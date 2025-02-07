Software-update: Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 133 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer een optionele en vooralsnog experimentele optie toegevoegd om scareware te blokkeren. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Fixes
  • Fixed an issue which prevented users from selecting 'Report this file as safe' when downloading a file.
Feature updates
  • Extending support for viewing MIP Protected PDF Files to different sovereignties (including GCCH). Sovereign cloud customers (including GCCH) are able to open MIP protected PDF content in Microsoft Edge. This change is available in the Microsoft Edge built-in PDF reader powered by Adobe Acrobat and the legacy Microsoft Edge PDF engine.
  • Non-special scheme URL handling. Nonspecial scheme URL handling is updated to become compliant with the URL Standard (https://url.spec.whatwg.org/). This change has site compatibility impacts which might require changes to your web sites. For more information and web developer guidance, see http://bit.ly/url-non-special.
  • Deprecate textprediction attribute. Removes support for the textprediction HTML attribute, which is a nonstandard attribute that's used to enable or disable the browser-based Text Prediction feature for long-form text inputs. Instead, use the standardized writingsuggestions attribute, which functions similarly to textprediction, but also applies to other writing-assistance features that browsers may provide. Sites that explicitly set textprediction to true or false can instead set writingsuggestions to the same value. For more information, see Writing suggestions in the HTML specification.
  • Scareware blocker. Scareware blocker in Microsoft Edge is your AI powered shield designed to protect you and your users from scareware attacks. Once enabled, scareware blocker uses machine learning (ML) to identify and block these scams, keeping you safe as you browse the web. For more information, see Stand up to scareware with scareware blocker. Note: This experience is in preview and users can opt in via Microsoft Edge Settings, under edge://settings/privacy, Scareware is located under “Security”.
  • Remove policy used for legacy same site behavior. In Microsoft Edge version 80, we introduced the LegacySameSiteCookieBehaviorEnabledForDomainList policy to revert the SameSite behavior of cookies to legacy behavior on the specified domains. The LegacySameSiteCookieBehaviorEnabledForDomainList policy is obsolete in Microsoft Edge version 133.
  • Updated Downloads UI to Improve Performance. The Downloads UI is rewritten to improve performance. Customer-facing functionality and UX from previous releases remain the same.
  • Shopping Product Tracking. Track product prices easily with a new experience in the Edge Address Bar that appears on the product detail page. Users can track prices quickly and will be notified when there is a price drop on that product and save more. Administrators can control the availability of Shopping in Edge using the EdgeShoppingAssistantEnabled policy.
New policies Obsoleted policies

Versienummer 133.0.3065.51
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Bron: Microsoft

