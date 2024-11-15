Versie 15.0.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars, en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Uitgebreide releasenotes voor versie 15 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor deze uitgave:
Notable Changes
Breaking Changes
- V15: Hybrid Caching in #16938
- V15: Swap default Richtext Editor data-type from TinyMCE to Tiptap in #17164
Bug Fixes
- V15: Update to dotnet 9 in #16625
- API access with client credentials (core functionality) in #16817
- Add
IAsyncComponentto allow async initialize/terminate in #16536
- Feature: User Client Credentials in #2259
- Feature: Member client credentials in #2262
- Feature: Dynamic global extension manifest map in #2249
- V15: Global condition types in #2285
- Feature: Extension Manifest Map: Collection in #2284
- Chore: Extension insights package in #2286
- V15: Move menu conditions in #2289
- Feature: Extension Manifest Map: Search in #2290
- Feature: clean up block conditions in #2292
- Move User Permission Conditions in #2293
- Move multiple language condition to the language package in #2291
- Feature: Extension Manifest Map: Tree in #2294
- Move section conditions to section package in #2295
- Feature: Using Extension Manifest Map & Moving Workspace Extensions to Workspace Package in #2296
- Fix: Move workspace modal token to workspace module in #2324
- Fix: move icon picker modal token in #2325
- Fix: move code editor modal in #2326
- Fix: move debug modal token in #2327
- Fix: move user permission settings token in #2328
- Fix: Move property editor UI picker modal in #2329
- Feature: Embedded media package in #2332
- Fix: move change password token in #2333
- Feature: Discard changes in #2337
- Fix: implement UmbEntityDetailWorkspaceContextBase across all non content workspaces in #2339
- Feature: Default Workspace Kind + Collection Workspace View Kind in #2309
- Feature: Folder workspace in #2342
- Extension Manifest Map: modal in #2359
- Extension Manifest Mao: package view in #2358
- Extension Manifest Map: property action in #2357
- Extension Manifest Map: Theme extension in #2354
- Extension Manifest Map: property editor in #2356
- Extension Manifest Map: Section in #2355
- Extension Manifest Map: localization in #2360
- Extension Manifest Map: icons in #2361
- Extension Manifest Map: dashboard in #2363
- Extension Manifest Map: Picker Search Result Item in #2366
- Extension Manifest Map: Health Check in #2364
- Extension Manifest Map: User Permissions in #2368
- Extension Manifest Map: Markdown Editor Action in #2369
- Extension Manifest Map: Tiny MCE Plugin in #2372
- Extension Manifest Map: User Profile App + Current User Action in #2373
- Extension Manifest Map: Auth Provider in #2376
- Extension Manifest Map: Dynamic Root in #2379
- Extension Manifest Map: File Upload Preview in #2381
- Extension Manifest Map: Ufm in #2377
- Feature: Translation package in #2383
- Extension Manifest Map: Menu in #2386
- Extension Manifest Map: Entity Actions in #2389
- V15: Fix previews in #17181
- Fixed last remains of
GetAllvs
GetManyin #17223
- hotfix: Rename condition config map in #2401
- Block level variants - search indexing in #17239
- Validation for block level variation in #17355
- Add ContentKey to IBlockReference and obsolete ContentUdi in #17365
- V15/hotfix/deprecate manifest types type in #2490
- 15-rc: Front-end Validation for Variant Blocks in #2488
- Cleanup obsolete in #17433
Dependencies
- Fix broken Tours migration for V15 in #16912
- V15 Bugfix: Temp remove tag helpers on login screen in #16977
- Bugfix: update current user edit path to new navigation structure in #2307
- Fix: user workspace validation in #2331
- Fix: Implement validation in 'insert field' modal in #2330
- Feature: Validate specific cultures in #2316
- Bugfix: Discard changes path compare in #2350
- Bugfix: TinyMCE toolbar config layout in #2387
- Bug: Content Workspace Alignment in #2385
- V15: Only create route table if table does not exist in #17186
