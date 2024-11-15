Microsoft heeft versie 131 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft onder meer veranderingen in de implementatie van Kyber aangebracht, wat bescherming moet bieden tegen zogenaamde cryptanalytic attacks. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, ziet er als volgt uit:

Cancel dialog for beforeunload event. Microsoft Edge changed the behavior of the cancel dialog for the beforeunload event. Calling event.preventDefault in a beforeunload event handler won't prevent the dialog from being shown. Instead, event.returnValue = '' needs to be called in the beforeunload event handler to prevent the cancel dialog. The BeforeunloadEventCancelByPreventDefaultEnabled policy is obsolete and no longer works after Microsoft Edge version 130.

event. Microsoft Edge changed the behavior of the cancel dialog for the event. Calling in a event handler won't prevent the dialog from being shown. Instead, needs to be called in the event handler to prevent the cancel dialog. The BeforeunloadEventCancelByPreventDefaultEnabled policy is obsolete and no longer works after Microsoft Edge version 130. Changes to Kyber. The Kyber algorithm was standardized with minor technical changes and renamed to the Module Lattice Key Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM). ML-KEM is implemented in the BoringSSL cryptography library, which allows for it to be deployed and utilized by services that depend on this library.

The changes to the final version of ML-KEM make it incompatible with the previously deployed version of Kyber. Due to this incompatibility the following changes in Microsoft Edge will be made: Edge switches from supporting Kyber to ML-KEM. Edge offers a key share prediction for hybrid ML-KEM (codepoint 0x11EC). The PostQuantumKeyAgreementEnabled flag and the PostQuantumKeyAgreementEnabled policy applies to Kyber and ML-KEM. Note: The PostQuantumKeyAgreementEnabled policy is scheduled for removal in Edge version 141. Edge will no longer support hybrid Kyber (codepoint 0x6399).

The changes to the final version of ML-KEM make it incompatible with the previously deployed version of Kyber. Due to this incompatibility the following changes in Microsoft Edge will be made: New sidebar policy. The EdgeSidebarAppUrlHostAllowList policy allows admins to define a list of sites, based on URL patterns, that are not subject to the EdgeSidebarAppUrlHostBlockList. When the policy is configured, the apps listed in the allow list can be opened in sidebar even if they are listed in the block list. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge.

EdgeSidebarAppUrlHostAllowList - Allow specific apps to be opened in Microsoft Edge sidebar

PrivateNetworkAccessRestrictionsEnabled - Specifies whether to apply restrictions to requests to more private network endpoints

NewBaseUrlInheritanceBehaviorAllowed - Allows enabling the feature NewBaseUrlInheritanceBehavior (deprecated)

RSAKeyUsageForLocalAnchorsEnabled - Check RSA key usage for server certificates issued by local trust anchors (deprecated)

UserAgentClientHintsGREASEUpdateEnabled - Control the User-Agent Client Hints GREASE Update feature (deprecated)

BeforeunloadEventCancelByPreventDefaultEnabled - Control the behavior for the cancel dialog produced by the beforeunload event (obsolete)

SignInCtaOnNtpEnabled - Enable sign in click to action dialog (obsolete)

Note: Portions of this release note are modifications based on work created and shared by Chromium.org and used according to terms described in the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.