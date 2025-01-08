Software-update: Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.4

Bulk Rename Utility logo (79 pix)Bulk Rename Utility is een programma waarmee de naam of locatie van meerdere bestanden en/of mappen tegelijk kan worden gewijzigd. Zo kunnen er bijvoorbeeld tekens worden toegevoegd, vervangen of verwijderd worden, of kan de naam aan de hand van metadata of d3-tags worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in commerciële omgevingen wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Versie 4.0.0.4 van Bulk Rename Utility uitgekomen en sinds versie 4.0.0.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.4

New:
  • Added “Bulk Rename Selected Items” menu entry to the Bulk Rename Here Windows File Explorer extension.
  • New option in the Link Files by Extension function: Allow Link Across Folders.
  • Added “Reposition” menu to the item context menu in the file list (right-click).
  • Remember the last renaming criteria even when no .bru file is selected.
  • Automatically load renaming criteria from the file _autoload.bru on drag-and- drop or on Bulk Rename Here, if this file is present in the folder.
  • Maintain the correct order of files on drag-and-drop or on 'Bulk Rename Selected Items' from Windows File Explorer.
  • Drag-and-drop items are now added at the end of the file list if other items are already present.
  • Increased 'Bulk Rename Here' limit to a maximum of fifty thousand files at one time.
  • Highlight with bold font when a program preference is not set to the default value (not in dark mode).
  • Added new program preferences:
    • Auto load the '_autoload.bru' file if present in a directory on drag and drop or on Bulk Rename Here.
    • Clear all items already in the list on 'Bulk Rename Selected Items' from Windows File Explorer.
    • Ask to refresh the folder tree if a new drive is detected
Fixed:
  • Fixed action number count when the “Rename in Reverse Order” option is enabled.
  • Fixed issue where clicking on the column header to sort would wrongly initiate a single-item rename edit.
  • Fixed issue where the TAB key caused 'Select All', when manually renaming a single file.
  • Fixed issue with empty multiple replacements causing a problem with the order of the replacements.
  • Fixed issue with using {} in Replace (3) with wildcards.
  • Fixed issue where the new license code was sometimes not accepted when upgrading to version 4 from version 3.

Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.3

Fixed:
  • Fixed name change highlight issue (disappearing text).
  • Fixed display issue when clicking on the vertical scrollbar.
  • Fixed file name not being correctly updated (refreshed) in the file list after a rename.
  • Fixed issue with the Picture Viewer not always releasing file handles.
  • Fixed issue with the folder tree not staying hidden (F11) after a program restart.

Bulk Rename Utility

Versienummer 4.0.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bulk Rename Utility
Download https://www.bulkrenameutility.co.uk/Download.php
Bestandsgrootte 11,07MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-01-2025 12:00 16

08-01-2025 • 12:00

16

Bron: Bulk Rename Utility

Update-historie

09-'25 Bulk Rename Utility 4.1.0.0 1
07-'25 Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.1.0 10
07-'25 Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.9 15
05-'25 Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.8 0
04-'25 Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.7 3
03-'25 Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.6 2
01-'25 Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.4 16
10-'24 Bulk Rename Utility 4.0.0.2 3
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Reacties (16)

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Leeuwtje 8 januari 2025 12:33
Geeft mij maar Advanced Renamer inmiddels versie 4.06.
Supersnel, overzichtelijk en een redelijk makkelijke leercurve.
Zwaai Haai @Leeuwtje8 januari 2025 12:44
Thanks. Het lijkt erop op de site dat die ook thuis gratis te gebruiken is, klopt dat en ook met alle functies? https://www.advancedrenamer.com/download

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zwaai Haai op 8 januari 2025 12:45]

Usul_Atreides @Zwaai Haai8 januari 2025 15:09
Gratis heeft dezelfde functies en een 'gratis' nagscreen als deze opstart. ;)
Leeuwtje @Zwaai Haai9 januari 2025 08:50
Geen idee, ik heb jaren geleden een licentie gekocht voor ik dacht iets van 30 euro. Dat is het mij wel waard voor goede software.
Bij vragen krijg je vaak snel antwoord van de ontwikkelaar.

