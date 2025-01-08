Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.4

Bulk Rename Utility is een programma waarmee de naam of locatie van meerdere bestanden en/of mappen tegelijk kan worden gewijzigd. Zo kunnen er bijvoorbeeld tekens worden toegevoegd, vervangen of verwijderd worden, of kan de naam aan de hand van metadata of d3-tags worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in commerciële omgevingen wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Versie 4.0.0.4 van Bulk Rename Utility uitgekomen en sinds versie 4.0.0.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.4New:
Fixed:
- Added “Bulk Rename Selected Items” menu entry to the Bulk Rename Here Windows File Explorer extension.
- New option in the Link Files by Extension function: Allow Link Across Folders.
- Added “Reposition” menu to the item context menu in the file list (right-click).
- Remember the last renaming criteria even when no .bru file is selected.
- Automatically load renaming criteria from the file _autoload.bru on drag-and- drop or on Bulk Rename Here, if this file is present in the folder.
- Maintain the correct order of files on drag-and-drop or on 'Bulk Rename Selected Items' from Windows File Explorer.
- Drag-and-drop items are now added at the end of the file list if other items are already present.
- Increased 'Bulk Rename Here' limit to a maximum of fifty thousand files at one time.
- Highlight with bold font when a program preference is not set to the default value (not in dark mode).
- Added new program preferences:
- Auto load the '_autoload.bru' file if present in a directory on drag and drop or on Bulk Rename Here.
- Clear all items already in the list on 'Bulk Rename Selected Items' from Windows File Explorer.
- Ask to refresh the folder tree if a new drive is detected
- Fixed action number count when the “Rename in Reverse Order” option is enabled.
- Fixed issue where clicking on the column header to sort would wrongly initiate a single-item rename edit.
- Fixed issue where the TAB key caused 'Select All', when manually renaming a single file.
- Fixed issue with empty multiple replacements causing a problem with the order of the replacements.
- Fixed issue with using {} in Replace (3) with wildcards.
- Fixed issue where the new license code was sometimes not accepted when upgrading to version 4 from version 3.
Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.3Fixed:
- Fixed name change highlight issue (disappearing text).
- Fixed display issue when clicking on the vertical scrollbar.
- Fixed file name not being correctly updated (refreshed) in the file list after a rename.
- Fixed issue with the Picture Viewer not always releasing file handles.
- Fixed issue with the folder tree not staying hidden (
F11) after a program restart.