Microsoft heeft versie 127 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer het probleem verholpen dat de browser vastliep wanneer de wachtwoordgenerator werd gebruikt, werkt het vertaalicoon weer zoals bedoeld en is ondersteuning voor processors met sse3-instructies komen te vervallen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Improved reliability Fixed a browser crash that happened when using the Microsoft Edge Password Generator. Fixes Updated HttpAllowlist policy. Automatic HTTPS should now respect the HttpAllowlist policy, which provides a list of hostnames that HTTP should be permitted on.

Resolved issue. Fixed an issue that prevented the Translate icon in the omnibox from being clickable. Announcement SSE3 Requirement. Microsoft Edge will stop supporting CPUs that lack SSE3 in Microsoft Edge 128. Devices with such CPUs won't receive any more updates. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Supported Operating Systems.

Token Binding. Token Binding uses cryptographic certificates on both ends of the TLS connection in an attempt to close the security gap of bearer tokens, which might be lost or stolen. We're planning to deprecate Token Binding in Microsoft Edge version 130. The AllowTokenBindingForUrls policy is deprecated and will be obsolete in Microsoft Edge version 130. Removal of mutation events. Support for mutation events was removed. The MutationObserver API can be used instead. Administrators can use the MutationEventsEnabled policy as a temporary workaround. Enterprises should still work to remove their dependencies on these mutation events. For more information, see Intent to Ship: Deprecate Mutation Events (google.com).

Gift Card Redemption History in the Hub. Users with an MSA or Microsoft Entra ID Linked Account can view and utilize information from gift card redemptions through Pay with Rewards or the Rewards Dashboard. Once a user successfully redeems a gift card with Pay with Rewards, information relating to their gift card (date, card number/pin, redemption status) redemption is added to a Redemption History. This information is located in the Wallet hub. Admins can control availability of this feature using the EdgeWalletCheckoutEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Password Monitor policy update. When the PasswordMonitorAllowed policy is enabled as mandatory, users won't see the consent screen to turn on the feature. Also, when set to Mandatory enabled, the UI in Settings will be disabled but remain in the 'On' state, and a briefcase icon is made visible next to it with this description displayed on hover - "This setting is managed by your organization." For more information, see Password Monitor auto-enabled for users. New policies EdgeSidebarAppUrlHostBlockList - Control which apps cannot be opened in Microsoft Edge sidebar

CSSCustomStateDeprecatedSyntaxEnabled- Controls whether the deprecated :--foo syntax for CSS custom state is enabled Deprecated policies SignInCtaOnNtpEnabled - Enable sign in click to action dialog (deprecated) Obsolete policies ImmersiveReaderPictureDictionaryEnabled - Enable Picture Dictionary feature within Immersive Reader in Microsoft Edge (obsolete)

EdgeFollowEnabled - Enable Follow service in Microsoft Edge (obsolete)