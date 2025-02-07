Bitwarden is een crossplatform en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In versie 2025.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Password Manager Change vault item owner: On the web app, you can now share a vault item directly from the Edit window by changing its owner to any organization you're a member of. Learn more here.

Block autofill for browser extensions: Browser extensions can now specifically be instructed not to allow autofill on certain domains. Learn more here.

Bitwarden Send updates on mobile: Bitwarden Send options on mobile apps have discontinued support for setting an expiration date and deactivating the Send, in accordance with what is currently available on browser extensions. Support for these options will be discontinued in other clients in future releases. Learn more here. Plans and Pricing Restart organization subscription: Bitwarden subscriptions that have ended or lapsed will now have a 7 day grace period in which users can reactivate their subscription. Learn more about organization renewal here.