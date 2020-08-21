Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Acronis True Image 2021

Acronis True Image logo (75 pix) Acronis ìs er zoals gebruikelijk weer lekker vroeg bij, want het heeft versie 2021 van True Image uitgebracht. Acronis True Image is een uitgebreid programma waarmee back-ups kunnen worden gemaakt. Dit kan van belangrijke bestanden op de harde schijf, maar ook als een image van een partitie of complete harde schijf. De software is verkrijgbaar in de smaken Standard, Advanced en Premium, met prijzen die beginnen bij vijftig dollar. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

New capabilities
  • Signature-based analysis: Traditional antivirus defenses deliver constantly updated protection by checking for updates to the threat database every five minutes.
  • Behavioral analysis engine: Our new dynamic detection engine is able to identify malware when it executes based on how it interacts with your Windows machine.
  • CPU load balancing: A new load-balancing setting keeps your computer’s CPU from overloading during antivirus scans by giving priority to other applications.
  • Protection pause: Suspend protection functions when you want for as long as you want: resume them automatically, on a schedule, or on your next restart.
  • Quarantine and exclusions: Potential threats are isolated in quarantine, while you control exclusion lists that allow approved programs to run uninterrupted.
  • Windows Security Center: Integration with Windows’ built-in protection ensures compliance with Widows guidelines and compatibility with other security solutions.
Enhancement highlights
  • Quick backup validation: You now have the option to validate only the latest version for your backup, which significantly speeds up the standard process for validating the effectiveness of your backups.
  • Resumable replication: If the replication of a backup is interrupted, the replication process restarts from the point of the interruption, ensuring data isn’t duplicated – saving you time and cloud storage space.
  • More backup functionality: Several in-demand capabilities have been incorporated so you can do more with your backup files, such as the ability for .tibx archives to be mounted, moved, renamed, and converted to the .vhd format.
  • Faster anywhere access: Our Web Restore page has been redesigned to deliver faster, convenient, and more secure access to your cloud data – including the new option to password-protect your shared files and folders.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Acronis True Image 2021 voor Windows
*Acronis True Image 2021 voor macOS

Acronis True Image 2021

Versienummer 2021
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Acronis
Download https://www.acronis.com/en-eu/homecomputing/thanks/acronis-true-image-2021/
Bestandsgroottes 292,00MB - 777,00MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-08-2020 16:5341

21-08-2020 • 16:53

41 Linkedin

Bron: Acronis

Update-historie

08-'20 Acronis True Image 2021 41
09-'19 Acronis True Image 2020 11
09-'18 Acronis True Image 2019 27
01-'17 Acronis True Image 2017 NG 21.0 build 6116 19
08-'16 Acronis True Image 2017 20.0 build 5518 27
08-'15 Acronis True Image 2016 19.0 build 5518 28
07-'15 Acronis True Image 2015 18.0 build 6613 64
08-'13 Acronis True Image 2014 build 5560 28
08-'12 Acronis True Image Home 2013 build 5551 14
07-'12 Acronis True Image Home 2012 build 7133 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Acronis True Image

geen prijs bekend

Score: 1

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (41)

-Moderatie-faq
-141041+130+24+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+2laugh
21 augustus 2020 19:22
Ik heb Acronis al heel lang niet meer gebruikt. Zover ik mij kan herinneren was de laatste versie die ik ooit gebruikt heb 2013 of 2014. Sinds 2015 werd het voor mij alleen maar minder. De user interface werd onduidelijker en het cloud backuppen op hun servers werd vooral promoted. Ik zie nu in 2021 hebben ze zelfs een anti virus scanner ingebouwd??

Misschien ligt het aan mij hoor, maar ik houd juist van keep it simple. Een tool die een simpele UI heeft, to the point en goede backups kan maken. Al deze extra's zoals de anti virus scanner hoeven van mij niet en missen het oorspronkelijk doel van een goedwerkende backup software.

