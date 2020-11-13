Software-update: WeeChat 3.0

Met de irc-client WeeChat is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.0 uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 3.0
  • New option to enable download of scripts
    A new option has been added to allow the script plugin to download the list of scripts and the scripts themselves (on weechat.org by default).
    This option is off by default, so you must opt in if you want to use the /script command, even if you upgraded from an old WeeChat version:
    /set script.scripts.download_enabled on
    When this option is enabled, WeeChat can sometimes download again the list of scripts when you use the /script command, even if you don’t install a script.
  • IRC commands /allchan, /allpv and /allserv
    The command and arguments given to commands /allchan, /allpv and /allserv are now evaluated (see /help on the commands for more information).
    Additionally, a breaking change has been introduced: the leading / is now required in these commands, so this allows to send text to buffers without using the command /msg * xxx.
    So with previous releases, to say "hello" on all channels:
    /allchan msg * hello
    Now it can be done like this:
    /allchan hello
    If you want to use a command, you must add explicitly the leading /:
    /allchan /msg * hello
  • Default "beep" trigger
    The command of "beep" trigger is now executed only if the message does NOT contain the tag "notify_none" (in addition to existing conditions).
    You can restore the default "beep" trigger with the following command:
    /trigger restore beep
Versienummer 3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website WeeChat
Download https://weechat.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 13-11-2020 01:09
0 • submitter: begintmeta

13-11-2020 • 01:09

0 Linkedin

Submitter: begintmeta

Bron: WeeChat

Update-historie

11-'20 WeeChat 3.0 0

Lees meer

WeeChat

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

