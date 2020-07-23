sluiten

Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.19.5.3112

Plex logo (57 pix) Plex heeft versie 1.19.5.3112 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. De changelog sinds versie 1.19.4.2935 ziet er als volgt uit:

Plex Media Server 1.19.5.3021 (beta update channel)

New:
  • (Intro Detection) Find any intros in the first half of an episode
  • (Linux) Add service customization notes to Debian and Redhat service file
  • (QNAP) Add PlexData share to provide easy access to logs & make/restore backups
  • (Translations) Added Portuguese translations.
Fixes:
  • (Analysis) Files which can’t be analyzed could lead to request loop in the web client.
  • (DVR) Failures to load browse screen shortly after setting up DVR (#11604)
  • (DVR) Server would sometimes fail to completely download/refresh XMLTV guide data.
  • (Dashboard) Nvidia SHIELD would incorrectly report local playback as LAN (#11484)
  • (Debian) PMS was not a member of the same group (video) used by some PCI tuner cards
  • (Debian) SYSV-init service could start before all filesystems were mounted
  • (Hubs) Post-play hub for collections didn’t restrict items based on permissions (#9765)
  • (Intro Detection) Improved detection algorithm (will catch more episodes in otherwise well matched seasons)
  • (Intro Detection) Intros could appear slightly early
  • (Linux) Debian and Redhat packaging referenced unused PLEX_MEDIA_SERVER_TMPDIR variable
  • (Play Queues) Playing a collection would not respect collection sort order (#11601)
  • (Plugins) Rare cases of PlexScriptHost.exe using excessive resources or becoming unresponsive (#11572)
  • (Sharing) Related shows could be listed on single item shares
  • (Synology) Service could create unnessary ‘/1’ file in the DSM root directory
  • (Synology) Service would read/write disks before being commanded to start
  • Resolved a rare crash caused by a server-sharing networking issue (#11168)
  • (Library) “Duplicates” filter could cause a (seemingly) infinite spinner

Plex Media Server 1.19.5.3035 (beta update channel)

Fixes:
  • (DVR) Server would fail to load program data for certain XMLTV guide sources.

Plex Media Server 1.19.5.3112 (beta update channel)

Fixes:
  • (Stability) Rare crash when shared servers have custom connection URLs

Plex Media Server 1.20.0.3125 (beta update channel)

New:
  • New improved movie agent. (More info here 175)
  • (API) Add path parameter in scanning endpoint to allow partial scan via API.
  • (Library) Add sort option for Audience Rating in movie libraries.
  • (Library) Improve music searching by allowing artist in album searches, and artist and album in track searches.
  • (Web) Updated to 4.34.4
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Manually added DVRs or those that do not respond to SSDP searches may disappear in Server DVR Settings. (#11650)
  • (DVR) No content would be returned under ‘Live TV & DVR -> Browse’ when filtered by Episode -> Sport for XMLTV content (#11268).
  • (DVR) Server would sometimes mark a DVR device as dead, even when it is available.
  • (DVR) server would display incorrect times under “Limit Airing Times To” advance recording option. (#11362)
  • (DVR) server would sometimes not seek to the desired playback position. (#11397)
  • (Library) Don’t return track results with an artist search match.
  • (Library) External music hubs could be slow to load.
  • (Library) Refresh media analysis for music items.
  • (Library) Shuffling some playlists could fail.
  • (Library) Some smart playlists didn’t have composite image.
  • (Library) The ‘Albu Artist’ letter jump list could jump to the wrong place (#11493)
  • (Library) When adding new albums, the entire artist isn’t refreshed.

Plex Media Server 1.19.5.3112 is now available to everyone)

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.19.5.3112
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-07-2020 • 07:59

23-07-2020 • 07:59

28 Linkedin

Bron: Plex

Update-historie

26-05 Plex Media Server 1.26.2.5797 21
21-04 Plex Media Server 1.26.0.5715 6
16-03 Plex Media Server 1.25.7.5604 26
23-02 Plex Media Server 1.25.6.5577 26
08-02 Plex Media Server 1.25.5.5492 50
31-01 Plex Media Server 1.25.4.5468 4
13-01 Plex Media Server 1.25.3.5385 13
09-12 Plex Media Server 1.25.1.5286 18
01-12 Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5282 16
13-10 Plex Media Server 1.24.4.5081 18
Reacties (28)

-Moderatie-faq
-128028+125+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1MicGlou
23 juli 2020 08:45
Dat is toch wel wat vreemd... ik heb een Plex Pass (sinds kort overigens) maar heb de update niet eerder gekregen, krijg zojuist pas de melding. Nu vraag ik mij wel af wat ze bedoelen met 'eerder' t.o. gebruikers zonder Plex Pass, is dat een dag of een week? Geen idee eigenlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MicGlou op 23 juli 2020 08:51]

