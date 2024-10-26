Software-update: Jellyfin 10.10.0

Jellyfin logo (79 pix)Versie 10.10.0 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, mediaspelers, tv's en mobiele apparaten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Jellyfin Server 10.10.0

We are pleased to announce the latest stable release of Jellyfin, version 10.10.0! This major release brings many new features, improvements, and bugfixes to improve your Jellyfin experience. As always, please ensure you stop your Jellyfin server and take a full backup before upgrading! You can find more details about and discuss this release on our forums.

Security
  • Fix OpenAPI workflow [PR #11733]
Highlights
  • Feature/media segments plugin api [PR #12359]
  • Add media segments API [PR #12345]
  • Enable Dolby AC-4 decoder [PR #11486]
  • Use real temp dir instead of cache dir for temp files [PR #12226]
  • Add software tonemap filter support [PR #12270]
Enhancements
  • Enable Rockchip MJPEG encoder for Trickplay [PR #12610]
  • Add SUPPLEMENTAL-CODECS for Dolby Vision video with fallbacks [PR #12605]
  • Enable the new BWDIF CUDA deint filter when available [PR #12590]
  • Add native VPP tonemap for QSV on Windows [PR #12592]
  • Add subtitle parser errors to log if available [PR #12479]
  • Tune x264/5 encoding params for realtime playback [PR #12540]
  • Prevent server from starting if the ffmpeg path is invalid [PR #12463]
  • Fix the broken video orientation (+-90/180) [PR #11250]
  • Add better audio VBR settings [PR #11492]
  • Add audio remux to UniversalAudioController [PR #11399]
  • Enable hardware Trickplay processing pipeline for VideoToolbox [PR #11510]
  • Add remuxing support for VP9 [PR #11489]
  • Add option to extract keyframe only during trickplay image generation [PR #11511]
  • Support filter by index number in ItemsController [PR #12027]
  • Prefer profile over codec for display title [PR #11772]
General Changes
  • Fix check for format option in scale_cuda filter [PR #12874]
  • Added Unittest to check for unapplied model changes [PR #12854]
  • Add catch to remove cached user if creation fails [PR #12574]
  • Infer more audio codec from containers [PR #12837]
  • Fix seeking beyond EOF in HWA transcoding [PR #12847]
  • Don't check remote sources for trickplay [PR #12824]
  • Ensure Skia images are always disposed [PR #12786]
  • NetworkManager: Use MemberNotNull attribute [PR #12777]
  • StartupHelper: fix app paths when SpecialFolder does not yet exists. [PR #12790]
  • Clean up logging in MediaSegmentManager [PR #12776]
  • Extract DoVi thumbnail at 4000nit [PR #12771]
  • Fix allow inputContainer to be null for Live TV [PR #12770]
  • Clean up deprecated -vsync option [PR #12765]
  • Fix full range in SW decoder & HW encoder for Trickplay [PR #12763]
  • Fix RKMPP-DRM-OpenCL mapping [PR #12758]
  • Disable ATL's internal ID3v2.2/3 splitting [PR #12751]
  • Improve Trickplay image quality using HQ scaler on intel [PR #12759]
  • Add perf tradeoff mode to image extractor [PR #12744]
  • Do not consider tags in search [PR #12741]
  • Handle full range output in tonemap filter for Trickplay [PR #12746]
  • Workaround ATL tag parsing [PR #12705]
  • Pre-fill ParentIndexNumber to preserve it between scans [PR #12739]
  • Add missing migration for SegmentProviderId [PR #12735]
  • Fix vpp tonemap pixfmt regression [PR #12733]
  • Fix the invalid libplacebo filter option [PR #12732]
  • Add endpoint for getting playlists by id [PR #12697]
  • Ensure user's own playlists are accessible regardless of allowed tags [PR #12700]
  • Fix get sessions with api key [PR #12696]
  • Only move trickplay file should not be saved with media to metadata dir [PR #12704]
  • Sanitize CustomTagDelimiters server side [PR #12698]
  • Fix MJPEG hwenc may be incorrectly enabled on AMDGPU [PR #12695]
  • Tweak Trickplay migration for speed [PR #12643]
  • Fix libx264/libx265 auto preset [PR #12692]
  • Fix intel Xe kernel driver cannot be used with QSV [PR #12691]
  • Escape quotes in the subtitle path [PR #12690]
  • Allow Playlists access for users with allowed tags configured [PR #12686]
  • Fix GetTrickplayTileImage operation name [PR #12681]
  • Fix incorrect input range for certain hw JPEG encoders [PR #12683]
  • Fix media segment operation name [PR #12682]
  • Fix the diff between requested and actual resolution in RKMPP [PR #12680]
  • Fix DeviceProfile.Id should be nullable [PR #12679]
  • Better bitrate and resolution normalization [PR #12644]
  • Let HLS Controller decide if subtitle should be burn in [PR #12676]
  • Fix metadata merge for BoxSets [PR #12583]
  • Fix RKMPP 2pass scaling in Trickplay [PR #12675]
  • Enable key-frame only decoding for RKMPP trickplay [PR #12673]
  • Add more DTOs to API [PR #12587]
  • Enable HEVC RExt HW decoding for 4:2:2/4:4:4 content [PR #12664]
  • Watch library directories with perm errors [PR #10684]
  • Don't expose hwaccel type for non-admin [PR #12663]
  • Only sort item by width when they have the same path [PR #12626]
  • Sort by version name before resolution sorting [PR #12621]
  • Fix subtitle dar comparison when number not exact [PR #12660]
  • Optimizations & Simplifications - Removed multiple from String.Split to Span [PR #9374]
  • Test StreamBuilder more precisely & improve the transcode reason [PR #12639]
  • Fix some PGSSUB burn-in perf regressions [PR #12655]
  • Don't resolve trickplay folder during media scanning [PR #12652]
  • Remove redundant newline to fix CI [PR #12636]
  • Only remove images in metadata folder by default [PR #12631]
  • Don't extract chapter images if chapters are <1s long on average [PR #11832]
  • Add option to always burn in subtitles if transcoding is triggered [PR #12430]
  • Enable BWDIF VideoToolbox deint filter when available [PR #12634]
  • Fix QSV presets may be empty [PR #12633]
  • Use subtitle cache when burning subtitles in [PR #12627]
  • feat(i18n): able to finetune transliterator [PR #12378]
