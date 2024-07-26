Software-update: Linux Mint 22.0

Linux Mint logo Versie 22.0 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu Linux gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2029 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 22 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Better language support

Improvements were made for Linux Mint 22 installations to be better localized and to use less disk space than before. Preinstalled packages for languages other than English and the one you select are removed at the end of the installation. This was not optimized in previous Linux Mint releases. The removal of these packages in Linux Mint 22 saves a significant amount of disk space post-installation.

If you're connected to the Internet during the installation, language packs for your selected language are downloaded. In addition, the following languages do not require an Internet connection since their language packs are present on the ISO image: English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Portuguese, Dutch and Italian.

Support for new technology
  • Linux Mint 22 ships with modern components and the new Ubuntu 24.04 package base.
  • To guarantee better compatibility with modern hardware, the kernel is version 6.8 and Linux Mint 22.x point releases will follow the HWE series.
  • The default sound server switched to Pipewire.
  • The Software Sources received support for the new Debian DEB822 format.
  • Themes were updated to support GTK4.
  • JXL support was added to Pix and a new thumbnailer was implemented for it.
  • All software using libsoup2 was migrated to libsoup3.
  • HiDPI support improvements were made in the boot sequence, in Plymouth and Slick-Greeter.
Support for popular features

An updated package base doesn't just bring new technology, it can sometimes also threaten existing features. Thunderbird continues to be available in Linux Mint 22 as a native .deb package. Following the decision by Ubuntu to move it to Snap, Linux Mint is now responsible for packaging it.

With GNOME 46, libgoa/libgoa-backend 3.50 moved to GTK4 and could no longer be used by GTK3 applications. This meant that Online Accounts support had to disappear from Cinnamon, Budgie and Unity. The XApp project implemented a standalone application called "GNOME Online Accounts GTK". Not only did this bring the feature back in these three desktop environments, it also made it possible for it to be used in MATE and Xfce.

In Ubuntu 24.04, a number of GNOME applications moved to libAdwaita and stopped supporting the system theme. Since selecting a theme is a core part of the desktops shipped by Linux Mint (Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce), apps are required to support it. As a result, the GNOME Font Viewer was removed and the following applications were downgraded back to GTK3 versions: Celluloid, GNOME Calculator, Simple Scan, Baobab, System Monitor, GNOME Calendar, File Roller, Zenity.

Linux Mint

Versienummer 22.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux Mint
Download https://www.linuxmint.com/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bart van Klaveren

26-07-2024 11:00
submitter: H1MSELF1SH

26-07-2024 • 11:00

51

Submitter: H1MSELF1SH

Bron: Linux Mint

Update-historie

16-01 Linux Mint 22.1 102
07-'24 Linux Mint 22.0 51
07-'23 Linux Mint 21.2 47
12-'22 Linux Mint 21.1 11
07-'22 Linux Mint 21.0 44
01-'22 Linux Mint 20.3 48
07-'21 Linux Mint 20.2 21
01-'21 Linux Mint 20.1 23
06-'20 Linux Mint 20.0 70
12-'19 Linux Mint 19.3 24
Linux Mint

Reacties (51)

51
51
43
2
0
7
undutchable020 26 juli 2024 11:12
Ik gebruik zelf geen Linux, maar kan iemand mij uitleggen waarom de kernel versies zo achterlopen. Ik zie dat 6.8 zelfs EOL is. Vreemd dat je een nieuwe versie daarmee levert.
Ablaze @undutchable02026 juli 2024 11:25
Dat is niet zo vreemd. Distro's hebben maanden nodig om te testen of een combinatie van kernel, drivers en software stabiel is en geen compatibiliteitsproblemen geeft, voordat ze het uitgeven.
De 6.8 kernel is van maart dit jaar. Er komt vanzelf wel een update die weer een nieuwe versie gebruikt.