- V15: Refresh IPublishedContentTypeFactory when data types change in #17180
- Bugfix: Use published template on load from database in #17277
- Bugfix: Do not allow routing content that is unpublished in #17251
- V15: Dont seed when in upgrade mode, and maintenance page is enabled in #17275
- V15: Rich Text Editor links do not work with query strings and anchors in #17288
- Hotfix: Block inline editing — create block variant in #2421
- Tweak Arabic translations in #2414
- Hotfix: Align templating icons in #2417
- Hotfix: Invariant preview url in #2418
- Hotfix: System information should be visible to anyone in #2430
- fix: allow
<code>elements in TinyMCE in #2434
- Pass workspace path to document type edit path in #2438
- Bugfix: Tiptap toolbar extension configuration in #2459
- Bugfix: TinyMCE anchor links without base URL in #2462
- Hotfix: correct config field alias to 'useLiveEditing' in #2460
- Tiptap: allow images to be uploaded from the clipboard in #2465
- Bugfix: Variant Blocks create duplicates in the frontend when created in an area in #2464
- Bugfix: Preview should use the server paths to check for Backoffice url in #2468
- Initialize important services before unattended installs in #17366
- Fixes slow legacy routes by using a domain cache in #17371
- Hotfix: document variant publication info in #2478
- Workaround: Ignore discard changes when in a workspace modal in #2481
- Bugfix: Allow breadcrumb for variant root items in #2482
- Bugfix: Prevent delete a template when has children in #2479
- Bugfix: Hide template input when there are no allowed templates in #2484
- Hotfix: Publish with decendants structure reload in #2486
- Hotfix: Correct user enable notification in #2487
- hotfix: export types in #2485
- Bugfix: Detail repository base
save()returns updated model in #2491
- Hotfix: Block Type card thunbnail image path/URL in #2480
- Validate client IDs before applying them in #17426
- Fix reload memory cache endpoint in #17446
- Make catch all endpoints for those ending with a path in #17468
- Fixed issue with double reversed url segments in #17477
- Change udi to key i the block grid items view in #17478
- Fix invalid culture on delivery api request in #17486
- Media section modal is not closed and the media tree is not updated immediately after creating an media folder/ item in #17495
- Only render media create and update date if they exist in #17499
- Tiptap toolbar data fix in #17502
- Removes unused Published Status dashboard actions in #17503
- Hotfix: Ensure scaffolding is done before initializing the redirect controller in #2514
- hotfix: 17434 (prevent routable modals inside not routable modals) in #2518
- Tiptap media upload, prevent pasted HTML fragments in #17518
Internal
- Updated to dotnet 9 RC.1 - and other nuget packages in #17053
- V15: update uui css to 1.10 for login in #17110
- in #2334 in #2394
- Updated to .NET9 RC2 + other nuget packageds in #17235
- build(deps): update @umbraco-ui/uui from 1.10.0 to 1.10.1 in #2437
- Dependencies: Update @umbraco-ui/uui to 1.11.0 in #2453
- Updated nuget packages 2024-10-25 in #17370
- Update NuGet packages 2024-11-09 in #17474
- Update NuGet packages 2024-11-12 + Final .NET 9 in #17511
New Features
- V15 QA updated E2E tests in #17359
- V15: Adding unit tests for
INavigationQueryService.TryGetRootKeys()in #17374
- V15: Adding tests for
INavigationQueryService.TryGetLevel()in #17375
- V15: Adding not null when annotation in #17379
Other Changes
- Introduce
INavigationServicefor in-memory navigation data in #16818
- Add notification alias to document notifications endpoint output in #17028
- V15: Allows blocks in rich text editor to exclude the "Umbraco-Block" HTML comment in #17118
- Swagger sub types selectors (take 2) in #17132
- Feature: Adds new method to extensionRegistry for addCondition & addConditions in #2233
- Feature: Users section sidebar menu in #2281
- Feature: Help Header App + Menu in #2261
- Add client credential id pattern validation in #2269
- Remove dashboard collection manifest type in #2283
