De Document Foundation heeft de derde update voor versie 24.8 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.8.3 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 88 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 24.8.3 RC 1:
Bugs fixed in LibreOffice 24.8.3 RC2:
- cid#1557088 data race condition
- cid#1606611 data race condition
- cid#1606825 data race condition
- cid#1606875 data race condition
- cid#1606887 data race condition
- cid#1606918 data race condition
- i#94666 After pressing
- tdf#87605 update technical dictionary
- tdf#95680 Convert - Metafile - Save Image... No function. Must use Alt+R
- tdf#132253 CHARACTER DIALOG: Drop hyperlink from character attributes
- tdf#134198 Copy/paste of a doc results in deviating number of pages of the original (in single page view)
- tdf#137922 Enable extensions at Manage Templates and Options > Icon Theme/Dictionaries running from start center
- tdf#138711 Frame disconnect after dragging down (comment 4)
- tdf#139152 Exporting Image or Drawing to PNG is missing metadata, doesn't match target resolution
- tdf#152534 Win11 dark theme support--Active selections have light blue background which makes white icons and text almost invisible
- tdf#157019 FILEOPEN PPTX: Round corners of rectangle shape render as square corners
- tdf#158252 FILESAVE XLSX Line breaks in cells disappear
- tdf#158323 CRASH when switch back from HTML View to Normal View after edit in HTML source code
- tdf#159007 Moving a grouped object to a different layer makes it disappear
- tdf#159690 Manual line break forces automatic Wrap Text - comment 17
- tdf#159938 Moving through cells with overflowing content changes the cells' height and wrapping
- tdf#160127 Grammar context menu is not displayed if no suggestions exist
- tdf#160202 EDITING keyboard selection in Basic editor: selection extended one position too far (e.g. Ctrl+Right selects _two_ strings in stead of one)
- tdf#161359 rtf no'open
- tdf#161453 Wrap text not exported to XLS/XLSX
- tdf#161479 Presentation is not displayed in fullscreen mode when using GTK3 as VCLPLUGIN and the screen is fractional scaled
- tdf#161625 Installing the same extension twice makes LibreOffice freeze (kf5/kf6)
- tdf#161968 UI Assign macro to shape crashes CALC
- tdf#162259 SVG Text in Logo has some letters out of proportion
- tdf#162268 RTF: combination of hidden text and character attributes fails
- tdf#162283 FILESAVE: PPT: placeholders not displayed after roundtrip
- tdf#162713 Changed format for date-field and time-field in tablecontrol of a form won't be saved
- tdf#162843 Allow paste into Find/Replace box with Dvorak/QWERTY keyboard?
- tdf#162878 Reworked localized Impress templates look ugly in RU
- tdf#162884 German UI and styles: footnote number position should be superscript
- tdf#162979 Automatic Update stanza of the Tools -> Options -> Online Update panel does not fully show in UI
- tdf#163000 Wrong UTF-8 encoded Chinese characters (Skia)
- tdf#163003 RTF import: Frame y position wrong
- tdf#163019 Calc 24.8.1 crashes if Copy Paste Paste special are executed (steps in comment 6)
- tdf#163032 Some split cells may not paint their content on following pages
- tdf#163047 Regression: LibreOffice Calc 24.8 broke Page settings
- tdf#163060 Unexpected word breaks at the ends of lines
- tdf#163091 crash the file with macro
- tdf#163135 Soffice executable raises "Secure coding is automatically enabled for restorable state" warning when running in headless mode on MacOS Sonoma
- tdf#163145 With Skia, lines of transparent-area shapes disappear during animation
- tdf#163149 smart justified text does not wrap correctly around frame - extends into the picture area
- tdf#163152 Oversaturated colors on wide-gamut iMac P1 display due to lack of color management
- tdf#163154 FILEOPEN DOCX Writer eats bookmark of the first legacy field
- tdf#163170 Add support for MS Visio template format vstx
- tdf#163190 [pyuno] SyntaxWarning: invalid escape sequence '\P'
- tdf#163191 Dragging headings in Writer navigator crashes LO Writer
- tdf#163212 LO Writer not showing svg properly
- tdf#163219 ScriptForge library crash
- tdf#163230 A non-breaking table cell taller than page does not break across pages
- tdf#163231 Correttore ortografico italiano non funziona
- tdf#163275 Typing "-(!1)" into a spreadsheet cell and then clicking no in the dialog about formula error crashes libreoffice
- tdf#163284 FORMATTING: Diagonal/criss-cross borders for tables do not work in Draw/Impress
- tdf#163285 A non-breaking table cell taller than two pages does not break at the end of the second page
- tdf#163291 AdditionsDialog does not work while in start center
- tdf#163295 LibreOffice crashes when processing XML files containing the string "pwi".
- tdf#163341 Zip64 ODS sheet not opening
- tdf#163344 Loading "14:30" time value from ODS produces a different result compared to DATE, DATEVALUE, or direct input
- tdf#163346 AutoCorrect Options; when the word "บรเพ็ชร" is entered, it becomes "บรเพชร"
- tdf#163359 TSA URLs are duplicated if a certificate is chosen twice in the Export as PDF dialog.
- tdf#163362 Icons in in-document custom toolbars created since 6.4 aren't shown in previous versions
- tdf#163364 Problem with opening ODS file generated by third party software.
- tdf#163375 Calc crash when type-in a range in Formula Wizard
- tdf#163381 XBitmap.getMaskDIB() is inverted
- tdf#163410 slideshow: outline text effect never renders highlight color
- tdf#163413 Display Snap Guides not working
- tdf#163482 Insert Hyperlink when added to context menu displays Character dialog not Hyperlink dialog
- tdf#163486 Bugs found by PVS-Studio static analyzer (report in comment 35)
- tdf#163516 LibreOffice Draw fails to store or restore Layer data Title and Description
- tdf#163543 File crash in LibreOffice Writer when selecting and copying content
- tdf#163554 Error when reading an OOXML / Excel A1 notation 3D sheet range starting with a single-quoted sheet name, or badly writing a 3D sheet range containing a single-quoted sheet name.
- tdf#163575 sw smart justify: crash/assert during odt conversion of an Arabic DOCX document
- tdf#163580 Help in LibreOffice
- tdf#163597 Jumping text in Impress outline edit
- tdf#119745 Scrolling with a laptop touchpad in Libreoffice way too fast
- tdf#131253 Frames are displayed around images even though Object boundaries is unchecked, as Text boundaries control it
- tdf#162666 UI: Styles panel - Scrolling to bottom and/or top of style list is hard with multiple table cells selected: list always jumps back to active style
- tdf#163486 Bugs found by PVS-Studio static analyzer (report in comment 35)
- tdf#163537 Frame boundary visibility is now controlled by View > Formatting Marks
- tdf#163582 Scrolling after middle mouse click while editing in Writer accelerates out of control
- tdf#163699 LO crashes when double-clicking an image in the navigator.
- tdf#163720 Smart justify: wrong justification of hyphen, which doesn't appear in exported PDF
- tdf#163730 Hang after copy text
- tdf#163736 XMATCH produce wrong results