Waarom wil je precies de meest moderne kernel hebben? Onder Windows is de kernel soms wel jaren oud.
Wouterie @Ablaze26 juli 2024 11:36
Waarom dan geen 6.6 LTS? Ik snap de vraag eigenlijk wel. Natuurlijk leveren ze niet direct de nieuwste kernel mee, maar standaard een LTS onder de motorkap zou mijn voorkeur hebben in deze gevallen.
rbr320 @Wouterie26 juli 2024 12:16
Voor een distributie bedoeld voor (gevirtualiseerde) servers geef ik je gelijk. Linux Mint en in mindere mate ook Ubuntu is echter een desktop georiënteerde distributie en dan wil je liever de nieuwe features en vooral de hardware ondersteuning van een meer recente kernel versie.

Overigens is een LTS versie van de Linux kernel niet per se stabieler dan een reguliere "stable" release. De Linux kernel maintainers geven een kernel pas vrij als ze vinden dat deze stabiel is en daar testen ze ook op. Er moet al een flinke regressie of een enorme lap wazige, slecht geteste code in een nieuwe uitgave van de kernel terecht zijn gekomen om deze minder stabiel te maken dan zijn voorgangers. Dit is de reden dat Linus Torvalds af en toe zo fel is richting ontwikkelaars en maintainers. Dit gebeurd met name als ze slechte code introduceren die slecht of helemaal niet getest is, of niet eens compiled. Dat is in het verleden al wel voorgekomen en Linus is daar erg waakzaam voor omdat hij begrijpt welke gevolgen zoiets zou hebben, niet alleen voor hem en zijn team maar wereldwijd.
Wouterie @rbr32026 juli 2024 12:21
Ik zie dat 6.8 inderdaad wat interessante zaken ondersteunt. Ach, de kernel upgraden is ook niet echt heel ingewikkeld, mocht dat nodig zijn.
_Peter2_ @undutchable02026 juli 2024 11:41
An sich loopt Linux Mint niet zover achter qua kernel.
Linux Mint volgt Ubuntu en is redelijk Bleeding edge. Alleen daarbij is dus niet een LTS-versie van de kernel gebruikt.
Deze niet LTS-versies raken vrij snel EOL (ongeveer 3 maanden na release, zie: https://endoflife.date/linux)
Vaak worden security updates nog wel door de ontwikkelaars van de distributie gebackport in de versies die zij uitleveren. In elk geval in de releases die nog security updates ontvangen.
MulMonkey @_Peter2_26 juli 2024 12:31
Dat is niet helemaal correct. Vóór de release van deze Linux Mint 22 maakten ze nog gebruik van kernel 5.15. Die is inmiddels 2 jaar oud. Correctie, die kernel heeft als releasedatum: 31 Oct 2021. Nieuwe hardware zoals nieuwe videokaarten en processors etc. worden dan wellicht niet (volledig/goed) ondersteund. En dat is altijd zo geweest. Daardoor liepen ze wel vaak verder achter dan sommige andere distro's.

Ze gebruiken vanaf deze nieuwe versie (Mint 22) pas de HWE (hardware enablement) kernelupdates die Ubuntu ook doorvoert gedurende de looptijd.

Ubuntu is daardoor inderdaad wel vrij bleeding edge. Ze proberen altijd zoveel mogelijk nieuwe hardware te ondersteunen. Mint WAS voorheen juist best terughoudend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MulMonkey op 26 juli 2024 12:35]

RuddyMysterious @MulMonkey26 juli 2024 22:25
Ubuntu LTS (en dus ook Linux Mint) biedt een linux-oem package aan met daarin kernel updates, waardoor zowel ubuntu 22.04 als Mint 21.3 al enige tijd konden genieten van kernel v6.5, dus nee 5.15 is niet de nieuwste kernel voor Ubuntu LTS 22.04 of Mint 21.3.
MulMonkey @RuddyMysterious27 juli 2024 08:40
Dit wil ik toch gedeeltelijk weerleggen. Misschien was ik ook niet helemaal duidelijk. Mijn punt is dat Ubuntu doorgaans een nieuwere kernel leverde dan Mint*. Mint was vrijwel altijd terughoudender, zeker gedurende de looptijd. Mint volgde (tot deze laatste update van Mint 22) in elk geval niet de HWE kernel updates van Ubuntu. Bij Mint zorgden ze ongetwijfeld wel voor hun eigen patches.

