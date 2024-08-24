Software-update: Tixati 3.29

Tixati logo Versie 3.29 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Tixati version 3.29:
  • Several new options in Settings > User Interface > Behavior > Scrolling Options
  • Optional scrollbar end buttons
  • Option for scrollbar trough-click to either page up/down or direct jump to position
  • Several preset scrollbar configurations available at bottom of Scrolling Options window
  • Added several new customizable colors for greater control over scrollbar appearance
  • File layout validator now tolerates v1+2 hybrid torrents with multiple trailing unaligned zero-length files
  • Added workaround to deal with other client's broken v1+2 hybrid torrents that use wrong v1 last-piece hash
  • File name sanitizer now allows most file/folder names that begin with reserved characters
  • RSS filter improved to better handle file names that separate words with periods instead of spaces
  • Added ctrl-ins / shift-ins as alias for ctrl-c / ctrl-v in all views
  • Re-wrote initial window placement, centering, and persistence routines for Windows builds
  • In Windows builds, eliminated hover-detection SetCapture/ReleaseCapture calls
  • Minor compatibility workaround for Windows builds to work better with mouse gesture apps
  • Fixed rare crash in Linux build notebook/paned/frame controls during window close
  • Tray menu Show/Hide commands now work correctly on all secondary floating windows and views
  • Fixed window raise/activation order problems after tray double-click on Windows builds
  • Fixed problems with some secondary windows staying hidden after app password unlock
  • Chat window now scrolls to bottom after activity notification is clicked
  • Fixed problems with Linux tray balloon click notifications being passed to other app instances
  • Browse button in private message window now works correctly
  • Contact button in forum message window and browse window now makes contact temporary when unchecked
  • Added double-click debounce algorithm to all tree/list views to prevent unintentional duplicate actions
  • Rewrote background line-wrap updater for multiline rich text controls, fixed scroll jumping problems
  • Added Show/Hide options to popup menu that appears when right-clicking main window top buttons
  • Fixed backward direction when using ctrl-up/down to move selected items in Trackers tab
  • Fixed bytes complete / remaining inaccuracies in Peer properties window for torrents with padding files
  • Fixed problems with channels not DHT searching when Settings > Transfers > Peers > Protocols has v1 disabled
  • Fixed Linux build problems with trackpad high-precision scrolling in Wayland

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.29
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-08-2024 10:30 0

24-08-2024 • 10:30

0

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

05-05 Tixati 3.34 1
19-03 Tixati 3.33 0
15-01 Tixati 3.32 12
13-12 Tixati 3.31 2
08-'24 Tixati 3.29 0
07-'24 Tixati 3.28 1
07-'24 Tixati 3.26 0
05-'24 Tixati 3.25 3
03-'24 Tixati 3.24 8
03-'24 Tixati 3.22 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq