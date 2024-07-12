Versie 14.1.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars, en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Uitgebreide releasenotes voor versie 14 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor versie 14.1.0:
Backoffice Changes
Notable Changes
- See the full list on the Umbraco.CMS.Backoffice repository
Breaking Changes
- A bunch of minor performance optimizations
- V14: Build and publish Typedoc docs
Bug Fixes
- RTE and media picker should route medias the same way in the Delivery API
Dependencies
- Fix 11782: Create missing UI folder on temp path when using Umbraco.Tests.Integration
- Ported over #15928 changes for 13.3 RC
- Make the API content response builder extendable
- Correct BasicAuthSettings.Enabled description
- V10: Fix for fallback file upload (#14892)
- Fix logic for retrieving lastKnownElement
- Since v13 properties can sometimes be of new type
RichTextEditorIntermediateValue
- Property source level variation should only be applied when configured
- V13: Move publishing notification after validation
- V13: Fix routing with string parameter
- Ensure ufprt-token requests are handle in the UmbracoRouteValueTransformer
- Fix issue when FileUpload exists on a document, it cannot publish
- v14: Validate file name to return correct error
- V14: Handle embedded media providers returning dimensions as string values in their oEmbed JSON response
- Handle master template not found as bad request
- Respect backoffice login returnPath regression
- Fixes a NullReferenceException bug when the ValueSetValidator is null
- V14: Add required dependency to management api
- Added "git submodule update --init" command to the documentation
- V13: Add check to ensure that RenderControllers and SurfaceControllers are always routed through the UmbracoRouteValueTransforms
- V13: Update to sqlraw query
- V14: Add clearer error for invalid property type
- V14: Add missing action parameters mapping
- V13: Set request culture for VirtualPageController
- V14: No nodes page - fix broken logo URL + replace old background image
- OpenIddict should only handle
/umbraco/requests
- V14: Add missing healthcheck translations
- Do not rely on claims to figure out user access + prepare for claims removal
- Allow http for openiddict
- V13: Eaglery route domains for virtual page controllers
- Add custom mvc setup method to testserver base class
- Fix unguarded calls to ServiceDescriptor.ImplementationType for keyed services
- Make GetHeaderValue support HttpContext unavailable
- V14: Fix source code editor not showing on fresh install / upgrade
- Use configured backoffice route if available
- [V14] Fix old rte seed value causing the toolbar not to appear
- V14: Build and release the type declarations of the Backoffice to npm
- V14: Create seperate Create and Update in ContentTypeServiceBase
- [V14] Make the backend work with the new localLinks format
- V14: OpenAPI: Explicitly set
ByRelationTypeKeyendpoint name
- Support JSON parsing object to DateTimeOffset and preserve timezone offset in
JsonObjectConverter
New Features
- Bump vite from 5.2.2 to 5.2.6 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Login
- Bump braces from 3.0.2 to 3.0.3 in /tests/Umbraco.Tests.AcceptanceTest
- V13: Update nuget packages
- Nuget update 2024 06 25
Other Changes
- Add blocks in RTE telemetry
- Webhook log improvements
- Include umbraco-package.json manifests in telemetry data
- V14: Include description in doctype item
- Added a Notification warnings when publishing variants without a domain
- Simplified how we disable the TransportSecurityRequirement in OpenIddict
- Add endpoint for calculating effective user start nodes
- v14: Implement backoffice signalR hub
- V14: Expose
Umb-NotificationsHTTP header
- Updates JSON schema for Umbraco 10 with latest references for Forms and Deploy
- V13: Optimize custom MVC routing
- Task/update readme
- V14 QA Fix E2E tests
- V14 QA Added Content acceptance tests
- v14: Add retries to flaky tests
- V14 QA Added acceptance tests for Members and Member Group
- V13 QA Decreased retry count
- V14 Added acceptance tests for Data Type - p2
- V14 QA Fixed DocumentType and MediaType tests
- V14 Added acceptance test for Document Blueprint
- V14 Adding unhappy path tests for Member and Member Group
- V13 QA Updated depedencies
- V14 QA Users acceptance tests
- V13 QA Decreased to 1 retry for the tour file
- Code changes from V13.4
- V14 QA updated dictionary naming in E2E test