Acronis True Image 2021

Acronis ìs er zoals gebruikelijk weer lekker vroeg bij, want het heeft versie 2021 van True Image uitgebracht. Acronis True Image is een uitgebreid programma waarmee back-ups kunnen worden gemaakt. Dit kan van belangrijke bestanden op de harde schijf, maar ook als een image van een partitie of complete harde schijf. De software is verkrijgbaar in de smaken Standard, Advanced en Premium, met prijzen die beginnen bij vijftig dollar. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

New capabilities Signature-based analysis: Traditional antivirus defenses deliver constantly updated protection by checking for updates to the threat database every five minutes.

Behavioral analysis engine: Our new dynamic detection engine is able to identify malware when it executes based on how it interacts with your Windows machine.

CPU load balancing: A new load-balancing setting keeps your computer’s CPU from overloading during antivirus scans by giving priority to other applications.

Protection pause: Suspend protection functions when you want for as long as you want: resume them automatically, on a schedule, or on your next restart.

Quarantine and exclusions: Potential threats are isolated in quarantine, while you control exclusion lists that allow approved programs to run uninterrupted.

Windows Security Center: Integration with Windows’ built-in protection ensures compliance with Widows guidelines and compatibility with other security solutions. Enhancement highlights Quick backup validation: You now have the option to validate only the latest version for your backup, which significantly speeds up the standard process for validating the effectiveness of your backups.

Resumable replication: If the replication of a backup is interrupted, the replication process restarts from the point of the interruption, ensuring data isn’t duplicated – saving you time and cloud storage space.

More backup functionality: Several in-demand capabilities have been incorporated so you can do more with your backup files, such as the ability for .tibx archives to be mounted, moved, renamed, and converted to the .vhd format.

Faster anywhere access: Our Web Restore page has been redesigned to deliver faster, convenient, and more secure access to your cloud data – including the new option to password-protect your shared files and folders.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Acronis True Image 2021 voor Windows

Acronis True Image 2021 voor macOS