*edit/toevoeging: bij release van een nieuwe LTS hanteert Mint altijd dezelfde kernel als de nieuwste Ubuntu LTS, maar gedurende de LTS looptijd volgde Mint zijn eigen weg.

Ik heb net VM's opgestart:
  • met een vers gedownloade Linux Mint 21.3 .iso. Deze komt met kernel 5.15.0-91-generic.
  • Een vers gedownloade Ubuntu 22.04(.4) LTS komt nu met kernel 6.5.0-18-generic out of the box
Dit weerhoudt niemand natuurlijk van het installeren van een nieuwere kernel, maar out-of-the-box komt Mint 21.3 nog steeds met de vrijwel 3 jaar oude 5.15 kernel. En ik vind dat nou niet echt een fijne ervaring. Mijn RX 7800 XT werd dan ook slecht ondersteund op Mint 21.3 toen ik het toevallig een paar weken geleden probeerde. Ik vond dat zelf niet echt gebruikersvriendelijk.

Maar dat gaat dus wel veranderen. Vanaf deze Mint 22 release, gaat Mint voor het eerst ook de kernel updates bijhouden die Ubuntu doorvoert. Dat deden ze voorheen nog niet. En Ubuntu liep dus altijd al iets meer voorop qua kernel updates. Ook gedurende de looptijd van hun LTS releases.
To guarantee better compatibility with modern hardware, the kernel is version 6.8 and Linux Mint 22.x point releases will follow the HWE series.
https://www.linuxmint.com/rel_wilma_whatsnew.php

[Reactie gewijzigd door MulMonkey op 27 juli 2024 08:51]

_Peter2_ @MulMonkey26 juli 2024 13:22
Dank voor de correctie.
Daar was ik niet van op de hoogte. Ik ging ervan uit dat, omdat Mint Ubuntu volgt, ook bleeding edge zou zijn qua kernel e.d.
rbr320 @undutchable02026 juli 2024 11:35
Linux kernel 6.8 kwam uit op zondag 10 maart 2024, dus zo lang geleden is dat nog niet. Het was echter een reguliere stabiele uitgave die al op 12 mei 2024 werd opgevolgd door versie 6.9. De Linux kernel beweegt erg snel, zoals je merkt. Dat versie 6.8 bij de Linux kernel maintainers EOL is is niet zo'n probleem, dat betekend alleen dat kernel patches voor bijvoorbeeld kritieke beveiligingsupdates, maar ook voor het beschikbaar maken van nieuwe hardware, door de beheerders van de distributie zelf zullen moeten worden toegevoegd. Dit gebeurd dan waarschijnlijk op basis van patches voor een iets nieuwere kernel versie die nog wel beheerd wordt door Linus en zijn team, want de ontwikkelaars van Linux Mint zullen zo'n patch niet vanaf scratch zelf ontwikkelen. Dit is helemaal niet vreemd en zelfs aan de orde van de dag, vrijwel iedere Linux distributie loopt met zijn kernel versie achter op de mainline versie en hoe "stabieler" de distributie zichzelf vindt, hoe verder ze over het algemeen achter lopen.
Wouterie @rbr32026 juli 2024 11:52
Maar waarom kiezen ze dan niet voor de 6.6 LTS? Als je stabiel wilt dan is dat the way to go zeg maar.
rbr320 @Wouterie26 juli 2024 12:07
Klopt, dat is de afweging die het team achter een distributie moet maken. Als je verder terug gaat in kernel versies, zoals de door jou voorgestelde LTS versie, mis je bijvoorbeeld nieuwe features en hardware support. Voor een desktop georiënteerde distributie als Linux Mint is vooral dat laatste belangrijk, die willen zoveel mogelijk hardware van gebruikers ondersteunen. Uiteindelijk volgen ze natuurlijk gewoon Ubuntu en is het verder een kwestie van "stabiel genoeg". De 6.8 kernel is blijkbaar door Canonical en het team achter Linux Mint getest en voldoende stabiel bevonden zodat ze niet terug hoefden te grijpen naar een mogelijk stabielere LTS versie.
MulMonkey @rbr32027 juli 2024 08:58
Mint volgde tot deze laatste update niet Ubuntu's kernel updates gedurende de looptijd. Mint 21.3 komt nog steeds met kernel 5.15, terwijl Ubuntu 22.04 LTS waar Mint 21.3 op gebaseerd is, inmiddels komt met kernel 6.5. En inmiddels is er natuurlijk ook al de Ubuntu 24.04 LTS die dus begint met kernel 6.8 en Mint 22 gaat die dus ook gebruiken.

