Software-update: Nextcloud Desktop 3.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Nextcloud heeft nieuwe versies uitgebracht van zijn desktop clients voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en de Android-app. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De nieuwe versies hebben niet alleen een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen, ook is er nu end-to-end encryption.

Production ready End-to-End encryption and new user interfaces arrive with new Nextcloud clients

We’re very excited to announce the availability of version 3.0 of our desktop client and 3.13 for Android! With these releases come big improvements to the user interface, making it easier for users to access the apps in Nextcloud Hub. This releases introduce production-ready end-to-end encryption in our desktop and mobile clients.

Production-ready end-to-end encryption

For most users, Nextcloud acts as a trusted, central repository of their most important data. Calendars, mails, documents, photos, chats and tasks, but also passwords, bookmarks and much more reside on a server you trust.

For a sub-set of extremely sensitive data, things like your social security number, passport and such, Nextcloud now introduces end-to-end encryption. The Nextcloud end-to-end encryption feature is designed such that the server never has access to unencrypted files or keys, nor does server-provided code ever handle unencrypted data which could provide avenues for compromise. You pick one or a few folders and encrypt them locally on the client, thus protecting them from any breach that might occur on the server.

As these files are no longer available on the server, and thus can not be shared with a public link, accessed in the browser or shared in a chat session, end-to-end encryption is not meant for the majority of data. Instead, it is meant to provide extra protection for your most sensitive information.

This per-folder capability available in the desktop and mobile clients encrypts all files as well as their names and metadata. Files will still be synced between the clients, but are not accessible online. Advanced key handling with Cryptographic Identity Protection in the form of server signed certificates facilitates the easy addition of new devices.

There is no need for user interaction or extra work and key sharing is seamlessly handled by the server, facilitating completely intuitive syncing. Only when adding a new device will you need to enter a passphrase, a mnemonic that your client can show you on demand.

In a future release, the scheme will allow for secure, end-to-end encrypted sharing with other users. Nextcloud supports an optional offline administrator recovery key and allows a complete audit log. The encryption design allows optionally for the deployment of a secure HSM to issue certificates to users in enterprises.

You can learn more about encryption in Nextcloud here and about end-to-end encryption here.

A new interface for the Desktop Client

Nextcloud Hub integrated our video chat app Talk, our groupware apps and an online office as standard components of Nextcloud. This release of the desktop client brings a number of important changes that make it easier and faster to access these other apps from the desktop.

The new menu for the desktop client makes Talk and other apps on the Nextcloud server quick to open. A click on the icon in the system tray pops up the new menu, showing a list of events on the server with on top user account information, a link to Files, Talk and a button that brings a list of other apps. From the list of server activity, you can even directly access the sharing settings of a file.

The menu makes it much easier and faster to access your apps, follow conversations or see what is happening with your files.

In the file manager, a right-click on a document now gives the option to edit directly in the online office document editor in Nextcloud. This makes it much quicker and easier to start editing files with others! We also added the ability to add a note for the recipient of a file share in the share dialog.

Also a new interface for the Android client

With over 300 issues closed and pull requests merged, version 3.13 of the Android Nextcloud brings more than support for end-to-end encryption. This release also brings improvements to dark mode as well as a rewritten interface to fit the new Android design guidelines, adding a floating search bar on top with direct access to the users’ profile and the ability to switch between them. Below that are sort and list/icon view switchers, making the new interface fresh, clean and efficient.

Versienummer 3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/#install-clients
Bestandsgrootte 126,04MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-08-2020 15:37
22

21-08-2020 • 15:37

22 Linkedin

Submitter: LEDfan

Bron: Nextcloud

Reacties (22)

+2Matthijz98
21 augustus 2020 15:48
Ik zit nog steeds te wachten op on demand sync, ik heb de beta geprobeerd maar die werkte toch matig.
Dat is de enige reden dan ik OneDrive nog steeds gebruik.
+2AgamemnonZ
@Matthijz9821 augustus 2020 16:37
Nextcloud ondersteunt WebDAV. Daarmee kan je vanaf je computer (in je explorer/verkenner/files programma) door je Nextcloud heen bladeren en download je pas de bestanden als je ze opent.
+1Brummetje
@AgamemnonZ21 augustus 2020 16:46
WebDav is helaas niet stabiel genoeg. Heb dit een tijdje gebruikt maar vaak genoeg ineens een leeg bestand.
+2atomos
@Brummetje21 augustus 2020 17:47
Het ligt vermoedelijk aan de Nextcloud server.
Onder linux en nu even onder windows heb ik daar ook problemen mee, hoogst irritant.
Als het nu een reproduceerbaar probleem was !!. Als het optreed dan lijkt het gerelateerd te zijn aan de workload,
De client van Nextcloud voldoet niet voor mij en ging opzoek naar andere.
ExpanDrive werkt prima en toen kwam ik Mountain duck tegen https://mountainduck.io/
Een netwerk share maken met mijn Nextcloud maar ook met andere cloud aanbieders.. zelf een sftp verbinding maken naar een netshare..
Tot nu toe is dat mijn client.
+1Brummetje
@atomos21 augustus 2020 17:49
De nextcloud client werkt bij mij wel perfect. Directe webdav helaas niet. Word bestanden is het vaste prik, openen, opslaan en bestand is direct 0 bytes.
+2GeroldM