  • cli: add option to disable network change detection [PR #11253]
  • Add audio ranking for transcoding profiles [PR #12546]
  • Use enums for encoding options [PR #12561]
  • Extract condition from Where clause to eliminate extra filtering [PR #12614]
  • Update issue template version from 10.9.10 to 10.9.11 [PR #12613]
  • Fix trickplay migration [PR #12608]
  • Add non-standard multi-value audio tag support [PR #12385]
  • Fix FormattingStreamWriter type [PR #12607]
  • Make Live TV compatibility profiles customizable [PR #12529]
  • Enhance Trickplay [PR #11883]
  • Remove left-over network path references [PR #12446]
  • Backport #12562 and #12521 [PR #12602]
  • Enable tone-mapping and HLS remuxing for DoVi Profile 10 in AV1 [PR #12604]
  • Add support DoVi Profile 10 [PR #11559]
  • Add MediaStream.ReferenceFrameRate for problematic video files [PR #12603]
  • Cleanup tasks [PR #12578]
  • Add SubContainer support to CodecProfile [PR #12420]
  • Increase password hash iterations [PR #12552]
  • Remove passwordSha1 param from AuthenticateUser function [PR #12545]
  • Clean up UserDataManager [PR #12547]
  • Remove BOM from UTF-8 files [PR #12548]
  • Only run on pull_request_target, use jellyfin-bot [PR #12599]
  • ABI Diff action - use Github Token [PR #12594]
  • Add ABI compat workflow [PR #11132]
  • Use frozen collections in MimeTypes.cs [PR #10826]
  • Adapting AMD VAAPI-Vulkan pipeline to FFmpeg 7.0 [PR #12577]
  • Update QSV device args to use the renderNodePath [PR #12384]
  • Allow SW encoders to use VideoToolbox HW filters [PR #12576]
  • Enable software tonemap for dolby vision [PR #12571]
  • Update issue template version from 10.9.9 to 10.9.10 [PR #12559]
  • Upgrade LRCParser to 2024.0728.2 [PR #12543]
  • Add LiveTvController tests [PR #12549]
  • Add PluginsController tests [PR #12551]
  • Improve error message when image extraction times out [PR #12533]
  • Add new tonemap mode options [PR #12534]
  • Use Apple reccomended values for HLS CODECS [PR #12532]
  • Reduce calls to GetUserById [PR #11665]
  • Fix noautorotate cli for videotoolbox [PR #12530]
  • Adjust filters to adapt FFmpeg 7.0 [PR #12524]
  • Fix SA1508 in LyricScheduledTask [PR #12507]
  • Allow svg for local images [PR #12454]
  • Add support for ItemSortBy values in BoxSet [PR #12457]
  • Add lyrics library options, add download scheduled task [PR #12397]
  • Pass Series Display Order information to SeasonInfo [PR #12498]
  • chore: update BaseSqliteRepository.cs [PR #12471]
  • Update XmlTvListingsProvider.cs to fix the record series button missing on many programs [PR #12398]
  • Update PluginPageInfo.cs summary. [PR #12464]
  • Update the default repository URL for the StudioImages plugin [PR #12375]
  • Update README.md [PR #12435]
  • Fix VideoToolbox Hi10P [PR #12429]
  • Remove unused encoders [PR #12428]
  • Updated issue Jellyfin version [PR #12394]
  • Fix missing service registration for MediaSegments [PR #12392]
  • Update VideoToolbox pipeline for jellyfin-ffmpeg7 [PR #12380]
  • Enable more analyser rules as errors [PR #12369]
  • Add AC-4 downmix algorithm [PR #12354]
  • Fix: parsing of xbmc style multi episode nfo files [PR #12268]
  • Add RFC7845 downmix algorithm [PR #12300]
  • Migrate to z440.atl from TagLib-Sharp [PR #11879]
  • Enable nullable for DtoService and DtoOptions [PR #11432]
  • Enable nullable for UserItemData [PR #11390]
  • Enable nullability for QueryResult [PR #12355]
  • Display DOVI title in DisplayTitle when available [PR #12353]
  • Add TrySetProviderId extension [PR #12295]
  • Fix up getting livetv programs api docs [PR #12327]
  • Check MaxAudioChannels for directAudioStream candidates [PR #12319]
  • Don't buffer content in GetStaticRemoteStreamResult [PR #12309]
  • Fix comment in PhotoProvider [PR #12323]
  • Update issue report.yml to use 10.9.8 version [PR #12332]
  • Fix BDMV stream indexes [PR #12310]
  • Fix AC-4 Sample rate check [PR #12299]
  • Changed GetThemeMedia to support SortBy/Order options [PR #12167]
  • Move external url listing to provider for plugin use [PR #12279]
  • Fix (another) ArgumentNullException while scanning music [PR #12294]
  • Fix ArgumentNullException while scanning music [PR #12292]
  • Use complete paths in BD info [PR #12201]
  • Don't include new internal MediaStream properties in api spec [PR #12288]
  • Run DeleteTranscodeFileTask on startup [PR #12239]
  • Allow streaming of raw PGS subtitles without transcoding [PR #12056]
  • Add check for ProviderIds to prevent '=' from appearing in keys, also support '=' in the values. [PR #12274]
  • Refactor bug report issue template [PR #11135]
  • Improve LibraryManager.Sort when using "Random" order [PR #12165]
  • Add unit tests for PremiereDateComparer [PR #12251]
  • Add messages to LiveTvConflict exception [PR #12185]
  • Don't expect BaseItem to be a movie/video file. [PR #11204]
  • Enable H.264 Hi10P hardware decode for Apple Silicon on macOS >=14.6 [PR #12124]
  • Improve empty list check [PR #12022]
  • Replace async void with async Task in tests [PR #12012]
  • Fix build [PR #11993]
  • Revert "Allow collection sort by Release Date Descending" [PR #11971]
  • Remove old connection count props [PR #11972]
  • Update shields in README [PR #11973]
  • Add regression tests for update library endpoint [PR #11877]
  • Allow collection sort by Release Date Descending [PR #11615]
  • README Typo Fixes [PR #11782]
  • Fix OpenAPI workflow summary [PR #11780]
  • Fix OpenAPI workflow some more [PR #11779]
  • Improve OpenAPI diff workflow [PR #11769]
  • Only log item id in trickplay warning [PR #11711]
  • Fix reference to deprecated package [PR #11530]
  • Add OpenAPI spec generator for stable releases [PR #11603]
  • Disable nuget warning in Jellyfin.Extensions [PR #11536]
  • Update version in issue template [PR #11400]
Jellyfin
Versienummer 10.10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Jellyfin
Download https://jellyfin.org/downloads/server
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-10-2024 20:00 71

