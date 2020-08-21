Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Jellyfin 10.6.3

Jellyfin logo (79 pix)Versie 10.6.3 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze opensource mediaserver is vergelijkbaar met Plex en Emby. De server draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container en er zijn clients voor elk OS, maar ook mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Waar Plex en Emby in de basis gratis zijn, moet er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures worden betaald. Jellyfin is een fork van Emby, voordat deze closedsource werd, maar is echter volledig opensource gebleven. Sinds versie 10.6.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Jellyfin 10.6.3

jellyfin
  • #3831 Bump to .NET Core SDK 3.1.302
jellyfin-web
  • #1799 Hitting space to check/uncheck checkboxes doesn't work on firefox
  • #1794 Remove extraneous pageContainer element from videoOSD
  • #1748 Fix old Edge loading
  • #1542 Fix OSD lock

Jellyfin 10.6.2

jellyfin
  • #3795 Update to newer Jellyfin.XMLTV
  • #3792 TMDb: Change Budget and Revenue to long to avoid overflow
  • #3790 Remove some unnecessary string allocations
  • #3761 Fix DI memory leak
  • #3760 Fix inverted logic for LAN IP detection
  • #3757 Update BlurHashSharp and set max size to 128x128
  • #3728 adjust priority in outputSizeParam cutter
  • #3727 Fix #3624
  • #3725 Flip quoting in variable set command
  • #3723 Get and tag with the actual release version in CI
  • #3720 Fix bump_version so it works properly
jellyfin-web
  • #1734 Fix injecting of view with embedded script
  • #1701 Use emblem when loading on mobile
  • #1686 Fix issue with nowplaying page when item.Album or item.Artists are null.
  • #1684 Fix fullscreen video in iOS Safari
  • #1681 Add paging in book player with touch events
  • #1678 Fix banner height and use primary image as fallback
  • #1672 Adjust target browsers
  • #1669 Flip quoting in variable set command
  • #1667 Get and tag with actual release version in CI
  • #1665 Fix bump_version so it works properly
  • #1656 Fix CircleOfDeath on plugin install
Jellyfin
Versienummer 10.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Jellyfin
Download https://jellyfin.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

+1Jazco2nd

21 augustus 2020 13:05
Fantastisch stukje software, zeker icm AndroidTV.
Geen Kodi meer nodig, hoef op de clients niks te configureren/in te stellen. Werkt als een trein.
Er zat wel een bugje in de AndroidTV versie bij het eenmalig inloggen in je Jellyfin server maar met een beetje puzzelen wanneer het keyboard verschijnt en waar de "next" knop zit heb je daar geen last meer van.
+1The Zep Man
@Jazco2nd21 augustus 2020 13:43
Geen Kodi meer nodig,
Totdat je H.265 wilt streamen zonder transcoding. Dat werkt op dit moment niet met de native applicatie onder Android (TV). Het werkt wel in Kodi met de Jellyfin plugin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 21 augustus 2020 13:44]

+1Jazco2nd

@The Zep Man21 augustus 2020 13:44
Vreemd, transcoding heb ik nooit aangezet en ik speel H265 gewoon af (binnen mijn LAN) op de ShieldTV..
+1The Zep Man
@Jazco2nd21 augustus 2020 13:46
Het zou ook wel eens verouderde documentatie kunnen zijn. Of er wordt een andere slimme truc gebruikt?
+1Jazco2nd

@The Zep Man21 augustus 2020 13:47
Volgens mij inderdaad verouderd, het speelt hier prima af.. alleen al afgaande op het CPU gebruik (Core i3-9100) en temperatuur van mijn server kan hier geen transcoding plaatsvinden.. de ShieldTV krijgt de locatie van het bestand door en speelt het gewoon af lijkt het.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 21 augustus 2020 13:48]

+1ELD
@The Zep Man21 augustus 2020 13:58
Zo heb je ook geen HDR10+.

Ik gebruik zelf de Kodi web interface op mijn server waarbij de default player de TV is via DLNA. Dan heb je ook HDR en HDR10+.
+1Starf1x
21 augustus 2020 13:41
Ik weet niet of dat bij JellyFin is, maar Plex heeft tegenwoordig gratis zenders, en een aparte muziek speler (PlexAmp) waar ik erg gecharmeerd van ben, vooral in combinatie met mijn eigen Audoboeken.
+1MarnickS
@Starf1x21 augustus 2020 14:14
en een aparte muziek speler (PlexAmp)
Bij Jellyfin is daar Gelli voor. Het is een fork van Phonograph en is daarom alleen op Android te installeren.
+1pven
21 augustus 2020 15:24
Ik heb vast een n00b-vraag ... :+

Plex kan ik op mijn LG-tv gewoon installeren. Kan ik Jellyfin ook via die Plex-app benaderen, of is daar iets anders voor nodig?
+1Bartske
@pven21 augustus 2020 15:28
Nee dat kan niet, je zult echt de Jellyfin app moeten installeren. Er is er 1 op android TV maar je kan het ook op je telefoon installeren en dan chromecasten.
+1dimmak
21 augustus 2020 13:23
Ik heb nooit Plex of Emby gebruikt en ben begonnen met Jellyfin. Ik heb begrepen dat er op die andere wat meer fucties zitten, maar Jellyfin voldoet voor mijn gebruik. Hele fijne opensource software.
+1ELD
21 augustus 2020 13:58
Werkt een stuk beter dan 10.5.5 in iig. Die versie waren er veel firefox streaming issues.
+1PVTD
21 augustus 2020 16:42
Niet vergeten dat er ook SyncPlay is, hun eigen versie van samen dezelfde video af te spelen met iemand anders in sync. Ik spreek regelmatig met de hoofd Dev en die gast is mega bezig met Jellyfin. Binnenkort een beter alternatief dan de meeste betaalde software. Emby is puur geldklopperij geworden en Plex blijft stilletjes aan hangen in een voorbije era.
+1Chadi
22 augustus 2020 07:06
Heb amby en jaar of 5 gelden op mijn Nas gehad en het was een drama. Daarna is het eigenlijk alleen plex geweest. Zal deze even proberen alhoewel ik een life pass heb van plex.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

