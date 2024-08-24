Software-update: Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 128 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer het probleem verholpen met Selenium, laat de browser een waarschuwing zien wanneer er bestanden over een onveilige http-verbinding worden gedownload en is ondersteuning voor processors zonder sse3-instructieset komen te vervallen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that caused high CPU usage of renderer processes when running Selenium tests and calling driver.quit() to end the testing session.
Feature updates
  • SSE3 Requirement. Microsoft Edge stopped supporting CPUs that lack SSE3. Devices with such CPUs won't receive any more updates. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Supported Operating Systems.
  • Copilot browser Context Policies. The DiscoverPageContextEnabled policy is obsoleted in Microsoft Edge version 128 and doesn't work after Microsoft Edge 127.
    To summarize and answer questions based on browser context in Microsoft Edge, Copilot needs to be able to access the browser context. We're providing two new policies to offer more flexibility for admins to customize Edge browser context access across Copilot chats in Edge sidebar.
    • CopilotPageContext - Control Copilot access to browser context for Microsoft Entra ID profiles.
    • CopilotCDPPageContext - Control Copilot with Commercial Data Protection access to browser context for Microsoft Entra ID profiles.
  • Deprecation of the followable web feature. To improve end user experience, the followable web feature is deprecated. The EdgeFollowEnabled policy is also obsolete.
  • EnforceLocalAnchorConstraintsEnabled policy obsoletion. The EnforceLocalAnchorConstraintsEnabled policy was previously deprecated and is now obsolete in Edge version 128. Since Microsoft Edge 112, constraints in certificates loaded from the platform certificate store are enforced. The EnforceLocalAnchorConstraintsEnabled policy existed as a temporary opt-out in case an enterprise encountered issues with the constraints encoded in their private roots.
  • New Policy for Insecure Downloads over HTTP. Users that download potentially dangerous content on HTTP sites will receive a UI warning in a future Microsoft Edge version. To prepare for this change, the ShowDownloadsInsecureWarningsEnabled policy is now available for admins to enable or disable the warnings related to insecure downloads
  • Edge Bar improvements. Edge Bar, the detachable version of the Edge sidebar in Windows 10, has a changed entry point from the gear icon at the bottom of the Edge sidebar's fly out menu to the edge://settings/sidebar page.

    For Windows 11 and Windows 10 users, clicking the gear icon will now automatically open the edge://settings/sidebar page.
    Also, the ability for Edge Bar to start automatically when starting a Windows 10 device has been enabled again, the Close "X" icon has been moved below the ellipsis menu at the bottom right corner of Edge Bar, and Copilot in Edge will remain within the browser not in Edge Bar. Note: These features are a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see these features, check back as we continue our rollout.
    Disabling Edge Bar through the StandaloneHubsSidebarEnabled policy continues to work, there's a fix to make the UI and briefcase icon appear on the edge://settings/sidebar page coming soon.

Versienummer 128.0.2739.42
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

24-08-2024 • 08:56
16 • submitter: diedie2

24-08-2024 • 08:56

16

Submitter: diedie2

Bron: Microsoft

scorpio 24 augustus 2024 10:05
K zou niet weten of t een goede is.
Alleen t opdringerig karakter ervan en t moeilijke verwijderen, telkens buiten eigen beslissing hem weer geïnstalleerd zien etc heeft ervoor gezorgd dat k hem nooit gebruikt heb en wellicht nooit zal gebruken ook. 🤷
Clemensmaxt @scorpio24 augustus 2024 10:12
Het is een behoorlijk fijne browser geworden; give it a try zou ik zeggen
DJanmaat @Clemensmaxt24 augustus 2024 17:24
Het werkt inderdaad perfect, ook Google Chrome combi Workspace. Ligt aan welke omgeving je bedrijf opgegaan is.
Marve79 @Clemensmaxt24 augustus 2024 10:22
Het is gewoon Chrome maar dan met een MS sausje, dus een hoop bloat.

Ook de GUI van Chrome vind ik net iets beter.
Aegir81 @Marve7924 augustus 2024 11:37
Van de Chromium browsers heb ik een voorkeur voor Vivaldi en Arc, die proberen toch iets anders te doen.

Maar Firefox blijft mijn daily driver.
scorpio @Aegir8124 augustus 2024 13:46
Dito
DJanmaat @Marve7924 augustus 2024 17:23
In een M365 omgeving zou je niet anders willen
Clemensmaxt @Marve7925 augustus 2024 13:52
De workspaces + native vertical tab support + edge drop met mobile integratie vind ik geen bloat maar heel onderscheidend en nuttig op dagelijkse basis
zordaz @Clemensmaxt24 augustus 2024 17:08
Edge begon een paar jaar geleden hoopvol: een vrij kale no nonsense multi platform browser. Inmiddels is het een bloated promo kanaal van Microsoft geworden, ik laat het links liggen. Er zijn vele betere Blink gebaseerde browsers te vinden zoals Vivaldi.
Carlos0_0 @scorpio24 augustus 2024 17:40
Je kan hem ook gewoon geïnstalleerd laten toch, het zit toch niet in de weg ?.
zordaz @Carlos0_024 augustus 2024 19:13
Het zit juist wel in de weg: het probeert regelmatig je standaard browser te worden en sommige MS Windows onderdelen openen Edge, zelfs als je een andere standaard hebt ingesteld...

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 25 augustus 2024 10:39]

scorpio @Carlos0_024 augustus 2024 19:15
heb er genoeg over gelezen om hem weg te halen in t begin en sindsdien vertrouw ik hem niet meer, ondanks hun beloftes tot beterschap en kleine verbeteringen in de jaren...
Probeer hem maar eens weg te halen (wat ik toch nooit gebruik verdient geen plek op mijn pc en zou je makkelijk moeten kunnen deinstalleren) dan snap je 1 ding van wat ik bedoel , laat zich "bijna "niet weghalen.
Als onkruid in je register.
Dat alleen al .

Ik heb hem nu eindelijk weg en wil hem niet weer hebben , keuze.
Toch blijft de kans er dat ie met eoa update zich weer nestelt> lees opdringt.

Waardeloos..vandaar mijn keuze .
Ieder zijn eigen ..er is gelukkig keuze genoeg .

[Reactie gewijzigd door scorpio op 24 augustus 2024 19:18]

Robertdw 24 augustus 2024 11:29
Ik lees enerzijds
"Ondersteunung voor processors met sse3 instructies komen te vervallen "
En anderzijds
"Stopped supporting CPU'S that lack sse3"
8)7 8)7
DJanmaat @Robertdw24 augustus 2024 17:22
Is hetzelfde...
Robertdw @DJanmaat24 augustus 2024 18:40
Nee is het tegengestelde.
Vertaling
"Gestopt met ondersteuning van cpu's waarbij sse3 ontbreekt"
Lack betekent ontbreken.
Eerste zin is inmiddels aangepast naar:
"ZONDER ondersteuning voor sse3...."

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robertdw op 24 augustus 2024 19:02]

DJanmaat @Robertdw24 augustus 2024 20:29
Ah ja, you're right, fout zo gemaakt