26-10-2024 • 20:00

71

Bron: Jellyfin

Update-historie

06-04 Jellyfin Server 10.10.7 22
17-02 Jellyfin 10.10.6 22
26-01 Jellyfin 10.10.5 52
22-01 Jellyfin 10.10.4 35
17-11 Jellyfin 10.10.2 25
26-10 Jellyfin 10.10.0 71
09-09 Jellyfin 10.9.11 41
05-'24 Jellyfin 10.9.0 82
11-'22 Jellyfin 10.8.7 0
10-'22 Jellyfin 10.8.6 70
Meer historie

Lees meer

Jellyfin

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (71)

-Moderatie-faq
71
71
42
1
0
7
Wijzig sortering
Server.1968 26 oktober 2024 21:15
Zou graag zien dat Jellyfin DVD ISO's zou begrijpen. Iets waar Plex niet aan wil, omdat ze volgens hen de werking in de cliënts niet zou kunnen, wat ik onzin vindt, prima te programmeren lijkt me. Daar ga ik met mijn Plex-pass, dus mijn hoop is nu op Jellyfin gevestigd.
CH4OS
@Server.196826 oktober 2024 23:30
Op de blog van Plex staat een hele beschrijving waarom het niet ontwikkeld wordt. Het is een dingetje waar men simpel gezegd niet aan wilt, omdat de menu's van DVDs en BluRays etcetera, af doen aan de werking van Plex: snel en simpel audio en subtitle tracks selecteren en gaan.

Waar je bij de menus op BluRays en DVDs eerst door diverse (sub)menus moet bladeren om het allemaal in te stellen. Voor een device als een BluRay speler of DVD speler is dat handig/nodig, maar op een PC kan het veel simpeler. De eerder genoemde spelers zijn ook niet zo slim (dat ik althans weet) dat je standaard instellingen bijvoorbeeld kan hebben. Het gaat er dus niet om of het te programmeren is ja of nee, maar of het binnen een gedachtegoed past en dat doen dergelijke discs simpelweg niet.

Een ander dingetje is, is dat als je bijvoorbeeld een DVD of BluRay van een TV serie hebt, dat er vaak meerdere afleveringen op die disk staan. Dan heb je dus 1 file, die niet zo gemakkelijk opgesplitst kan worden in het overzicht van het seizoen van die serie. Het voegt onnodige complexiteit toe, wat simpel te voorkomen is door de afleveringen gewoon als losse file op disk te hebben.

