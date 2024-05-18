Microsoft heeft versie 125 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Announcement
Microsoft Defender Application Guard extension deprecation. Because Application Guard is deprecated, there won't be a migration to Edge Manifest V3. The corresponding extensions and associated Windows Store app will not be available after May 2024. This affects the following browsers: Application Guard Extension - Chrome and Application Guard Extension - Firefox. If you want to block unprotected browsers until you're ready to retire MDAG usage in your enterprise, we recommend using AppLocker policies or Microsoft Edge management service. For more information, see Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Defender Application Guard, Deprecated features in the Windows client - What's new in Windows, and Microsoft Defender Application Guard - Windows Security.Feature Updates
New policies
- Improved user experience for Purview copy/paste controls in Edge. Our Purview cut/copy/paste experience is now more user friendly with self-dismissing dialogs on successful paste. The existing "Paste to supported browsers" setting allows organizations to classify and protect the content that end users can paste – both to specific websites and through supported browsers. You can follow the instructions in Use Endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) to create the DLP policy.
- New Workspaces color display: browser window outline. Workspaces each have a dedicated color, and that color is now displayed as an outline on the browser window. The previous experience applied the color across the entire tab strip in horizontal tab orientation, and across the title bar in vertical tab orientation. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Full Favorites Bar available in Workspaces. Workspaces now display a user's full set of favorites in the Favorites Bar, with a dedicated workspace folder accessible from the bar. The previous experience replaced the Favorites Bar with the workspace favorites folder. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
Deprecated policies
- ImageEditorServiceEnabled - Enable the Designer for Image Editor feature
- ZstdContentEncodingEnabled - Enable zstd content encoding support
- QRCodeGeneratorEnabled - Enable QR Code Generator
- AllowTokenBindingForUrls - Configure the list of sites for which Microsoft Edge will attempt to establish a Token Binding with (deprecated)