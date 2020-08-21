Versie 10.6.3 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze opensource mediaserver is vergelijkbaar met Plex en Emby. De server draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container en er zijn clients voor elk OS, maar ook mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Waar Plex en Emby in de basis gratis zijn, moet er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures worden betaald. Jellyfin is een fork van Emby, voordat deze closedsource werd, maar is echter volledig opensource gebleven. Sinds versie 10.6.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Jellyfin 10.6.3 jellyfin #3831 Bump to .NET Core SDK 3.1.302 jellyfin-web #1799 Hitting space to check/uncheck checkboxes doesn't work on firefox

#1794 Remove extraneous pageContainer element from videoOSD

#1748 Fix old Edge loading

#1542 Fix OSD lock Jellyfin 10.6.2 jellyfin #3795 Update to newer Jellyfin.XMLTV

#3792 TMDb: Change Budget and Revenue to long to avoid overflow

#3790 Remove some unnecessary string allocations

#3761 Fix DI memory leak

#3760 Fix inverted logic for LAN IP detection

#3757 Update BlurHashSharp and set max size to 128x128

#3728 adjust priority in outputSizeParam cutter

#3727 Fix #3624

#3725 Flip quoting in variable set command

#3723 Get and tag with the actual release version in CI

#3720 Fix bump_version so it works properly jellyfin-web #1734 Fix injecting of view with embedded script

#1701 Use emblem when loading on mobile

#1686 Fix issue with nowplaying page when item.Album or item.Artists are null.

#1684 Fix fullscreen video in iOS Safari

#1681 Add paging in book player with touch events

#1678 Fix banner height and use primary image as fallback

#1672 Adjust target browsers

#1669 Flip quoting in variable set command

#1667 Get and tag with actual release version in CI

#1665 Fix bump_version so it works properly

#1656 Fix CircleOfDeath on plugin install