Zie ook https://support.plex.tv/a...ge-formats-not-supported/

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 oktober 2024 08:57]

JeroenED @CH4OS27 oktober 2024 02:02
Bijkomend dingetje is dat voor met de isos om te gaan je echt 100% zeker moet zijn dat wat er staat ook klopt. Voor een mkv met 1 subtitle kan je wel vanuit gaan dat die de gewenste taal is, maar door het menu rond een dvd te bouwen is het juist assigneren van de taal eerder wat op de schoolbanken gebleven. Want op je tv gebruik je toch het menu. En die fouten komen uit op de reputatie van plex dan.
Oon @CH4OS27 oktober 2024 03:28
omdat de menu's van DVDs en BluRays etcetera, af doen aan de werking van Plex: snel en simpel audio en subtitle tracks selecteren en gaan.
Die richting vindt Plex overduidelijk al heel lang niet meer relevant :+
Chrismaclinux @Server.196826 oktober 2024 23:38
Ik had ook veel iso bestanden aan films en series
Ik heb alles overgezet naar MKV voor Plex
En dat is de beste oplossing...
Afleveringen in series werkt mooi.
Metadata imdb pakt het goed op.
Server.1968 @Chrismaclinux26 oktober 2024 23:45
Ik zal wel in de minderheid zijn maar wil echt graag de ISO's kunnen draaien. Ik wil juist graag het DVD menu met al zijn mogelijkheden. En er komt ook nog eens bij dat bij elke conversie (dus niet origineel ISO 1:1 backup) de kwaliteit minder is dan het origineel.
DJanmaat @Server.196827 oktober 2024 01:22
Ben het er niet mee eens, kwaliteit naar mkv is hetzelfde
marcieking @DJanmaat27 oktober 2024 06:46
Een conversie naar een lossy codec levert per definitie kwaliteitsverlies op. Dat jij het niet ziet is een andere zaak.
RuddyMysterious @marcieking27 oktober 2024 07:00
Hij of zij bedoelt dan ook niet strikt technisch hetzelfde, maar wel hetzelfde voor zo ver een mens dat doorgaans kan waarnemen. Dat zal wel kloppen, aangezien DVD's en Blurays zulke hoge default bitrates hebben waardoor een moderne lossy codec de boel kleiner kan maken zonder perceptuele vermindering in visuele kwaliteit.
Server.1968 @RuddyMysterious27 oktober 2024 07:14
En toch is er verlies, alleen het idee al staat me niet aan. Ik wil de DVD's zoals ik ze heb aangekocht. Een 1:1 kopie van het origineel is per definitie het beste voor je data. Bijna alsof je een document in Word hebt gemaakt en als het wordt opgeslagen is het ongeveer wat je getypt hebt, maar net niet helemaal. Zeer onwenselijk bij tekst en precies zo onwenselijk bij video/audio.

En dan nog. Wat men in deze thread duidelijk wil maken is dat de losse video/audio bestanden geconverteerd net zo goed zijn, en voor Plex veel beter. Maar waar niemand op in gaat is dat het misschien wel wenselijk is om de originele menu's, met verschillende audiokanaaltypes keuze, de ondertiteling taal, de menu keuzes naar de extra's (die volgens de Plex filosofie niet interessant zijn), etc... Maar voor mij dus wel interessant en een downgrade als ik alleen de video/audio als mkv zou hebben.

Gelukkig is er nog VLC die perfect ISO bestanden als originele DVD's laat zien. Gewoon vanuit de Verkenner dubbelklik op het ISO bestand en de DVD speelt precies zo af als dat het op een DVD speler zou doen. VLC laat dus zien dat het prima mogelijk is om DVD ISO's te implementeren. Hoop dat er nog eens een programmeur het als plugin voor Jellyfin mogelijk maakt, Plex praat zich eronder uit, dus van Plex hoef ik het sowieso niet te verwachten.
markjanssen @Server.196827 oktober 2024 13:44
Je zou dvd's en BR's ook prima kunnen remuxen van mpeg transport streams naar mkv files, zonder re-encoding, alleen de container aanpassen. Dan heb je _per_definitie_ geen kwaliteitsverlies, want het zijn exact de zelfde bytes.
Je mkv files zullen dan ook lekker lomp groot zijn (zoals de originele iso's), maar je kan niet klagen over kwaliteitsverlies.
Server.1968 @markjanssen27 oktober 2024 13:51
Nogmaals, ik wil de DVD's zo kunnen gebruiken als dat ze origineel gemaakt zijn. Ik vind de menu's fijn en praktisch. MPEG2 in MKV geeft me nog steeds niet de originele DVD layout en dat is wat ik juist graag wil.
redtails @marcieking27 oktober 2024 15:38
'omzetten naar mkv' betekent hier een remux, dus geen kwaliteitsverlies omdat het simpelweg een stream-copy is
marcieking @redtails27 oktober 2024 16:35
Dat is niet waar Server.1968 op doelde, maar is inderdaad wel een lossless-optie om DVDs naar een simpeler afspeelbare container te krijgen.
DJanmaat @marcieking27 oktober 2024 09:40
Het is altijd goed het origineel te bewaren. Bij conversie zie je het inderdaad niet en is het dus geen probleem. Het origineel is belangrijk mocht er later techniek zijn die het wel 1 op 1 kan converteren.
batjes @marcieking28 oktober 2024 12:18
MKV is slechts een container en zegt niets over het gebruikte formaat, of dat dan wel of niet lossless is.
joker1977 @Server.196827 oktober 2024 09:23
Je zou ook de DVD MPEG2 stream kunnen rippen, dan heb je geen kwaliteits-verlies (en een idiote hoeveelheid data teveel, maar dat terzijde).
Server.1968 @joker197727 oktober 2024 12:00
Ik kan die MPEG2 stream rechtstreeks als MPG bestand wel op de schijf krijgen (meer dan eens gedaan), maar is een probleem als de video meerdere audiosporen heeft, geen selectie van het verlangde spoor mogelijk vanuit Jellyfin/Plex.
Primal @Server.196827 oktober 2024 17:53
Als een video meerdere audiostreams bevat, laat Jellyfin voor het afspelen keurig een dropdown menu zien waarin je de stream naar keuze kunt selecteren.
Server.1968 @Primal27 oktober 2024 17:56
Ah, dat heb ik met Jellyfin nog niet geprobeerd, heel mooi! Dank voor de info.
Chrismaclinux @Server.196826 oktober 2024 23:53
Zo dacht ik ook...probeer het eens uit met een iso bestand met makemkv waar enkele afleveringen in staan.
dan zie wat ik bedoel.
Dan zie je ook niet meer dat rottige menu en al die extra,s.
Ik heb ook nooit gemerkt dat de kwaliteit minder is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chrismaclinux op 27 oktober 2024 00:03]

