Adlice Software heeft versie 6.0.1 van UCheck uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan de software op de computer up-to-date worden gehouden. Met de gratis uitvoering moet een scan handmatig uitgevoerd worden. De betaalde uitvoering kan dat periodiek automatisch doen en deze kan de ondersteunde programma's ook installeren als die nog niet op de computer aanwezig zijn. Het programma zelf heeft ondersteuning voor 264 programma's en via zogenaamde communityupdates zijn dat er vele duizenden meer. Sinds versie 5.7.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 6.0.1:
Changes in version 5.8.2:
- Updated to core 8.0.2
- Fix for RTP serialization
- Fix for quarantine crash
- Signatures 20250110_132930
- Fixed an issue with web scanner refresh
- Fixed an issue with process scanner refresh
- Fixed an issue when scanning from service
- Curl lazy initialization
- Fixed issue when getting volume from path
- Fixed issue when getting service status from unelevated process
- Pipe retry fixes
- Now avoiding multiple remove at reboot for the same file
- Yara thread safety
- New themes
- Minor fixes
- New theme and icons
Changes in version 5.8.1
- Updated to core 7.5.1
- Due to many FPs, Windows Apps are not checked for updates against Community base
- Translations
- Updated to core 7.5.0
- Fixed an issue in IPC scan leading to high CPU consumption
- Windows Apps scan
- Command Apps compatibility
- Added Windows Apps scan and update
- UI optimizations
- Now supporting software CLI update
- Fixed an issue where scan was starting during an update
- Limited concurrent downloads to 5 max
- Added exclusions search filter
- Added editable exclusions
- Added ability to add pattern exclusion from context menu
- Added copy location to clipboard