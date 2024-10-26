Versie 10.10.0 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, mediaspelers, tv's en mobiele apparaten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Jellyfin Server 10.10.0
We are pleased to announce the latest stable release of Jellyfin, version 10.10.0! This major release brings many new features, improvements, and bugfixes to improve your Jellyfin experience. As always, please ensure you stop your Jellyfin server and take a full backup before upgrading! You can find more details about and discuss this release on our forums.Security
Highlights
- Fix OpenAPI workflow [PR #11733]
Enhancements
- Feature/media segments plugin api [PR #12359]
- Add media segments API [PR #12345]
- Enable Dolby AC-4 decoder [PR #11486]
- Use real temp dir instead of cache dir for temp files [PR #12226]
- Add software tonemap filter support [PR #12270]
General Changes
- Enable Rockchip MJPEG encoder for Trickplay [PR #12610]
- Add SUPPLEMENTAL-CODECS for Dolby Vision video with fallbacks [PR #12605]
- Enable the new BWDIF CUDA deint filter when available [PR #12590]
- Add native VPP tonemap for QSV on Windows [PR #12592]
- Add subtitle parser errors to log if available [PR #12479]
- Tune x264/5 encoding params for realtime playback [PR #12540]
- Prevent server from starting if the ffmpeg path is invalid [PR #12463]
- Fix the broken video orientation (+-90/180) [PR #11250]
- Add better audio VBR settings [PR #11492]
- Add audio remux to UniversalAudioController [PR #11399]
- Enable hardware Trickplay processing pipeline for VideoToolbox [PR #11510]
- Add remuxing support for VP9 [PR #11489]
- Add option to extract keyframe only during trickplay image generation [PR #11511]
- Support filter by index number in ItemsController [PR #12027]
- Prefer profile over codec for display title [PR #11772]
- Fix check for format option in scale_cuda filter [PR #12874]
- Added Unittest to check for unapplied model changes [PR #12854]
- Add catch to remove cached user if creation fails [PR #12574]
- Infer more audio codec from containers [PR #12837]
- Fix seeking beyond EOF in HWA transcoding [PR #12847]
- Don't check remote sources for trickplay [PR #12824]
- Ensure Skia images are always disposed [PR #12786]
- NetworkManager: Use MemberNotNull attribute [PR #12777]
- StartupHelper: fix app paths when SpecialFolder does not yet exists. [PR #12790]
- Clean up logging in MediaSegmentManager [PR #12776]
- Extract DoVi thumbnail at 4000nit [PR #12771]
- Fix allow inputContainer to be null for Live TV [PR #12770]
- Clean up deprecated -vsync option [PR #12765]
- Fix full range in SW decoder & HW encoder for Trickplay [PR #12763]
- Fix RKMPP-DRM-OpenCL mapping [PR #12758]
- Disable ATL's internal ID3v2.2/3 splitting [PR #12751]
- Improve Trickplay image quality using HQ scaler on intel [PR #12759]
- Add perf tradeoff mode to image extractor [PR #12744]
- Do not consider tags in search [PR #12741]
- Handle full range output in tonemap filter for Trickplay [PR #12746]
- Workaround ATL tag parsing [PR #12705]
- Pre-fill ParentIndexNumber to preserve it between scans [PR #12739]
- Add missing migration for SegmentProviderId [PR #12735]
- Fix vpp tonemap pixfmt regression [PR #12733]
- Fix the invalid libplacebo filter option [PR #12732]
- Add endpoint for getting playlists by id [PR #12697]
- Ensure user's own playlists are accessible regardless of allowed tags [PR #12700]
- Fix get sessions with api key [PR #12696]
- Only move trickplay file should not be saved with media to metadata dir [PR #12704]
- Sanitize CustomTagDelimiters server side [PR #12698]
- Fix MJPEG hwenc may be incorrectly enabled on AMDGPU [PR #12695]
- Tweak Trickplay migration for speed [PR #12643]