Ik gebruik nu al jaren Macrium Reflect. Eerst had ik de free edition, maar later de betaalde Home versie en het bevalt me heel goed en ik zie nu nog steeds niet in om terug te stappen naar Acronis...
+2F-I-X
@laugh22 augustus 2020 00:23
Hier ook hoor..
Een licentie gekocht en even gebruikt maar uiteindelijk wil je gewoon een backup hebben.
Nu ook op Reflect en dat draait als een zonnetje zonder veel zooi eromheen.
+1HellBeast
21 augustus 2020 18:40
Het lukte mij een tijd geleden niet om m2 SSD's te clonen, is dit inmiddels opgelost? (De backup maken lukte wel, maar het terugzetten van de backup niet.)
+2jaapstobbe
@HellBeast21 augustus 2020 20:10
Soms werkt dit alleen in BIOS mode (niet UEFI mode). I had dit probleem met Intel NUCs icm m2 drives.

Dit betekent dat je originele installatie in BIOS mode gedaan moet zijn en dan kun je backuppen en restoren zonder problemen..
+1Froggle
@HellBeast22 augustus 2020 08:27
Dat doe ik al met de versie van 2018. Wel in de BIOS, maar dat doe ik standaard.
0xtroardinary
@HellBeast23 augustus 2020 19:08
Zelfde probleem hier!
+1lowfi
21 augustus 2020 20:17
Of het moet je hobby zijn maar als je toch maar incidenteel een img maakt en terug zet volstaat clonezilla dan niet gewoon?
+2OkselFris
@lowfi21 augustus 2020 21:19
Tja dan wel, maar niet als je gewoon continue een backup wilt hebben van je data.
Ik gebruik het om naar mijn synology ten Acronis cloud te backuppen, als backup is het een zeer fijne tool en de snelheid van de cloudbackups is top.

Helaas bevalt het mij ook niet dat men er een antivirus in heeft gebouwd, gelukkig is het uit te zetten, echter alleen maar belast.
+1hawkeye73
@OkselFris21 augustus 2020 22:02
mag ik vragen waarom je niet de Synology backup features gebruikt? schijnen ook goed te zijn. ik zit zelf om die reden te denken om een synology nas te gaan kopen om van dit soort programma's af te zijn
+1OkselFris
@hawkeye7322 augustus 2020 10:47
Die vindt ik niet flexibel genoeg, met Acronis kan ik een backup naar mijn synology maken en tegelijk naar de cloud. daarnaast kan ik volledige diskclones of specifieke folders backuppen.
Dus ik gebruik meerdere manieren om mijn backups te maken. Daarbij maak ik in de cloud ook nog een backup van Onedrive naar Acronis.
Op de synology apps ben ik intussen wel afgeknapt. leuk apparaat, maar naar apps kijk ik bijna niet meer, het is het allemaal net niet.
+1hawkeye73
@OkselFris22 augustus 2020 22:35
oh serieus, dacht echt dat de apps net de killer feature was van de Synology NASses... hmmmm... misschien bij keuze toch maar puur voor het NAS gedeelte kiezen dan. thanks
+1Ynnoz
@hawkeye7322 augustus 2020 01:52
Ik dacht dat je met Synology backup geen image kan maken van je Windows schijf/partitie. Dat kan weer wel met o.a. Acronis of Macrium.
0Xfade
@lowfi22 augustus 2020 14:54
Daarom gebruik ik ook slechts hun Live CD. Het programma zelf nooit geïnstalleerd.
+1Amiga3000
21 augustus 2020 17:44
Shareware ?? Alleen een trial 30 dagen!
+1Carlos0_0

@Amiga300021 augustus 2020 17:49
Ja klopt je kan proberen 30 dagen, wil je vaker gebruiken betalen of te wel shareware.
+1Mangu429
@Carlos0_021 augustus 2020 18:15
Je mag het niet zomaar zelf verspreiden dus geen shareware.
+1EnigmaNL
@Mangu42921 augustus 2020 20:00
Waar staat dat je de executable niet mag delen met je vrienden?
0foxathome
@Amiga300021 augustus 2020 18:09
Niet alles is gratis in het leven. Als je zelfs voor een goede backup niets wilt betalen, dan ben je echt goed bezig ;)
+1Mangu429
@foxathome21 augustus 2020 18:17
Punt is dat het geen shareware is maar een betaald product met een demo/trial versie.
+1Carlos0_0

@Mangu42921 augustus 2020 23:47
Of te wel dat is shareware

Shareware is een vorm van software die zonder of met weinig restricties verspreid mag worden, maar waarvoor bij herhaald gebruik wel een vastgelegd bedrag betaald moet worden

https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shareware

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 21 augustus 2020 23:47]

0foxathome
@Mangu42924 augustus 2020 19:26
Dat snap ik ook, lees mijn opmerking nogmaals...
Als jij die 50 Euro al te veel vind voor een goede backup die je keihard terug kan verdienen bij een groot probleem...