+2Nilsepils
@MicGlou23 juli 2020 09:00
Er was een specifieke versie, die los aangeboden werd op het forum, als kleinschalige test voordat alle Plex (Pass) gebruikers het krijgen. Dat doen ze wel vaker.
+1MacPoedel
@MicGlou23 juli 2020 09:13
Je moet het server update kanaal op Beta zetten, zolang het op Public staat krijg je dezelfde updates als diegenen zonder Plex Pass. Ik heb ook een Pass en laat die op Public staan, dan stond ik tot daarnet op 1.19.4.
+1MicGlou
@MacPoedel23 juli 2020 09:22
Zo wordt dat niet uitgelegd, het doet overkomen alsof je final releases eerder krijgt. Als betalende gebruiker voel ik er helemaal niet veel voor om als proefkonijn te worden gebruikt met BETA's want daar gaat het dan om via die weg... dus prima zo.
+1MacPoedel
@MicGlou23 juli 2020 09:36
Ik zei het misschien verkeerd, je moet het helemaal niet op beta zetten als Plex Pass gebruiker, alleen heb je dus als Plex Pass gebruiker de optie om updates vroeger te krijgen via het Beta kanaal dat niet beschikbaar is voor gratis gebruikers. Ik zet het zelf ook op Public want ik wil geen onstabiele updates, wat de naam Beta wel doet vermoeden.
+1MicGlou
@MacPoedel23 juli 2020 09:50
Zo heb ik dat ook niet begrepen van jou... maar als je Plex en het artikel hier moet geloven krijg je met een Pass eerder updates, maar zo zit het dus niet exact in elkaar.
+1CH4OS

@MicGlou23 juli 2020 12:19
Met een Plex Pass heb je meerdere updates tov de reguliere updates. Men noemt dat het beta kanaal, omdat er soms ook nieuwe features bij komen, die Plex Pass gebruikers dan eerder al toegang tot hebben, ook als het een Plex Pass only feature is. Uiteindelijk kommen alle fixes en features in de publieke release, maar komen beschikbaar als je Plex Pass hebt. Imo voelt het beta channel eigenlijk super stabiel, heb nog nooit issues gehad ermee. Het is daarmee enigszins vergelijkbaar met de fastlane van Windows 10.

Als het een grotere aanpassing betreft (zoals nu met nieuwe metadata agents het geval is), doet men voor die feature aparte releases die via het forum te downloaden zijn, waar ook Plex Pass voor benodigd is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2020 12:21]

+1MicGlou
@CH4OS23 juli 2020 12:40
Zoals ik al in meerdere reacties heb laten blijken weet ik prima wat Beta's inhouden etc... en dat is geheel niet mijn punt. Punt is dat bij aankoop van een Plex Pass en de initiële informatie die je hierover vind, Plex doet voorkomen alsof dit een normaal update kanaal is behorende bij de Plex Pass en dat een voordeel is van het hebben van de Pass... het is niet direct duidelijk dat dit alleen zo werkt als je deelneemt aan het BETA programma... oftewel een klein beetje misinformatie, dat daar dus eigenlijk wel wat verduidelijking in mag komen want nu schept het dus wat verkeerde verwachtingen. Ook zoals ik al heb aangeven, wil ik niet als "proefkonijn" gebruikt worden want dat is wat je bent als je meedoet met de BETA's... met andere woorden, dat is geen voordeel/selling point van het hebben van een Plex Pass zoals het wel wordt gepresenteerd.
+1CH4OS

@MicGlou23 juli 2020 13:26
Ook zoals ik al heb aangeven, wil ik niet als "proefkonijn" gebruikt worden want dat is wat je bent als je meedoet met de BETA's... met andere woorden, dat is geen voordeel/selling point van het hebben van een Plex Pass zoals het wel wordt gepresenteerd.
Eigenljk zouden ze het kanaal ook geen beta moeten noemen, maar gewoon Plex Pass, dat dekt de lading veel beter.

Zoals ik al aangaf komen de updates en fixes die in de (tussentijdse) Plex Pass only builds zitten, ook uiteindelijk in de public build. En ja, dat kun je zien als "beta testing", maar op die manier krijg je dus ook bepaalde features eerder dan bij de publieke release, mits je Plex Pass houder bent. :)

De builds in het "beta" kanaal zijn van dusdanige kwaliteit, dat ik het niet echt een beta kanaal wil noemen. Wellicht dat Plex achter de schermen ook een daadwerkelijke beta build heeft voordat de release het Plex Pass kanaal in komt. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2020 13:28]

