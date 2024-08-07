Software-update: Snagit 2024.2.0

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2024.2.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature Updates
  • Integrated a new video recording engine capable of capturing 60 frames per second and laying the foundation for future improvements.
  • Added a tray to the Combine Videos window to make it easier to identify and reorder selected videos.
  • Added the ability to create a new video from a selection on the video playback timeline.
  • Improved page breaks to not cut off content when printing or saving templates as a PDF.
  • Updated Snagit's share destinations to allow for improved loading times and the ability to disable and reenable share destinations without restarting Snagit.
  • Updated the Account dropdown in the upper right corner of Editor to replace the user’s email address with their profile photo.
  • Added an option to check for product updates from the Account dropdown in Editor.
  • Added messaging if sharing an image to Email fails when using the "New" preview of Outlook for Windows on Windows 11.
Performance Improvements
  • Improved the speed of updating and installing Snagit.
  • Updated Snagit's Share dropdown so that sharing options are accessible to screen readers.
Updates for IT Administrators
  • Fixed an issue where silent EXE installation via PowerShell would hang indefinitely if the version was already installed. Installer now exits with a code that indicates Snagit is successfully installed.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a crash that could occur on Snagit startup.
  • Fixed Templates to renumber Step tool objects correctly when a section is removed.
  • Fixed an issue where the Evernote share destination would not allow sign-in.
  • Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause poor synchronization in video recordings.
  • Fixed enhanced tooltips to persist when the user mouses over the tooltip or tries to click Learn More.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused share destination icons to no longer be visible on the Editor toolbar.
  • Fixed Grab Text to work from the Edit menu while the Cut Out tool is selected.

Versienummer 2024.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/2400/snagit.exe
Bestandsgrootte 507,40MB
Licentietype Betaald

Rolfie 7 augustus 2024 09:06
Helaas gaat snagit 2025 over naar een Subscription based license.

TechSmith Transition to Annual Subscription Pricing Model in Fall 2024
https://support.techsmith...ricing+model+in+fall+2024
Carlos0_0 @Rolfie7 augustus 2024 09:45
Ik maak thuis amper screenshots, dus heb zulke applicaties niet.
Maar op het werk zijn we al jaren geleden overgestapt van snagit naar screenpresso

https://www.screenpresso.com/pricing/

Je koopt daar wel een versie nummer met bepaalde updates tijd, maar kan op die versie blijven erna.
Je kan dan zelf bepalen of je gaat upgraden, en zo te zien is er ook een beperkte gratis versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 7 augustus 2024 09:48]

beerse @Rolfie7 augustus 2024 09:50
Na SnagIt ben ik via GreenShot (uitvoering: Greenshot) nu bij ShareX uitgekomen. Voor mij goed genoeg: uitvoering: ShareX

Greenshot wordt wat minder actief onderhouden, vandaar dat ik daar ben weggegaan. Practisch/technisch geen probleem met GreenShot.
Rolfie @beerse7 augustus 2024 10:13
ShareX wil ik inderdaad ook naar lijken. Greenshot ken ik ook, maar is het net niet.
Maar juist snagit, blinkt uit in de eenvoud en efficiëntie.

Maar ik heb een licentie vanaf 2018 vanuit een maintenance agreements, welke verloopt in oktober.

Waarschijnlijk verleg ik hem niet meer, mede omdat volgens mij de snagit 2025 maar op 1 computer actief kan zijn.
Von Henkel 7 augustus 2024 13:17
Gebruik al jaren Snagit 2020.
Toen deze versie uitkwam van 2024 heb ik hem ook gekocht maar kan niet tippen aan de versie van 2020.
Ik gebruik namelijk best veel het verzenden van screenshots en of filmpjes.
Bij de 2020 versie zijn ze best "clean" geen reclame eromheen de 2024 versie verzend veel meer en om dat weg te krijgen (na contact met de helpdesk)moest ik 100 euro extra betalen.
Software gedeletet en terug gegaan naar Snagit 2020.
Zelfs Gayzo wat gratis is verzend screenshots zonder een hoop eromheen.
Rolfie @Von Henkel7 augustus 2024 13:23
Waarvoor moet je dan specifiek 100 extra betalen?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Von Henkel7 augustus 2024 15:18
Waar moet je die 100 euro nou exact voor betalen? Ik herken dit niet en kan het ook niet reproduceren, of gebruik je een trial versie van de 2024 editie? Elke major "jaar" versie vraagt een nieuwe licentie afaik.

100 euro is behoorlijk meer dan dat een complete licentie kost :?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 7 augustus 2024 15:19]

Von Henkel @Bor7 augustus 2024 18:07
Hier een stukje uit de correspondentie,
9:50:14 AM) Paul J.: I see, this is due to migration to Modern Screencast. I'm afraid you can only turn this off if you have a Screencast Pro subscription.

De mogelijkheid bestaat dus, maar niet met de gewone versies.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Von Henkel7 augustus 2024 18:22
Screencast Pro is een heel ander product van deze leverancier. Dat kan je niet zomaar vergelijken.

