Versie 15.0.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars, en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Uitgebreide releasenotes voor versie 15 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor deze uitgave:

Notable Changes V15: Hybrid Caching in #16938

V15: Swap default Richtext Editor data-type from TinyMCE to Tiptap in #17164 Breaking Changes V15: Update to dotnet 9 in #16625

API access with client credentials (core functionality) in #16817

Add IAsyncComponent to allow async initialize/terminate in #16536

to allow async initialize/terminate in #16536 Feature: User Client Credentials in #2259

Feature: Member client credentials in #2262

Feature: Dynamic global extension manifest map in #2249

V15: Global condition types in #2285

Feature: Extension Manifest Map: Collection in #2284

Chore: Extension insights package in #2286

V15: Move menu conditions in #2289

Feature: Extension Manifest Map: Search in #2290

Feature: clean up block conditions in #2292

Move User Permission Conditions in #2293

Move multiple language condition to the language package in #2291

Feature: Extension Manifest Map: Tree in #2294

Move section conditions to section package in #2295

Feature: Using Extension Manifest Map & Moving Workspace Extensions to Workspace Package in #2296

Fix: Move workspace modal token to workspace module in #2324

Fix: move icon picker modal token in #2325

Fix: move code editor modal in #2326

Fix: move debug modal token in #2327

Fix: move user permission settings token in #2328

Fix: Move property editor UI picker modal in #2329

Feature: Embedded media package in #2332

Fix: move change password token in #2333

Feature: Discard changes in #2337

Fix: implement UmbEntityDetailWorkspaceContextBase across all non content workspaces in #2339

Feature: Default Workspace Kind + Collection Workspace View Kind in #2309

Feature: Folder workspace in #2342

Extension Manifest Map: modal in #2359

Extension Manifest Mao: package view in #2358

Extension Manifest Map: property action in #2357

Extension Manifest Map: Theme extension in #2354

Extension Manifest Map: property editor in #2356

Extension Manifest Map: Section in #2355

Extension Manifest Map: localization in #2360

Extension Manifest Map: icons in #2361

Extension Manifest Map: dashboard in #2363

Extension Manifest Map: Picker Search Result Item in #2366

Extension Manifest Map: Health Check in #2364

Extension Manifest Map: User Permissions in #2368

Extension Manifest Map: Markdown Editor Action in #2369

Extension Manifest Map: Tiny MCE Plugin in #2372

Extension Manifest Map: User Profile App + Current User Action in #2373

Extension Manifest Map: Auth Provider in #2376

Extension Manifest Map: Dynamic Root in #2379

Extension Manifest Map: File Upload Preview in #2381

Extension Manifest Map: Ufm in #2377

Feature: Translation package in #2383

Extension Manifest Map: Menu in #2386

Extension Manifest Map: Entity Actions in #2389

V15: Fix previews in #17181

Fixed last remains of GetAll vs GetMany in #17223

vs in #17223 hotfix: Rename condition config map in #2401

Block level variants - search indexing in #17239

Validation for block level variation in #17355

Add ContentKey to IBlockReference and obsolete ContentUdi in #17365

V15/hotfix/deprecate manifest types type in #2490

15-rc: Front-end Validation for Variant Blocks in #2488

Cleanup obsolete in #17433 Bug Fixes Fix broken Tours migration for V15 in #16912

V15 Bugfix: Temp remove tag helpers on login screen in #16977

Bugfix: update current user edit path to new navigation structure in #2307

Fix: user workspace validation in #2331

Fix: Implement validation in 'insert field' modal in #2330

Feature: Validate specific cultures in #2316

Bugfix: Discard changes path compare in #2350

Bugfix: TinyMCE toolbar config layout in #2387

Bug: Content Workspace Alignment in #2385

V15: Only create route table if table does not exist in #17186

V15: Refresh IPublishedContentTypeFactory when data types change in #17180

Bugfix: Use published template on load from database in #17277

Bugfix: Do not allow routing content that is unpublished in #17251

V15: Dont seed when in upgrade mode, and maintenance page is enabled in #17275

V15: Rich Text Editor links do not work with query strings and anchors in #17288

Hotfix: Block inline editing — create block variant in #2421

Tweak Arabic translations in #2414

Hotfix: Align templating icons in #2417

Hotfix: Invariant preview url in #2418

Hotfix: System information should be visible to anyone in #2430

fix: allow <code> elements in TinyMCE in #2434

elements in TinyMCE in #2434 Pass workspace path to document type edit path in #2438

Bugfix: Tiptap toolbar extension configuration in #2459

Bugfix: TinyMCE anchor links without base URL in #2462

Hotfix: correct config field alias to 'useLiveEditing' in #2460

Tiptap: allow images to be uploaded from the clipboard in #2465

Bugfix: Variant Blocks create duplicates in the frontend when created in an area in #2464

Bugfix: Preview should use the server paths to check for Backoffice url in #2468

Initialize important services before unattended installs in #17366

Fixes slow legacy routes by using a domain cache in #17371

Hotfix: document variant publication info in #2478

Workaround: Ignore discard changes when in a workspace modal in #2481

Bugfix: Allow breadcrumb for variant root items in #2482

Bugfix: Prevent delete a template when has children in #2479

Bugfix: Hide template input when there are no allowed templates in #2484

Hotfix: Publish with decendants structure reload in #2486

Hotfix: Correct user enable notification in #2487

hotfix: export types in #2485

Bugfix: Detail repository base save() returns updated model in #2491

returns updated model in #2491 Hotfix: Block Type card thunbnail image path/URL in #2480

