Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 127 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer het probleem verholpen dat de browser vastliep wanneer de wachtwoordgenerator werd gebruikt, werkt het vertaalicoon weer zoals bedoeld en is ondersteuning voor processors met sse3-instructies komen te vervallen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Improved reliability
  • Fixed a browser crash that happened when using the Microsoft Edge Password Generator.
Fixes
  • Updated HttpAllowlist policy. Automatic HTTPS should now respect the HttpAllowlist policy, which provides a list of hostnames that HTTP should be permitted on.
  • Resolved issue. Fixed an issue that prevented the Translate icon in the omnibox from being clickable.
Announcement
  • SSE3 Requirement. Microsoft Edge will stop supporting CPUs that lack SSE3 in Microsoft Edge 128. Devices with such CPUs won't receive any more updates. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Supported Operating Systems.
  • Token Binding. Token Binding uses cryptographic certificates on both ends of the TLS connection in an attempt to close the security gap of bearer tokens, which might be lost or stolen. We're planning to deprecate Token Binding in Microsoft Edge version 130. The AllowTokenBindingForUrls policy is deprecated and will be obsolete in Microsoft Edge version 130.
Feature updates
  • Removal of mutation events. Support for mutation events was removed. The MutationObserver API can be used instead. Administrators can use the MutationEventsEnabled policy as a temporary workaround. Enterprises should still work to remove their dependencies on these mutation events. For more information, see Intent to Ship: Deprecate Mutation Events (google.com).
  • Gift Card Redemption History in the Hub. Users with an MSA or Microsoft Entra ID Linked Account can view and utilize information from gift card redemptions through Pay with Rewards or the Rewards Dashboard. Once a user successfully redeems a gift card with Pay with Rewards, information relating to their gift card (date, card number/pin, redemption status) redemption is added to a Redemption History. This information is located in the Wallet hub. Admins can control availability of this feature using the EdgeWalletCheckoutEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Password Monitor policy update. When the PasswordMonitorAllowed policy is enabled as mandatory, users won't see the consent screen to turn on the feature. Also, when set to Mandatory enabled, the UI in Settings will be disabled but remain in the 'On' state, and a briefcase icon is made visible next to it with this description displayed on hover - "This setting is managed by your organization." For more information, see Password Monitor auto-enabled for users.
New policies
  • EdgeSidebarAppUrlHostBlockList - Control which apps cannot be opened in Microsoft Edge sidebar
  • CSSCustomStateDeprecatedSyntaxEnabled- Controls whether the deprecated :--foo syntax for CSS custom state is enabled
Deprecated policies Obsolete policies

Versienummer 127.0.2651.74
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-07-2024 12:30
13 • submitter: danmark_ori

26-07-2024 • 12:30

13

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (13)

Pilovali 26 juli 2024 13:34
Weet iemand aan welke CPU's ik moet denken die geen SSE3 hebben?
freshy98 @Pilovali26 juli 2024 13:45
Alles voor de introductie er van in 2004, volgens de wiki pagina.
Wikipedia: SSE3
Pilovali @freshy9826 juli 2024 13:48
Ah, dus heeft alleen impact op antieke PC's waar Windows 10 niet meer werkbaar op werkt.
freshy98 @Pilovali26 juli 2024 13:54
Ja, precies. Ik denk dat je het overleeft ;-)
beerse @freshy9826 juli 2024 19:37
Dat vertelt mij dat het een x86 feature is... Gaat microsoft hier weer terug naar alleen maar de x86 ondersteuning? }>
PolarBear @Pilovali26 juli 2024 13:54
https://stackoverflow.com...ort-of-ssse3-instructions


Dus AMD Phenom II, Llano, Intel Pentium M/Core en dat soort
danmark_ori @PolarBear26 juli 2024 16:36
Wikipedia: SSE3
kopje "Processoren met SSE3"
subkopje "AMD"
Phenom
Phenom II (om er maar eens twee te noemen). Info's lijken met elkaar in tegenspraak.
beerse @danmark_ori26 juli 2024 19:40
Van de kop van de Wikipedia: SSE3 wiki pagina:
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Not to be confused with SSSE3.
Wouterie @Pilovali26 juli 2024 13:52
Zo'n beetje alles voor 2003 - 2004.
TheDeeGee 27 juli 2024 13:22
Voor wie de nieuwe look ook zo verschrikkelijk vind heb ik een fix.

https://www.reddit.com/r/...e_titlebar_color/lf67mbj/

Ik gebruik light theme en had altijd een blauwe titelbalk, die was met 127 grijs geworden. Met de fix hierboven is het weer de oude style.

Het is wel mogelijk een blauwe theme in Edge zelf te maken, maar dan word de bookmark balk ook blauw, en dat is nou net wat ik niet wil :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheDeeGee op 27 juli 2024 13:23]

houwimmie 26 juli 2024 13:40
gemiste kans om ook eens een versie 127.0.0.1 te releasen ;)
beerse @houwimmie26 juli 2024 19:41
Dat is vast een interne versie geweest :+
Het is wel een teken dat we met de volgende versie van class-A naar class-B over gaan }>
Wikipedia: Classful network

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 26 juli 2024 19:45]

Jerie @houwimmie27 juli 2024 15:16
Het kan nog want 127.1 is hetzelfde als 127.0.0.1. Maar dat zullen maar weinig mensen weten...

