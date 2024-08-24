Versie 14.2.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars, en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Uitgebreide releasenotes voor versie 14 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor versie 14.2.0:
Backoffice Changes
Bug Fixes
- See the full list on the Umbraco.CMS.Backoffice repository
Internal
- V13: Respect user start nodes when moving or copying items in list view in #16722
- Move ReservedFieldNames to type configuration endpoints in #16735
- V13: Tours prevent you from interacting with the Backoffice on first log in in #16775
- V13: Ensure
TransformingIndexValuesevent is also raised from the
DeliveryApiContentIndexin #16756
- V14: Fixing totalItems amount for ChildrenXTreeControllers in #16799
- Combining OpenId and OfflineAccess scope in #16220
- Fixing regression bug introduced in #14806 in #16837
- Added apostrophe to allowed characters for username. in #16406
- Remove favicon from dotnet templates in #16840
- v14: Fix media access to dataypes in #16865
- Do not allow save of invalid domains in #16880
Dependencies
- V14: Remove user-defined.css in #16792
New Features
- Updated NuGet Packages in #16861
Other Changes
- V14: Add
usernameIsEmailto the user configuration object in #16759
- Removed Type attribute from parsed local links in #16780
- Add Health Check for Runtime mode in #16715
- Make block editor base classes public in #16774
- Improve migration performance in #16784
- V13: Update url scheme for Twitter OEmbedProvider in #16650
- V14 Added Content tests with Checkbox list in #16733
- V14: Launch browser settings to true in #16765
- V14: Merge in #16800
- Fix
UdiRange.Parse()throwing
ArgumentExceptionfor valid value in #16788
- V14 Added Content tests with various data types in #16809
- V14 Fixing the failing smoke tests in #16822
- Clean up Processed local image links in Management api in #16828
- Graceful handling of unauthorized requests to the Management API in #16836
- Fix: .well-known/openid-configuration doesn't work anymore in #16845
- FIX: Deleting language can make the backoffice client unusable in #16863
- v14: TryGetUmbracouser default implementation in #16899