Validate client IDs before applying them in #17426

Fix reload memory cache endpoint in #17446

Make catch all endpoints for those ending with a path in #17468

Fixed issue with double reversed url segments in #17477

Change udi to key i the block grid items view in #17478

Fix invalid culture on delivery api request in #17486

Media section modal is not closed and the media tree is not updated immediately after creating an media folder/ item in #17495

Only render media create and update date if they exist in #17499

Tiptap toolbar data fix in #17502

Removes unused Published Status dashboard actions in #17503

Hotfix: Ensure scaffolding is done before initializing the redirect controller in #2514

hotfix: 17434 (prevent routable modals inside not routable modals) in #2518

Tiptap media upload, prevent pasted HTML fragments in #17518 Dependencies Updated to dotnet 9 RC.1 - and other nuget packages in #17053

V15: update uui css to 1.10 for login in #17110

in #2334 in #2394

Updated to .NET9 RC2 + other nuget packageds in #17235

build(deps): update @umbraco-ui/uui from 1.10.0 to 1.10.1 in #2437

Dependencies: Update @umbraco-ui/uui to 1.11.0 in #2453

Updated nuget packages 2024-10-25 in #17370

Update NuGet packages 2024-11-09 in #17474

Update NuGet packages 2024-11-12 + Final .NET 9 in #17511 Internal V15 QA updated E2E tests in #17359

V15: Adding unit tests for INavigationQueryService.TryGetRootKeys() in #17374

in #17374 V15: Adding tests for INavigationQueryService.TryGetLevel() in #17375

in #17375 V15: Adding not null when annotation in #17379 New Features Introduce INavigationService for in-memory navigation data in #16818

for in-memory navigation data in #16818 Add notification alias to document notifications endpoint output in #17028

V15: Allows blocks in rich text editor to exclude the "Umbraco-Block" HTML comment in #17118

Swagger sub types selectors (take 2) in #17132

Feature: Adds new method to extensionRegistry for addCondition & addConditions in #2233

Feature: Users section sidebar menu in #2281

Feature: Help Header App + Menu in #2261

Add client credential id pattern validation in #2269

Remove dashboard collection manifest type in #2283

Adds tiptapExtension and tiptapToolbarExtension extension types in #2300

and extension types in #2300 Feature: Members section sidebar menu in #2297

Feature: Upgrade Lucide icons and tidy up icon files in #2317

Feature: Entity Actions additional options in #2323

Feature Block Level Variants in #2322

Extension Manifest Map: core types in #2362

Feature: Workspace name element in #2351

Tiptap: Render toolbar with row and group configuration in #2374

Feature: Tiptap Rich Text Editor in #2347

Feature: Add @umbraco-cms/backoffice/rte module to extend rich text editors in #2388

module to extend rich text editors in #2388 update login photo for v15 in #2433

Storybook 8 upgrade in #2440

Hotfix: Expose global types in #2442

Hotfix: update login photo in #17228

Support block level variant tags in #17268

V15: Implement sorting for the in-memory navigation structures (document and media) in #17280

Hotfix: Entity Create Option Action Extension Point in #2509

Hotfix: UFM alias prefixes in #2510

Add endpoint for retrieving the published (if any) version of a document in #17278

Explicit cache entry settings and expose cache settings in json schema in #17480

Implement content type filtering for in-memory navigation structure in #17456

Add UDI support for relation, user and user-group entity types in #17490

Implement not-implemented methods for media cache in #17524 Other Changes V15: Merge in #16801

V15 QA fix e2e build pipeline in #16987

Add member "kind" - and refactor user "type" to "kind" for consistency in #16979

Ensure correct OpenID Connect error responses in #16982

Add EditorAlias to content value outputs in #17032

Allow client to send language values, that user cannot persist in #17052

V15 QA Enabled Nightly E2E Pipeline to run on V15 in #17103

V15: Cache Seeding in #17102

Fix: update login package lock in #17116

V14 QA fixed E2E tests for SQL server in #17122

V14 QA added navigation integration tests in #16973

Make AddUserClientId able to run twice if needed in #17123

Enable validation of specific cultures only for document updates in #17087

Fix IContentBase.GetUdi() extension method to support document-blueprint entity type in #16939

extension method to support document-blueprint entity type in #16939 Use version of the assembly with the same name as the package ID (for telemetry data) in #16544

Move all V14 User and User Group migration to pre-migrations in #17130

Temporarily disable of windows integration tests in #17147

Determine urls at save and publish time in #17033

Execute V15 User data migrations as pre-migrations in #17140

Block level variance in #17120

Handle navigation updates in cache refeshers in #17161

Make RTE work without blocks in a culture variant context in #17163

V15: Remove Nucache in #17166

Bugfix: Media in new cache was created as published in #17169

Fixed issues with publishing in cache and reintroduced tests in #17168

Reintroduced a lot of extension methods as obsolete to avoid breaking change in #17201

Introduce methods on new service to have alternative to obsoleted methods in #17208

V15: Reimplement cache startup handler in #17279

Extend timeout for release branch in #17304

Added DisableBuildCompression to not make compressed versions of back… in #17380

V15: Make default max payload size more friendly in #17382

V15: Refresh caches on load balanced environments in #17296

V15: Add back url segments again in #17390

Add logging to RTE integration tests to trace the source of the failing tests in #17376

Updated lucene net replicator package in #17415

Fix delivery api can find unpublished content in #17413

Fix security scheme issues in Delivery API OpenAPI spec in #17401

Do not migrate blocks in parallel on SQLite in #17416

Prevent Delivery API output cache configuration from affecting other controllers in #17405

Support limited language access at block level in #17322

Obsolete content dashboard settings in #17389

Reintroduce a favicon to the templates to allow static file access on first boot in #17422

Removed a series of obsolete attributes in #17479

Hotfix: await server-request before submit gets resolved in #2520