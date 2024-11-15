Software-update: Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 131 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer veranderingen in de implementatie van Kyber aangebracht, wat bescherming moet bieden tegen zogenaamde cryptanalytic attacks. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Feature updates
  • Cancel dialog for beforeunload event. Microsoft Edge changed the behavior of the cancel dialog for the beforeunload event. Calling event.preventDefault in a beforeunload event handler won't prevent the dialog from being shown. Instead, event.returnValue = '' needs to be called in the beforeunload event handler to prevent the cancel dialog. The BeforeunloadEventCancelByPreventDefaultEnabled policy is obsolete and no longer works after Microsoft Edge version 130.
  • Changes to Kyber. The Kyber algorithm was standardized with minor technical changes and renamed to the Module Lattice Key Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM). ML-KEM is implemented in the BoringSSL cryptography library, which allows for it to be deployed and utilized by services that depend on this library.
    The changes to the final version of ML-KEM make it incompatible with the previously deployed version of Kyber. Due to this incompatibility the following changes in Microsoft Edge will be made:
    • Edge switches from supporting Kyber to ML-KEM.
    • Edge offers a key share prediction for hybrid ML-KEM (codepoint 0x11EC).
    • The PostQuantumKeyAgreementEnabled flag and the PostQuantumKeyAgreementEnabled policy applies to Kyber and ML-KEM. Note: The PostQuantumKeyAgreementEnabled policy is scheduled for removal in Edge version 141.
    • Edge will no longer support hybrid Kyber (codepoint 0x6399).
  • New sidebar policy. The EdgeSidebarAppUrlHostAllowList policy allows admins to define a list of sites, based on URL patterns, that are not subject to the EdgeSidebarAppUrlHostBlockList. When the policy is configured, the apps listed in the allow list can be opened in sidebar even if they are listed in the block list. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge.
New policies Deprecated policies Obsoleted policies Site compatibility impacting changes

Note: Portions of this release note are modifications based on work created and shared by Chromium.org and used according to terms described in the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

