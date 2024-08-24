Versie 3.29 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Tixati version 3.29: Several new options in Settings > User Interface > Behavior > Scrolling Options

Optional scrollbar end buttons

Option for scrollbar trough-click to either page up/down or direct jump to position

Several preset scrollbar configurations available at bottom of Scrolling Options window

Added several new customizable colors for greater control over scrollbar appearance

File layout validator now tolerates v1+2 hybrid torrents with multiple trailing unaligned zero-length files

Added workaround to deal with other client's broken v1+2 hybrid torrents that use wrong v1 last-piece hash

File name sanitizer now allows most file/folder names that begin with reserved characters

RSS filter improved to better handle file names that separate words with periods instead of spaces

Added ctrl-ins / shift-ins as alias for ctrl-c / ctrl-v in all views

Re-wrote initial window placement, centering, and persistence routines for Windows builds

In Windows builds, eliminated hover-detection SetCapture/ReleaseCapture calls

Minor compatibility workaround for Windows builds to work better with mouse gesture apps

Fixed rare crash in Linux build notebook/paned/frame controls during window close

Tray menu Show/Hide commands now work correctly on all secondary floating windows and views

Fixed window raise/activation order problems after tray double-click on Windows builds

Fixed problems with some secondary windows staying hidden after app password unlock

Chat window now scrolls to bottom after activity notification is clicked

Fixed problems with Linux tray balloon click notifications being passed to other app instances

Browse button in private message window now works correctly

Contact button in forum message window and browse window now makes contact temporary when unchecked

Added double-click debounce algorithm to all tree/list views to prevent unintentional duplicate actions

Rewrote background line-wrap updater for multiline rich text controls, fixed scroll jumping problems

Added Show/Hide options to popup menu that appears when right-clicking main window top buttons

Fixed backward direction when using ctrl-up/down to move selected items in Trackers tab

Fixed bytes complete / remaining inaccuracies in Peer properties window for torrents with padding files

Fixed problems with channels not DHT searching when Settings > Transfers > Peers > Protocols has v1 disabled

Fixed Linux build problems with trackpad high-precision scrolling in Wayland