Software-update: NetBSD 10.1

NetBSD logo (79 pix)NetBSD is een Unix-achtig besturingssysteem dat zijn oorsprong in de 386BSD 0.1-tak kent. De eerste versie, NetBSD 0.8, werd op 21 april 1993 uitgebracht en heeft zich sindsdien steeds verder ontwikkeld. Van de bekende BSD-varianten FreeBSD, OpenBSD en NetBSD kan de laatstgenoemde op de meeste platforms gedraaid worden. De ontwikkelaars hebben NetBSD 10.1 uitgebracht en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Kernel
  • compat_netbsd32: add support for SIOCGIFDATA and SIOCZIFDATA ioctls. fixes for signal handling.
  • dtrace: added support for Supervisor Mode Access Prevention on x86.
  • zvol: implement DIOCCACHESYNC, improves performance with ZFS on a Xen domU.
  • socket(2): fixed performance regressions.
  • bridge(4): implemented interface protection, a feature similar to "protected-port" or "isolation" in some router products. When a frame arrives on a protected interface and is being forwarded to another protected interface, the frame will be discarded.
  • raid(4): implemented hot removal of spares and components.
  • raidctl(8): implemented single command-line configuration of simple RAID sets.
  • shmif(4): support link state changes.
  • wg(4): documentation improvements and various fixes.
  • NFS: fixes for servers with more than 32GB RAM and leftover minor bugs from the 64 bit time_t transition.
  • DRM: various fixes.
  • NPF: bpf code generation fixes.
Device drivers
  • acpiout(4): fix brightness controls on certain machines.
  • re(4): add support for Realtek/Killer E2600 Ethernet.
  • uftdi(4): add support for a range of Brainboxes USB serial adapters.
  • ure(4): add support for the TP-Link UE300 USB Ethernet device.
  • urtwn(4): add support for the Mercusys MW150USV2 Wi-Fi adapter.
  • viac7temp(4): add the driver to amd64 GENERIC.
  • virtio(4): various fixes
  • apei(4): new driver for ACPI Platform Error Interfaces.
Userspace Ports
  • libsa [various bootloaders]: add support for NFSv3 (fallback to NFSv2 if it fails).
  • aarch64: fixes for Ampere Altra/Altra Max.
  • aarch64: add some simple PCI audio devices to GENERIC64 (for use in QEMU).
  • evbppc: automatically discover GPT dk(4) wedges with the WII kernel configuration.
  • i386: reduce size of ISO image to fit on a CD-ROM again.
  • hp300: create bootable CD-ROM images.
  • mac68k, macppc: add a tool mkhybrid(8) to create bootable install CD-ROM images.
  • x86: various fixes for VIA CPUs.
  • x86: mitigation for AMD CPU erratas 778, 1474.
  • x86: added support for Zen 5 in amdzentemp(4).
System Libraries
  • stat(2): - documentation improvements.
  • err(3): - documentation improvements.
  • strcpy(3): - documentation improvements.
  • usleep(3): - allow calls with useconds >= 1000000.
  • libarchive updated to 3.7.7 for security fixes.
  • Xserver updated to 21.1.14.
Build system
  • Fixed reproducibility of ntpd(8).
  • Fixed tools bootstrap on FreeBSD 14.

NetBSD

Versienummer 10.1
Releasestatus Final
Website NetBSD
Download https://www.netbsd.org/mirrors/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 22-12-2024 14:00 2

22-12-2024 • 14:00

2

Bron: NetBSD

Update-historie

22-12 NetBSD 10.1 2
03-'24 NetBSD 10.0 15
07-'18 NetBSD 8.0 0
01-'18 NetBSD 7.1.1 0
01-'17 NetBSD 7.1 RC1 3
03-'12 NetBSD 6.0_BETA 1
12-'10 NetBSD 5.1 0
04-'10 NetBSD 5.0.2 1
04-'09 NetBSD 5.0 1
12-'07 NetBSD 4.0 0
Meer historie

NetBSD

geen prijs bekend

MatiasG 22 december 2024 15:26
NetBSD draait nu ook op de Nintendo Wii!
blorf @MatiasG24 december 2024 13:59
PowerPC...
Ik ben wel benieuwd wat voor graphics ze daar dan uit halen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