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxathome op 24 augustus 2020 19:27]

+1heian
21 augustus 2020 17:03
Mooi, het veranderen van de naam van de .tibx file is weer mogelijk.
Dat was een heikel punt in het begin van 2020. Toch maar weer eens proberen.
+1Snake
21 augustus 2020 17:26
Ondersteund hun persoonlijke backup nu Azure direct?
+1SndrMrtns
21 augustus 2020 17:32
De Boot CD kan je hier downloaden: http://dl.acronis.com/s/AcronisTrueImage2021.iso
Voor simpelweg af en toe een backup image te nemen of een systeem te clonen naar een andere SSD/HD is dat alles dat je nodig hebt.
+1foxathome
21 augustus 2020 18:12
Download van ondertussen bijna 800MB?!
Dit programma moet ook steeds mee de backup in, van mij mogen ze een versie uitbrengen zonder al die troep, gewoon de image maker en niets meer dan dat!
Ik vraag niet om beveiliging of wat dan ook...
Doe mij maar goedkoper voor dat waar ik het voor koop.
Ondertussen geïnstalleerd, zie werkelijk geen verschil op dat stukje van de software om backups te maken met versie 2020!
0Anoniem: 435630
@foxathome21 augustus 2020 19:15
Gewoon alleen de bootable gebruiken joh
0foxathome
@Anoniem: 43563024 augustus 2020 19:32
Jaaaa, dat werkt ook echt bij mijn klanten die daar de ballen verstand van hebben...
Acronis is super, paar muisklikken en de backup is gemaakt, maar laat al die rotzooi gewoon achterwege die de klant helemaal niet nodig heeft of wil...
0_JGC_
@foxathome21 augustus 2020 19:24
Acronis is steeds meer bezig om een totaalpakket te worden (backup, antivirus, anti malware, ransomware bescherming). Ik ben reseller van hun cloud backup pakket, als ik zie wat er het laatste jaar bijgekomen is aan features... zeer compleet.
0foxathome
@_JGC_24 augustus 2020 19:31
Dat wil ik helemaal niet.
Hun anti-ransomware werkt voor geen meter, ik wil zelf kiezen welke virusscanner!
Blijf bij je leest Acronis of geef je klant de keuze OF ze voor iets willen betalen wat ze niet willen en zorg er tevens voor dat het werkt zoals ze zeggen, dat doet het niet...
0_JGC_
@foxathome24 augustus 2020 19:57
Ik ben er niet bekend mee, verkoop alleen de cloud backup. Word wel continu benaderd om de rest ook te proberen.
Inmiddels zijn ze er ook achter dat er verschillende markten zijn, dus bieden ze naast het totaalpakket ook de losse onderdelen aan.

Zat hiervoor bij IASO, software deed zijn werk goed maar opslag was (te) duur. Daarnaast nogal wat omzwervingen gehad qua facturatie (iaso -> portland -> iaso -> solarwinds).
0foxathome
@_JGC_24 augustus 2020 23:49
En waar is het losse onderdeel Acronis backup te krijgen dan? Ik zie alleen het totaal pakket met al die onzin er bij buiten backups maken om...
+1Htbaa
21 augustus 2020 18:29
Ik draai nog steeds 2016. Ieder jaar weer krijg ik aanbiedingen om te updaten, maar 2016 werkt nog prima en alle extra’s? Ik zie niet zo goed wat ik daar mee moet. En nu zit er ook anti virus bij?

Ik maak backups naar externe schijven en naar een NAS. Maar mis ik nu werkelijk iets door bij versie 2016 te blijven?
+1OkselFris
21 augustus 2020 18:54
Wat betreft (Cloud) backup absoluut 1 van de betere, maar ze moeten het daar ook lekker bij houden. Eerlijk gezegd zit ik niet te wachten op een anti-virus engine.
Ben overigens wel benieuwd van wie zij de AV engine gebruiken.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True