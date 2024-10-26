Versie 10.10.0 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, mediaspelers, tv's en mobiele apparaten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

We are pleased to announce the latest stable release of Jellyfin, version 10.10.0! This major release brings many new features, improvements, and bugfixes to improve your Jellyfin experience. As always, please ensure you stop your Jellyfin server and take a full backup before upgrading! You can find more details about and discuss this release on our forums.

Fix OpenAPI workflow [PR #11733]

Feature/media segments plugin api [PR #12359]

Add media segments API [PR #12345]

Enable Dolby AC-4 decoder [PR #11486]

Use real temp dir instead of cache dir for temp files [PR #12226]

Add software tonemap filter support [PR #12270]

Enable Rockchip MJPEG encoder for Trickplay [PR #12610]

Add SUPPLEMENTAL-CODECS for Dolby Vision video with fallbacks [PR #12605]

Enable the new BWDIF CUDA deint filter when available [PR #12590]

Add native VPP tonemap for QSV on Windows [PR #12592]

Add subtitle parser errors to log if available [PR #12479]

Tune x264/5 encoding params for realtime playback [PR #12540]

Prevent server from starting if the ffmpeg path is invalid [PR #12463]

Fix the broken video orientation (+-90/180) [PR #11250]

Add better audio VBR settings [PR #11492]

Add audio remux to UniversalAudioController [PR #11399]

Enable hardware Trickplay processing pipeline for VideoToolbox [PR #11510]

Add remuxing support for VP9 [PR #11489]

Add option to extract keyframe only during trickplay image generation [PR #11511]

Support filter by index number in ItemsController [PR #12027]

Prefer profile over codec for display title [PR #11772]