  • CSS Anchor Positioning: anchor-scope. The anchor-scope property allows limiting the visibility of anchor names to a given subtree.
  • CSS font-variant-emoji. The font-variant-emoji CSS property provides a way to control between colored (emoji-style) and monochromatic (text-style) emoji glyphs. This method can be also done by adding an emoji Variation Selector, specifically U+FE0E for text and U+FE0F for emoji, after each emoji codepoint.
  • CSS highlight inheritance. With CSS highlight inheritance, the CSS highlight pseudo-classes, such as ::selection and ::highlight, inherit their properties through the pseudo highlight chain, rather than the element chain. The result is a more intuitive model for inheritance of properties in highlights.
  • Improvements to styling structure of <details> and <summary> elements. Support more CSS styling for the structure of <details> and <summary> elements to allow these elements to be used in more cases where disclosure widgets or accordion widgets are built on the web. In particular, this change removes restrictions that prevented setting the display property on these elements, and adds a ::details-content pseudo-element to style the container for the part that expands and collapses.
  • @page margin boxes. Add support for page margin boxes, when printing a web document, or exporting it as PDF.
    The @page margin boxes let you define the contents in the margin area of a page, for example to provide custom headers and footers, rather than using the built-in headers and footers generated by the browser.
    A margin box is defined using an at-rule inside a CSS @page rule. The appearance and the contents of a margin box are specified with CSS properties inside the @page rule, including the content property. Counters are also supported, for page numbering. The specification defines two special counter names: page for the current page number and pages for the total number of pages.
  • @property support <string> syntax. Support for <string> syntax component name for registered custom properties.
  • Support currentcolor in relative color syntax. Allow relative colors in CSS (using the from keyword) to use currentcolor as a base. This support lets you set complementary colors, based on an element's text color, for that element's borders, shadows, or backgrounds.
    This feature also includes use cases where color functions are nested with a dependency on currentcolor, for example: color-mix (in srgb, rgb(from currentcolor r g b), white)) or rgb(from rgb(from currentcolor 1 g b) b g r).
  • Support external SVG resources for clip-path, fill, stroke, and marker-* properties. This feature adds support for external references for clip paths, markers, and paint servers (for the fill and stroke properties). For example, clip-path: url("resources.svg#myPath").
  • Direct Sockets API. Allows Isolated Web Apps to establish direct transmission control protocol (TCP) and user datagram protocol (UDP) communications with network devices and systems as well as listen to and accept incoming connections.
  • Exempt Speculation-Rules header from CSP restrictions. Updates the integration between speculation rules and CSP so that CSP only applies to <script type=speculationrules>, and not to the Speculation-Rules header. CSP's script policies are meant to protect against injection of scripts into HTML, and the CSP threat model doesn't relate to HTTP headers. This approach allows easier deployment of speculation rules from CDNs and other edge servers.
  • FedCM as a trust signal for the Storage Access API. Reconciles the FedCM and Storage Access APIs by making a prior FedCM grant a valid reason to automatically approve a storage access request.
    When a user grants permission to use their identity with a third-party identity provider (IdP) on a relying party (RP), many IdPs require third-party cookies to function correctly and securely. This proposal aims to satisfy that requirement in a private and secure manner by updating the Storage Access API (SAA) permission checks to not only accept the permission grant given by a storage access prompt, but also the permission grant given by a FedCM prompt.
    A key property of this mechanism is limiting the grant to cases explicitly allowed by the RP with the FedCM permissions policy, enforcing a per-frame control for the RP and preventing passive surveillance by the IdP beyond the capabilities that FedCM already grants.
  • COOP value noopener-allow-popups. Some origins can contain different applications with different levels of security requirements. In those cases, it can be beneficial to prevent scripts running in one application from being able to open and script pages of another same-origin application.
    In such cases, it can be beneficial for a document to ensure its opener can't script it, even if the opener document is a same-origin one. The noopener-allow-popups Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy value lets documents define that behavior.
  • Select parser relaxation. This change makes the HTML parser allow more tags in <select> besides <option>, <optgroup>, and <hr>.
    This change is in support of the customizable <select> feature but is being shipped first because it can be done separately and has some compat risk.
  • WebGPU: Clip distances. Adds the optional GPU feature clip-distances that allows setting user-defined clip distances in vertex shader outputs. This technique is useful for the applications that need to clip all vertices in a scene that are beyond a user-defined plane, such as many CAD applications.
  • WebGPU: GPUCanvasContext getConfiguration(). Once GPUCanvasContext configure() is called with a configuration dictionary, the GPUCanvasContext getConfiguration() method can be used to check the canvas context configuration. It includes GPU device, format, usage, viewFormats, colorSpace, toneMapping, and alphaMode members. As discussed in issue 4828, web apps can use it to detect whether HDR canvas is supported in WebGPU.
  • WebHID on dedicated workers. Enables WebHID inside dedicated worker contexts. This lets the performance of heavy I/O and processing of data from a HID device on a separate thread, helping to reduce the performance impact on the main thread.
  • WebRTC RTCRtpEncodingParameters.scaleResolutionDownTo. An API that configures WebRTC encoders to scale input frames if they're greater than the specified maxWidth and maxHeight. This API is similar to scaleResolutionDownBy except that resolution constraints are expressed in absolute terms (for example, 640x360) as opposed to relative terms (for example, scale down by 2), avoiding race conditions related to changing input frame size on the fly.
  • Remove the CSS Anchor Positioning property inset-area. With the CSS Working Group resolution on renaming the inset-area property to position-area, this removal cleans up the implementation for a standards compliant feature.
  • Remove non-standard GPUAdapter requestAdapterInfo() method. The WebGPU Working Group decided it was impractical for requestAdapterInfo() to trigger a permission prompt so they removed that option and replaced it with the GPUAdapter info attribute so that web developers can get the same GPUAdapterInfo value synchronously.

Versienummer 131.0.2903.48
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-11-2024 12:00
17 • submitter: shaswin

15-11-2024 • 12:00

17

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

02-'25 Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51 0
01-'25 Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115 6
11-'24 Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48 17
10-'24 Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.46 3
08-'24 Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42 16
07-'24 Microsoft Edge 127.0.2651.74 13
06-'24 Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56 9
05-'24 Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51 17
04-'24 Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.51 3
03-'24 Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.53 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
17
17
16
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
Server.1968 15 november 2024 12:13
Ondanks de reclame en nieuwsberichten op de startpagina bevalt Edge me wel qua snelheid en functionaliteit. Ook goed geïntegreerd in de rest van de MS cloud mogelijkheden, dus, zelfs met alle spyware van MS, nog steeds een tevreden gebruiker.
Soulmaster @Server.196815 november 2024 12:30
Hier ook een tevreden overstapper van FF naar Edge. Nooit gedacht dat ik ooit van FF zou afstappen
TheDeeGee @Soulmaster15 november 2024 12:59
Zou Edge graag blijven gebruiken, maar helaas moet ik volgend jaar Juli over naar Firefox vanwege uBlock Origin.