Daarnaast is er ook een zeer actief forum.
Zwaai Haai @Leeuwtje9 januari 2025 13:35
yes dankje voor je reactie. Dat klinkt goed, ik wordt altijd erg blij van kleine softwaretooltjes waar een actieve support voor is. Ik betaal daar met liefde voor, en meestal niet eens zo veel geld. 20-40 euro
Leeuwtje @Zwaai Haai10 januari 2025 07:55
Zo is dat
GEi 8 januari 2025 12:53
Installeer dit programma standaard op een nieuwe laptop voor werk en privé. Met name de GUI maakt dat je snel kan werken en je ziet in het 'verkenner-venster' direct het gevolg van de keuzes die je maakt.
Ook om bestanden 'terug te zetten in de tijd' wat betreft datum en tijd werkt dit fijn. In SharePoint zie je niet meer dat het bestand dezelfde dag is aangepast, maar lijkt de laatste wijziging langer geleden (afhankelijk van welke datum je meegeeft).
Moet je met enige regelmaat veel met bestandsnamen doen, dan kan ik deze zeker aanraden.
GrandDynamo @GEi8 januari 2025 13:13
Denk er wel aan dat voor werk doeleinden een licentie gekocht moet worden als ik mij niet vergis.
apollo13 8 januari 2025 12:53
Ikzelf gebruik Totalcommander als ik veel files moet hernoemen (Ctrl+m). Die heeft een uitgebreide feature set en werkt prima. Wat mij betreft is Totalcommander het Zwitserse zakmes voor bestandsbeheer.
Daniel Jackson 8 januari 2025 12:54
Fijn programma. De functionaliteit om met een regex snel grote hoeveelheden bestanden te hernoemen gebruik ik met regelmaat.
TomONeill 8 januari 2025 12:55
Ik gebruik metamorphose2. Ideaal!
mcfireson 8 januari 2025 13:12
nog een gratis alternatief (ook portable): Ant-renamer
Sebabbes 8 januari 2025 14:17
In powershell de directory toewijzen en dan:

Dir | Rename-Item –NewName { $_.name –replace “xxx“,”xxx” }
Nielssss 8 januari 2025 12:28
dit zou toch gewoon met een simpel powershell scriptje kunnen?
CH4OS @Nielssss8 januari 2025 12:31
Als het zo simpel was, zou er vast al wel een PowerShell scriptje ervoor zijn, denk je ook niet? :) Ook is er in de PowerToys for Windows ook een tool te vinden waarmee gemakkelijker zaken hernoemt kan worden; PowerRename. De kans dat het met een 'simpel PowerShell scriptje' moet kunnen, lijkt mij daardoor heel klein.
GNID @CH4OS8 januari 2025 19:47
Er zijn meerdere wegen die naar Rome leiden ..

Een ieder gebruikt het gereedschap waarmee de klus geklaard kan worden en vaak is dat hetgeen waarmee hij/zij vertrouwd is. Niet iedereen kan overweg met PowerShell.

De rename acties uit de screenshot kunnen ook prima in PowerShell.
Ongetest: gci | % { ren $_ (($_ -replace 'BRU','BRU4')).substring(2) -whatif }


Fun fact:
Ooit gevraagd door een van de BRU forumbeheerders -- die ik dan weer ken als mede-beheerder van een ander forum -- om eens naar een probleem te kijken.
Was prima op te lossen in 1 regel PowerShell, waarna ik meldde dat het waarschijnlijk ook wel in BRU zelf te doen zou zijn (zonder ooit BRU gebruikt te hebben).
Afijn, 2 forum pagina's vol hogere BRU-wiskunde later: lukt niet in BRU.
Moraal: Kies het juiste gereedschap voor de klus.

EDIT: teruggevonden: link


Overigens gebruik ik zelf òf scripts/commandos òf de rename tool die in Everything (zoekprogramma) ingebakken zit. Deze is ook behoorlijk krachtig.


On topic: Jaren geleden werd er druk gewerkt aan een nieuwe interface die wèl duidelijk en overzichtelijk zou zijn. Blijkbaar niet gelukt ...
(gelukkig inmiddels al wel een dark mode)

[Reactie gewijzigd door GNID op 8 januari 2025 19:52]


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