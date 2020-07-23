Plex heeft versie 1.19.5.3112 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. De changelog sinds versie 1.19.4.2935 ziet er als volgt uit:

Plex Media Server 1.19.5.3021 (beta update channel) New: (Intro Detection) Find any intros in the first half of an episode

(Linux) Add service customization notes to Debian and Redhat service file

(QNAP) Add PlexData share to provide easy access to logs & make/restore backups

(Translations) Added Portuguese translations. Fixes: (Analysis) Files which can’t be analyzed could lead to request loop in the web client.

(DVR) Failures to load browse screen shortly after setting up DVR (#11604)

(DVR) Server would sometimes fail to completely download/refresh XMLTV guide data.

(Dashboard) Nvidia SHIELD would incorrectly report local playback as LAN (#11484)

(Debian) PMS was not a member of the same group (video) used by some PCI tuner cards

(Debian) SYSV-init service could start before all filesystems were mounted

(Hubs) Post-play hub for collections didn’t restrict items based on permissions (#9765)

(Intro Detection) Improved detection algorithm (will catch more episodes in otherwise well matched seasons)

(Intro Detection) Intros could appear slightly early

(Linux) Debian and Redhat packaging referenced unused PLEX_MEDIA_SERVER_TMPDIR variable

(Play Queues) Playing a collection would not respect collection sort order (#11601)

(Plugins) Rare cases of PlexScriptHost.exe using excessive resources or becoming unresponsive (#11572)

(Sharing) Related shows could be listed on single item shares

(Synology) Service could create unnessary ‘/1’ file in the DSM root directory

(Synology) Service would read/write disks before being commanded to start

Resolved a rare crash caused by a server-sharing networking issue (#11168)

(Library) “Duplicates” filter could cause a (seemingly) infinite spinner Plex Media Server 1.19.5.3035 (beta update channel) Fixes: (DVR) Server would fail to load program data for certain XMLTV guide sources. Plex Media Server 1.19.5.3112 (beta update channel) Fixes: (Stability) Rare crash when shared servers have custom connection URLs Plex Media Server 1.20.0.3125 (beta update channel) New: New improved movie agent. (More info here 175)

(API) Add path parameter in scanning endpoint to allow partial scan via API.

(Library) Add sort option for Audience Rating in movie libraries.

(Library) Improve music searching by allowing artist in album searches, and artist and album in track searches.

(Web) Updated to 4.34.4 Fixes: (DVR) Manually added DVRs or those that do not respond to SSDP searches may disappear in Server DVR Settings. (#11650)

(DVR) No content would be returned under ‘Live TV & DVR -> Browse’ when filtered by Episode -> Sport for XMLTV content (#11268).

(DVR) Server would sometimes mark a DVR device as dead, even when it is available.

(DVR) server would display incorrect times under “Limit Airing Times To” advance recording option. (#11362)

(DVR) server would sometimes not seek to the desired playback position. (#11397)

(Library) Don’t return track results with an artist search match.

(Library) External music hubs could be slow to load.

(Library) Refresh media analysis for music items.

(Library) Shuffling some playlists could fail.

(Library) Some smart playlists didn’t have composite image.

(Library) The ‘Albu Artist’ letter jump list could jump to the wrong place (#11493)

