Versie 1.29.0.6244 van Plex Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.28.0.5999 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.28.0.5999 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: Native support for Apple Silicon. Fixes: (Android) Music artwork on Android based servers could disappear after refreshing metadata (#13677)

(Hubs) The “Most Played in Month” music hub could fail to populate (#13660)

(Library) Release dates before 1901 could be saved incorrectly on Windows (#13661)

(Linux) Improve handling of Intel Compute Runtime (ICR) vs Beignet requirement detection.

(Music) Read in album-sort tags (#13653)

(Music) Setting artwork from the edit dialog could result in low quality images getting set (#13677)

(Music) Track titles could sometimes become blank after scanning the library (#13615)

(Playlists) Playlists would lose uploaded artwork after running a Clean Bundles operation.

(Windows) The server could crash due to incorrect behavior in Microsoft’s linker (#13588) Plex Media Server 1.28.1.6041 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (Debian) Reduced external command usage 80% during installation

(Debian) repository signing upgraded to use GPG signing key Ubuntu 20+ and Debian 10+

(Pivots) Add genre categories to Movies and TV Shows libraries (#12309)

(Transcoder) Improved subtitle burning compatibility and performance

(Transcoder) Support reporting more detailed HDR metadata information in HLS manifests Fixes: (Debian) Intel N and G series CPUs not always detected

(Debian) Some 10th, 11th and 12th gen CPUs not properly detected during inventory scan

(EPG) Guide might have shown items duplicated and misaligned following items when airing ends at 00:00 UTC (#13573)

(Library) Certain smart playlists could cause server to crash (#13710)

(Music) Local tags for track artist would be ignored if it was identical to the album artist (#13712)

(Pivots) Show only genres with non-restricted items (#13751)

(Scanner) Mark ‘scan’ and ‘refresh’ CLI actions as deprecated (#13700)

(Pivots) Show only genres with non-restricted items (#13751)

(Pivots) Genres may not be shown for tv shows in some cases (#13751)

(Web) Updated to 4.87.2 Fixes: (Collections) Playing a collection of shows/seasons resulted in no playback in certain clients (#12977)

(Library) Cleaning up legacy music agent bundle files could fail when running a Clean Bundles (#13761)

(Music) Read artist and album sort tags from m4a audio files (#13760)

(Music) Upgrading an album should retain the added date of the original (#13753)

(Photos) Timelines could get reprocessed unnecessarily leading to incorrect placement of photos in the timeline (#13730)

(Transcoder) Subtitles could become mis-timed when multiple events shared the same start timestamp

(Library) Running a Clean Bundles operation could crash the server (#13787)

Server could hang in certain circumstances (#13758) Plex Media Server 1.28.2.6151 (available to everyone) Fixes: (HTTP) Certain client apps could quit unexpectedly when connecting to a server during startup maintenance (#13802) Plex Media Server 1.29.0.6209 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (Windows) Add 64-bit x86 Windows builds

(Windows) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding with Nvidia GPUs on 64-bit Windows Fixes: (Butler) The server could become unresponsive during database optimization (#13820)

(HTTP) Certain client apps could quit unexpectedly when connecting to a server during startup maintenance (#13802)

(Music) Locking the date field for albums wouldn’t lock the year value (#13786)

(Scanner) Improve scanner performance (#13804) Plex Media Server 1.29.0.6219 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) Fixes: (Windows) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding with Nvidia GPUs on PMS 64-bit For Windows Plex Media Server 1.29.0.6244 (available to everyone)