Ik gebruik custom scripts en filters, en de Manifest V3 versie van uBO ondersteund dat niet.
Wouterie @Soulmaster15 november 2024 15:53
Ik gebruik het juist helemaal niet meer en alleen nog maar Firefox. Prima Chromium browser, daar niet van, ik vind het alleen irritant dat toch om de zoveel tijd weer de vraag komt of ik Edge als standaard browser wil installeren en om de zoveel tijd is ineens mijn startpagina weer die standaard startpagina of het nieuwe tabblad weer terug bij af. Dat soort dingen... nee dank je.
Franckey @Server.196815 november 2024 12:21
Ik ben ook erg tevreden met Edge. En die startpagina kan je gewoon aanpassen. Ik heb alles uitgezet, bij een nieuwe tab heb ik een leeg scherm, met alleen in het midden een zoek-veld.
valkenier @Franckey15 november 2024 13:23
Zo eenvoudig is dat toch niet? Met policies kan het, maar niet vanuit edge zelf dacht ik. Vivaldi bevalt mij veel beter trouwens dsn edge.
Franckey @valkenier15 november 2024 13:27
Jawel, gewoon met het tandwieltje rechtsboven op de pagina. Als je dat niet kan, dan is dat misschien juist uitgezet met policies.
martijnvanegdom @Franckey15 november 2024 16:01
De nieuwe tab kun je maar deels aanpassen.. Ja je kunt alle weer, shortcuts etc uit zetten, maar het blijft de msn pagina die geladen word. Ik gebruik een extensie van Google Chrome naar direct naar de pagina die ik wil te gaan.

En het kan inderdaad via policies.. maar alleen via enterprise stuff van Microsoft.

Je kan ongeveer alles uitzetten en aanpassen, maar die nieuwe tab is wel een gedoe.
Franckey @martijnvanegdom15 november 2024 17:40
Dan weet ik niet wat wij anders doen, maar ik heb toch echt geen MSN pagina als ik een nieuwe tab in Edge open. ;)
Misschien moet je eens kijken bij Settings -> ‘Start, home, and new tabs’. Heb je daar misschien staan dat je naar MSN wilt voor een nieuwe tab?
martijnvanegdom @Franckey15 november 2024 18:44
Zit je op een enterprise machine? (In een Windows domein of zo).. Want in de consumenten versie krijg je echt stiekem een MSN pagina geserveerd... Met group policies etc is dit aan te passen.
Franckey @martijnvanegdom15 november 2024 19:10
Zowel op prive als werk laptops hebben ik een mooie lege pagina bij een nieuwe tab in Edge. :)
Urk @martijnvanegdom15 november 2024 17:40
Klopt! Ik irriteer me hier mateloos aan. Zo slecht (en traag!) die spam pagina van Microsoft.

Voor kleine klanten installeer ik altijd de Edge Blank Tab extension van White Smoke, werkt prima. Bij grotere klanten about:blank voor nieuwe tabbladen via GPO. Volgens mij kun je standalone ook local group policy editor gebruiken en dan de Ege GPO templates importeren.
martijnvanegdom @Urk15 november 2024 18:44
Klopt.. maar dat lukt je dan weer niet op MacOS
hydrot3k 15 november 2024 12:54
Een fijne browser. Mijn enige irritatie is dat de browser de "Media autoplay" setting niet lijkt te respecteren op Youtube. Je kan dus niet instellen dat media zoals Youtube videos niet automatisch beginnen te spelen bij het laden van de pagina.
Franckey @hydrot3k15 november 2024 13:30
Ik gebruik ook Edge, maar bij mij spelen YouTube video's niet automatisch af. Dat is toch gewoon een instelling bij YouTube, daar heeft de browser toch niets mee te maken?
Pierre_nr1 15 november 2024 12:40
Wat ik handig vind in FF is dat als je een 'video/tv stream' in een tab draait en je opent en gebruikt een nieuwe tab, dan opent de stream automatisch als PIP(picture in picture). Heeft Edge dit ook?
VincentvdBergh 15 november 2024 22:46
Op kantoor gebruik ik edge puur omdat het goed integreert met mijn workflow (beter dan Firefox). Prive zou ik deze browser vanwege privacy redenen nooit gebruiken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.