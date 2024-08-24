Versie 1.217.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en cross-platformteksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.216.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in CudaText version 1.217.0:
Changes in CudaText version 1.216.5
- Add: improved auto-indentation in C-like lexers, when pressing Enter in such situation: "text { text();|"
- Add: notification panel about changes in external program: added button 'Auto reopen this file'
- Add: Comments plugin: add surrounding spaces for line-comments and stream-comments, like in other editors
- Change: changed default of "max_line_len_brackets": 1000->4000
- Change: disabled URL highlight in Output panel, because URL dbl-clicking was not supported there anyway
- Fix: rename in UI, in command palette: 'reload'->'reopen'
- Fix: fixed default of "links_regex"
- Fix: regression in 1.216.5: ui-tab bar x-mark is not highlighted on mouse-over
- Fix: regression in 1.216.5: ui-tab bar drag-drop marker is wrong when dragging ui-tab between groups
- Change: changed hotkey to call Replace dialog from Ctrl+R to more standard Ctrl+H, like in Sublime/VSCode/GEdit/SynWrite
- Change: deleted options "find_hotkey_find_dlg", "find_hotkey_replace_dlg", now usual Command Palette hotkeys are used here
- Change: context menu item "Open URL": a) use URL under mouse cursor, not under 1st caret; b) move menu item to the top of context menu
- Change: renamed notification-panel button '×' to 'Never ask for this file'
- Change: "ui_notif_confirm" default changed to 0
- Add: commands "File/Reopen", "File/Rename", "File/ Close and delete file" are supported for picture files too
- Add: ui-tab bar: drap-drop reddish marker works more similar to other apps
- Fix: ui-tab bar: fix making visible the partially visible ui-tab on mouse-down
- Fix: CSS lexer: fix highlight of '!important'