Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 7.3 is onder meer dat Macrium Reflect nu gebruik maakt van een eigen taakplanner en niet langer meer die van Windows zelf. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and Improvements Macrium Task Scheduler If a scheduled backup was missed without the option 'Run the task as soon as possible after a scheduled task is missed' enabled, then the Run Now button would stop working until the PC was restarted. This has been resolved. Scheduled backups running on startup were starting too quickly, without giving network connections time to initialise. This has been resolved. The Macrium Task Scheduler now keeps extra copies of its internal configuration files to prevent failure on corruption. When trying to import a scheduled task with a definition file path that doesn't exist, Reflect will now prompt to Browse for a different definition file.

The Windows Version of the WinRE kernel could be incorrectly displayed. This has been resolved.

ReflectMonitor.exe could fail to launch at logon and prevent notification of running backups. This has been resolved.

A Consolidation 'Warning' error could override a 'Failure' error for a backup and incorrectly display a Warning icon instead of Error. This has been resolved.

We've added 'copy' functionality for the license key displayed in the About dialog