Voor het eerst echter, vanaf deze Mint 22 versie, gaat Mint ook de kernel updates van Ubuntu LTS ook volgen. Voor betere hardware support. Mint 21.3 liep echt achter op de nieuwste hardware ondersteuning.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MulMonkey op 27 juli 2024 14:44]

rbr320 @MulMonkey28 juli 2024 01:02
Ik snap wat je bedoeld, Linux Mint 21.3 volgde blijkbaar niet de Hardware Enablement kernels die door Canonical worden uitgebracht voor hun LTS versies. Ik denk dat het goed is dat Mint 22 dit wel gaat doen.

Overigens werkt het met de HWE kernels in de LTS versies van Ubuntu zo dat als je een nieuwe installatie van bijvoorbeeld 22.04 LTS doet, je gewoon op de kernel versie bleef zitten die met die installatie wordt meegeleverd, dus in dit geval 5.15, tenzij je handmatig een HWE kernel installeert. Pas bij een schone installatie van 22.04.2 LTS (of misschien al de .1 release, maar ik dacht de .2 pas) wordt standaard het HWE metapackage geïnstalleerd en krijg je dus automatisch de nieuwere kernel. Misschien dat ze dit beleid inmiddels hebben gewijzigd en de HWE kernel meer pushen, maar toen ik nog Ubuntu gebruikte werkte het in ieder geval zo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 28 juli 2024 01:03]

TrekVogel @Wouterie26 juli 2024 12:06
Omdat Canonical 6.8 nog wel ondersteunt en update denk ik.
Deukalion @undutchable02026 juli 2024 11:29
Dit heb ik me ook weleens afgevraagd. Mint 22 is gebaseerd op Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Deze LTS versie is uitgebracht in april en gebaseerd op kernel 6.8 (uitgebracht in maart 2024).
De 6.8 kernel wordt ondersteund door Ubuntu en krijgt daardoor nog patches. Niet EOL dus qua Ubuntu gezien. Dit heeft dan ook meer met stabiliteit te maken.

Wil je nieuwer dan zul je een Linux distributie moeten draaien die meer is gebaseerd op 'cutting edge' met de laatste wijzigingen.
TrekVogel @Deukalion26 juli 2024 12:06
Dat hoeft niet hoor, je kunt in Mint heel eenvoudig andere kernels downloaden en installeren. Kan allemaal gewoon in de GUI.
Bertjj @undutchable02026 juli 2024 11:26
Ik dacht dat het zo zit: Dat 6.8 EOL is betekent dat die niet meer gesupport wordt vanuit de kernel developers. Mint maakt gebruik van de kernel die Ubuntu levert, Ubuntu geeft nog wel support op die kernel versie. Dit is volgens mij het verschil tussen zogenaamde upstream en downstream, als dat gelijk zou zijn dan zouden distro's een behoorlijk korte tijd hebben om kernels uberhaupt te testen en gebruiken
asing @undutchable02026 juli 2024 11:28
Kernel 6.8 kwam in maart. Support van die versie door de Linux Foundation is tot aan de volgende release. Daarmee zou je kunnen denken dat de door Mint geleverde kernel achter loopt. Dat klopt in het feit dat de Mint kernel geen updates heeft die in 6.9 zitten.