Indy81 @Server.196828 oktober 2024 09:31
Ik ben het met je eens dat een DVD met een interlaced MPEG2 TS, dat je deze nooit fatsoenlijk omgezet krijgt naar een progressieve mp4. Al maak je er 50fps video van in de hoogste kwaliteit, er is altijd kwaliteitsverlies, en de video wordt er niet echt veel kleiner van.

Maar gewoon de exacte MPEG2 TS in een mkv dumpen kan ook gewoon. Zeker geen kwaliteitsverlies, maar ook geen data besparing. Het is toch vaak een 4-7GB film in SD kwaliteit. Je kunt dan beter de bluray pakken en die comprimeren naar 5GB.

En de hele ISO af kunnen spelen, ik snap waarom, ik wil soms ook weleens de deleted scenes of weet ik veel wat kunnen bekijken. Maar ook die zijn los te rippen. Het enige dat je dan nog mist is gewoon de menu navigatie, en ik snap dat dit toe voegt aan de sfeer van de film.
Maar ook daar is weer een keerzijde van, en dit zie ik ook best vaak:
Trailers die je niet door kunt spoelen.
Het ergste vind ik nog wel de bluray box set van Pirates of the Caribean. Ik stop de eerste schijf er in, wat zie ik: reclame voor At Worlds End (Deel 3). Een film die al in mijn box set zit, dus die hoeven ze mij niet te verkopen, die heb ik al! En dat niet alleen: niet te skippen, helemaal vol met spoilers voor de eerste film.

Dat was voor mij het moment om al die menu's links te laten liggen.
CH4OS
@Server.196827 oktober 2024 09:29
Komt bij dat Jellyfin uiteindelijk een fork is van Plex, dus hoewel men de vrijheid heeft om het aan te passen, acht ik de kans klein dat het ooit naar Plex, Emby of Jellyfin komt, de discs rippen naar files is toch ook weer niet zóveel moeite?

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 oktober 2024 13:27]

Creesch @CH4OS27 oktober 2024 12:21
Dat klopt niet, Jellyfin is een fork van emby wat tot ongeveer 2018 ook open source was en toen overging op een closed source model.
CH4OS
@Creesch27 oktober 2024 13:04
Ik zei dan ook uiteindelijk, omdat Emby een fork is van...


Plex.

Emby is geschreven in C#, Plex in C/C++, dus forken is dan lastig. Emby was voorheen bekend als MediaBrowser.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 oktober 2024 13:27]

Creesch @CH4OS27 oktober 2024 13:44
1) Dat stond er net nog niet 2) dat klopt ook niet ;) . Emby heeft een eigen ontwikkelgeschiedenis en oorsprong.

Het is wat complex, want Plex zelf oorspronkelijk is een fork van xmbc (nu Kodi), hoewel ik betwijfel of daar ondertussen nog code van gebruikt wordt.

Emby is een project geschreven in C# en plex (iig de xmbc code) is geschreven in c++.


Edit: Ik zie dat je tijdens het schrijven van mijn reactie tot dezelfde conclusie bent gekomen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Creesch op 27 oktober 2024 13:44]

CH4OS
@Creesch27 oktober 2024 15:26
Ik heb mijn bericht aangepast, nadat ik zelf even was gaan zoeken op internet en een post van mezelf vond uit 2022. :) Plex heeft inderdaad de open source delen van Xbmc (wat nu Kodi is) geforked.
grote_oever 26 oktober 2024 20:35
Ik heb een paar keer door de releasenotes gescrolled, maar ik snap er helemaal niks van :) Normaal heb ik wel zoiets van "Hey, ook opgelost! Fijn!", maar deze releasenotes zijn me net iets te technisch. Bewijst voor mij wel dat het een mooi stukje software is!

Docker container is ook gelijk geupdate!

[on-topic]

Fijn dat ze de releases nu wat sneller laten komen. De vorige versie had ook veel te lang geduurd! Hopen dat ze de releaes van android TV client ook wat sneller laten komen. Daar zit namelijk maar één ontwikkelaar op.

[edit 2]
Er is een blog-post die wat duidelijker is: https://jellyfin.org/posts/jellyfin-release-10.10.0/

[Reactie gewijzigd door grote_oever op 26 oktober 2024 20:42]

Jazco2nd
@grote_oever26 oktober 2024 22:06
Ipv de AndroidTV cliënt kan je beter Kodi gebruiken met de Jellyfin addon (in "addon modus"). Werkt perfect. Basic stuff zoals ondertiteling en juiste audio taal gaan meestal mis bij Jellyfin AndroidTV. Al jaren. Development is daar niet zo mee bezig.

