Bulk Rename Utility is een programma waarmee de naam of locatie van meerdere bestanden en/of mappen tegelijk kan worden gewijzigd. Zo kunnen er bijvoorbeeld tekens worden toegevoegd, vervangen of verwijderd worden, of kan de naam aan de hand van metadata of d3-tags worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in commerciële omgevingen wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Versie 4.0.0.4 van Bulk Rename Utility uitgekomen en sinds versie 4.0.0.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.4 New: Added “Bulk Rename Selected Items” menu entry to the Bulk Rename Here Windows File Explorer extension.

New option in the Link Files by Extension function: Allow Link Across Folders.

Added “Reposition” menu to the item context menu in the file list (right-click).

Remember the last renaming criteria even when no .bru file is selected.

Automatically load renaming criteria from the file _autoload.bru on drag-and- drop or on Bulk Rename Here, if this file is present in the folder.

Maintain the correct order of files on drag-and-drop or on 'Bulk Rename Selected Items' from Windows File Explorer.

Drag-and-drop items are now added at the end of the file list if other items are already present.

Increased 'Bulk Rename Here' limit to a maximum of fifty thousand files at one time.

Highlight with bold font when a program preference is not set to the default value (not in dark mode).

Added new program preferences: Auto load the '_autoload.bru' file if present in a directory on drag and drop or on Bulk Rename Here. Clear all items already in the list on 'Bulk Rename Selected Items' from Windows File Explorer. Ask to refresh the folder tree if a new drive is detected

Fixed: Fixed action number count when the “Rename in Reverse Order” option is enabled.

Fixed issue where clicking on the column header to sort would wrongly initiate a single-item rename edit.

Fixed issue where the TAB key caused 'Select All', when manually renaming a single file.

Fixed issue with empty multiple replacements causing a problem with the order of the replacements.

Fixed issue with using {} in Replace (3) with wildcards.

Fixed issue where the new license code was sometimes not accepted when upgrading to version 4 from version 3. Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.3 Fixed: Fixed name change highlight issue (disappearing text).

Fixed display issue when clicking on the vertical scrollbar.

Fixed file name not being correctly updated (refreshed) in the file list after a rename.

Fixed issue with the Picture Viewer not always releasing file handles.

Fixed issue with the folder tree not staying hidden ( F11 ) after a program restart.