- Fix libx264/libx265 auto preset [PR #12692]
- Fix intel Xe kernel driver cannot be used with QSV [PR #12691]
- Escape quotes in the subtitle path [PR #12690]
- Allow Playlists access for users with allowed tags configured [PR #12686]
- Fix GetTrickplayTileImage operation name [PR #12681]
- Fix incorrect input range for certain hw JPEG encoders [PR #12683]
- Fix media segment operation name [PR #12682]
- Fix the diff between requested and actual resolution in RKMPP [PR #12680]
- Fix DeviceProfile.Id should be nullable [PR #12679]
- Better bitrate and resolution normalization [PR #12644]
- Let HLS Controller decide if subtitle should be burn in [PR #12676]
- Fix metadata merge for BoxSets [PR #12583]
- Fix RKMPP 2pass scaling in Trickplay [PR #12675]
- Enable key-frame only decoding for RKMPP trickplay [PR #12673]
- Add more DTOs to API [PR #12587]
- Enable HEVC RExt HW decoding for 4:2:2/4:4:4 content [PR #12664]
- Watch library directories with perm errors [PR #10684]
- Don't expose hwaccel type for non-admin [PR #12663]
- Only sort item by width when they have the same path [PR #12626]
- Sort by version name before resolution sorting [PR #12621]
- Fix subtitle dar comparison when number not exact [PR #12660]
- Optimizations & Simplifications - Removed multiple from String.Split to Span [PR #9374]
- Test StreamBuilder more precisely & improve the transcode reason [PR #12639]
- Fix some PGSSUB burn-in perf regressions [PR #12655]
- Don't resolve trickplay folder during media scanning [PR #12652]
- Remove redundant newline to fix CI [PR #12636]
- Only remove images in metadata folder by default [PR #12631]
- Don't extract chapter images if chapters are <1s long on average [PR #11832]
- Add option to always burn in subtitles if transcoding is triggered [PR #12430]
- Enable BWDIF VideoToolbox deint filter when available [PR #12634]
- Fix QSV presets may be empty [PR #12633]
- Use subtitle cache when burning subtitles in [PR #12627]
- feat(i18n): able to finetune transliterator [PR #12378]
- cli: add option to disable network change detection [PR #11253]
- Add audio ranking for transcoding profiles [PR #12546]
- Use enums for encoding options [PR #12561]
- Extract condition from Where clause to eliminate extra filtering [PR #12614]
- Update issue template version from 10.9.10 to 10.9.11 [PR #12613]
- Fix trickplay migration [PR #12608]
- Add non-standard multi-value audio tag support [PR #12385]
- Fix FormattingStreamWriter type [PR #12607]
- Make Live TV compatibility profiles customizable [PR #12529]
- Enhance Trickplay [PR #11883]
- Remove left-over network path references [PR #12446]
- Backport #12562 and #12521 [PR #12602]
- Enable tone-mapping and HLS remuxing for DoVi Profile 10 in AV1 [PR #12604]
- Add support DoVi Profile 10 [PR #11559]
- Add MediaStream.ReferenceFrameRate for problematic video files [PR #12603]
- Cleanup tasks [PR #12578]
- Add SubContainer support to CodecProfile [PR #12420]
- Increase password hash iterations [PR #12552]
- Remove passwordSha1 param from AuthenticateUser function [PR #12545]
- Clean up UserDataManager [PR #12547]
- Remove BOM from UTF-8 files [PR #12548]
- Only run on pull_request_target, use jellyfin-bot [PR #12599]
- ABI Diff action - use Github Token [PR #12594]
- Add ABI compat workflow [PR #11132]
- Use frozen collections in MimeTypes.cs [PR #10826]
- Adapting AMD VAAPI-Vulkan pipeline to FFmpeg 7.0 [PR #12577]
- Update QSV device args to use the renderNodePath [PR #12384]
- Allow SW encoders to use VideoToolbox HW filters [PR #12576]
- Enable software tonemap for dolby vision [PR #12571]
- Update issue template version from 10.9.9 to 10.9.10 [PR #12559]
- Upgrade LRCParser to 2024.0728.2 [PR #12543]
- Add LiveTvController tests [PR #12549]
- Add PluginsController tests [PR #12551]
- Improve error message when image extraction times out [PR #12533]
- Add new tonemap mode options [PR #12534]
- Use Apple reccomended values for HLS CODECS [PR #12532]
- Reduce calls to GetUserById [PR #11665]
- Fix noautorotate cli for videotoolbox [PR #12530]
- Adjust filters to adapt FFmpeg 7.0 [PR #12524]
- Fix SA1508 in LyricScheduledTask [PR #12507]
- Allow svg for local images [PR #12454]
- Add support for ItemSortBy values in BoxSet [PR #12457]
- Add lyrics library options, add download scheduled task [PR #12397]
- Pass Series Display Order information to SeasonInfo [PR #12498]
- chore: update BaseSqliteRepository.cs [PR #12471]
- Update XmlTvListingsProvider.cs to fix the record series button missing on many programs [PR #12398]
- Update PluginPageInfo.cs summary. [PR #12464]
- Update the default repository URL for the StudioImages plugin [PR #12375]
- Update README.md [PR #12435]
- Fix VideoToolbox Hi10P [PR #12429]
- Remove unused encoders [PR #12428]
- Updated issue Jellyfin version [PR #12394]
- Fix missing service registration for MediaSegments [PR #12392]
- Update VideoToolbox pipeline for jellyfin-ffmpeg7 [PR #12380]
- Enable more analyser rules as errors [PR #12369]
- Add AC-4 downmix algorithm [PR #12354]
- Fix: parsing of xbmc style multi episode nfo files [PR #12268]
- Add RFC7845 downmix algorithm [PR #12300]
- Migrate to z440.atl from TagLib-Sharp [PR #11879]
- Enable nullable for DtoService and DtoOptions [PR #11432]
- Enable nullable for UserItemData [PR #11390]
- Enable nullability for QueryResult [PR #12355]
- Display DOVI title in DisplayTitle when available [PR #12353]
- Add TrySetProviderId extension [PR #12295]
- Fix up getting livetv programs api docs [PR #12327]
- Check MaxAudioChannels for directAudioStream candidates [PR #12319]
- Don't buffer content in GetStaticRemoteStreamResult [PR #12309]
- Fix comment in PhotoProvider [PR #12323]
- Update issue report.yml to use 10.9.8 version [PR #12332]
- Fix BDMV stream indexes [PR #12310]
- Fix AC-4 Sample rate check [PR #12299]
- Changed
GetThemeMediato support SortBy/Order options [PR #12167]
- Move external url listing to provider for plugin use [PR #12279]
- Fix (another) ArgumentNullException while scanning music [PR #12294]
- Fix ArgumentNullException while scanning music [PR #12292]
- Use complete paths in BD info [PR #12201]
- Don't include new internal MediaStream properties in api spec [PR #12288]
- Run DeleteTranscodeFileTask on startup [PR #12239]
- Allow streaming of raw PGS subtitles without transcoding [PR #12056]
- Add check for ProviderIds to prevent '=' from appearing in keys, also support '=' in the values. [PR #12274]
- Refactor bug report issue template [PR #11135]
- Improve LibraryManager.Sort when using "Random" order [PR #12165]
- Add unit tests for PremiereDateComparer [PR #12251]
- Add messages to LiveTvConflict exception [PR #12185]
- Don't expect
BaseItemto be a movie/video file. [PR #11204]
- Enable H.264 Hi10P hardware decode for Apple Silicon on macOS >=14.6 [PR #12124]
- Improve empty list check [PR #12022]
- Replace async void with async Task in tests [PR #12012]
- Fix build [PR #11993]
- Revert "Allow collection sort by Release Date Descending" [PR #11971]
- Remove old connection count props [PR #11972]
- Update shields in README [PR #11973]
- Add regression tests for update library endpoint [PR #11877]
- Allow collection sort by Release Date Descending [PR #11615]
- README Typo Fixes [PR #11782]
- Fix OpenAPI workflow summary [PR #11780]
- Fix OpenAPI workflow some more [PR #11779]
- Improve OpenAPI diff workflow [PR #11769]
- Only log item id in trickplay warning [PR #11711]
- Fix reference to deprecated package [PR #11530]
- Add OpenAPI spec generator for stable releases [PR #11603]
- Disable nuget warning in Jellyfin.Extensions [PR #11536]
- Update version in issue template [PR #11400]