Dat wil niet zeggen dat de kernel onveilig is. Linux kent het idee backport, waarbij een fix in zeg 6.10 ook wordt toegepast in 6.8. Dat is alleen niet meer de verantwoordelijkheid van de Linux Foundation maar die van de maintainers zelf.
JeroenED @undutchable02026 juli 2024 11:41
Het is niet zo heel vreemd binnen linux dat je een oude kernel of andere oude packages levert. Het is namelijk gebruikelijk dat de distributie, in dit geval ubuntu voor de kernel, zelf relevante bugs en security fixes patcht. Het draait allemaal rond stabiliteit. Als het pakket te nieuw is of nog niet goed samenwerkt met Cinnamon of gnome versie X zal er een oudere versie geleverd worden met backports.

Wat betreft de EOL is het zo dat de kernel van ubuntu komt welke ook de 6.8 branch is, maar op het moment dat de ubuntu base uitkwam (in april van dit jaar) was die een goeie anderhalve maand oud en de laatste versie, maar doordat het geen LTS kernel betreft is die na 3 maand EOL. Maar once again canonical zal de nodige backports doen want die kernel via apt dist-upgrade upgraden naar 6.10 of verder is om schadeclaims vragen. Dit is ook anders dan bij Windows of MacOS. Daar heb je 1 kernel die MS of apple meelevert doen zij ook de nodige fixes aan, maar alle tussentijdse releases met nieuwe features zal je niet zien (als die er al zijn).
PtrO @undutchable02026 juli 2024 11:42
Dat EOL en EOS typering is meer een distributiemodel van een uitgever die daarmee een achterhaald paaltje in het veld slaat. Wanneer de kernel versie prima toereikend is het voor een nieuwe of luxere uitvoering van een product, het niet daarom ook nodig om de motor te vervangen.

Voordat motortechniek van een F1 in een consumenten model komt, kan er zo maar 8-10 jaar of langer overheen gaan.
marktweakt @undutchable02026 juli 2024 11:47
EOL voor het kernel team is niet EOL voor distributies. En je kunt ook echt gemakkelijk zelf nieuwere upstream kernels proberen door bijvoorbeeld de "Mainline kernels" tool te installeren. Dan is een nieuwe kernel installeren een kwestie van aanklikken en gaan. Fantastische tool!
misjeleke @undutchable02026 juli 2024 12:57
er zijn LTS versies van kernel ook..
https://www.kernel.org/category/releases.html
6.6 is een LTS
5.15 zit momenteel in mijn mint 20.3 (ubuntu 20.04) en mint 21.3 (ubuntu 22.04)
als je kernel modules nodig hebt ben je momenteel best af met 5.15
modules zoals voor vmware / virtualbox / amd gpu bvb ..
voor de nieuwere AMD CPU heeft men eigenlijk 6.9 nodig
De 5.15 krijgt nog vele updates
uname -a
momenteel 5.15.0-117-generic
= compiled on Fri Jul 5 20:13:28 UTC 2024

[Reactie gewijzigd door misjeleke op 26 juli 2024 13:04]

rjmno1 @undutchable02026 juli 2024 13:22
Ik heb zelf mint draaien samen met windows en ik moet zeggen alles draait soepel.
plus linux is erg snel wat weer ten goede komt voor de tijd die je er mee bezig bent.
Die kernel versies lopen achter omdat deze niet ferkwent geupdate hoeven te worden er zijn meerdere kleine programma's waarmee ze wel steeds met een nieuwere versie komen.
beerse @undutchable02026 juli 2024 19:50
De kernel is voor de distributies om op te pakken. Als zij aan een nieuwe versie van hun distributie beginnen dan pakken zij de dan beschikbare kernel op. Het is hun keuze om al dan niet de dan beschikbare EOL te gebruiken.