Puur gewoon luie bank ervaring zonder gedoe is Kodi, zonder die verder flink te gaan zitten aanpassen of configureren, icm met de addon echt super stabiel. En geen gedoe met audio of subs.
grote_oever @Jazco2nd26 oktober 2024 22:49
In de laatste versie is veel gefixed voor Android tv. Subtitles heb ik bv nauwelijks meer last van. Toevallig vorige week 1 aflevering waar hij subs niet laad. Daarbuiten gaat het eigenlijk altijd goed.

Nadeel van Kodi vind ik nu wel dat het er gewoon niet meer uitziet. Jellyfin heeft een zoveel betere UI.
!GN!T!ON @grote_oever27 oktober 2024 14:42
Ik heb zelf met de jellyfin android client dat hij soms een video niet wil afspelen (foutmelding, of wel audio geen beeld), als ik dan kodi open dan speelt het bestand zonder issues af.

Nadeel aan Kodi vind ik zelf dat je behoorlijk wat dingen met instellen e.v.t. met addons en skins om het prettig te laten werken en enigzins mooi eruit doen zien. Tegelijkertijd is het ook kracht, want een beetje zoals met Linux is zo'n beetje elke detail aan te passen.

Ik draai nu Kodi met een custom skin eigenlijk ook als launcher. Start automatisch bij aangaan van de TV/shield. En mijn Android apps (f1tv, youtube, etc) heb ik in kodi een apps pagina voor gemaakt. Fotoalbums share gekoppeld, retroarch geintegreerd zodat ik classic spelletjes kan starten via kodi, etc. Je kan veel dingen samenbrengen in één interface en dat vind ik wel prettig. Het is alleen wel een initiële plens werk (zeker als je perfectionistisch bent ingesteld...) om uit te zoeken en in te stellen.

Zeg tegen kennissen eigenlijk altijd, wil je gewoon je films/series kijken en UI maakt je niet heel veel uit, installeer de jellyfin app. Wil je meer customizen en vind je het leuk om te proberen en knutselen, installeer dan Kodi.
tweedledum @!GN!T!ON28 oktober 2024 12:27
Mooie samenvatting! Waarom gebruik jij jellyfin met kodi en niet simpel netwerkshares icm kodi en de standaard kodi scrapers?
!GN!T!ON @tweedledum28 oktober 2024 14:47
Beetje zo gegroeid eigenlijk. Begonnen met Jellyfin, gebruikte het eerst vooral op de PC in de browser, tweede venstertje tijdens werk. Liep op mijn TV later met de android app tegen afspeel problemen aan en heb toen Kodi geïnstalleerd met de jellyfin addon. Je krijgt bij installatie dan de keus voor native (dat is volgens mij wat jij beschrijft) of addon mode. Heb toen voor addon mode gekozen omdat ik Jellyfin ook via de webpagina van Jellyfin zelf gebruik en in native mode synced niet welke dingen je hebt gezien of waar in de episode je gebleven bent. Daarnaast zou ik dan de scrapers van Kodi ook weer los moeten instellen volgens mij, nu is het mooi gelijk.

Helemaal van Jellyfin af wil ik ook niet. Deel het via Tailscale ook met 2 vrienden en mijn zus, incl. wat jong kroost. Stuk prettiger om gewoon te kunnen zeggen 'installeer de tailscale app en de jellyfin app, login met deze gegevens, viel plezier'. Apart account voor de kids aangemaakt met parental controls en aparte accounts voor de rest zodat ze hun eigen watched list e.d. hebben. Als ik alleen de netwerk share zou delen dan zou het veel lastiger uit te leggen zijn.
tweedledum @!GN!T!ON1 november 2024 13:30
Ik snap het. Dankjewel nog!
batjes @grote_oever28 oktober 2024 12:27
Kodi heeft een vrij brede selectie aan thema's om uit te kiezen.
mrkrabs @Jazco2nd28 oktober 2024 08:36
Is die plugin ook beter backwards compatible met oudere Jellyfin servers?

Ik gebruik de Android TV app van Jellyfin niet vaak, meestal als ik het wil gebruiken word ik door de Android TV begroet door een melding dat ik eerst mijn server moet bijwerken, en soms gaat dat slechts om 1 minor versie.
Jazco2nd
@mrkrabs28 oktober 2024 09:21
Ik heb daar nooit last van gehad.. en zit meestal op oudere versie want de auto update van mn docker containers staat uit.
ALO1979 @grote_oever27 oktober 2024 07:54
Precies de reden waarom ik ze tegenwoordig door chatgpt haal, met een goed prompt wordt het allemaal wat duidelijker.

De nieuwste release van Jellyfin Server 10.10.0 biedt diverse nieuwe functies, verbeteringen en bugfixes die de gebruikerservaring moeten verbeteren. Hieronder de belangrijkste toevoegingen en verbeteringen:

Belangrijkste Nieuwe Functies

Media Segments API: Er is een nieuwe API toegevoegd om media segmenten te ondersteunen.

Dolby AC-4 Decoder: Ondersteuning voor het decoderen van Dolby AC-4, wat een verbeterde audio-ervaring mogelijk maakt.

Software Tonemap Filter: Ondersteuning voor softwarematige tonemapping, wat de videoweergave voor bepaalde formaten verbetert.


Verbeteringen

Rockchip MJPEG Encoder: Ingeschakeld voor Trickplay-functionaliteit, waardoor de gebruikerservaring bij het doorspoelen wordt verbeterd.

Dolby Vision Ondersteuning: SUPPLEMENTAL-CODECS toegevoegd voor Dolby Vision-video met fallback-opties.