@Brummetje22 augustus 2020 03:21
Heb zelf in mijn huis een Nextcloud server opgezet op een oude PCmet maar liefst 2GByte aan RAM en een Core Duo Intel processor...dus met 10+ jaar zeker op leeftijd.

Waarom bovenstaande omschrijving? Deze hele setup werkt uitstekend, nog nooit een 0 byte bestand tegengekomen. Als client gebruik ik een wellicht obscuur programma, genaamd: CarrotDAV.

Is van origine Japanse software, maar er is een versie vertaald naar het Engels. Het is gratis en er is een portable versie als zoiets je interesseert. Alhoewel het er simpel uitziet, het werkt prettig. Sleep een stel bestanden over de CarrotDAV window en je dropt ze direct in de cloud. NextCloud, S3, Drop, Google Drive, OneDrive, zelfs FTP is een mogelijkheid.

Werkt ook de andere kant op, selecteer cloud files in een CarrotDAV scherm, drop deze in een Windows Explorer scherm en de transfer begint. En als je 2 CarrotDAV schermen opent naar verschillende cloud services, dan worden de geselecteerde bestanden van de ene naar de andere service getransporteerd, zonder dat deze eerst naar jouw locale systeem worden getransporteerd en dan pas naar de uiteindelijke bestemming.

Er is zelfs een minimale WebDAV server inbegrepen. Doordat het zo simpel werkt, heb ik niet echt de neiging om een drive-letter te spenderen aan een netwerkdrive-verbinding voor de desbetreffende cloud drive.

Maar goed, of voor jou hetzelfde geldt, dat moet je zelf bepalen. Zodra het woord WebDAV valt, dan adviseert men al gauw CyberDuck, MountainDuck en consorten. Dan vergeet men vaak te vermelden dat er ook nog zoiets bestaat als het pareltje CarrotDAV. Bij deze dus.
+1atomos
@Brummetje21 augustus 2020 18:08
Hier veel meer extensies. o.a. *.exe, *.apk *.epub enz.. de client had/heeft geen voorkeur..
Nu ik er even over na denk, de laatste keer met een file 0 grote was vorige week met mountain duck, en dat was om een stel mappen met fonts (paar honderd) veilig te stellen.
Gelukkig controleer ik altijd of alles goed is gegaan,, ervaring hè.. alle files waren o groot.. grr.
0beerse

@Brummetje23 augustus 2020 18:07
In een grijs verleden (voor en na de splitsing) heb ik eens wat webdav issues ingeschoten. Mijn gebruik toen was vooral de webdav server. Uiteindelijk heb ik begrepen dat de webdav-server van nextcloud niet echt als basis-protocol wordt beschouwd. Naar mijn idee groeide de implementatie toen een beetje van de standaard af omdat het nu eenmaal voor de ontwikkeling van own/next-cloud nodig was.
Daarmee heb ik besloten geen gebruik meer te maken van de own/next-cloud webdav implementatie.

Detail: De webdav implementatie van msWindows is ook niet heilig. Die heeft ook een serieus aantal issues. Een max-bestand maat van 40 MB bijvoorbeeld (al zou dat ondertussen verbeterd kunnen zijn).
+1michielRB
@Matthijz9821 augustus 2020 15:56
is "on demand sync" niet hetzelfde als "force sync now"? En dat zit in nextcloud desktop client 2.6.5 (de versie die ik nu heb vanuit de fedora repo)
+1jzegers
@michielRB21 augustus 2020 16:05
Bij on demand "zie" je het bestand wel staan in je verkenner, maar wordt het pas gedownload als je het probeert te openen.
+1Ablaze
@jzegers21 augustus 2020 16:45
Even los van of het erin zit, wat zijn de voordelen ervan?

