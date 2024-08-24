Versie 14.2.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars, en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Uitgebreide releasenotes voor versie 14 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor versie 14.2.0:

Backoffice Changes See the full list on the Umbraco.CMS.Backoffice repository Bug Fixes V13: Respect user start nodes when moving or copying items in list view in #16722

Move ReservedFieldNames to type configuration endpoints in #16735

V13: Tours prevent you from interacting with the Backoffice on first log in in #16775

V13: Ensure TransformingIndexValues event is also raised from the DeliveryApiContentIndex in #16756

event is also raised from the in #16756 V14: Fixing totalItems amount for ChildrenXTreeControllers in #16799

Combining OpenId and OfflineAccess scope in #16220

Fixing regression bug introduced in #14806 in #16837

Added apostrophe to allowed characters for username. in #16406

Remove favicon from dotnet templates in #16840

v14: Fix media access to dataypes in #16865

Do not allow save of invalid domains in #16880 Internal V14: Remove user-defined.css in #16792 Dependencies Updated NuGet Packages in #16861 New Features V14: Add usernameIsEmail to the user configuration object in #16759

to the user configuration object in #16759 Removed Type attribute from parsed local links in #16780

Add Health Check for Runtime mode in #16715

Make block editor base classes public in #16774

Improve migration performance in #16784 Other Changes V13: Update url scheme for Twitter OEmbedProvider in #16650

V14 Added Content tests with Checkbox list in #16733

V14: Launch browser settings to true in #16765

V14: Merge in #16800

Fix UdiRange.Parse() throwing ArgumentException for valid value in #16788

throwing for valid value in #16788 V14 Added Content tests with various data types in #16809

V14 Fixing the failing smoke tests in #16822

Clean up Processed local image links in Management api in #16828

Graceful handling of unauthorized requests to the Management API in #16836

Fix: .well-known/openid-configuration doesn't work anymore in #16845

FIX: Deleting language can make the backoffice client unusable in #16863

v14: TryGetUmbracouser default implementation in #16899