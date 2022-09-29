Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.29.0.6244

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.29.0.6244 van Plex Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.28.0.5999 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.28.0.5999 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • Native support for Apple Silicon.
Fixes:
  • (Android) Music artwork on Android based servers could disappear after refreshing metadata (#13677)
  • (Hubs) The “Most Played in Month” music hub could fail to populate (#13660)
  • (Library) Release dates before 1901 could be saved incorrectly on Windows (#13661)
  • (Linux) Improve handling of Intel Compute Runtime (ICR) vs Beignet requirement detection.
  • (Music) Read in album-sort tags (#13653)
  • (Music) Setting artwork from the edit dialog could result in low quality images getting set (#13677)
  • (Music) Track titles could sometimes become blank after scanning the library (#13615)
  • (Playlists) Playlists would lose uploaded artwork after running a Clean Bundles operation.
  • (Windows) The server could crash due to incorrect behavior in Microsoft’s linker (#13588)

Plex Media Server 1.28.1.6041 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Debian) Reduced external command usage 80% during installation
  • (Debian) repository signing upgraded to use GPG signing key Ubuntu 20+ and Debian 10+
  • (Pivots) Add genre categories to Movies and TV Shows libraries (#12309)
  • (Transcoder) Improved subtitle burning compatibility and performance
  • (Transcoder) Support reporting more detailed HDR metadata information in HLS manifests
Fixes:
  • (Debian) Intel N and G series CPUs not always detected
  • (Debian) Some 10th, 11th and 12th gen CPUs not properly detected during inventory scan
  • (EPG) Guide might have shown items duplicated and misaligned following items when airing ends at 00:00 UTC (#13573)
  • (Library) Certain smart playlists could cause server to crash (#13710)
  • (Music) Local tags for track artist would be ignored if it was identical to the album artist (#13712)
  • (Pivots) Show only genres with non-restricted items (#13751)
  • (Scanner) Mark ‘scan’ and ‘refresh’ CLI actions as deprecated (#13700)
  • (Transcoder) Static transcodes were terminated if paused too long (#13682)

Plex Media Server 1.28.1.6057 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
Fixes:
Plex Media Server 1.28.1.6092 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
Fixes:
  • (Pivots) Genres may not be shown for tv shows in some cases (#13751)
Plex Media Server 1.28.2.6093 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (HTTP) Indicate when a database migration is being run (#13651)
  • (Web) Updated to 4.87.2
Fixes:
  • (Collections) Playing a collection of shows/seasons resulted in no playback in certain clients (#12977)
  • (Library) Cleaning up legacy music agent bundle files could fail when running a Clean Bundles (#13761)
  • (Music) Read artist and album sort tags from m4a audio files (#13760)
  • (Music) Upgrading an album should retain the added date of the original (#13753)
  • (Photos) Timelines could get reprocessed unnecessarily leading to incorrect placement of photos in the timeline (#13730)
  • (Transcoder) Subtitles could become mis-timed when multiple events shared the same start timestamp
  • Server could hang in certain circumstances (#13758)

Plex Media Server 1.28.1.6104 (available to everyone)

Fixes:
  • Installation on AMD and ARM-based Linux would fail.

Plex Media Server 1.28.2.6103 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
Fixes:
Plex Media Server 1.28.2.6106 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
Fixes:
  • (Library) Running a Clean Bundles operation could crash the server (#13787)
Plex Media Server 1.28.2.6151 (available to everyone)

Fixes:
  • (HTTP) Certain client apps could quit unexpectedly when connecting to a server during startup maintenance (#13802)

Plex Media Server 1.29.0.6209 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Windows) Add 64-bit x86 Windows builds
  • (Windows) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding with Nvidia GPUs on 64-bit Windows
Fixes:
  • (Butler) The server could become unresponsive during database optimization (#13820)
  • (HTTP) Certain client apps could quit unexpectedly when connecting to a server during startup maintenance (#13802)
  • (Music) Locking the date field for albums wouldn’t lock the year value (#13786)
  • (Scanner) Improve scanner performance (#13804)

Plex Media Server 1.29.0.6219 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Fixes:
  • (Windows) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding with Nvidia GPUs on PMS 64-bit For Windows

Plex Media Server 1.29.0.6244 (available to everyone)

29-09-2022 • 06:40

29-09-2022 • 06:40

28

Bron: Plex

RobbyTown
29 september 2022 14:10
Plex is prima alleen op 3 dingen wacht ik met smart

dat casten naar Sonos terwijl ik geen Sonos heb mag er wel is een keer worden uitgehaald.

