Software-update: Umbraco CMS 14.2.0

Umbraco logo (80 pix)Versie 14.2.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars, en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Uitgebreide releasenotes voor versie 14 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor versie 14.2.0:

Backoffice Changes Bug Fixes
  • V13: Respect user start nodes when moving or copying items in list view in #16722
  • Move ReservedFieldNames to type configuration endpoints in #16735
  • V13: Tours prevent you from interacting with the Backoffice on first log in in #16775
  • V13: Ensure TransformingIndexValues event is also raised from the DeliveryApiContentIndex in #16756
  • V14: Fixing totalItems amount for ChildrenXTreeControllers in #16799
  • Combining OpenId and OfflineAccess scope in #16220
  • Fixing regression bug introduced in #14806 in #16837
  • Added apostrophe to allowed characters for username. in #16406
  • Remove favicon from dotnet templates in #16840
  • v14: Fix media access to dataypes in #16865
  • Do not allow save of invalid domains in #16880
Internal
  • V14: Remove user-defined.css in #16792
Dependencies
  • Updated NuGet Packages in #16861
New Features
  • V14: Add usernameIsEmail to the user configuration object in #16759
  • Removed Type attribute from parsed local links in #16780
  • Add Health Check for Runtime mode in #16715
  • Make block editor base classes public in #16774
  • Improve migration performance in #16784
Other Changes
  • V13: Update url scheme for Twitter OEmbedProvider in #16650
  • V14 Added Content tests with Checkbox list in #16733
  • V14: Launch browser settings to true in #16765
  • V14: Merge in #16800
  • Fix UdiRange.Parse() throwing ArgumentException for valid value in #16788
  • V14 Added Content tests with various data types in #16809
  • V14 Fixing the failing smoke tests in #16822
  • Clean up Processed local image links in Management api in #16828
  • Graceful handling of unauthorized requests to the Management API in #16836
  • Fix: .well-known/openid-configuration doesn't work anymore in #16845
  • FIX: Deleting language can make the backoffice client unusable in #16863
  • v14: TryGetUmbracouser default implementation in #16899

Umbraco CMS screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 14.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Umbraco
Download https://our.umbraco.com/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-08-2024 12:00
8 • submitter: edeboeck

24-08-2024 • 12:00

8

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Umbraco

Update-historie

01-05 Umbraco CMS 15.4.0 3
22-01 Umbraco CMS 15.1.2 0
22-12 Umbraco CMS 15.1.1 6
15-11 Umbraco CMS 15.0.0 0
03-10 Umbraco CMS 14.3.0 4
08-'24 Umbraco CMS 14.2.0 8
08-'24 Umbraco CMS 14.1.2 0
07-'24 Umbraco CMS 14.1.0 6
06-'24 Umbraco CMS 14.0.0 0
04-'24 Umbraco CMS 13.3.0 27
Meer historie

Lees meer

Umbraco CMS

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
8
8
6
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
kondamin 25 augustus 2024 15:16
Hosting die start op €40/maand is niet echt uitnodigend om er eventjes voor de fun in te springen om te kijken of het een nuttig platform is
smesjz @kondamin25 augustus 2024 17:29
Het is open source dus als je beetje handig bent (https://docs.umbraco.com/...undamentals/setup/install) draai je dit eerst lokaal en ze hebben een free interactive demo: https://umbraco.com/campaign/interactive-umbraco-demo/ dus genoeg mogelijkheden voor evaluatie zonder kosten.
smesjz 24 augustus 2024 14:34
Het is niet zo populair als bijv Wordpress maar bij selectie van een CMS kijk je naar natuurlijk ook naar andere aspecten. Past de gebruikte technologie in het landschap, hoe veilig is het, licentie, hoe makkelijk is het te integreren met andere applicaties etc.

De link laat ook zien dat het wordt gebruikt bij sites met grote volumes. Dus ik denk dat het eerder wordt gebruikt bij enterprise dan bij een website voor een bloemenwinkel.

Wij gebruiken Umbraco als headless CMS voor content voor een portaal en draait op Azure. Van buiten is dus niet te zien dat Umbraco wordt gebruikt, dus ik zou me niet te veel aantrekken van percentages.
Ossebol 24 augustus 2024 12:46
Waarom krijgt dit cms zoveel aandacht in de tracker? Wordt dit veel gebruikt in enterprise?
smesjz @Ossebol24 augustus 2024 12:56
Daar gaan we weer… dit werd ook al bij vorige versie gevraagd. Zie download: Umbraco CMS 13.3.0

Ik zie gemiddeld 1 release per maand en de lijst aan updates is redelijk groot dus zo gek is het niet
keejoz @Ossebol24 augustus 2024 13:25
Omdat mensen in hun bubbel leven.
Umbraco has market share of 3.11% in web-content-management market.
Dit is echt weinig.


https://w3techs.com/technologies/details/cm-umbraco

Hier gaat ook een curve naar beneden, dus dat groeien waar ze over spreken in die link van de andere reactie zie ik ook weinig van.

[Reactie gewijzigd door keejoz op 24 augustus 2024 13:26]

DdeM @keejoz24 augustus 2024 14:19
Umbraco 4 en 7? Lol, die grafiek klopt van geen kant, die versies zijn al een tijd EOL en worden echt niet meer gebruikt voor normale projecten.

En ik kan je ook vertellen dat meerdere grote Nederlandse, maar ook internationale merken, Umbraco gebruiken voor hun online platformen.
Eusebius @keejoz24 augustus 2024 18:09
In het overzicht staat het in de lijst van CMS'sen met minder dan 0.1% totaal-aandeel
https://w3techs.com/technologies/overview/content_management

Waar komt die 3.11 vandaan?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq