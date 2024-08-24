Versie 1.217.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en cross-platformteksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.216.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in CudaText version 1.217.0: Add: improved auto-indentation in C-like lexers, when pressing Enter in such situation: "text { text();|"

Add: notification panel about changes in external program: added button 'Auto reopen this file'

Add: Comments plugin: add surrounding spaces for line-comments and stream-comments, like in other editors

Change: changed default of "max_line_len_brackets": 1000->4000

Change: disabled URL highlight in Output panel, because URL dbl-clicking was not supported there anyway

Fix: rename in UI, in command palette: 'reload'->'reopen'

Fix: fixed default of "links_regex"

Fix: regression in 1.216.5: ui-tab bar x-mark is not highlighted on mouse-over

Fix: regression in 1.216.5: ui-tab bar drag-drop marker is wrong when dragging ui-tab between groups Changes in CudaText version 1.216.5 Change: changed hotkey to call Replace dialog from Ctrl+R to more standard Ctrl+H, like in Sublime/VSCode/GEdit/SynWrite

Change: deleted options "find_hotkey_find_dlg", "find_hotkey_replace_dlg", now usual Command Palette hotkeys are used here

Change: context menu item "Open URL": a) use URL under mouse cursor, not under 1st caret; b) move menu item to the top of context menu

Change: renamed notification-panel button '×' to 'Never ask for this file'

Change: "ui_notif_confirm" default changed to 0

Add: commands "File/Reopen", "File/Rename", "File/ Close and delete file" are supported for picture files too

Add: ui-tab bar: drap-drop reddish marker works more similar to other apps

Fix: ui-tab bar: fix making visible the partially visible ui-tab on mouse-down

Fix: CSS lexer: fix highlight of '!important'