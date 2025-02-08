Software-update: UCheck 6.0.1

UCheck logo (79 pix) Adlice Software heeft versie 6.0.1 van UCheck uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan de software op de computer up-to-date worden gehouden. Met de gratis uitvoering moet een scan handmatig uitgevoerd worden. De betaalde uitvoering kan dat periodiek automatisch doen en deze kan de ondersteunde programma's ook installeren als die nog niet op de computer aanwezig zijn. Het programma zelf heeft ondersteuning voor 264 programma's en via zogenaamde communityupdates zijn dat er vele duizenden meer. Sinds versie 5.7.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 6.0.1:
  • Updated to core 8.0.2
    • Fix for RTP serialization
    • Fix for quarantine crash
    • Signatures 20250110_132930
    • Fixed an issue with web scanner refresh
    • Fixed an issue with process scanner refresh
    • Fixed an issue when scanning from service
    • Curl lazy initialization
    • Fixed issue when getting volume from path
    • Fixed issue when getting service status from unelevated process
    • Pipe retry fixes
    • Now avoiding multiple remove at reboot for the same file
    • Yara thread safety
    • New themes
    • Minor fixes
  • New theme and icons
Changes in version 5.8.2:
  • Updated to core 7.5.1
    • Due to many FPs, Windows Apps are not checked for updates against Community base
  • Translations
Changes in version 5.8.1
  • Updated to core 7.5.0
    • Fixed an issue in IPC scan leading to high CPU consumption
    • Windows Apps scan
    • Command Apps compatibility
  • Added Windows Apps scan and update
  • UI optimizations
  • Now supporting software CLI update
  • Fixed an issue where scan was starting during an update
  • Limited concurrent downloads to 5 max
  • Added exclusions search filter
  • Added editable exclusions
  • Added ability to add pattern exclusion from context menu
  • Added copy location to clipboard

UCheck

Versienummer 6.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Adlice Software
Download https://www.adlice.com/ucheck#alt_download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-02-2025 08:00 4

08-02-2025 • 08:00

4

Bron: Adlice Software

Update-historie

12-05 UCheck 6.2.2 3
01-04 UCheck 6.2.1 0
08-02 UCheck 6.0.1 4
14-10 UCheck 5.7.1.0 12
10-09 UCheck 5.7.0.0 12
16-08 UCheck 5.6.1.0 7
08-'24 UCheck 5.6.0.0 13
06-'24 UCheck 5.5.0.1 7
05-'24 UCheck 5.4.0.0 9
02-'24 UCheck 5.3.0.0 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

UCheck

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
4
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
SjekjePieler 8 februari 2025 10:11
Iemand hier ervaring mee?

Ik gebruik nu gewoon de "winget upgrade --all --accept-package-agreements --accept-source-agreements" en werkt perfect.
DaHoot @SjekjePieler8 februari 2025 13:31
Je kan ook nog --include-unknown dan update winget ook software als winget de versie nummer niet kan zien/lezen.
SjekjePieler @DaHoot8 februari 2025 13:36
Ja klopt, in mijn standaard CMD's staat die ook.

Deze regel even snel van internet geplukt, maar bedankt voor de toevoeging! Wellicht voor mensen die dat hier lezen en niet wisten wel makkelijk.
Robtimus @SjekjePieler8 februari 2025 17:55
Ik vind hem minder prettig dan Sumo, maar het is een OK vervanger. Ik gebruik hem wel alleen ter berichtgeving; als hij aangeeft dat er een update is dan download ik zelf de nieuwste executable of gebruik winget om te updaten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq