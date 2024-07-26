Versie 22.0 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu Linux gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2029 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 22 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Improvements were made for Linux Mint 22 installations to be better localized and to use less disk space than before. Preinstalled packages for languages other than English and the one you select are removed at the end of the installation. This was not optimized in previous Linux Mint releases. The removal of these packages in Linux Mint 22 saves a significant amount of disk space post-installation.

If you're connected to the Internet during the installation, language packs for your selected language are downloaded. In addition, the following languages do not require an Internet connection since their language packs are present on the ISO image: English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Portuguese, Dutch and Italian.

Linux Mint 22 ships with modern components and the new Ubuntu 24.04 package base.

To guarantee better compatibility with modern hardware, the kernel is version 6.8 and Linux Mint 22.x point releases will follow the HWE series.

The default sound server switched to Pipewire.

The Software Sources received support for the new Debian DEB822 format.

Themes were updated to support GTK4.

JXL support was added to Pix and a new thumbnailer was implemented for it.

All software using libsoup2 was migrated to libsoup3.

HiDPI support improvements were made in the boot sequence, in Plymouth and Slick-Greeter.

An updated package base doesn't just bring new technology, it can sometimes also threaten existing features. Thunderbird continues to be available in Linux Mint 22 as a native .deb package. Following the decision by Ubuntu to move it to Snap, Linux Mint is now responsible for packaging it.

With GNOME 46, libgoa/libgoa-backend 3.50 moved to GTK4 and could no longer be used by GTK3 applications. This meant that Online Accounts support had to disappear from Cinnamon, Budgie and Unity. The XApp project implemented a standalone application called "GNOME Online Accounts GTK". Not only did this bring the feature back in these three desktop environments, it also made it possible for it to be used in MATE and Xfce.

In Ubuntu 24.04, a number of GNOME applications moved to libAdwaita and stopped supporting the system theme. Since selecting a theme is a core part of the desktops shipped by Linux Mint (Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce), apps are required to support it. As a result, the GNOME Font Viewer was removed and the following applications were downgraded back to GTK3 versions: Celluloid, GNOME Calculator, Simple Scan, Baobab, System Monitor, GNOME Calendar, File Roller, Zenity.