log/partclone.log"
  • If a disk has not any partition, it can not be the source for ocs-onthefly. It will just quit to avoiding confusion.
  • Add "--rsyncable" for zstd saving.
  • Since zstdmt is equivalent to zstd -T0, remove "-T${cpu_no}" in extra_zstdmt_opt.
  • Use -np|--net-pipe PROGRAM instead of -u|--use-netcat in ocs-onthefly so that it's easier to switch, and it can be selected in the expert mode.

