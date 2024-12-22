Versie 15.1.1 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars, en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Uitgebreide releasenotes voor versie 15 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; sindsdien zijn versies 15.1.0 en 15.1.1 uitgebracht waarin de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Umbraco CMS 15.1.1
- 15.1/hotfix/block editors discard changes on document load in #17774
- V15: TinyMce triggers navigation when clicking links in #17781
- Hotfix: block use push state in #17782
- hotfix: no need to redirect when removing tab. router handles this fine in #17780
- Hotfix: Browser navigation between Documents in #17783
- V15: Fix friendly content extension performance in #17779
- V15: Check if language has changed when updating domains in #17790
- Don't overwrite ancestor configurations for public access in #17797
- Hotfix: ensure we export all extension types in #17787
- V15: RTE blocks do not work in an empty RTE editor in #17804
Umbraco CMS 15.1.0
Internal
- Chore: Adds condition to
<TreatWarningsAsErrors>for not in Debug mode in #17327
- Swap to windows vm for build in #17348
- Run CodeQL without building the solution in #17473
- Feature: Build static assets conditionally for Backoffice and Login in #17527
- fix: store first rte value in #17699
Dependencies
- Bump rollup from 4.21.3 to 4.22.4 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Login by @dependabot in #17113
- Bump @umbraco-cms/backoffice from 14.2.0 to 14.3.1 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Login by @dependabot in #17338
- Bump UUI to 1.12.1 in #17626
- V15: npm updates 2024-11-15 in #17545
- Updated nuget packages in #17632
- build(deps): update @umbraco-ui/uui from 1.12.1 to 1.12.2 in #17657
New Features
- [V15] Updated dotnet template for Umbraco Packages with Bellisima in #17108
- Feature: close content detail workspace when complete in #17498
- Feature: Content Type Workspace Context Base in #17542
- Support for SMTP OAuth authentication through easier IEmailSenderClient implementation in #17484
- V15: Bugfix: Add "Not Found" empty state to detail workspaces in #17489
- Feature: expose button for block custom views in #17577
- Change icons of media types in #16290
- V15: Show a loader during the login procedures rather than oddly styled content in #17618
- UFM: Adds Media Picker support to
umbContentNamein #17635
- Adds UFM Link component in #17636
Bug Fixes
- Resolved more warnings, and marked more warning types as errors in #16991
- Add
RemoveDefault()extension method to fluent API for CMS webhook events in #15424
- V15 Fixed the failing smoke tests in the pipeline v15 in #17158
- V15: Update dotnet version in template in #17170
- Fix failing CodeQL due to needing .NET 9 in #17174
- V15 QA Hybrid Cache added media cache tests and fixed media cache refreshing in #17160
- Fix build errors due to merge of PR #16991 in #17176
- Fix internal class being returned from media cache service in #17213
- Fix stylecop errors with function parameters on separate lines in #17256
- Making Culture Invariant When Validating Date to negate deferent formats in #17257
- fix(#17220): added a sort to the mapping so the UI reflects the database in #17260
- v15 bugfix Fixed build errors in #17298
- V15 updated template acceptance test in #17325
- Update Welsh lang file in #17368
- Fix #16659 - Unwanted node modules copying in #17331
- Migrate old locallinks formats in #17307
- [v15] Update obsoletion message for
IPublishedContent.Parentand
IPublishedContent.Childrento better alternatives in #17419
- Fix has pending package migrations in #17423
- Optimize tracked references in #16996
- Sort the children of a parent node after either deleting or moving a child node in #17315
- append 'YouTube Live' url scheme regex to Youtube embed provider class in #17283
- Made some stylesheet endpoints available for document/media/member re… in #17442
- Made some membertype endpoints available for member related actions in #17440
- Feature: minor UI updates in #17475
- Bugfix: Document Workspace Info Links error in #17483
- V15: Updated OpenApi.json and TypeScript client in #17507
- Allow removing the default template from doc types in #17516
- Cleanup: remove unused alias in #17487
- Feature: Block workspace modal size from block type in #17501
- Only allow ClientIds of 255 characters for the Client Credentials in #17536
- Fixes to templates: Do not allow deletion of masters and ensure file names are pascal case in #17539
- V15 QA Fixed TODO tests in #17488
- Bugfix: Scoped Content Picker Search in #17481
- Fix: re-introduce service worker in #17574
- V15 QA cherrypicked tests from v14 in #17540
- Revert templete in pascal case in #17583
- Feature: minimize data changes in #17585
- Fix: 17274 in #17578
- Fix: 17533 in #17579
- V15 QA cherrypicked playwright config changes in #17563
- v15: Add access to datatypes if you have access to member section in #17569
- V15: Tiptap: Updates database default configuration in #17589
- Update client to use UI Library v1.12.0 in #17595
- Renaming of policy in #17594
- V15: Collection: Adds "Name" to Order By options in #17600
- Distinguish between default zero and intentional zero sort order for new documents in #17517
- Feature: Make discard changes work for modals in #17515
- Fixes #17598 in #17599
- Allow deleting files in upload property editor in #17587
- V15: Collection Bulk Action Permissions conditions in #17593
- Aligning Settings welcome dashboard headlines in #17609
- V15: Entity Bulk Actions: Pass in
entityTypein #17606
- Update terminology in ListView acceptance tests for v14+. in #17265
- V15: Update navigation references in Partial Views in #17613
- V15: Add information to item endpoints in #17623
- Validate email for member models in #17532
- Handle "expose" for variant elements with all invariant properties in #17621
- Media Picker: only allow navigating to folders/media with children + other fixes in #17617
- V15: Apply content type filtering to self too in #17581
- Hotfix: unnecessary Discard Changes dialog for RTEs in #17692
- V15: Clear elements cache instead of refreshing it in #17708
- Reuse logic to fix issue when inserting partial views in UI in #17687
- Ensure all UMB_ constants is exported in #17683
- bugfix: auto expose blocks on current variant in #17724
- Hotfix: Do not set icon color if item is active in #17703
- Hotfix: Don't request urls every time the document name updates in #17710
- V15 RC: Blocks do not work in the rich text editors in #17711
- V15 RC: Tiptap should only target valid block elements in #17712
- V15: Fix docker in #17722