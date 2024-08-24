Versie 3.29 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Tixati version 3.29:
- Several new options in Settings > User Interface > Behavior > Scrolling Options
- Optional scrollbar end buttons
- Option for scrollbar trough-click to either page up/down or direct jump to position
- Several preset scrollbar configurations available at bottom of Scrolling Options window
- Added several new customizable colors for greater control over scrollbar appearance
- File layout validator now tolerates v1+2 hybrid torrents with multiple trailing unaligned zero-length files
- Added workaround to deal with other client's broken v1+2 hybrid torrents that use wrong v1 last-piece hash
- File name sanitizer now allows most file/folder names that begin with reserved characters
- RSS filter improved to better handle file names that separate words with periods instead of spaces
- Added ctrl-ins / shift-ins as alias for ctrl-c / ctrl-v in all views
- Re-wrote initial window placement, centering, and persistence routines for Windows builds
- In Windows builds, eliminated hover-detection SetCapture/ReleaseCapture calls
- Minor compatibility workaround for Windows builds to work better with mouse gesture apps
- Fixed rare crash in Linux build notebook/paned/frame controls during window close
- Tray menu Show/Hide commands now work correctly on all secondary floating windows and views
- Fixed window raise/activation order problems after tray double-click on Windows builds
- Fixed problems with some secondary windows staying hidden after app password unlock
- Chat window now scrolls to bottom after activity notification is clicked
- Fixed problems with Linux tray balloon click notifications being passed to other app instances
- Browse button in private message window now works correctly
- Contact button in forum message window and browse window now makes contact temporary when unchecked
- Added double-click debounce algorithm to all tree/list views to prevent unintentional duplicate actions
- Rewrote background line-wrap updater for multiline rich text controls, fixed scroll jumping problems
- Added Show/Hide options to popup menu that appears when right-clicking main window top buttons
- Fixed backward direction when using ctrl-up/down to move selected items in Trackers tab
- Fixed bytes complete / remaining inaccuracies in Peer properties window for torrents with padding files
- Fixed problems with channels not DHT searching when Settings > Transfers > Peers > Protocols has v1 disabled
- Fixed Linux build problems with trackpad high-precision scrolling in Wayland