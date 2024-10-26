Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.41.1.9057

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.41.1.9057 van Plex Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. In de afgelopen maand zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.41.0.8911 (Beta update channel)

New:
  • (AdDetection) Allow ad detection in libraries without DVR (PM-1841)
  • (Nvidia Shield) This release removes support for legacy plug-ins on Nvidia Shield devices (PM-1855)
  • (Scanner) Look inside ‘subs’ and ‘subtitles’ sub-directories for external subtitle files (PM-1002)
  • (Subtitles) Improved subtitle burn-in performance when Hardware Transcoding (PM-1764)
  • (Tone Mapping) Added a preference to select tone mapping algorithm to use. Only available on some platforms/devices. (PM-1431)
  • (Tonemapping) Added support for HW Tonemapping on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-532)
  • (Web) Updated to 4.136.1
Fixes:
  • (Library) In some cases library items were not properly sorted (PM-1729)
  • (Scanner) Improve performance when scanning in new movie items. Local metadata will now populate during initial refresh (PM-1777)
  • (Single Item Sharing) Filtering shared media by type didn’t work (PM-1359)
  • (Sorting) Default sort didn’t use natural sorting (10 should be after 3) (PM-1797)

Plex Media Server 1.41.0.8930 (Beta update channel)

New:
Fixes:
  • (Library) In some cases library items were not properly sorted (PM-1729)
  • (Scanner) Improve performance when scanning in new movie items. Local metadata will now populate during initial refresh (PM-1777)
  • (Single Item Sharing) Filtering shared media by type didn’t work (PM-1359)
  • (Sorting) Default sort didn’t use natural sorting (10 should be after 3) (PM-1797)
  • (Tone Mapping) Tone Mapping could fail on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-2026)
  • (ViewStateSync) Fewer requests to plex.tv endpoints (PM-1958)

Plex Media Server 1.40.5.8921

New:
  • (Log) Reduced the number of log messages generated when starting playback on an NVIDIA device. (PM-1417)
  • (Windows) noautorestart command line parameter added which prevents PMS from restarting after an auto update (PM-1305)
Fixes:
  • (Analysis) Preview thumbnail generation would not run on newly added media regardless if the preference was set (PM-1782)
  • (FFmpeg) Patched for CVE-2024-7272 (PM-2020)
  • (Lyrics) Sidecar lyrics would fail to load (PM-1865)
  • (QNAP) PMS might not start in all cases after QTS/QuTS restart.
  • (View State Sync) Item plays could be duplicated when state synced from service.
  • (ViewStateSync) Fewer requests to plex.tv endpoints (PM-1958)
  • (Windows 64bit) Not all files were removed on uninstall (PM-1632)
  • Plex Media Server could crash when falling back to SW encoding. (#15026)
  • (ToneMapping) Tonemapping on linux with Gemini Lake devices would crash after a period of time. (PM-1934)
  • (ToneMapping) Tonemapping on linux with some Intel devices caused the transcoder to crash (PM-1934)

Plex Media Server 1.41.0.8988 (Beta update channel)

New:
Fixes:
  • (Library) In some cases library items were not properly sorted (PM-1729)
  • (QNAP) Restores Plex Media Server icon in App Center (PM-2081)
  • (Scanner) Improve performance when scanning in new movie items. Local metadata will now populate during initial refresh (PM-1777)
  • (Single Item Sharing) Filtering shared media by type didn’t work (PM-1359)
  • (Sorting) Default sort didn’t use natural sorting (10 should be after 3) (PM-1797)
  • (Synology) DSM 7 packages failed to install on some ARMv7 devices (PM-2045)
  • (Synology) DSM 7 packages failed to install on some x86 devices (PM-2092)
  • (Tone Mapping) Tone Mapping could fail on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-2026)
  • Optimized Versions would show no items (PM-2030)

Plex Media Server 1.41.0.8992 (Beta update channel)