En oude users waar stats (al hebben ze 1 sec getest) van zijn ook totaal verwijderbaar maken ipv handmatig ik de sql te gaan rommelen.

Bij iemand anders Automatisch 1080 spelen ipv terug gaan naar SD kwaliteit terwijl de lijn bandbreedte genoeg heeft.
jdenijs 29 september 2022 08:57
Plex is wat mij betreft een prima mediaserver.

Het enige wat ik mis is dat je met de Plex App (ios) de subtitels niet gelijk kan krijgen met het geluid.
Als het niet synchroon loopt is er simpelweg geen mogelijk om dit recht te krijgen. Of zie ik iets over het hoofd?

Ik weet dat dit niks te maken heeft met de mediaserver zelf, maar wou het toch even kwijt.
CH4OS
@jdenijs29 september 2022 10:07
Dat een ondertitel niet synchroon loopt kan diverse oorzaken hebben, aangezien niet voor elke release een sub op internet te vinden is. In de meeste gevallen gaat het wel goed, maar dat zou dan betekenen dat je de verkeerde release van de video te pakken hebt. Als je dan dus de release neemt waar de sub 'sync' mee is (die in de bestandsnaam vermeld staat over het algemeen) zou het goed moeten gaan. Als het dan nog niet synchroon is, kun je zoals eerder al gezegd de offset instellen. Al kan die offset ook gedurende de video wisselen.

Voor het automatisch vinden van ondertitels gebruik ik Bazarr tegenwoordig (deze heeft wel Sonarr en/of Radarr nodig), die probeert ook te matchen met de release, als er dan een subtitle komt die beter in sync is, wordt de subtitle ook "geupgrade". Het is daarom altijd verstandig om in de filenames ook de kwaliteit (HDTV, WEB-DL, WEB-RIP e.d.) en de releasegroep mee te nemen, zodat je betere matches op de subs krijgt.

Sinds ik daar veel meer op let (en Bazarr gebruik), hoor ik eigenlijk nauwelijks meer dat een subtitle niet "sync" is. De subtitles die door Bazarr gedownload worden scoren vaak ook 85% of hoger qua kans dat het sync is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 02:45]

Marve79 @CH4OS29 september 2022 12:35
Bazarr kan ook auto syncen, werkt super.
SilentDecode @jdenijs29 september 2022 09:42
Plex is wat mij betreft een prima mediaserver.
Mee eens. Gebruik het al jaren en heb inmiddels een Lifetime Plex Pass.

Maar omdat Plex niet perfect is, heb ik Emby als failover draaien met dezelfde library eraan. Mocht Plex het dan voor welke reden het een keer niet doen, dan kan ik Emby pakken als second option.
CH4OS
@SilentDecode29 september 2022 10:37
Wat bedoel je precies met 'wanneer het niet werkt'? Dat de interface van https://app.plex.tv/web het niet doet? Dan kun je altijd nog naar http://<pms_host>:32400/web/index.html. De apps verbinden volgens mij ook niet via app.plex.tv, maar gebruiken een <random_name>.plex.direct dingetje om mee te connecten en connecten dus zonder tussenkomst van de app.plex.tv omgeving. Als Plex 'het niet doet' ligt dat dus hoogstwaarschijnlijk aan de machine waarop Plex draait of zou moeten draaien. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 02:45]

SilentDecode @CH4OS29 september 2022 10:47
Tijdje geleden was er een hack geweest bij Plex zelf. Toen heb ik al m'n ingelogde accounts laten uitloggen op alles, dus ook m'n server. Daarna heb ik m'n Plex server niet kunnen benaderen voor een paar dagen. Ik kreeg het ding met geen mogelijkheid gekoppeld aan m'n account, ook niet via de WebGUI van de server zelf.

