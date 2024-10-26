Versie 1.41.1.9057 van Plex Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. In de afgelopen maand zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.41.0.8911 (Beta update channel) New: (AdDetection) Allow ad detection in libraries without DVR (PM-1841)

(Nvidia Shield) This release removes support for legacy plug-ins on Nvidia Shield devices (PM-1855)

(Scanner) Look inside ‘subs’ and ‘subtitles’ sub-directories for external subtitle files (PM-1002)

(Subtitles) Improved subtitle burn-in performance when Hardware Transcoding (PM-1764)

(Tone Mapping) Added a preference to select tone mapping algorithm to use. Only available on some platforms/devices. (PM-1431)

(Tonemapping) Added support for HW Tonemapping on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-532)

(Web) Updated to 4.136.1 Fixes: (Library) In some cases library items were not properly sorted (PM-1729)

(Scanner) Improve performance when scanning in new movie items. Local metadata will now populate during initial refresh (PM-1777)

(Single Item Sharing) Filtering shared media by type didn’t work (PM-1359)

(Sorting) Default sort didn’t use natural sorting (10 should be after 3) (PM-1797) Plex Media Server 1.41.0.8930 (Beta update channel) New: (AdDetection) Allow ad detection in libraries without DVR (PM-1841)

(Nvidia Shield) This release removes support for legacy plug-ins on Nvidia Shield devices (PM-1855)

(Scanner) Look inside ‘subs’ and ‘subtitles’ sub-directories for external subtitle files (PM-1002)

(Subtitles) Improved subtitle burn-in performance when Hardware Transcoding (PM-1764)

(Tone Mapping) Added a preference to select tone mapping algorithm to use. Only available on some platforms/devices. (PM-1431)

(Tonemapping) Added support for HW Tonemapping on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-532)

(Web) Updated to 4.136.1 Fixes: (Library) In some cases library items were not properly sorted (PM-1729)

(Scanner) Improve performance when scanning in new movie items. Local metadata will now populate during initial refresh (PM-1777)

(Single Item Sharing) Filtering shared media by type didn’t work (PM-1359)

(Sorting) Default sort didn’t use natural sorting (10 should be after 3) (PM-1797)

(Tone Mapping) Tone Mapping could fail on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-2026)

(ViewStateSync) Fewer requests to plex.tv endpoints (PM-1958) Plex Media Server 1.40.5.8921 New: (Log) Reduced the number of log messages generated when starting playback on an NVIDIA device. (PM-1417)

(Windows) noautorestart command line parameter added which prevents PMS from restarting after an auto update (PM-1305) Fixes: (Analysis) Preview thumbnail generation would not run on newly added media regardless if the preference was set (PM-1782)

(FFmpeg) Patched for CVE-2024-7272 (PM-2020)

(Lyrics) Sidecar lyrics would fail to load (PM-1865)

(QNAP) PMS might not start in all cases after QTS/QuTS restart.

(View State Sync) Item plays could be duplicated when state synced from service.

(ViewStateSync) Fewer requests to plex.tv endpoints (PM-1958)

(Windows 64bit) Not all files were removed on uninstall (PM-1632)

Plex Media Server could crash when falling back to SW encoding. (#15026)

(ToneMapping) Tonemapping on linux with Gemini Lake devices would crash after a period of time. (PM-1934)

(ToneMapping) Tonemapping on linux with some Intel devices caused the transcoder to crash (PM-1934) Plex Media Server 1.41.0.8988 (Beta update channel) New: (AdDetection) Allow ad detection in libraries without DVR (PM-1841)

(Nvidia Shield) This release removes support for legacy plug-ins on Nvidia Shield devices (PM-1855)

(Scanner) Look inside ‘subs’ and ‘subtitles’ sub-directories for external subtitle files (PM-1002)

(Subtitles) Improved subtitle burn-in performance when Hardware Transcoding (PM-1764)

(Tone Mapping) Added a preference to select tone mapping algorithm to use. Only available on some platforms/devices. (PM-1431)

(Tonemapping) Added support for HW Tonemapping on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-532)

(Web) Updated to 4.136.1 Fixes: (Library) In some cases library items were not properly sorted (PM-1729)

(QNAP) Restores Plex Media Server icon in App Center (PM-2081)

(Scanner) Improve performance when scanning in new movie items. Local metadata will now populate during initial refresh (PM-1777)

(Single Item Sharing) Filtering shared media by type didn’t work (PM-1359)

(Sorting) Default sort didn’t use natural sorting (10 should be after 3) (PM-1797)

(Synology) DSM 7 packages failed to install on some ARMv7 devices (PM-2045)

(Synology) DSM 7 packages failed to install on some x86 devices (PM-2092)

(Tone Mapping) Tone Mapping could fail on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-2026)

Optimized Versions would show no items (PM-2030) Plex Media Server 1.41.0.8992 (Beta update channel) New: (AdDetection) Allow ad detection in libraries without DVR (PM-1841)

(Nvidia Shield) This release removes support for legacy plug-ins on Nvidia Shield devices (PM-1855)

(Scanner) Look inside ‘subs’ and ‘subtitles’ sub-directories for external subtitle files (PM-1002)

(Subtitles) Improved subtitle burn-in performance when Hardware Transcoding (PM-1764)

(Tone Mapping) Added a preference to select tone mapping algorithm to use. Only available on some platforms/devices. (PM-1431)

(Tonemapping) Added support for HW Tonemapping on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-532)

(Web) Updated to 4.136.1 Fixes: (Library) In some cases library items were not properly sorted (PM-1729)

(QNAP) Restores Plex Media Server icon in App Center (PM-2081)

(Scanner) Improve performance when scanning in new movie items. Local metadata will now populate during initial refresh (PM-1777)

(Single Item Sharing) Filtering shared media by type didn’t work (PM-1359)

(Sorting) Default sort didn’t use natural sorting (10 should be after 3) (PM-1797)

(Synology) DSM 7 packages failed to install on some ARMv7 devices (PM-2045)

(Synology) DSM 7 packages failed to install on some x86 devices (PM-2092)

(Tags) Tags with unicode characters could not be deleted (PM-2031)

(Tone Mapping) Tone Mapping could fail on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-2026)

Optimized Versions would show no items (PM-2030) Plex Media Server 1.41.1.9057 (Beta update channel) New: (DVR) DVR recordings now utilize hardware for encoding when available and DVR Transcoding is enabled. (PM-1906)

(Web) Updated to 4.138.0 Fixes: (Agents) Posters for items in libraries using the Plex Personal Media agent can sometimes not load correctly during the intitial scan (PM-2133)

(Metadata) Additional poster and art images fail to load when editing item metadata (PM-2033)

(Metadata) Reduced length of a stream’s displayTitle which was often a duplicate of extendedDisplayTitle (PM-2027)

(Music) Libraries using Plex Personal Media for the agent do not group tracks properly when no album folders are present (PM-2133)

(Photo Transcoder) The PhotoTranscoder cache can store cached versions of images unnecessarily (PM-1167)

(Preview Thumbnails) Preview thumb generation can sometimes fail when using keyframes only (PM-1601)

(Preview Thumbnails) Preview thumb generation never stops retrying after failing (PM-1601)

(Transcoder) Transcodes using the h264_mf encoder would fail (PM-2116) Plex Media Server 1.40.3.8555 is now available to everyone.