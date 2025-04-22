Software-update: Snagit 2025.1.1

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2025.1.1 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature Updates
  • Snagit now informs users if their license is disabled.
Performance Improvements
  • Fixed multiple issues where the Capture Widget would not appear or capture as expected.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where using the Blur tool from Favorites blocked the use of other favorite tools.
  • Fixed an issue where Snagit might not recognize offline subscription activation.
  • Fixed an issue where Smart Redact did not always apply the correct intensity level for the Pixelate or Blur types on subsequent runs.
  • Fixed an issue where flashes might appear in recordings made with Video from Images.
  • Fixed an issue to correctly apply background color from the Video from Images recording toolbar.
  • Fixed an issue where the canvas was not shown correctly when cropping an image with corner rounding applied.
  • Fixed an issue where the text editing cursor might persist when using the Text and Callout objects.
  • Fixed an issue where the focus indicator around the hotkey in the Capture Window might be clipped for some screen resolutions.

Versienummer 2025.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/2500/snagit.exe
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: TechSmith

ToolBee 22 april 2025 11:49
"Feature Updates Snagit now informs users if their license is disabled."
Dat laat de mijne al jaren zien! :D
Reageer
Rolfie 22 april 2025 15:59
Jammer van het Cloud Subscriptie model wat ze tegenwoordig hebben. Ik blijf wel op de 2024 versie werken en als die EOL is, stap ik over naar een ander product.
Reageer


