TechSmith heeft versie 2024.3.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. Sinds versie 2024.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Snagit 2024.3.0

Add style and context to your captures quickly and easily with the new Assets button and rounded corners!

Added the ability to round image corners. Hover over the Editor canvas to reveal the yellow diamond handle in the top-right corner. Click the handle to round all corners 20 pixels and drag to adjust the amount of rounding.

Added an Assets button to the Editor toolbar that opens TechSmith Assets for Snagit website. Browse and import stamps, templates, themes, photos, and AI-generated images directly to Snagit.

Added messaging about collection of Snagit usage data and where users can change their data preferences.

Made further improvements to page breaks when printing or saving templates as a PDF.

Added a checkbox to the Snagit installation dialog to acknowledge the TechSmith privacy policy.

Updated the End User License Agreement to include use of YouTube API Services when sharing videos to YouTube.

Fixed an issue where the Windows Explorer Shell extension could be installed by default.

Fixed lines that overlapped text in the Create GIF dialog for French, Spanish, and Portuguese installations of Snagit.

Snagit 2024.2.4