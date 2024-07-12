Versie 14.1.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars, en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Uitgebreide releasenotes voor versie 14 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor versie 14.1.0:

Backoffice Changes See the full list on the Umbraco.CMS.Backoffice repository Notable Changes A bunch of minor performance optimizations

V14: Build and publish Typedoc docs Breaking Changes RTE and media picker should route medias the same way in the Delivery API Bug Fixes Fix 11782: Create missing UI folder on temp path when using Umbraco.Tests.Integration

Ported over #15928 changes for 13.3 RC

Make the API content response builder extendable

Correct BasicAuthSettings.Enabled description

V10: Fix for fallback file upload (#14892)

Fix logic for retrieving lastKnownElement

Since v13 properties can sometimes be of new type RichTextEditorIntermediateValue

Property source level variation should only be applied when configured

V13: Move publishing notification after validation

V13: Fix routing with string parameter

Ensure ufprt-token requests are handle in the UmbracoRouteValueTransformer

Fix issue when FileUpload exists on a document, it cannot publish

v14: Validate file name to return correct error

V14: Handle embedded media providers returning dimensions as string values in their oEmbed JSON response

Handle master template not found as bad request

Respect backoffice login returnPath regression

Fixes a NullReferenceException bug when the ValueSetValidator is null

V14: Add required dependency to management api

Added "git submodule update --init" command to the documentation

V13: Add check to ensure that RenderControllers and SurfaceControllers are always routed through the UmbracoRouteValueTransforms

V13: Update to sqlraw query

V14: Add clearer error for invalid property type

V14: Add missing action parameters mapping

V13: Set request culture for VirtualPageController

V14: No nodes page - fix broken logo URL + replace old background image

OpenIddict should only handle /umbraco/ requests

requests V14: Add missing healthcheck translations

Do not rely on claims to figure out user access + prepare for claims removal

Allow http for openiddict

V13: Eaglery route domains for virtual page controllers

Add custom mvc setup method to testserver base class

Fix unguarded calls to ServiceDescriptor.ImplementationType for keyed services

Make GetHeaderValue support HttpContext unavailable

V14: Fix source code editor not showing on fresh install / upgrade

Use configured backoffice route if available

[V14] Fix old rte seed value causing the toolbar not to appear

V14: Build and release the type declarations of the Backoffice to npm

V14: Create seperate Create and Update in ContentTypeServiceBase

[V14] Make the backend work with the new localLinks format

V14: OpenAPI: Explicitly set ByRelationTypeKey endpoint name

endpoint name Support JSON parsing object to DateTimeOffset and preserve timezone offset in JsonObjectConverter Dependencies Bump vite from 5.2.2 to 5.2.6 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Login

Bump braces from 3.0.2 to 3.0.3 in /tests/Umbraco.Tests.AcceptanceTest

V13: Update nuget packages

Nuget update 2024 06 25 New Features Add blocks in RTE telemetry

Webhook log improvements

Include umbraco-package.json manifests in telemetry data

V14: Include description in doctype item

Added a Notification warnings when publishing variants without a domain

Simplified how we disable the TransportSecurityRequirement in OpenIddict

Add endpoint for calculating effective user start nodes

v14: Implement backoffice signalR hub

V14: Expose Umb-Notifications HTTP header Other Changes Updates JSON schema for Umbraco 10 with latest references for Forms and Deploy

V13: Optimize custom MVC routing

Task/update readme

V14 QA Fix E2E tests

V14 QA Added Content acceptance tests

v14: Add retries to flaky tests

V14 QA Added acceptance tests for Members and Member Group

V13 QA Decreased retry count

V14 Added acceptance tests for Data Type - p2

V14 QA Fixed DocumentType and MediaType tests

V14 Added acceptance test for Document Blueprint

V14 Adding unhappy path tests for Member and Member Group

V13 QA Updated depedencies

V14 QA Users acceptance tests

V13 QA Decreased to 1 retry for the tour file

Code changes from V13.4

V14 QA updated dictionary naming in E2E test