De meeste distributies houden de patchs/updates naar nieuwere kernels bij en zien per patch wat/of/hoe zij daar mee doen in hun distributie.

Bedenk dat deze linux kernels niet alleen in (gnu/linux) distributies gebruikt worden maar ook in android en nog heel veel andere besturingssystemen. In sommige nieuwe versies van een linux kernel zit voor een specifieke distributie niet altijd iets nieuws. Dan hoef je niet per-se ook state of the art te werken zodat de nieuwigheden ook geen nieuwe issues kunnen opleveren.
Philo Melos 26 juli 2024 15:18
Benieuwd of deze werkt op mijn oude laptopje uit 2013 met 2GB intern geheugen. Draai nu Mint 21, dus dat zal denkelijk wel lukken. (loopt allemaal niet heel soepeltjes, maar als je 1 taakje per keer doet, lukt dat nog wel. Video kijken bijv, filmpjes op internet etc.
psychicist @Philo Melos26 juli 2024 18:07
Wat voor hardware heb je in je laptop zitten? Zou het niet mogelijk zijn om het interne geheugen uit te breiden?
moimeme @psychicist26 juli 2024 18:51
Ik zou geen cent meer investeren in een laptop ouder dan 10 jaren.
Ik zelf gebruik 2 nog ouder, met mint 21.3.
Zolang het werkte is mooie meegenomen.
Na het timeshift kan je altijd proberen te upgraden.
Ik doe liever een fresh install, er is zo weinig op deze laptop (een is voor media in de slaapkamer, de anderen alleen voor privé administratie).

[Reactie gewijzigd door moimeme op 26 juli 2024 18:58]

psychicist @moimeme26 juli 2024 20:50
Meestal kun je nog wel goedkoop aan (gebruikt) geheugen komen en een oudere SSD heb je vast ook nog wel ergens liggen. Of die kun je tegenwoordig goedkoop aanschaffen Met 4 of 8 GB valt prima te werken voor lichte taken, terwijl 2 GB ook voor een Linux desktop toch wel erg karig begint te worden.

Ik gebruik een SBC met 2 GB uit 2017, maar dan moet ik ook bewust hele lichte software draaien. Wanneer ik volgend jaar een nieuwe koop (zoals een Orange Pi 5 Max/Plus), ga ik experimenteren met NetBSD en andere (waarschijnlijk zelf geschreven) software.

[Reactie gewijzigd door psychicist op 28 juli 2024 12:47]

scholtnp @Philo Melos26 juli 2024 15:34
Vooral op oudere machines met slechts een of twee cores werkt Antixlinux wel goed. Maar dan krijg je wel een hoop programma's die meer naar een CLI style interface hebben. Alhoewel je nog steeds sudo apt libreoffice zou kunnen doen, lijkt me dat toch een (te) zware last.
beerse @Philo Melos26 juli 2024 19:56
Al sinds 2010 (en eigenlijk ook al een tijd daar voor) was het advies al om minimaal 4 GB geheugen te gebruiken, zeker als je een grafische omgeving gebruikt. De xfce interface gebruikt serieus weiing resources en is dan aan te bevelen. Een chromiumOS machine heeft volgens mij al een tijdje 4 GB als minimum. En dat is echt alleen een gestripte linux met browser.

Hopelijk heb je er wel al een ssd in geschroefd, dat scheelt ook wat in snelheid. Dan moet je daar genoeg swap op configureren (dat zal waarschijnlijk automatisch gaan).