Subtitle Parsing Logging: Fouten in ondertiteling parsing worden nu gelogd, wat het makkelijker maakt om problemen op te sporen.

Trickplay Optimalisatie: Hardwarematige ondersteuning voor Trickplay via VideoToolbox en andere optimalisaties om trickplay-prestaties te verbeteren.


Algemeen en Probleemoplossingen

Betere Transcodering en Tonemapping: Verbeterde instellingen voor x264/5 transcodering en nieuwe tonemapping-opties.

Stabiliteitsfixes: Diverse fixes voor onder andere video-orientatieproblemen, audio VBR instellingen, en problemen met server-startup als ffmpeg niet correct is geconfigureerd.

Security Update: Beveiligingsfixes en updates in de OpenAPI workflow.


Verbeteringen aan de API en Logging

API Uitbreidingen: Nieuwe eindpunten voor het ophalen van afspeellijsten en meer Data Transfer Objecten (DTO’s).

Logging en Debugging: Verbeterde logging in onder andere MediaSegmentManager en foutmeldingen bij het extraheren van afbeeldingen.


Deze versie biedt aanzienlijke verbeteringen op het gebied van audio- en videodecodering, stabiliteit en gebruiksgemak, met speciale aandacht voor Trickplay-functionaliteit en Dolby Vision-ondersteuning.
spaceboy 26 oktober 2024 21:23
Ik heb nu een paar jaar Plex. Werkt eigenlijk best prima. Heb een Synology waar ik films en series op heb staan en via 2 tv's kan ik deze prima bekijken.
Kan iemand mij uitleggen waarom ik zou kunnen overwegen om over te stappen op Jellyfin?
icecreamfarmer @spaceboy26 oktober 2024 21:39
Als je geen plexpass hebt om naar mobiele apparaten te streamen.
DJanmaat @icecreamfarmer27 oktober 2024 01:18
Jellyfin app op mobile werkt gewoon prima met local content
icecreamfarmer @DJanmaat27 oktober 2024 07:11
Klopt maar plex niet.
Corrigan @spaceboy26 oktober 2024 22:31
Jellyfin is self hosted en gratis. Geen account of cloud inlog nodig en je data logs gaan nergens heen.
Lamah 26 oktober 2024 22:00
De server is erg handig maar alle beschikbare clients lopen ver achter op kodi en plex
hostler @Lamah26 oktober 2024 22:31
Klopt. Al is Infuse op tvOS en iOS een enorm goed alternatief.
iT3CH @hostler27 oktober 2024 11:56
Voor iOS raad ik de nieuwe Streamyfin aan. In korte tijd ontwikkeld tot iets wat ik beter vind werken dan Infuse. En nog gratis ook.
GerhardBurger @Lamah27 oktober 2024 00:54
Ik gebruik jellyshim zodat ik vanuit de webinterface playback kan starten op mpv of op IINA. In Android kan je gewoon zelf een externe player instellen dus dat gebruik ik ook mpv
Stetsed 26 oktober 2024 20:47
Ik ben beetje actief binnen de jellyfin ecosysteem(Op dit moment zit ik te helpen op de development van een jellyfin client), en eerlijk gezegd ik ben well blij met de recente oppak van de development snelheid van updates.

Je ziet dit ook in de laatste sectie van de release blog post [1], waar ze ook praten over het snelere release schedule met de volgende major version zelfs all in de planning staat voor ergens in het midden van volgend jaar.

Voor de mensen die het niet weeten is Jellyfin redelijk langzaam in deze updates invoeren, en deze update heeft well hele leuke dingen, degene die ik denk de meeste consumenten zullen merken is Media Segments API, dit is eigenlijk een gestandardizeerde manier voor de server om aan te geven "Hey, hier zijn de Credits, Intro, Outro etc". Wat betekent dat het meer geintegreerd gaat zijn (hopelijk) binnen clients inplaats van de "official workarounds" die nu worden gebruikt.

Ik gebruik Jellyfin ook zelf en ik vindt het zeer goed welke richting in gaat, ik hoop dat het zo door gaat :D.

[1]. https://jellyfin.org/post...10.10.0/#the-next-version

[Reactie gewijzigd door Stetsed op 26 oktober 2024 20:47]

sn33ky @Stetsed26 oktober 2024 22:17
Keep up the good job!!

Ben vooral geïntegreerd door de simpelheid om alles te laten werken out of the box (uh app) zonder honderden instelling na te gaan zoals kodi. Maar er zijn altijd van die kleine dingen die niet altijd soepel gaan. Maar ga zo door!
Krystman @Stetsed28 oktober 2024 07:32
Thank you for your service
idef1x 26 oktober 2024 21:10
Prima stukje software, maar zou het nog beter vinden als ze folder view eens zouden implementeren (https://features.jellyfin...-folder-view-to-libraries).
Ik gebruik nu minidlna en bubbleupnp hier nu maar voor. Jellyfin is nu voornamelijk voor tv series en films in gebruik
Bliksem B @idef1x26 oktober 2024 23:15
Of emby....? Ik gebruik emby in ieder geval voor series, films en muziek. Voor foto's nog niet echt gebruikt.
ilm 26 oktober 2024 21:17
Jellyfin werkt al een hele tijd prima voor mij. Met een LG app en symfonium (android/ android auto) is het echt fantastisch.

