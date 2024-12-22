Versie 15.1.1 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars, en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Uitgebreide releasenotes voor versie 15 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; sindsdien zijn versies 15.1.0 en 15.1.1 uitgebracht waarin de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Umbraco CMS 15.1.1 15.1/hotfix/block editors discard changes on document load in #17774

V15: TinyMce triggers navigation when clicking links in #17781

Hotfix: block use push state in #17782

hotfix: no need to redirect when removing tab. router handles this fine in #17780

Hotfix: Browser navigation between Documents in #17783

V15: Fix friendly content extension performance in #17779

V15: Check if language has changed when updating domains in #17790

Don't overwrite ancestor configurations for public access in #17797

Hotfix: ensure we export all extension types in #17787

V15: RTE blocks do not work in an empty RTE editor in #17804 Umbraco CMS 15.1.0 Internal Chore: Adds condition to <TreatWarningsAsErrors> for not in Debug mode in #17327

for not in Debug mode in #17327 Swap to windows vm for build in #17348

Run CodeQL without building the solution in #17473

Feature: Build static assets conditionally for Backoffice and Login in #17527

fix: store first rte value in #17699 Dependencies Bump rollup from 4.21.3 to 4.22.4 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Login by @dependabot in #17113

Bump @umbraco-cms/backoffice from 14.2.0 to 14.3.1 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Login by @dependabot in #17338

Bump UUI to 1.12.1 in #17626

V15: npm updates 2024-11-15 in #17545

Updated nuget packages in #17632

build(deps): update @umbraco-ui/uui from 1.12.1 to 1.12.2 in #17657 New Features [V15] Updated dotnet template for Umbraco Packages with Bellisima in #17108

Feature: close content detail workspace when complete in #17498

Feature: Content Type Workspace Context Base in #17542

Support for SMTP OAuth authentication through easier IEmailSenderClient implementation in #17484

V15: Bugfix: Add "Not Found" empty state to detail workspaces in #17489

Feature: expose button for block custom views in #17577

Change icons of media types in #16290

V15: Show a loader during the login procedures rather than oddly styled content in #17618

UFM: Adds Media Picker support to umbContentName in #17635

in #17635 Adds UFM Link component in #17636 Bug Fixes Resolved more warnings, and marked more warning types as errors in #16991

Add RemoveDefault() extension method to fluent API for CMS webhook events in #15424

extension method to fluent API for CMS webhook events in #15424 V15 Fixed the failing smoke tests in the pipeline v15 in #17158

V15: Update dotnet version in template in #17170

Fix failing CodeQL due to needing .NET 9 in #17174

V15 QA Hybrid Cache added media cache tests and fixed media cache refreshing in #17160

Fix build errors due to merge of PR #16991 in #17176

Fix internal class being returned from media cache service in #17213

Fix stylecop errors with function parameters on separate lines in #17256

Making Culture Invariant When Validating Date to negate deferent formats in #17257

fix(#17220): added a sort to the mapping so the UI reflects the database in #17260

v15 bugfix Fixed build errors in #17298

V15 updated template acceptance test in #17325

Update Welsh lang file in #17368

Fix #16659 - Unwanted node modules copying in #17331

Migrate old locallinks formats in #17307

[v15] Update obsoletion message for IPublishedContent.Parent and IPublishedContent.Children to better alternatives in #17419

and to better alternatives in #17419 Fix has pending package migrations in #17423

Optimize tracked references in #16996

Sort the children of a parent node after either deleting or moving a child node in #17315

append 'YouTube Live' url scheme regex to Youtube embed provider class in #17283

Made some stylesheet endpoints available for document/media/member re… in #17442

Made some membertype endpoints available for member related actions in #17440

Feature: minor UI updates in #17475

Bugfix: Document Workspace Info Links error in #17483

V15: Updated OpenApi.json and TypeScript client in #17507

Allow removing the default template from doc types in #17516

Cleanup: remove unused alias in #17487

Feature: Block workspace modal size from block type in #17501

Only allow ClientIds of 255 characters for the Client Credentials in #17536

Fixes to templates: Do not allow deletion of masters and ensure file names are pascal case in #17539

V15 QA Fixed TODO tests in #17488

Bugfix: Scoped Content Picker Search in #17481

Fix: re-introduce service worker in #17574

V15 QA cherrypicked tests from v14 in #17540

Revert templete in pascal case in #17583

Feature: minimize data changes in #17585

Fix: 17274 in #17578

Fix: 17533 in #17579

V15 QA cherrypicked playwright config changes in #17563

v15: Add access to datatypes if you have access to member section in #17569

V15: Tiptap: Updates database default configuration in #17589

Update client to use UI Library v1.12.0 in #17595

Renaming of policy in #17594

V15: Collection: Adds "Name" to Order By options in #17600

Distinguish between default zero and intentional zero sort order for new documents in #17517

Feature: Make discard changes work for modals in #17515

Fixes #17598 in #17599

Allow deleting files in upload property editor in #17587

V15: Collection Bulk Action Permissions conditions in #17593

Aligning Settings welcome dashboard headlines in #17609

V15: Entity Bulk Actions: Pass in entityType in #17606

in #17606 Update terminology in ListView acceptance tests for v14+. in #17265

V15: Update navigation references in Partial Views in #17613

V15: Add information to item endpoints in #17623

Validate email for member models in #17532

Handle "expose" for variant elements with all invariant properties in #17621

Media Picker: only allow navigating to folders/media with children + other fixes in #17617

V15: Apply content type filtering to self too in #17581

Hotfix: unnecessary Discard Changes dialog for RTEs in #17692

V15: Clear elements cache instead of refreshing it in #17708

Reuse logic to fix issue when inserting partial views in UI in #17687

Ensure all UMB_ constants is exported in #17683

bugfix: auto expose blocks on current variant in #17724

Hotfix: Do not set icon color if item is active in #17703

Hotfix: Don't request urls every time the document name updates in #17710

V15 RC: Blocks do not work in the rich text editors in #17711

V15 RC: Tiptap should only target valid block elements in #17712

V15: Fix docker in #17722