New:
Fixes:
  • (Library) In some cases library items were not properly sorted (PM-1729)
  • (QNAP) Restores Plex Media Server icon in App Center (PM-2081)
  • (Scanner) Improve performance when scanning in new movie items. Local metadata will now populate during initial refresh (PM-1777)
  • (Single Item Sharing) Filtering shared media by type didn’t work (PM-1359)
  • (Sorting) Default sort didn’t use natural sorting (10 should be after 3) (PM-1797)
  • (Synology) DSM 7 packages failed to install on some ARMv7 devices (PM-2045)
  • (Synology) DSM 7 packages failed to install on some x86 devices (PM-2092)
  • (Tags) Tags with unicode characters could not be deleted (PM-2031)
  • (Tone Mapping) Tone Mapping could fail on Windows for some Intel devices (PM-2026)
  • Optimized Versions would show no items (PM-2030)

Plex Media Server 1.41.1.9057 (Beta update channel)

New:
  • (DVR) DVR recordings now utilize hardware for encoding when available and DVR Transcoding is enabled. (PM-1906)
  • (Web) Updated to 4.138.0
Fixes:
  • (Agents) Posters for items in libraries using the Plex Personal Media agent can sometimes not load correctly during the intitial scan (PM-2133)
  • (Metadata) Additional poster and art images fail to load when editing item metadata (PM-2033)
  • (Metadata) Reduced length of a stream’s displayTitle which was often a duplicate of extendedDisplayTitle (PM-2027)
  • (Music) Libraries using Plex Personal Media for the agent do not group tracks properly when no album folders are present (PM-2133)
  • (Photo Transcoder) The PhotoTranscoder cache can store cached versions of images unnecessarily (PM-1167)
  • (Preview Thumbnails) Preview thumb generation can sometimes fail when using keyframes only (PM-1601)
  • (Preview Thumbnails) Preview thumb generation never stops retrying after failing (PM-1601)
  • (Transcoder) Transcodes using the h264_mf encoder would fail (PM-2116)

Plex Media Server 1.40.3.8555 is now available to everyone.

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.41.1.9057
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

26-10-2024 18:01
18

26-10-2024 • 18:01

18

Submitter: FLA NL

Bron: Plex

Reacties (18)