Een bestand dat permanent is opgeslagen opent/bewerkt altijd sneller dan een bestand dat eerst moet worden opgehaald. En sommige programma's kunnen mogelijk crashen, als een geopend project uit meerdere bestanden staat en één van die bestanden niet kan worden opgehaald op een bepaald moment. Daarnaast kun je op de "traditionele" manier een oude PC af en toe aanzetten om een back-up te maken van je gesynchroniseerde bestanden. En opslagcapaciteit is sowieso goedkoop.
+1Jogai
@Ablaze21 augustus 2020 16:49
Onedrive doet dat heel goed met naar ik inschat een file-system abstractie laag. Programma's hoeven zo geen weet te hebben of het bestand er nou wel of niet staat, zodra er interactie mee is wordt het opgehaald. Dus een project met meerdere bestanden zal altijd werken, en afhankelijk hoe het laden geimplementeerd is direct alle bestanden downloaden of 'on-demand.
+1feuniks
@Ablaze22 augustus 2020 09:17
Een van de grootste voordelen van het hebben van bestanden die niet direct op je lokale schijf staan, is dat ze geen plaats in beslag nemen. Je zegt wel leuk dat opslagcapaciteit goedkoop is, maar het is niet altijd te (eenvoudig) mogelijk om de schijfruimte te vergroten. Denk maar eens aan een surface laptop. Als je daar de harde schijf van wil vervangen, dan moet je een hete lucht blazer aan de slag om hem open te krijgen. Ik doe veel aan computers, maar dat gaat me te ver. En dan kun je je afvragen of je die sollicitatiebrief die je twee jaar geleden hebt verstuurd nog dagelijks nodig hebt. Wellicht wil je hem wel bewaren, want dan kun je hem in de toekomst gebruiken als de basis voor een nieuwe. Dan is het toch fijn dat dat bestand gewoon op zijn plek staat op je computer, maar dat het als je het een keer nodig hebt, even van de server wordt gehaald. En dat geldt voor best veel bestanden. Ik heb zelf maar relatief weinig van mijn data bestanden regelmatig nodig. Zonde dat die dan op mijn laptop ruimte innemen die ik on voor andere zaken kan gebruiken. Op mijn desktop sync ik alles, maar daar heb ik inderdaad ook heel veel schijfruimte.
+1scholtnp
@jzegers21 augustus 2020 16:32
Dat betekent dus ook dat als het netwerk even hapert, je dus niet bij je bestanden kunt. Lijkt me dat je daarmee in het systeem een extra gevoeligheid hebt ingebouwd. En daarom vindt ik het wel logisch en wenselijk dat je bij Nextcloud direkt een lokale kopie maakt.
+1xFeverr
@scholtnp21 augustus 2020 16:39
Je kan dit per map of bestand aangeven of je ze offline wilt houden of niet. Mijn fotomap hoeft bijvoorbeeld niet op elke pc te staan, andere belangrijkere documenten wel. En zo kan je kiezen.

Ik gebruik zelf geen nextcloud of OneDrive, maar ik gebruik Synology Drive die dit net zoals OneDrive kan doen. Werkt super!
+1s3.
@michielRB21 augustus 2020 16:04
Ik denk dat hij bedoeld dat hij na configuratie alleen een cloud weergave krijgt te zien en pas na het dubbelklikken/openen van een bestand deze download.
0Matthijz98
@s3.21 augustus 2020 18:06
Dat is precies wat ik bedoel
+1xSNAKEX
@michielRB21 augustus 2020 16:34
Denk dat hij doelt op "Files on demand" zoals in Onedrive: https://support.microsoft...f3-4971-b321-7092438fb38e
Iets wat al erg lang geleden voor Nextcloud was aangekondigd als Virtual drive met delta sync: https://nextcloud.com/blo...lify-desktop-integration/
+1stijnos1991
@Matthijz9821 augustus 2020 16:02
Of selective/folder sync? Zit er ook in namelijk.
+1michielRB
21 augustus 2020 15:54
Ik wacht even af totdat fedora deze versie in de update repo heeft....
0i-chat
21 augustus 2020 18:40
Nu nog een betrouwbare partij om het samen met mail te hosten als Google/o365 alternatief
0beerse

@i-chat23 augustus 2020 18:11
Voor op je eigen server: Roundcube: downloads: RoundCube Webmail 1.4.8
Voor zover ik weet gebruikt xs4all die software al jaren voor de webmail interface.

Uiteindelijk moet je voor jezelf op een rijtje zetten welke diensten je zelf wilt hosten en wat je van een provider wenst. Geen enkele oplossing biedt in 1 keer alles wat je wenst en uiteindelijk heb je services die je niet echt vaak gebruikt, gewoon omdat het er bij zit.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

