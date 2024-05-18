Software-update: Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 125 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Announcement

Microsoft Defender Application Guard extension deprecation. Because Application Guard is deprecated, there won't be a migration to Edge Manifest V3. The corresponding extensions and associated Windows Store app will not be available after May 2024. This affects the following browsers: Application Guard Extension - Chrome and Application Guard Extension - Firefox. If you want to block unprotected browsers until you're ready to retire MDAG usage in your enterprise, we recommend using AppLocker policies or Microsoft Edge management service. For more information, see Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Defender Application Guard, Deprecated features in the Windows client - What's new in Windows, and Microsoft Defender Application Guard - Windows Security.

Feature Updates
  • Improved user experience for Purview copy/paste controls in Edge. Our Purview cut/copy/paste experience is now more user friendly with self-dismissing dialogs on successful paste. The existing "Paste to supported browsers" setting allows organizations to classify and protect the content that end users can paste – both to specific websites and through supported browsers. You can follow the instructions in Use Endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) to create the DLP policy.
  • New Workspaces color display: browser window outline. Workspaces each have a dedicated color, and that color is now displayed as an outline on the browser window. The previous experience applied the color across the entire tab strip in horizontal tab orientation, and across the title bar in vertical tab orientation. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Full Favorites Bar available in Workspaces. Workspaces now display a user's full set of favorites in the Favorites Bar, with a dedicated workspace folder accessible from the bar. The previous experience replaced the Favorites Bar with the workspace favorites folder. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
New policies Deprecated policies
  • AllowTokenBindingForUrls - Configure the list of sites for which Microsoft Edge will attempt to establish a Token Binding with (deprecated)

Versienummer 125.0.2535.51
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Microsoft

Commandor1961 18 mei 2024 18:16
de extensions(add-ons) werken bij deze update niet goed meer :'(
Carlos0_0 @Commandor196119 mei 2024 11:14
Ligt dat niet aan een bepaalde Extension dan, of wat werkt er niet dan ?.
Als ik druk op de knop extensions dark reader, icloud, sponderblock & Ublock staan, dus werkt bij mij meer dan prima.
Wouterie 18 mei 2024 21:20
Ik vind Edge op zich wel een prettige browser... maarrrrr... dat eeuwige gezeur wanneer je h'm opstart! "Wil je de aanbevolen instellingen herstellen?" en "Wil je Edge als standaard instellen?" En waarom worden nog steeds de aanpassing van het 'Nieuw' tabblad genegeerd en zelfs teruggezet? Dat is wel irritant.
Carlos0_0 @Wouterie19 mei 2024 11:16
Eeuwige gezeur valt ook wel mee, maar moet zeggen krijg hem nu laatste 2 weken wel wat vaker lijkt het.
Bij mij werkt new tab prima, ik zie alleen een zoekbalk, en wat vaak bezochte websites als icoontje.

Verder geen msn rommel of weet ik het aan nieuws.
JoHnnY-Btm 18 mei 2024 20:37
edge hahahaha vakundig van mijn systeem gesloopt, wat een verschrikkelijke browser
Xfade @JoHnnY-Btm18 mei 2024 20:45
slopen hoeft gelukkig niet meer, je kan hem nu deinstalleren.
miknic 18 mei 2024 09:36
Als ik update via Microsoft store, om een of andere reden faalt de update (Webzoekopdrachten van Microsoft Bing) altijd. Geen idee waarom.
DaHoot @miknic18 mei 2024 09:58
En als je update via about edge?
miknic @DaHoot18 mei 2024 17:29
nee, die update blijft dan ook nog staan in Store.
Robertdw @miknic18 mei 2024 18:36
Bij mij wordt edge gewoon automatisch geupdate. Dacht gewoon tijdens Windows Update. Gebruik überhaupt die store niet. Windows 11.
miknic @Robertdw18 mei 2024 20:13
De windows apps kun je updaten via de store.. ook foto's etc. Bibliotheek-updates ophalen.
Robertdw @miknic18 mei 2024 23:50
Ja maar blijkbaar werkt dat bij jou niet? Ik gebruik de store niet, geen ms account. Edge wordt bij mij gewoon automatisch geupdate. Heb je wel automatische updates aanstaan?
miknic @Robertdw19 mei 2024 08:49
Nee alleen de app: Webzoekopdrachten van Microsoft Bing werkt niet, de rest gaat prima.
Carlos0_0 @miknic19 mei 2024 11:12
Wist niet eens dat Edge in de store stond, ik vroeg mij al af hoe je er op kwam om hem daar te updaten :+ .
Edge update zich zelf gewoon via settings en dan about, als je een error daar krijgt zal vast iets niet goed zijn.

Wellicht anders Edge eens opnieuw downloaden ?

https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge/download?form=MA13FJ
Robertdw @miknic19 mei 2024 14:29
Dat is denk ik iets anders dan Edge. Je begon ermee dat Edge niet wilde updaten. Nu heb je het over iets anders.
miknic @Robertdw19 mei 2024 16:13
Nee hoor, ik begon ook met Webzoekopdrachten van Microsoft Bing. Niet Edge..
Robertdw @miknic19 mei 2024 16:25
Dit artikel gaat over een update van Edge. Waarom ga je dan reageren over de update van iets totaal anders? Blijkbaar ben ik niet de enige die dacht dat je het over Edge had. Veel succes verder.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

