Microsoft heeft versie 133 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer een optionele en vooralsnog experimentele optie toegevoegd om scareware te blokkeren. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Fixes Fixed an issue which prevented users from selecting 'Report this file as safe' when downloading a file. Extending support for viewing MIP Protected PDF Files to different sovereignties (including GCCH). Sovereign cloud customers (including GCCH) are able to open MIP protected PDF content in Microsoft Edge. This change is available in the Microsoft Edge built-in PDF reader powered by Adobe Acrobat and the legacy Microsoft Edge PDF engine.

Non-special scheme URL handling. Nonspecial scheme URL handling is updated to become compliant with the URL Standard (https://url.spec.whatwg.org/). This change has site compatibility impacts which might require changes to your web sites. For more information and web developer guidance, see http://bit.ly/url-non-special.

Deprecate textprediction attribute. Removes support for the textprediction HTML attribute, which is a nonstandard attribute that's used to enable or disable the browser-based Text Prediction feature for long-form text inputs. Instead, use the standardized writingsuggestions attribute, which functions similarly to textprediction , but also applies to other writing-assistance features that browsers may provide. Sites that explicitly set textprediction to true or false can instead set writingsuggestions to the same value. For more information, see Writing suggestions in the HTML specification.

attribute. Removes support for the HTML attribute, which is a nonstandard attribute that's used to enable or disable the browser-based Text Prediction feature for long-form text inputs. Instead, use the standardized attribute, which functions similarly to , but also applies to other writing-assistance features that browsers may provide. Sites that explicitly set to or can instead set to the same value. For more information, see Writing suggestions in the HTML specification. Scareware blocker. Scareware blocker in Microsoft Edge is your AI powered shield designed to protect you and your users from scareware attacks. Once enabled, scareware blocker uses machine learning (ML) to identify and block these scams, keeping you safe as you browse the web. For more information, see Stand up to scareware with scareware blocker. Note: This experience is in preview and users can opt in via Microsoft Edge Settings, under edge://settings/privacy , Scareware is located under “Security”.

, Scareware is located under “Security”. Remove policy used for legacy same site behavior. In Microsoft Edge version 80, we introduced the LegacySameSiteCookieBehaviorEnabledForDomainList policy to revert the SameSite behavior of cookies to legacy behavior on the specified domains. The LegacySameSiteCookieBehaviorEnabledForDomainList policy is obsolete in Microsoft Edge version 133.

Updated Downloads UI to Improve Performance. The Downloads UI is rewritten to improve performance. Customer-facing functionality and UX from previous releases remain the same.

Shopping Product Tracking. Track product prices easily with a new experience in the Edge Address Bar that appears on the product detail page. Users can track prices quickly and will be notified when there is a price drop on that product and save more. Administrators can control the availability of Shopping in Edge using the EdgeShoppingAssistantEnabled policy. New policies CACertificateManagementAllowed- Allow users to manage installed CA certificates

CA Certificates - TLS server certificates that should be trusted by Microsoft Edge

CACertificatesWithConstraints - TLS certificates that should be trusted by Microsoft Edge for server authentication with constraints

CADistrustedCertificates - TLS certificates that should be distrusted by Microsoft Edge for server authentication

CAHintCertificates - TLS certificates that aren't trusted or distrusted but can be used in path-building for server authentication

CAPlatformIntegrationEnabled - Use user-added TLS certificates from platform trust stores for server authentication

DataURLWhitespacePreservationEnabled - DataURL Whitespace Preservation for all media types

EdgeSidebarAppUrlHostForceList - Control which apps are forced to be shown in Microsoft Edge sidebar

PdfViewerOutOfProcessIframeEnabled - Use out-of-process iframe PDF Viewer

SeamlessWebToBrowserSignInEnabled - Seamless Web To Browser Sign-in Enabled

WebToBrowserSignInEnabled - Web To Browser Sign-in Enabled Obsoleted policies CopilotCDPPageContext - Control Copilot with Commercial Data Protection access to page context for Microsoft Entra ID profiles (obsolete)

CSSCustomStateDeprecatedSyntaxEnabled - Controls whether the deprecated :--foo syntax for CSS custom state is enabled (obsolete)

LegacySameSiteCookieBehaviorEnabledForDomainList - Revert to legacy SameSite behavior for cookies on specified sites (obsolete)