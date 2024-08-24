Software-update: CudaText 1.217.0

CudaText logo (79 pix) Versie 1.217.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en cross-platformteksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.216.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in CudaText version 1.217.0:
  • Add: improved auto-indentation in C-like lexers, when pressing Enter in such situation: "text { text();|"
  • Add: notification panel about changes in external program: added button 'Auto reopen this file'
  • Add: Comments plugin: add surrounding spaces for line-comments and stream-comments, like in other editors
  • Change: changed default of "max_line_len_brackets": 1000->4000
  • Change: disabled URL highlight in Output panel, because URL dbl-clicking was not supported there anyway
  • Fix: rename in UI, in command palette: 'reload'->'reopen'
  • Fix: fixed default of "links_regex"
  • Fix: regression in 1.216.5: ui-tab bar x-mark is not highlighted on mouse-over
  • Fix: regression in 1.216.5: ui-tab bar drag-drop marker is wrong when dragging ui-tab between groups
Changes in CudaText version 1.216.5
  • Change: changed hotkey to call Replace dialog from Ctrl+R to more standard Ctrl+H, like in Sublime/VSCode/GEdit/SynWrite
  • Change: deleted options "find_hotkey_find_dlg", "find_hotkey_replace_dlg", now usual Command Palette hotkeys are used here
  • Change: context menu item "Open URL": a) use URL under mouse cursor, not under 1st caret; b) move menu item to the top of context menu
  • Change: renamed notification-panel button '×' to 'Never ask for this file'
  • Change: "ui_notif_confirm" default changed to 0
  • Add: commands "File/Reopen", "File/Rename", "File/ Close and delete file" are supported for picture files too
  • Add: ui-tab bar: drap-drop reddish marker works more similar to other apps
  • Fix: ui-tab bar: fix making visible the partially visible ui-tab on mouse-down
  • Fix: CSS lexer: fix highlight of '!important'

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: CudaText

Reacties (7)

Hansie9999 24 augustus 2024 15:41
Iemand ervaring met deze en Notepad++

Momenteel gebruik ik vooral notepad++ en dat vooral voor basis tekst maar ook zaken als Arduino IDE sketches en linux commando's bij te houden voor latere referentie (want hersenen zijn oud en versleten :) )

zou deze voordelen hebben voor mij tegenoever notepad++ ??
kimborntobewild 24 augustus 2024 15:38
Weet iemand een minimalistische tekst-editor die nog wel (alle) Unicode karakters accepteert? Dus eigenlijk een vervanger voor Notepad.
Ik wil geen (auto-update van) Notepad via Microsoft Store, wat de nieuwe default van Notepad schijnt te zijn.
scholtnp @kimborntobewild24 augustus 2024 16:28
Veel open source tekst editors gebruiken Scintilla als syntax highlighting widget. Zie hier een lijst van projecten die dat gebruiken (even naar beneden scrollen naar het kopje Projects using Scintilla). Ik kies er zelf voor een editor te gebruiken die zowel onder Linux als Windows beschikbaar is, zodat ik niets hoef aan of af te leren.
kimborntobewild @scholtnp24 augustus 2024 16:50
Dank, ik heb Textosaurus geïnstalleerd.
De Character-map laat veel blokjes zien. Geen verschil als ik Tools / Settings / Editor / Fonts & Colors: font op 'Arial Unicode MS' zet. Al zou ik ook al wel verwachten dat dat effect heeft op het lettertype van de tekst, niet van de ingebouwde Character-map. Maar ik kan geen instelling vinden om het lettertype van de ingebouwde Character-map aan te passen.

Een ander issue die ik met Textosaurus heb:
URL's worden klikbaar, terwijl 'Language' op 'Plain text' staat. Kan geen instelling vinden om dat uit te schakelen.

Update: Ik heb nu Geany geïnstalleerd. Die toont geen verschil tussen 'Arial' en 'Arial Bold' en 'Arial Condensed': het ziet er allemaal hetzelfde uit. Lijkt me een bug...

Update2: SciTE heeft hetzelfde probleem: geen verschil tussen 'Arial' en 'Arial Bold' en 'Arial Condensed': het ziet er allemaal hetzelfde uit.

't Lijkt erop dat de Scintilla based editors voor mij niet voldoende goed zijn; ik heb bold en condensed nodig i.v.m. mijn ogen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kimborntobewild op 24 augustus 2024 22:16]

guillaume @kimborntobewild25 augustus 2024 14:54
https://rizonesoft.com/downloads/notepad3/

Edit: ik lees nu dat je problemen mogelijk vanwege Scintilla zijn. In dat geval kan het zijn dat Notepad3 ook geen soelaas zal bieden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 25 augustus 2024 14:56]

JosSchaars 24 augustus 2024 16:18
Gebruik Notepad++ ook veel voor tijdelijke aantekeningen, reminders, etc.
Groot voordeel je kunt Notepad++ sluiten zonder dat per document de vraag komt of je die wilt opslaan. En bij de volgende start zijn ze weer gewoon weer terug.
Travelan @JosSchaars24 augustus 2024 16:56
Dat zit ook gewoon in de nieuwe notepad. Net als fatsoenlijke unicode ondersteuning.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