Ik heb toen zelfs een migratie gedaan van de ene Linux server naar de ander. Vervolgens een Emby server er naast gezet, want ik wou wel gewoon m'n series kunnen kijken.

Vervolgens, na dag 4 dat ik niks kon, heb ik een linkje gevonden met een claim token, die magisch wél werkte (werkte daarvoor niet namelijk, alle keren dat ik dat geprobeerd had). Vervolgens was hij weer gekoppeld en nu werkt het weer goed.
CH4OS
@SilentDecode29 september 2022 10:52
Bij die hack heeft men ook instructies gegeven wat je moest doen om te zorgen dat de server bereikbaar bleef. Hier liep ik ook tegenaan (mede omdat ik die guide niet volledig had gevolgd). Toen ik dat wel deed, draaide de server daarna weer als een zonnetje. Totale downtime (door mijn toedoen dus) was 1, hooguit 2 dagen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 02:45]

SilentDecode @CH4OS29 september 2022 10:53
Ik heb de guide tot de letter gevolgd. Het werkte alleen niet meer, want de claimlink die ze erbij hadden gezet, werkte niet voor mij om m'n server weer te koppelen.
Hari-Bo @CH4OS29 september 2022 11:34
Om welke guide gaat dat, daar ben ik wel gedesinteresseerd in. Want nu is het geen internet = geen plex ook al is de content lokaal aanwezig.
CH4OS
@Hari-Bo29 september 2022 13:35
Als je geen internet hebt, kun je altijd nog via http://machine-met-pms:32400/web/index.html voor de interface. De apps gebruiken wanneer mogelijk gewoon de directe interne netwerkverbinding naar de server toe, geen internet = geen plex klopt dus niet.

In de e-mail stond de link naar dat artikel geloof ik, was naar een support artikel, dat weet ik wel. Sprak over 3 eigenschappen die je leeg moest halen in Preferences.xml. Die zouden met opnieuw opstarten dan automatisch aangevuld worden en hoefde je verder niets te doen. Ook het claim gedeelte hoefde dan niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 02:45]

Mieske666 @CH4OS29 september 2022 12:55
Klopt gedeeltelijk. Je zult ook authenticatie van het lokale netwerk moeten uitschakelen. Staat standaard niet uitgeschakeld.
nkaddouh @jdenijs29 september 2022 09:08
Als de sub niet ingebakken is dan kun je in het afspeel menu voor "Adjust Offsets" kiezen en de sub aanpassen (alles x seconden eerder of later), zo werkt t voor mij op android iig.

(of zit dat niet in de iOS app?, heb geen toestel om te testen nu).

https://support.plex.tv/articles/subtitle-offsets/

[Reactie gewijzigd door nkaddouh op 23 juli 2024 02:45]

CH4OS
@nkaddouh29 september 2022 10:09
Gedurende een aflevering/film kan een offset ook best veranderen. Bij series zie je dat wel eens als de releasegroep bijvoorbeeld de 'fade to black' stukjes hebben weggeknipt bijvoorbeeld. Dus dan blijf je de offset aanpassen. Beste is om gewoon te zoeken naar een betere release van de subtitle (bij voorkeur die dezelfde releasegroep in de naam heeft), of toch eerst proberen een sub te vinden die past bij de release (is vaak wat tijdrovender).

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 02:45]

Anoniem: 221563 @CH4OS29 september 2022 10:42
Of je gebruikt alass. Die heeft commercial detection en kan hele blokken aan subs verplaatsen.

https://github.com/kaegi/alass
CH4OS
@Anoniem: 22156329 september 2022 10:49
De laatste release is al even geleden, de laatste commit ook. Project lijkt een beetje dood te zijn of dood te gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 02:45]

