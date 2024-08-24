Microsoft heeft versie 128 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer het probleem verholpen met Selenium, laat de browser een waarschuwing zien wanneer er bestanden over een onveilige http-verbinding worden gedownload en is ondersteuning voor processors zonder sse3-instructieset komen te vervallen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:
Fixes
Feature updates
- Fixed an issue that caused high CPU usage of renderer processes when running Selenium tests and calling
driver.quit()to end the testing session.
New policies
- SSE3 Requirement. Microsoft Edge stopped supporting CPUs that lack SSE3. Devices with such CPUs won't receive any more updates. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Supported Operating Systems.
- Copilot browser Context Policies. The DiscoverPageContextEnabled policy is obsoleted in Microsoft Edge version 128 and doesn't work after Microsoft Edge 127.
To summarize and answer questions based on browser context in Microsoft Edge, Copilot needs to be able to access the browser context. We're providing two new policies to offer more flexibility for admins to customize Edge browser context access across Copilot chats in Edge sidebar.
- CopilotPageContext - Control Copilot access to browser context for Microsoft Entra ID profiles.
- CopilotCDPPageContext - Control Copilot with Commercial Data Protection access to browser context for Microsoft Entra ID profiles.
- Deprecation of the followable web feature. To improve end user experience, the followable web feature is deprecated. The EdgeFollowEnabled policy is also obsolete.
- EnforceLocalAnchorConstraintsEnabled policy obsoletion. The EnforceLocalAnchorConstraintsEnabled policy was previously deprecated and is now obsolete in Edge version 128. Since Microsoft Edge 112, constraints in certificates loaded from the platform certificate store are enforced. The EnforceLocalAnchorConstraintsEnabled policy existed as a temporary opt-out in case an enterprise encountered issues with the constraints encoded in their private roots.
- New Policy for Insecure Downloads over HTTP. Users that download potentially dangerous content on HTTP sites will receive a UI warning in a future Microsoft Edge version. To prepare for this change, the ShowDownloadsInsecureWarningsEnabled policy is now available for admins to enable or disable the warnings related to insecure downloads
- Edge Bar improvements. Edge Bar, the detachable version of the Edge sidebar in Windows 10, has a changed entry point from the gear icon at the bottom of the Edge sidebar's fly out menu to the edge://settings/sidebar page.
For Windows 11 and Windows 10 users, clicking the gear icon will now automatically open the edge://settings/sidebar page.
Also, the ability for Edge Bar to start automatically when starting a Windows 10 device has been enabled again, the Close "X" icon has been moved below the ellipsis menu at the bottom right corner of Edge Bar, and Copilot in Edge will remain within the browser not in Edge Bar. Note: These features are a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see these features, check back as we continue our rollout.
Disabling Edge Bar through the StandaloneHubsSidebarEnabled policy continues to work, there's a fix to make the UI and briefcase icon appear on the edge://settings/sidebar page coming soon.
Obsoleted policies
- ApplicationBoundEncryptionEnabled - Enable Application Bound Encryption
- DynamicCodeSettings - Dynamic Code Settings
- ExtensionDeveloperModeSettings - Control the availability of developer mode on extensions page
- ExtensionExtendedBackgroundLifetimeForPortConnectionsToUrls - Configure a list of origins that grant an extended background lifetime to connecting extensions.
- KeyboardFocusableScrollersEnabled - Enable keyboard focusable scrollers
- ShowDownloadsInsecureWarningsEnabled - Enable insecure download warnings
- DiscoverPageContextEnabled - Enable Discover access to page contents for AAD profiles (obsolete)
- EnforceLocalAnchorConstraintsEnabled - Determines whether the built-in certificate verifier will enforce constraints encoded into trust anchors loaded from the platform trust store (deprecated)
- SiteSafetyServicesEnabled - Allow users to configure Site safety services (obsolete)