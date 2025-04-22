Bulk Rename Utility is een programma waarmee de naam of locatie van meerdere bestanden en/of mappen tegelijk kan worden gewijzigd. Zo kunnen er bijvoorbeeld tekens worden toegevoegd, vervangen of verwijderd worden, of kan de naam aan de hand van metadata of d3-tags worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in commerciële omgevingen wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Versie 4.0.0.7 van Bulk Rename Utility uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.7: Added back and forward navigation buttons next to the current folder bar for easier navigation.

New message preferences to enable or disable specific warnings via the Preferences window, or by clicking on the checkbox “Do not show again”: Warning: "Allow using '\' in Renaming Criteria for Creation of New Folders" option is active; prompt to continue (show/don't show). Warning: "Overwrite/Delete Existing Files" option is active; prompt to continue (show/don't show). Warning: "Skip renaming if filename already exists" option is active; prompt to continue (show/don't show).

Added new option to increment timestamps by a fixed number of seconds in Change File Timestamps.

Introduced multiple-level undo functionality with a visible list of undo actions.

Added new "Move to Bottom" and "Move to Top" buttons in the List dialog. The "Add" button now inserts entries below the current position. Hold Shift to add entries above the current position, Ctrl to add entries at the end of the list, and Alt to copy an existing entry.

to add entries above the current position, Ctrl to add entries at the end of the list, and Alt to copy an existing entry. When resetting renaming criteria with "Reset" or creating a new BRU file with "New", default values are now loaded from the default.bru file located in the installation folder if it exists.

New command: “Clear All Renaming Criteria” ( Ctrl + Shift + T ). This is a hard reset that empties all renaming criteria and does not load the default.bru file, even if one is present in the installation folder. It behaves the same as the existing “Reset All Renaming Criteria” command if no default.bru is present.

+ + ). This is a hard reset that empties all renaming criteria and does not load the default.bru file, even if one is present in the installation folder. It behaves the same as the existing “Reset All Renaming Criteria” command if no default.bru is present. Bulk Rename Utility now navigates automatically to the folder containing the _autoload.bru file when an _autoload.bru file is opened.

Favourite Files: automatic path Storage with ".path" suffix. When a favourite file is saved or loaded and its filename ends with “.path”, the current folder path is automatically saved into the favourite file and restored upon loading, regardless of the "Store Pathname and Refresh File List on Open" option setting.

Reorganized items within the "Copy to Clipboard" context menu in the file list.

Added Ctrl + V to support copy and paste of files intended for renaming. File paths can be copied and pasted from Windows File Explorer or from a list in Word, Excel or other text editors. The file's full path needs to be specified for each file pasted into Bulk Rename Utility.

+ to support copy and paste of files intended for renaming. File paths can be copied and pasted from Windows File Explorer or from a list in Word, Excel or other text editors. The file's full path needs to be specified for each file pasted into Bulk Rename Utility. Added new "Paste from Clipboard" context menu options: Paste Items from Clipboard ( Ctrl + V ) Clear and Paste Items from Clipboard ( Shift + Ctrl + V ) Set New Names from Clipboard ( Alt + N , unchanged)

Introduced a new program preference to hide the folder tree when starting Bulk Rename Utility via "Bulk Rename Selected Items" from Windows File Explorer.

Added Hebrew numeral support in Numbering (10).

Enabled the option to hide the logo on the bottom-right by right-clicking on it.

Added "Reset," "Import New," and "Select All in File List" options to the Import Rename-Pairs View.

Displaying "Scanning... Press ESC to cancel" in the file list when scanning large folders.

Displaying “Folder is empty” or “No Items found” if the file list has no items.

The main menu no longer displays menu keyword cues unless entered via keyboard.

The columns in the file list now have three possible states: Sort Ascending, Sort Descending, and No Sort. Clicking on a column header will cycle through each state. When No Sort is active (i.e. no sort icon is shown in the column header), objects are listed in the order returned by Windows. When dragging and dropping objects or adding them from Windows File Explorer, the objects will be sorted - or not - according to the current column sorting state.

Added additional tooltips for various controls.

Added new renaming tags: <size>, <folder>, <numfiles>, <randnum>,

<randchar>, <rand>, <randname>, <ulid>, <uuid>.

<randchar>, <rand>, <randname>, <ulid>, <uuid>. Set the default value of preference “At startup, recall the last used criteria if no favorite file (.bru) is active, instead of starting with blank criteria” to No.

Fixed an issue where the "new drive detected" message appeared incorrectly after waking Windows from sleep.

Files imported via "Import Rename-Pairs" now display in the same order as they appear in the imported file.

Auto-Date (8): Custom date format now maintains the user-specified separator.

Allowed parentheses "()" in file property tags.

Enhanced speed and improved autofit functionality for all file list columns.

Improved sorting behavior for all file list columns when "Sort Files and Folders Together" is disabled.

Enabled logical sorting by default (Display Options → Sorting).

Fixed crash when dragging and dropping files into Bulk Rename Utility and the Javascript condition in Filter (12) is not empty.