NetBSD is een Unix-achtig besturingssysteem dat zijn oorsprong in de 386BSD 0.1-tak kent. De eerste versie, NetBSD 0.8, werd op 21 april 1993 uitgebracht en heeft zich sindsdien steeds verder ontwikkeld. Van de bekende BSD-varianten FreeBSD, OpenBSD en NetBSD kan de laatstgenoemde op de meeste platforms gedraaid worden. De ontwikkelaars hebben NetBSD 10.1 uitgebracht en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:
Kernel
Device drivers
- compat_netbsd32: add support for
SIOCGIFDATAand
SIOCZIFDATAioctls. fixes for signal handling.
- dtrace: added support for Supervisor Mode Access Prevention on x86.
- zvol: implement
DIOCCACHESYNC, improves performance with ZFS on a Xen domU.
- socket(2): fixed performance regressions.
- bridge(4): implemented interface protection, a feature similar to "protected-port" or "isolation" in some router products. When a frame arrives on a protected interface and is being forwarded to another protected interface, the frame will be discarded.
- raid(4): implemented hot removal of spares and components.
- raidctl(8): implemented single command-line configuration of simple RAID sets.
- shmif(4): support link state changes.
- wg(4): documentation improvements and various fixes.
- NFS: fixes for servers with more than 32GB RAM and leftover minor bugs from the 64 bit time_t transition.
- DRM: various fixes.
- NPF: bpf code generation fixes.
Userspace
- acpiout(4): fix brightness controls on certain machines.
- re(4): add support for Realtek/Killer E2600 Ethernet.
- uftdi(4): add support for a range of Brainboxes USB serial adapters.
- ure(4): add support for the TP-Link UE300 USB Ethernet device.
- urtwn(4): add support for the Mercusys MW150USV2 Wi-Fi adapter.
- viac7temp(4): add the driver to amd64 GENERIC.
- virtio(4): various fixes
- apei(4): new driver for ACPI Platform Error Interfaces.
Ports
- shmif_pcapin(1): new utility program for shmif(4) tests.
- pax(1): fixes for various edge cases, particularly when creating files.
- xsetwallpaper(1): install the manual page.
- envstat(8): powerd(8), traceroute(8): add support for CRUNCHOPS to enable building rumpified programs as crunched binaries.
- httpd(8): create mobile-friendly directory listings.
- ifconfig(8): document parameters for lagg(4): interfaces.
- sshd(8): fixed unsafe use of functions in signal handler (CVE-2024-6387).
- getentropy(3): expose the now standardized interface to POSIX.1-2024 applications.
- ftp(1): update to version 20241129.
System
- libsa [various bootloaders]: add support for NFSv3 (fallback to NFSv2 if it fails).
- aarch64: fixes for Ampere Altra/Altra Max.
- aarch64: add some simple PCI audio devices to GENERIC64 (for use in QEMU).
- evbppc: automatically discover GPT dk(4) wedges with the WII kernel configuration.
- i386: reduce size of ISO image to fit on a CD-ROM again.
- hp300: create bootable CD-ROM images.
- mac68k, macppc: add a tool mkhybrid(8) to create bootable install CD-ROM images.
- x86: various fixes for VIA CPUs.
- x86: mitigation for AMD CPU erratas 778, 1474.
- x86: added support for Zen 5 in amdzentemp(4).
Libraries
- getentropy(3) and arc4random(3): automatically reseed when a VM is cloned.
- Mozilla root certs updated to 2024-08-23.
Build system
- stat(2): - documentation improvements.
- err(3): - documentation improvements.
- strcpy(3): - documentation improvements.
- usleep(3): - allow calls with useconds >= 1000000.
- libarchive updated to 3.7.7 for security fixes.
- Xserver updated to 21.1.14.
- Fixed reproducibility of ntpd(8).
- Fixed tools bootstrap on FreeBSD 14.