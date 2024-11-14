De Document Foundation heeft de derde update voor versie 24.8 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.8.3 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 88 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 24.8.3 RC 1: cid#1557088 data race condition

cid#1606611 data race condition

cid#1606825 data race condition

cid#1606875 data race condition

cid#1606887 data race condition

cid#1606918 data race condition

i#94666 After pressing

tdf#87605 update technical dictionary

tdf#95680 Convert - Metafile - Save Image... No function. Must use Alt+R

tdf#132253 CHARACTER DIALOG: Drop hyperlink from character attributes

tdf#134198 Copy/paste of a doc results in deviating number of pages of the original (in single page view)

tdf#137922 Enable extensions at Manage Templates and Options > Icon Theme/Dictionaries running from start center

tdf#138711 Frame disconnect after dragging down (comment 4)

tdf#139152 Exporting Image or Drawing to PNG is missing metadata, doesn't match target resolution

tdf#152534 Win11 dark theme support--Active selections have light blue background which makes white icons and text almost invisible

tdf#157019 FILEOPEN PPTX: Round corners of rectangle shape render as square corners

tdf#158252 FILESAVE XLSX Line breaks in cells disappear

tdf#158323 CRASH when switch back from HTML View to Normal View after edit in HTML source code

tdf#159007 Moving a grouped object to a different layer makes it disappear

tdf#159690 Manual line break forces automatic Wrap Text - comment 17

tdf#159938 Moving through cells with overflowing content changes the cells' height and wrapping

tdf#160127 Grammar context menu is not displayed if no suggestions exist

tdf#160202 EDITING keyboard selection in Basic editor: selection extended one position too far (e.g. Ctrl+Right selects _two_ strings in stead of one)

tdf#161359 rtf no'open

tdf#161453 Wrap text not exported to XLS/XLSX

tdf#161479 Presentation is not displayed in fullscreen mode when using GTK3 as VCLPLUGIN and the screen is fractional scaled

tdf#161625 Installing the same extension twice makes LibreOffice freeze (kf5/kf6)

tdf#161968 UI Assign macro to shape crashes CALC

tdf#162259 SVG Text in Logo has some letters out of proportion

tdf#162268 RTF: combination of hidden text and character attributes fails

tdf#162283 FILESAVE: PPT: placeholders not displayed after roundtrip

tdf#162713 Changed format for date-field and time-field in tablecontrol of a form won't be saved

tdf#162843 Allow paste into Find/Replace box with Dvorak/QWERTY keyboard?

tdf#162878 Reworked localized Impress templates look ugly in RU

tdf#162884 German UI and styles: footnote number position should be superscript

tdf#162979 Automatic Update stanza of the Tools -> Options -> Online Update panel does not fully show in UI

tdf#163000 Wrong UTF-8 encoded Chinese characters (Skia)

tdf#163003 RTF import: Frame y position wrong

tdf#163019 Calc 24.8.1 crashes if Copy Paste Paste special are executed (steps in comment 6)

tdf#163032 Some split cells may not paint their content on following pages

tdf#163047 Regression: LibreOffice Calc 24.8 broke Page settings

tdf#163060 Unexpected word breaks at the ends of lines

tdf#163091 crash the file with macro

tdf#163135 Soffice executable raises "Secure coding is automatically enabled for restorable state" warning when running in headless mode on MacOS Sonoma

tdf#163145 With Skia, lines of transparent-area shapes disappear during animation

tdf#163149 smart justified text does not wrap correctly around frame - extends into the picture area

tdf#163152 Oversaturated colors on wide-gamut iMac P1 display due to lack of color management

tdf#163154 FILEOPEN DOCX Writer eats bookmark of the first legacy field

tdf#163170 Add support for MS Visio template format vstx

tdf#163190 [pyuno] SyntaxWarning: invalid escape sequence '\P'

tdf#163191 Dragging headings in Writer navigator crashes LO Writer

tdf#163212 LO Writer not showing svg properly

tdf#163219 ScriptForge library crash

tdf#163230 A non-breaking table cell taller than page does not break across pages

tdf#163231 Correttore ortografico italiano non funziona

tdf#163275 Typing "-(!1)" into a spreadsheet cell and then clicking no in the dialog about formula error crashes libreoffice

tdf#163284 FORMATTING: Diagonal/criss-cross borders for tables do not work in Draw/Impress

tdf#163285 A non-breaking table cell taller than two pages does not break at the end of the second page

tdf#163291 AdditionsDialog does not work while in start center

tdf#163295 LibreOffice crashes when processing XML files containing the string "pwi".

tdf#163341 Zip64 ODS sheet not opening

tdf#163344 Loading "14:30" time value from ODS produces a different result compared to DATE, DATEVALUE, or direct input

tdf#163346 AutoCorrect Options; when the word "บรเพ็ชร" is entered, it becomes "บรเพชร"

tdf#163359 TSA URLs are duplicated if a certificate is chosen twice in the Export as PDF dialog.

tdf#163362 Icons in in-document custom toolbars created since 6.4 aren't shown in previous versions

tdf#163364 Problem with opening ODS file generated by third party software.

tdf#163375 Calc crash when type-in a range in Formula Wizard

tdf#163381 XBitmap.getMaskDIB() is inverted

tdf#163410 slideshow: outline text effect never renders highlight color

tdf#163413 Display Snap Guides not working

tdf#163482 Insert Hyperlink when added to context menu displays Character dialog not Hyperlink dialog

tdf#163486 Bugs found by PVS-Studio static analyzer (report in comment 35)

tdf#163516 LibreOffice Draw fails to store or restore Layer data Title and Description

tdf#163543 File crash in LibreOffice Writer when selecting and copying content

tdf#163554 Error when reading an OOXML / Excel A1 notation 3D sheet range starting with a single-quoted sheet name, or badly writing a 3D sheet range containing a single-quoted sheet name.

tdf#163575 sw smart justify: crash/assert during odt conversion of an Arabic DOCX document

tdf#163580 Help in LibreOffice

tdf#163597 Jumping text in Impress outline edit Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 24.8.3 RC2: tdf#119745 Scrolling with a laptop touchpad in Libreoffice way too fast

tdf#131253 Frames are displayed around images even though Object boundaries is unchecked, as Text boundaries control it

tdf#162666 UI: Styles panel - Scrolling to bottom and/or top of style list is hard with multiple table cells selected: list always jumps back to active style

tdf#163486 Bugs found by PVS-Studio static analyzer (report in comment 35)

tdf#163537 Frame boundary visibility is now controlled by View > Formatting Marks

tdf#163582 Scrolling after middle mouse click while editing in Writer accelerates out of control

tdf#163699 LO crashes when double-clicking an image in the navigator.

tdf#163720 Smart justify: wrong justification of hyphen, which doesn't appear in exported PDF

tdf#163730 Hang after copy text

tdf#163736 XMATCH produce wrong results