Netburst 26 oktober 2024 19:55
Werkt die subtitle sync voor iemand al?
CH4OS
@Netburst26 oktober 2024 23:18
Ik heb het hier aan staan, maar geen idee hoe je verder zou moeten zien dat de sub door Plex gesynchroniseerd is, dus geen idee hoe te valideren of het werkt.
Jacco011 @Netburst26 oktober 2024 23:48
Voor Auto-Sync Subtitles is het volgende nodig:
  • Plex Pass subscription voor diegene die de server host en elke individuele user
  • External SRT Subtitles (Vermoedelijk ook subtitles in een mkv, maar heb ik nog niet getest)
  • Op elke library de optie Generate voice activity data uitvoeren. Dit kun je ook als scheduled task toevoegen maar dit staat niet automatisch aan.
  • Tijdens het afspelen moet je in de Playback Settings nog de optie Auto Sync Subtitles aanvinken.
Meer info
Netburst @Jacco01127 oktober 2024 07:32
Dankje ! Ik ga het checken
Server.1968 26 oktober 2024 19:35
Fijn dat er weer een update is. In de loop van de jjaren werkt Plex steeds stabieler. Ideaal voor min audio-verzameling, erg fijn hoe de muziek wordt weergegeven en bereikbaar is. Heb daarnaast ook Jellyfin draaien, gewoon omdat het kan, maar die heeft toch minder fijne mogelijkheden ism. grote audio-bibliotheken.
D43m0n @Server.196827 oktober 2024 10:40
Hoe en waarmee beheer je je audio-verzameling i.c.m. Plex als ik vragen mag? Ik heb ooit in een paar weekenden alles geript met iTunes met een paar laptops naast elkaar en steeds CD’s wisselen. Toen alle MP3’s bij elkaar op een NAS gezet en met 1 laptop met iTunes (Mac) afspeellijsten gaan samenstellen. Plex heeft (had?) min of meer ondersteuning daarvoor maar het was steeds een gedoe om een wijziging via iTunes (inmiddels Muziek) doorgevoerd te krijgen in Plex. Uiteindelijk ben ik via Emby naar Jellyfin gegaan. Die beiden werken met een mapje waarin ik m3u afspeellijsten in kan plaatsen en het wordt automatisch bijgewerkt. Ik ben nieuwsgierig naar jouw manier van beheer :*)
Server.1968 @D43m0n27 oktober 2024 10:52
Mijn manier is dat ik mijn CD rips per CD in een aparte map met de cd datum en naam van het album plaats. Deze CD mappen plaats ik dan weer in een map met de bijbehorende 'artist' naam. Die plaats ik in de hoofdmap CD tagged. Beheer de map CD tagged mbv. Verkenner/TC en Mp3 tag mocht Exact Audio Copy (CD Ripper) niet alle metadata (goed) hebben ingevuld. Die map CD tagged geef ik aan als root in de Plex CD library. Gebruik ook Jellyfin op dezelfde server als Plex maar merk dat Plex net wat fijner werkt bij een grote hoeveelheid audiobestanden, Plex herkent meer CD's, heeft meestal per artiest en per CD leuke extra beschrijvende info plus dat Jellyfin maar een overzicht van max 100 CD's per pagina laat zien terwijl Plex ze allemaal op één pagina laat zien, net wat handiger.
D43m0n @Server.196827 oktober 2024 14:57
Ah, ik heb ooit alles geript met iTunes waarbij de metadata op zich prima op orde was. macOS was toen prima in staat om om te gaan met een uitgebreide karakterset in map- en bestandsnamen. Windows wat minder maar dat ging nog wel. Op m'n NAS pakte dat soms weer anders uit. Uiteindelijk heb ik ook weer in een paar weekenden alles door MusicBrainz Picard gegooid met een paar plugins die karakters met tekens als $, :, ; of diakrieten in de map- of bestandsnamen vertaalde naar een ASCII-karakter dat op elk filesystem gelijk is. In de tags zijn de originele namen dan wel behouden gebleven. Ik heb toen ooit ook op veel muziek een waardering in iTunes achtergelaten met een ster van 1 t/m 5. Daarmee gaf ik aan in welke mate ik dat een nummer wel aardig vond tot een absolute favoriet. iTunes bewaard dat in de tags van een MP3-bestand. Daarmee kon ik afspeellijsten maken in iTunes op basis van die waardering. Plex importeerde die rating toen wel. Emby en Jellyfin niet. En zo heb ik in de loop der jaren wat (slimme) afspeellijsten gemaakt op basis van de CD's die ik ooit geript heb. Plex importeerde dat wel uit iTunes (nu Muziek) maar dat was een hoop gedoe. Om muziek te beheren ben ik best verknocht aan Muziek omdat het erg eenvoudig werkt. Het maken en beheren van afspeellijsten in Jellyfin vind ik nogal omslachtig vergeleken met Muziek. Ik heb wel eens gezocht naar een andere muziekbibliotheek tool om dat wat onafhankelijker te maken van een platform. Maar eens gewend aan Muziek, is dat lastig loslaten.
Server.1968 @D43m0n27 oktober 2024 15:55
Het lijkt erop dat we beiden een goede manier hebben gevonden om om te gaan met een grote audiobibliotheek. Vind 't echt een enorme vooruitgang, de huidige audiostreamingmogelijkheden. Gebruik Plex in mijn huiskamer om via chromecast audio op mijn oude analoge 2.1 Marantz set te luisteren. Niet audiofiel perfect, wel heel goed en heel makkelijk, echt handig zoals dat werkt. Alle moeite van het werk in het opbouwen van de library meer dan waard!
D43m0n @Server.196827 oktober 2024 17:52
Zeker, het heeft me best wat weekenden gekost om ten eerste te rippen en jaren later om de bestandsnamen op orde te krijgen voor verschillende besturingssystemen. Plex nam alle tag-informatie uit iTunes over, Jellyfin kan dat blijkbaar niet. Maar omdat Jellyfin (veel) eenvoudiger een m3u-afspeellijst verwerkt, maak ik gebruik van slimme afspeellijsten in Muziek op basis van mijn rating, genre, decennium enz. om die te exporteren als m3u-afspeellijst. Daarmee wordt het een statische "domme" afspeellijst maar Jellyfin kan daar prima mee overweg. En de afspeellijsten die ik beheer in Muziek kan ik ook eenvoudig synchroniseren naar m'n iPhone om af te spelen via CarPlay. Nieuwe muziek luister ik dan wel via Spotify, maar m'n oude collectie heeft gelukkig geen last van "vervangen door remastered versie" op Spotify O-)
Server.1968 @D43m0n27 oktober 2024 18:09
Ben zelf ook blij dat ik nog veel originele/niet-remasters heb. Nogal veel fijner qua geluid, daarvoor hoef je geen audiofiel te zijn om dat te horen. Ben wel zo'n muziek'purist' dat ik alleen nog maar lossless wil tegenwoordig. Heb dan ook veel tijd erin gestoken om mijn verzameling te rippen in flac.
Maar hou mezelf nooit zo bezig met playlists, dus heb daar niet zo'n mening over. Wel veel work-arounds nodig om dat goed te krijgen zo te lezen, goed dat je een werkwijze hebt gevonden.

Edit: Kan overigens de automatische playlists van PlexAmp wel waarderen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Server.1968 op 27 oktober 2024 18:38]

CH4OS
@D43m0n27 oktober 2024 11:03
Kijk even naar Kometa. Ik weet even niet of deze ook overweg kan met muziek, maar als het dat diet, kan het een handige companion tool zijn bovenop Plex.

https://kometa.wiki/en/latest/

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 oktober 2024 11:05]

Saekerhett 26 oktober 2024 18:16
Deze update heb je in elk geval nodig voor Synology DSM 7.2.2, althans hier op mijn DS920+. Oudere versies van Plex Media Server zijn niet compatibel met 7.2.2.
ndonkersloot @Saekerhett26 oktober 2024 18:38
Dat is als je de applicatie uit de package center installeert? Ik zou je aanraden om te verdiepen in Docker (vooral op je DS920+, draait perfect), dan ken je deze afhankelijkheid niet en kan je het zeer eenvoudig naar een andere systeem verplaatsen in de toekomst.
Saekerhett @ndonkersloot26 oktober 2024 22:00
Klopt. Ik heb meerdere dockers draaien alleen draait Plex hier (nog) op de host. Misschien ooit eens verplaatsen idd.
iAR 26 oktober 2024 19:12
Ik gebruik het altijd nog naar tevredenheid. Maar het is wel een bonte boel. Te ingewikkeld en voor mij op sommige vlakken ook weer te beperkt.
En ik mis Plexamp app op m’n Apple TV. AirPlay werkt met plex altijd onbetrouwbaar.
see 27 oktober 2024 09:42
Toch jammer dat plex en subs niet meer zo goed werkt sinds de unofficial-addons niet meer makkelijk
te installeren zijn, en zonder betalende klant te zijn. ( subzero, alweer een tijdje geleden inderdaad )

Om die reden draai ik naast Plex ook Jellyfin, gelinkt aan dezelfde mediadatabase.
Jellyfin doet het wél goed met subs, de unofficial addon SubBuzz is fantastisch.
https://github.com/josdion/subbuzz
Subbuzz met jellyfin werkt voor mij vrijwel unattended, en plex neemt de door jellyfin toegevoegde
subs mooi mee. Verder doe ik nog niet zo veel met jellyfin, dus geen externe toegang nodig.

Ja ik weet dat er allerlei andere oplossingen zijn - bazarr bv - maar dit is de mijne.
johnnyquid 27 oktober 2024 17:02
Goeie tips

Ik gebruik zelf Bazarr voor subtitle management, maar ik zal deze functies even testen vanavond.

