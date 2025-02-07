Software-update: Bitwarden 2025.1.2

Bitwarden logo Bitwarden is een crossplatform en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In versie 2025.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Password Manager
  • Change vault item owner: On the web app, you can now share a vault item directly from the Edit window by changing its owner to any organization you're a member of. Learn more here.
  • Block autofill for browser extensions: Browser extensions can now specifically be instructed not to allow autofill on certain domains. Learn more here.
  • Bitwarden Send updates on mobile: Bitwarden Send options on mobile apps have discontinued support for setting an expiration date and deactivating the Send, in accordance with what is currently available on browser extensions. Support for these options will be discontinued in other clients in future releases. Learn more here.
Plans and Pricing
  • Restart organization subscription: Bitwarden subscriptions that have ended or lapsed will now have a 7 day grace period in which users can reactivate their subscription. Learn more about organization renewal here.

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2025.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 07-02-2025 21:53 25

07-02-2025 • 21:53

25

Bron: Bitwarden

Update-historie

30-04 Bitwarden 2025.4.3 6
17-04 Bitwarden 2025.4.0 2
03-04 Bitwarden 2025.3.4 23
20-03 Bitwarden 2025.3.0 10
13-03 Bitwarden 2025.2.1 20
07-02 Bitwarden 2025.1.2 25
22-01 Bitwarden 2025.1.1 15
15-01 Bitwarden 2025.1.0 23
12-12 Bitwarden 2024.12.0 34
13-11 Bitwarden 2024.11.0 4
Meer historie

Reacties (25)

lapino 7 februari 2025 22:01
Betaal hier met plezier voor, al zijn de laatste updates beetje hit&miss, zeker ook qua ui.
FPSUsername @lapino7 februari 2025 22:59
De nieuwe UI voor de browser extensie en telefoon (eigenlijk hetzelfde) is echt bagger. Het is echt irritant om alles achter meer kliks te zetten. Om het wachtwoord of gebruikersnaam te kopiëren moet je nu nog eens klikken. Soms werkt auto filling namelijk niet (voornamelijk niet op android, waar zelfs de auto filling QS tile het gewoon niet doet en de accessibility popup ook niet).
rjd22 @FPSUsername7 februari 2025 23:11
Zet even "Toon snelle kopieeracties in de kluis" aan in je instellingen en de knopjes zijn weer terug :).
FPSUsername @rjd227 februari 2025 23:16
Dank voor de tip!
ataristadept @rjd227 februari 2025 23:50
Ooooh tip van de week!
ronald136813 @rjd228 februari 2025 12:27
Thanx , vond ook er irritant idd , moest extra klikken maar was er al aan gewend eigenlijk maar ga ik wel even aanzetten
Tap_ @rjd228 februari 2025 15:57
Thanks voor de tip, die had ik niet gezien
emile_dem @rjd228 februari 2025 21:57
Whoa, thanks voor de tip!
tommy1983 @rjd229 februari 2025 20:21
Super, bedankt voor de tip!
TheMaurice @FPSUsername8 februari 2025 15:45
Mee eens ja, dat was wel een achteruitgang. Sleutel voor wachtwoord en klokje voor 2FA code, was ideaal zo lijkt mij.
kars noordhuis @FPSUsername9 februari 2025 09:05
Ah, ik ben dus niet de enige bij wie dat autofilling ineens tamelijk ruk is!
SmokingCrop @lapino7 februari 2025 22:08
Ze hebben gelukkig snel de opties terug erin gestoken die we gewoon waren

Ik pas sowieso aan:
• Automatisch invullen → "klik op items om automatisch in te vullen op de kluisweergave" aanzetten
• Uiterlijk → extensiebreedte = Breed
• Uiterlijk → "Compact modus" aanzetten
• Uiterlijk → "Toon snelle kopieeracties in de kluis" aanzetten
• Uiterlijk → "animaties weergeven" uitzetten
jacobkap @SmokingCrop8 februari 2025 10:54
Worden deze opties gesynced? Of moet dat voor elk device gedaan worden?
SmokingCrop @jacobkap8 februari 2025 11:17
Moet ik elke keer opnieuw instellen, zou mooi zijn dat die gesynced worden inderdaad
(en als standaard voor het bedrijf ingesteld kunnen worden)

[Reactie gewijzigd door SmokingCrop op 8 februari 2025 11:17]

ataristadept @SmokingCrop8 februari 2025 00:15
helemaal fijn, dank!
SadisticPanda @SmokingCrop8 februari 2025 10:02
Top post. Ergerde me uitermate aan :)
ronald136813 @SmokingCrop8 februari 2025 12:30
Yep beter

Jammer dat we geen screenshots kunnen plaatsen zou wel een mooie feature zijn
TheMaurice @SmokingCrop8 februari 2025 15:47
Held, geweldig dit!
Jazco2nd 7 februari 2025 23:37
Heeft het eigenlijk nut om voor een familie plan te betalen? Bijv voor je ouders op leeftijd?

Als elk zn eigen gratis single user plan heeft, kan je toch gewoon het master password van elke ouder in jouw Bitwarden zetten, en ook de 2FA codes van hun in jouw Authenticator?
Rembert @Jazco2nd9 februari 2025 00:38
Voor mijn gezin betaal ik een family plan. Daar heb ik wel een paar gratis accounts van bv. ouders-op-leeftijd aan vastgeknoopt: dat kan gewoon.
Daarnaast gebruik ik zakelijk een ander family plan met een klein IT team. We maken daarbij ook gebruik van organizations. Wel tevoren met Bitwarden overlegd of Family plan zakelijk gebruikt mocht worden: dat mocht. Of dat nog steeds zo is, weet ik niet.
Jazco2nd @Rembert9 februari 2025 01:48
Ik kom van Self hosted. Dus toen kon ik.echt alles zonder limieten. Dus met elke ouder een org en met partner ook..

Nu zit ik op bitwarden.eu free, en je zou met 1 user passwords kunnen delen maar ik zie helemaal nergens hoe dat kan, want je kan bijv geen org maken 🤷🏽‍♂️
fc Wu Utd @Jazco2nd8 februari 2025 06:32
Wat je aangeeft als optie werkt ook ja. Enkel is dan het verschil tussen de opties van de gratis variant versus de premium variant. Als de gratis variant voor jouw/jullie doeleinden afdoende is dan volstaat jouw ‘work-around’.
wolver1ne 8 februari 2025 10:59
Als alternatief voor desktop en mobile apps kan ik Keyguard aanraden.
nimmer @wolver1ne8 februari 2025 13:54
oh nice dit, eens onderzoeken
AibohphobiA BoB 8 februari 2025 13:51
Normaal gesproken duurt het even voor ik de update krijg en nu heb ik een versie hoger dan hier staat (2025.1.3).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