Daarom: Kijk of je ergens extra geheugen kan vinden. Misschien heeft de lokale kringloop een laptopje met het zelfde geheugen en kan je dat om steken.
crazyboy01 @beerse26 juli 2024 23:08
En dat is echt alleen een gestripte linux met browser.
Dat was het in de tijd dat die eis er nog niet aan zat (10 jaar geleden). Maar dat is het eigenlijk niet meer. Naast de native apps draait er optioneel ook een (losse) Linux container met grafische opties (wat volgens mij ook gewoon in een kale ChromiumOS zit) en sidenote, in de meer populaire ChromeOS varianten draait overigens Android zelfs standaard op de achtergrond mee. 4GB is daarmee idd nu het minimum, 8GB is al aangeraden voor bijna alles dat wordt gebaseerd op ChromiumOS (na wat Googlen).

Moet trouwens zeggen dat ik een laptop met 2GB uit 2013 sowieso best bijzonder vind. Was sinds 2010 niet sowieso 4GB de standaard in het algemeen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 26 juli 2024 23:23]

beerse @crazyboy0127 juli 2024 11:11
Over de linux-omgeving die soms (op oude hardware lang niet altijd) bij ChromeOS en ChromiumOS beschikbaar is heb je gelijk, dat biedt een debian omgeving die daarvoor speciaal wordt opgebouwd.a

Voor zover ik weet is de huidige ChromeOS en ChromiumOS omgeving nog steeds gebaseerd op Gentoo linux. En ja, die is heel erg veel gestript. Wat er niet op hoeft te zitten ziter niet op.

Enneh, nee, er zijn nog heel lang systemen met 2 GB geheugen geleverd. Dat schijnt toch serieus voordeliger te zijn. Dat was de tijd dat er nog heel veel met 32bits systemen werd gewerkt. Die kunnen (standaard) niet meer dan 4 GB addresseren. Een 32-bits Chromebook had soms ook niet meer dan dat.
crazyboy01 @beerse27 juli 2024 13:34
Ja, ik spreek je ook niet tegen - het was meer een aanvulling specifiek rond Chromium/ChromeOS dat er op die systemen dus nu vaak op de achtergrond al twee containerized systemen meedraaien (Android én Debian, want ook Android is een volledig Android OS in een container en die hoef je niet eens handmatig in te schakelen op supported modellen). Dus er is inderdaad een boel uit maar er zijn ook relatief zware dingen bij gekomen, vandaar dat de systeemeisen omhoog zijn gegaan en het minder goed te vergelijken is met een extreem afgeslankte Linux distro.

En aaah, da's waar ook. Ik zelf heb toen echt geen enkel apparaat meer in gebruik gehad dat minder dan 4GB had en niet 64-bits was, maar nu je het zegt, 32-bits was toen nog wel aardig gangbaar.
Muis666 26 juli 2024 11:40
En zoals gewoonlijk duurt het een paar dagen voordat de upgrade instructies van 21.3 naar 22.0 beschikbaar komen.
xoniq @Muis66626 juli 2024 13:18
Ik ben bekend met Mint, gebruik 21, maar nog nooit een upgrade gedaan. Als ik zo handleidingen zie hoe je moet upgraden, moet je dus backups maken en fresh install… Jeukt mij gelijk afkomstig van macOS + Windows die ik ook heb draaien. Waarom kan dat niet gestroomlijnder?
Muis666 @xoniq26 juli 2024 13:30
Nee, ik heb al verschillende upgrades gedaan en het is geen fresh install maar echt een upgrade.
xoniq @Muis66626 juli 2024 13:44
Hoe kan ik 21 naar 22 upgraden dan zonder fresh install op t moment?
Muis666 @xoniq26 juli 2024 14:18
Zoals ik al zei: Nog even wachten. Na enige tijd komen de instructies beschikbaar hoe je moet upgraden en zal de update-manager van Mint dit ondersteunen.
Muis666 @xoniq28 juli 2024 23:37
Nu zijn de instructies beschikbaar: https://linuxmint-user-gu...t/upgrade-to-mint-22.html
Magic Power @xoniq27 juli 2024 04:12
Tegenwoordig gaat dat best makkelijk en vloeiend, in ieder geval bij Linux Mint.