+1Zer0
@MicGlou23 juli 2020 10:21
Plex zegt dat je eerder toegang krijgt tot nieuwe features, en dat is dus dmv de beta releases
+1MicGlou
@Zer023 juli 2020 10:40
Ja, maar ze zijn er dus in eerste instantie niet duidelijk over dat dit alleen de betas betreft... ze wekken de indruk dat je "gewoon" eerder functies krijgt dan niet betalende klanten, maar dat krijg je dus alleen als je ook proefkonijn wilt zijn... het is een stukje verwachtingsmanagement zeg maar.
+1mkools24
@MacPoedel23 juli 2020 09:48
Ik heb het ook op public staan ondanks een Plex pass, ik heb zelden tot nooit features gezien die ik echt als eerste moest hebben of waar ik echt op zit te wachten dus een beetje achterlopen vind ik niet zo'n probleem.
+1appollonius333
@MicGlou23 juli 2020 09:10
Ik heb ook Plex Pass (al een paar maand) en kreeg ook pas een update melding gisteravond. Ik zie zelf ook niet veel nut in het behouden van zo'n 'pass' als het weinig toegevoegde waarde heeft...
+1MicGlou
@appollonius33323 juli 2020 09:19
Die Pass heeft uiteraard nog wel wat meer voordelen, zoals dat je niet meer hoeft te betalen voor losse apps op de beschikbare platforms, het dashboard wat je veel meer informatie geeft tijdens streamen, Plex Home... Mobile sync.
+1slijkie
23 juli 2020 09:17
(Intro Detection) Find any intros in the first half of an episode
Nice, een feature waar ik echt veel gebruik van zal maken... (indien het goed werkt) :)
+1Jivebunny
@slijkie23 juli 2020 09:56
Vond het aardig goed werken tot nu toe. Vergelijkbaar met Netflix qua qualiteit.
+1mkools24
@slijkie23 juli 2020 10:13
Werkt goed maar voor bestaande series moet je wel de metadata volledig refreshen.
+1Tadango
23 juli 2020 09:07
Gek, ik heb 1.20.0.3125? Blijkbaar komt deze uit de beta? Of lees ik dat verkeerd?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tadango op 23 juli 2020 09:12]

+1CH4OS

@Tadango23 juli 2020 12:29
Wellicht heb je de experimentele release van het forum gedownload, die zitten nooit in de release channels namelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2020 12:29]

+1Tadango
@CH4OS23 juli 2020 12:30
Nee, en de update channel staat op public. Vandaar dat ik het gek vindt. Dit is al een oude docker image welke netjes elke dag update. Misschien staat er in de image iets op beta, maar dat kan ik me niet herinneren....
+1CH4OS

@Tadango23 juli 2020 13:33
Ik zit even verder te kijken, gisteren is de door jou genoemde versie (1.20.0.3125) gereleased in het Plex Pass kanaal. Tweakers meldt alleen de publiek beschikbare updates; die is gisteren bijgewerkt naar 1.19.5.3112 (de reactie erboven). :)

In de 1.20 release is eindelijk de nieuwe agent toegevoegd, die onlangs als experimentele versie los te downloaden was vanaf het forum. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2020 13:43]

0Tadango
@CH4OS23 juli 2020 13:34
Bedankt, dat is ook zo, plex pass krijgt sommige updates eerder :)
+1ApexAlpha
23 juli 2020 09:12
(Intro Detection) Find any intros in the first half of an episode
Ah, vandaar dat ik ineens zo een knopje zag! Werkt redelijk goed moet ik zeggen, de 3x nu dat ik het gebruikt heb.

Geen idee of de PMS het zelf scant of dat ze een database hebben met bestands hashes of zo. Wel mooie toevoeging.
+1damaus
@ApexAlpha23 juli 2020 09:20
Dit is echt iets waar ik lang op heb gehoopt, blij dat ze het eindelijk toevoegen!
Zou ook wel nice zijn als ze outro-detection bouwen zodat ze sneller automatisch naar de volgende episode kunnen gaan ipv eerst alle credits moeten kijken of handmatig doorklikken
+1Rabbitto
23 juli 2020 11:18
Is de Intro skip feature uberhaupt wel beschikbaar zonder plex pass? Kijkende naar de plex fora lijkt het een plex pass feature te zijn? Ik heb het in ieder geval nog niet opgemerkt in mijn series, terwijl mijn database wel hoofdstuk miniaturen scant en bouwt.
+1FREAKJAM

@Rabbitto23 juli 2020 16:11
Skipping Intros During Playback

When you have a Plex Pass subscription, are playing content in a supported app, and an intro is about to happen, a Skip Intro button will appear. This is overlaid on the video, allowing you to select it to skip the intro. Playback will try to skip ahead until a couple of seconds before the intro ends so you know you did not miss any of the start of the show.
0ASS-Ware
23 juli 2020 15:24
Ik hoop dat ze de Apple TV App wat kunnen verbeteren.
Zeker bij het starten reageert de app niet goed op de afstandsbediening.
Bij het startscherm krijg ik een lijst van gebruikers, ik, vrouw, kind, gast, en als ik ergens op druk, dan zie ik wel de knop ingedrukt worden, maar er gebeurt niets. Ik moet dan vaak een tweede keer drukken.
Verder erg blij mee.
0Roma33
@ASS-Ware23 juli 2020 16:55
zelfde probleem op mijn LG C8 via de webOS app,
ik zie ook registratie van mijn drukknop maar niks gebeurt,
moet naar ander gebruiker en dan terug naar de mijne om in te loggen.