- Adds
tiptapExtensionand
tiptapToolbarExtensionextension types in #2300
- Feature: Members section sidebar menu in #2297
- Feature: Upgrade Lucide icons and tidy up icon files in #2317
- Feature: Entity Actions additional options in #2323
- Feature Block Level Variants in #2322
- Extension Manifest Map: core types in #2362
- Feature: Workspace name element in #2351
- Tiptap: Render toolbar with row and group configuration in #2374
- Feature: Tiptap Rich Text Editor in #2347
- Feature: Add
@umbraco-cms/backoffice/rtemodule to extend rich text editors in #2388
- update login photo for v15 in #2433
- Storybook 8 upgrade in #2440
- Hotfix: Expose global types in #2442
- Hotfix: update login photo in #17228
- Support block level variant tags in #17268
- V15: Implement sorting for the in-memory navigation structures (document and media) in #17280
- Hotfix: Entity Create Option Action Extension Point in #2509
- Hotfix: UFM alias prefixes in #2510
- Add endpoint for retrieving the published (if any) version of a document in #17278
- Explicit cache entry settings and expose cache settings in json schema in #17480
- Implement content type filtering for in-memory navigation structure in #17456
- Add UDI support for relation, user and user-group entity types in #17490
- Implement not-implemented methods for media cache in #17524
- V15: Merge in #16801
- V15 QA fix e2e build pipeline in #16987
- Add member "kind" - and refactor user "type" to "kind" for consistency in #16979
- Ensure correct OpenID Connect error responses in #16982
- Add EditorAlias to content value outputs in #17032
- Allow client to send language values, that user cannot persist in #17052
- V15 QA Enabled Nightly E2E Pipeline to run on V15 in #17103
- V15: Cache Seeding in #17102
- Fix: update login package lock in #17116
- V14 QA fixed E2E tests for SQL server in #17122
- V14 QA added navigation integration tests in #16973
- Make AddUserClientId able to run twice if needed in #17123
- Enable validation of specific cultures only for document updates in #17087
- Fix
IContentBase.GetUdi()extension method to support document-blueprint entity type in #16939
- Use version of the assembly with the same name as the package ID (for telemetry data) in #16544
- Move all V14 User and User Group migration to pre-migrations in #17130
- Temporarily disable of windows integration tests in #17147
- Determine urls at save and publish time in #17033
- Execute V15 User data migrations as pre-migrations in #17140
- Block level variance in #17120
- Handle navigation updates in cache refeshers in #17161
- Make RTE work without blocks in a culture variant context in #17163
- V15: Remove Nucache in #17166
- Bugfix: Media in new cache was created as published in #17169
- Fixed issues with publishing in cache and reintroduced tests in #17168
- Reintroduced a lot of extension methods as obsolete to avoid breaking change in #17201
- Introduce methods on new service to have alternative to obsoleted methods in #17208
- V15: Reimplement cache startup handler in #17279
- Extend timeout for release branch in #17304
- Added DisableBuildCompression to not make compressed versions of back… in #17380
- V15: Make default max payload size more friendly in #17382
- V15: Refresh caches on load balanced environments in #17296
- V15: Add back url segments again in #17390
- Add logging to RTE integration tests to trace the source of the failing tests in #17376
- Updated lucene net replicator package in #17415
- Fix delivery api can find unpublished content in #17413
- Fix security scheme issues in Delivery API OpenAPI spec in #17401
- Do not migrate blocks in parallel on SQLite in #17416
- Prevent Delivery API output cache configuration from affecting other controllers in #17405
- Support limited language access at block level in #17322
- Obsolete content dashboard settings in #17389
- Reintroduce a favicon to the templates to allow static file access on first boot in #17422
- Removed a series of obsolete attributes in #17479
- Hotfix: await server-request before submit gets resolved in #2520