Voor Mint: Bij 'Systeem Rapporten', en volgens mij ook ergens in het standaard 'Bijwerkbeheer', zit gewoon een knop met 'Updaten' ofzo. Heb die een tijd terug gebruikt om mijn v21.2 naar 21.3 te upgraden. Zolang je alleen software uit de standaard Store gebruikt, of Flatpak, is het best simpel. (Een custom installatie van Wine jaren geleden liep de updater op vast, tenzij ik Wine gewoon verwijderde).

Maar daarvoor was het wel een stuk bewerkelijker om een update te doen, dat klopt. En ja, ik heb ook wel eens handleidingen gelezen, waar je dacht: 'Kan dat niet wat simpeler'? Of dat ik via de command-line een update-tool moest installeren, en dan zo een update doen. Gelukkig gaat er veel tegenwoordig best makkelijk met Linux, maar niet altijd is het duidelijk wat je moet doen, of is het goed en simpel omschreven.
janpiet @Muis66626 juli 2024 12:20
Prima toch? Laat andere het maar eerst testen.
satshow 26 juli 2024 11:43
Vind het nog steeds jammer dat ze gestopt zijn met KDE.
Heb de andere ook wel eens geprobeerd maar kom steeds uit bij KDE.
TrekVogel @satshow26 juli 2024 12:08
Dan pak je toch Kubuntu? Of een andere KDE distro. Of je zet zelf KDE op Mint, wat natuurlijk ook gewoon kan.
satshow @TrekVogel26 juli 2024 13:54
Ja dat weet ik. Heb nu een distro met KDE die daarop ingesteld is.
Magic Power 26 juli 2024 12:01
The default sound server switched to Pipewire.
Oh dat is voor mij wel belangrijk. Ik heb een script om snel geluidsdevices te switchen. Maar die werkt nu met Pulse Audio. Te zijner tijd eens nakijken of ik dit dan aan moet passen voor een Pipewire ongeving.
Nostalgia_Realm @Magic Power26 juli 2024 17:55
Zou je willen delen hoe dat script werkt? Ik heb hier standaard pwvucontrol openstaan op Pop!_Os (Pipewire) om van output te switchen. Maar ik sta altijd open om nieuwe handigheidjes te leren!
Magic Power @Nostalgia_Realm27 juli 2024 03:35
Bash script staat hier op Pastebin. Run het met als parameter welke geluidsdevice de standaard moet worden, en alle geluid van alle actieve programma's wordt naar die device toe gezet.

Het script lijkt ingewikkeld, omdat het veel moeite doet om de opgegeven device te vinden. In principe zoekt het met een zoekterm in de details van alle kaarten. Hierdoor kan ik bijvoorbeeld HyperX als term opgeven, en het script zoekt vanzelf de juiste device erbij. Zolang de zoekterm maar ergens in de details van de kaart is vermeld. Maakt het programma simpel in gebruik, en bestand tegen devices die van naam/positie in het systeem veranderen.

Het gebruikt de output van 'pacmd list-sinks' om te zoeken naar het juiste geluidsdevice.
XenoniaN 26 juli 2024 14:03
Mint maakt zich zo te zien hard tegen de overstroming aan LibAdwaita/GTK4 apps vanuit de GNOME kant.

Ben ik het volledig mee eens overigens, gezien dankzij LibAdwaita en Gnome's eigenwijze houding tegenover theming (GTK4 apps zónder LibAdwaita zie je overigens bijna niet) en het feit dat deze applicaties op mijn KDE en Budgie machines uitsteken als een zere duim ;)
Zidane007nl 29 juli 2024 00:01
Vanmiddag mijn laptop geüpgrade van 21.3 naar 22 en ik had tijdens de upgrade alleen problemen met LibreOffice vanwege de PPA die ik gebruik. Het downgraden daarvan faalde waardoor ik LibreOffice moest verwijderen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zidane007nl op 29 juli 2024 00:05]