Anoniem: 221563 @CH4OS29 september 2022 10:51
Tja, het werkt super goed. Waarom dan updates doorvoeren? Wees blij dat er een tool is dat dit voor ons kan oplossen. Het is maar een tip, niemand die je onder schot houd.
CH4OS
@Anoniem: 22156329 september 2022 11:16
Omdat dependencies ook lekken kunnen bevatten? De tijd dat 'if it ain't broke don't fix it' valide was, ligt echt al lang achter ons. Daarnaast kan ik mij niet voorstellen dat er in 2 jaar tijd (in 2019 is laatste release gemaakt immers en in 2021 de laatste code gecommit) geen aanpassingen zijn die de tool niet zouden helpen, maar nu weinig gebruikt worden, omdat niet iedereen een dergelijke tool voor zichzelf wilt compileren.

Ik weet dat de tip goed bedoelt is, maar ik zou zelf om deze reden de tool niet echt durven te vertrouwen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 02:45]

nkaddouh @CH4OS29 september 2022 13:54
slimmer is dan inderdaad om het om te draaien, eerst je sub te zoeken en daar de juiste t orrent bij te downen.
lukjah @nkaddouh29 september 2022 10:37
Zover ik weet werkt dat alleen met externe subs. Als je de officiele subs gebruikt en ze zijn dan niet helemaal lekker heb je het er maar mee te doen.
nkaddouh @lukjah3 oktober 2022 14:33
ja vandaar dat ik zei "behalve als ze zijn ingebakken" dan valt er idd niks aan te passen :)
jdenijs @nkaddouh29 september 2022 22:40
Die optie kan ik in de ios app echt nergens vinden.
Anoniem: 221563 @jdenijs29 september 2022 10:40
Schakel bazarr in en laat ze automatisch synchroniseren. Hoef je niet meer zelf te corrigeren.
ASS-Ware @jdenijs1 oktober 2022 17:53
Plex is wat mij betreft een prima mediaserver.

Het enige wat ik mis is dat je met de Plex App (ios) de subtitels niet gelijk kan krijgen met het geluid.
Als het niet synchroon loopt is er simpelweg geen mogelijk om dit recht te krijgen. Of zie ik iets over het hoofd?

Ik weet dat dit niks te maken heeft met de mediaserver zelf, maar wou het toch even kwijt.
Ik download altijd de juiste subs met Kodi, dan pakt Plex ze vanzelf op.
DR!5EQ 29 september 2022 09:00
Dat moet je zelf doen of een andere ondertiteling kiezen. Ik doe dat met Jubler. Persoonlijk vind ik die functionaliteit niet horen bij een mediaserver.
Mr_Robot @DR!5EQ29 september 2022 09:53
Niet bij een media server maar wel bij een media player (de app)
SuperDre @DR!5EQ29 september 2022 11:42
Ik vind Subtitle Edit van Nikse.dk toch wel echt superieur, zeker vanwege ook zaken als verwijderen van Hoh en de optie van fix standaard problemen. Alhoewel ik gister wel iets heel vreemds had, extracte de subtitles van een bepaalde videostream en die liep toen ineens raar out of sync terwijl dat de subtitles in de container zelf wel gewoon via VLC of Movian correct liepen. Dat is iets dat ik echt nog nooit heb meegemaakt, en ik heb me toch al heeeeeeeeel veel subtitles geresynced (en dan ook netjes geupload naar opensubtitle zodat ik ze zelf ook nog eens in de toekomst kan gebruiken als mijn eigen hdd crasht ofzo).
Maar ik vind Movian (PS3 / FireTV4K) dan toch echt een goede mediaspeler met de beste opties, heerlijk je subtitles on the fly kunnen aanpassen wat betreft positie en waar nodig dan ook een delay in kunnen stellen, en nog veel meer, dat mis ik toch echt aan die apps als Plex of Kodi. Vooral het positioneren mis ik in alle standaard apps zoals netflix, prime, disney+ etc. (Bij prime is het zelfs soms zo erg dat de ondertiteling gewoon echt ruk is, 3 regels, verkeerde volgorde, te vroeg, te laat, of duidelijk een simpele googletranslate).
En als Mediaserver gebruik ik zelf, voor die paar keer dat Movian problemen heeft met afspelen, Universal Media Server.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