Eigenlijk is er niet echt een groot minpunt voor mij momenteel, maar experimenteren is altijd tof:
- mediasegments kan zoiets zijn.
- ik hoop vooral ook nog wat liefde voor het muziek gedeelte (smart playlists, suggesties van nieuwe artiesten, enz.)
- ondersteuning voor tv gids / DRM streams (VTM, goplay, ...). Clients (eg LG sdk) ondersteunen drm streams vaak native dus zou 'eenvoudig' moeten kunnen. Kodi heeft al (vtm/vrt) addons om van te vertrekken voor heel de login en key exchange. Langs de andere kant zijn er ook vtm/vrt apps op LG tegenwoordig (maar geen goplay).
Theetjuh 26 oktober 2024 21:57
Jammer dat deze versie de native-mode in Kodi om zeep heeft geholpen.
Betekend dat er nu geen manier meer is om m’n full BD rips te kijken, dus inclusief extra’s etc.

Heb gekeken om dit om te gooien met makemkv, maar ‘Jellyfin for Kodi’ plugin zet de extra’s niet door naar Kodi.
PureTryOut @Theetjuh26 oktober 2024 23:51
Probeer anders eens Jellycon
Theetjuh @PureTryOut27 oktober 2024 17:52
Ga ik zeker even naar kijken, zolang het maar goed te integreren is met AF2 of AH2, daarom eigenlijk alleen naar Jellyfin for Kodi gekeken.
PureTryOut @Theetjuh28 oktober 2024 07:05
Ik heb geen idee wat die afkortingen betekenen...
Theetjuh @PureTryOut28 oktober 2024 07:57
Och sorry dat zijn skin afkortingen, Arctic Fuse of Arctic Horizon ;)
Theetjuh @PureTryOut31 oktober 2024 08:31
Helaas, ook Jellycon ondersteund geen extra's, just so you know :)
NINjak 26 oktober 2024 23:17
Wij gebruiken zelf al jaren Emby en we hebben er ooit (flink wat jaren geleden) een Lifetime licentie van genomen omdat we oa. de client op de LG TV in de woonkamer wilde gebruiken.

Inmiddels gebruiken we de client ook op een andere TV in slaapkamer, op de PC's en op enkele mobiele apparaten. Ja, Kodi met een skin op een pc bij de tv werkte ook redelijk goed maar deze heeft al heel lang niet meer aangestaan.

Ik zie zelf (nog) geen reden om naar Jellyfin over te stappen ook met deze fixes en/of uitbreidingen niet. ;)
PureTryOut @NINjak26 oktober 2024 23:52
Ik verloor alle interesse in Emby op het moment dat het proprietary ging. Ik ben blij dat de community ontwikkeling heeft opgepakt in de vorm van Jellyfin, er is echt geen reden meer om iets anders te gebruiken.
m-a-r-t-1 @PureTryOut27 oktober 2024 06:16
Voor mij is Plex op dit moment nog prima omdat ik toch al een Plex Pass for life heb. Hierdoor is het mogelijk om oneindig veel ondertiteling van open subtitles op te vragen. Ik vermoed dat dit met de open subtitles plugin voor Jellyfin maximaal tien ondertitels per dag is wanneer je geen abonnement bij open subtitles hebt.
Ik heb zowel Jellyfin als Plex als lxc op mijn Proxmox servertje staan en gebruik de apps op een lg tv. Jellyfin lijkt iets vlugger te reageren tijdens het navigeren.
PureTryOut @m-a-r-t-127 oktober 2024 09:20
Ik heb sinds ik https://www.bazarr.media/ gebruik echt nooit meer ondertiteling problemen gehad. Geen limieten, wordt afgevuurd wanneer er nieuwe media binnen is, en eigenlijk gewoon 0 onderhoud. En onafhankelijk van de player (Jellyfin) vind ik eigenlijk ook wel een plus.
NINjak @PureTryOut27 oktober 2024 11:54
Thnx... goede tip, zal er eens naar (de linux versie) kijken of het een oplossing is. Er is altijd wel gedoe (wilde een andere woord gebruiken) met subtitels.
m-a-r-t-1 @PureTryOut27 oktober 2024 19:01
Yup, die heb ik ook, ik heb soms alsnog dat de ondertiteling er niet bij zit of uit sync is. Ondanks dat bazarr dat zou moeten fixen geloof ik. Dan is de optie om gewoon tien subs te proberen vie Plex gewoon heel handig.
NINjak @PureTryOut27 oktober 2024 11:37
Het is idd. jammer dat ze die beslissing ooit genomen hebben en heel goed dat er toen een fork is gestart. Echter zit ik al een lange tijd in hun "eco systeem" (door die lifetime licentie) en heb ik nog geen reden om er uit te stappen maar dat kan in de toekomst altijd nog komen.

Het moet ook aan de WAF voldoen aangezien ik niet de enige ben die er gebruik van maakt :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door NINjak op 27 oktober 2024 12:02]

marcieking @NINjak27 oktober 2024 06:49
Wie heeft er iets aan dat je dit plaatst in een reactie op een release van Jellyfin?
MuizUnattended @NINjak28 oktober 2024 20:27
Ik gebruik de allebij. Jellyfin meer als backup. Maar zie zelf ook geen rede om volledig over te gaan op Jellyfin. Emby voldoet prima.
StarC 26 oktober 2024 23:59
Werkt heel fijn icm de Tizen app op onze Samsung TV. Installeren was even werk via de developer mode, maar eenmaal werkend echt veel fijner dan DLNA oplossingen zoals universal media server.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq