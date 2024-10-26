Bulk Rename Utility is een programma waarmee de naam of locatie van meerdere bestanden en/of mappen tegelijkertijd kan worden gewijzigd. Zo kunnen er bijvoorbeeld tekens worden toegevoegd, vervangen of verwijderd worden, of kan de naam aan de hand van metadata or d3-tags worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik, voor gebruik in commerciële omgevingen wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Eerder deze maand is versie 4.0 van Bulk Rename Utility uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 4.0.0.2 New “Detached Window” option for the renaming criteria.

New “Highlight Name Changes” option to show detailed changes between new name and old name.

New Picture Viewer supports more image formats.

Dark Mode. Automatically enabled on Windows 11 and 10, if dark mode is active, or it can be manually enabled/disabled in program Preferences.

New 'Apply Windows Themes' option in program Preferences, set to Yes by default.

Support for Auto Refresh On / Off.

Shortcut to 'View Imported Rename-Pairs' using Ctrl + Alt + V .

+ + . Option 'Select Imported Rename-Pairs' ( Ctrl + Alt + S ).

+ + ). Display Options → List → 'Size All Columns to Width' ( Ctrl + Shift + + ).

+ + ). Renaming Options → Advanced Options → 'Skip Renaming of File If File Name Already Exists'.

Program preference → Bulk Rename Utility logo type → Use custom logo image bru.bmp, bru.png or bru.svg.

Program preference → Ask to check for program updates every 30 days → Yes/No.

Support for double-quotes for Replace (3) when using wildcards * and ?.

Show total Elapsed Time for renaming operations.

When the ENTER key is pressed while on items in the file list, open up to 9 files in their default app.

Sort and select items after they are dropped into Bulk Rename Utility according to the current sort order.

New JavaScript object properties: object('container'), object('container[num]'), and object('containers').

Popup information balloon tip for certain program features.

New editor to easily build a list of multiple RegEx, Replacements, Case Exceptions, and Filters by clicking on the list button.

Network paths and mapped drives improvements.

Ability to delete selected files from disk using Shift + Del .

+ . New Bulk Rename Utility general program preferences in main menu 'Tools'.

New program preference: Allow multiple instances of Bulk Rename Utility to run at the same time.

New program preference: When the ENTER key is pressed while on an item in the file list, action to be taken.

New program preference: Bulk Rename Utility logo on the main window, show or hide.

Remove non-printable Unicode characters from file properties if present.

Track and select recently used entries in most input controls, including regex, add, remove, etc., using F8 or

Option to confirm each renaming operation individually.

Support for UTF-8 files in “Import Rename-Pairs”.

Display the name of the current “Import Rename-Pairs” file in-use as a tooltip and in the imported pair list view.

New tooltip to show full text if otherwise truncated in the file list.

Prevent duplicates, “Start From 1” option.

Prevent duplicates, “Across Folders” option.

Pad Numbers and Reformat Date in Name (2).

Support for wildcards * and ? in Replace (3).

New \regex\ option in Replace (3).

Support for negative from/to values in Remove (5) (= remove counting from the end)

New Copy Range and Move Range in Move/Copy (6).

Support for negative values in Move/Copy (6) (= move/copy counting from the end).

New Name Segment section to apply the renaming criteria to just a specific part of the file name. Negative values are also supported (count from the end). Characters to start/end from/to also supported.

New Special (14) Order to change the order of the renaming criteria applied and name segment.

New Link Files by Extension option to rename files with certain extensions as if they were the same file.

Capitalize the abbreviation of month %b, in custom date format.

New option to auto-select all items after a drag and drop operation into BRU.

ALT key no longer stops the renaming operation, use the ESC key instead.

Ability to expand the width of the Add (7) group.

Possibility of hiding or customizing the BRU logo in the main window.

Ask whether to refresh the folder tree if a new drive is detected.

Warning shown in the Preview Window if duplicate names are found and the 'Prevent Duplicates' option is not enabled.

Display the number of duplicate names found in the Preview Window.

Enhanced item selection and folder scanning speed.

Enhanced preview speed.

Enhanced overall handling and responsiveness of the application when renaming several thousand files.

Quick access to open .bru files next to the rename button.

Added button to select recently browsed folders next to the path bar.

Fixed Title Enhanced behavior in Case (4) for words starting with numbers (e.g., use 3rd, not 3Rd).

Added 'Select All' and 'Clear All' buttons next to the path bar.

Added 'Exif Date Taken (Original) / Item Date set to' in File Timestamps.

Improved 'autofit all columns' functionality.

Fixed dropping the double quotes (“) when loading values from a BRU file.

Fixed bug when using | symbol and one single character in Remove (3).

Fixed crash with certain JPG and TIF files when extracting EXIF information.