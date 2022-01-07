Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Linux Mint 20.3

Linux Mint logo (79 pix) Versie 20.3 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu Linux gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2025 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20.3 “Una”. Linux Mint 20.3 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

New features:

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

Important info:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit:

System requirements:
  • 2GB RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
  • 20GB of disk space (100GB recommended).
  • 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).

Linux Mint

Versienummer 20.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux Mint
Download https://www.linuxmint.com/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-01-2022 21:1348

07-01-2022 • 21:13

48 Linkedin

Bron: Linux Mint

Update-historie

07-01 Linux Mint 20.3 48
07-'21 Linux Mint 20.2 21
01-'21 Linux Mint 20.1 23
06-'20 Linux Mint 20.0 70
12-'19 Linux Mint 19.3 24
08-'19 Linux Mint 19.2 113
07-'19 Linux Mint 19.2 bèta 10
12-'18 Linux Mint 19.1 24
07-'18 Linux Mint 19 60
11-'17 Linux Mint 18.3 45
Meer historie

Lees meer

Linux Mint

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software

Reacties (48)

-Moderatie-faq
-148048+138+21+30Ongemodereerd9
Wijzig sortering
+1Uruk-Hai
7 januari 2022 21:38
Ik heb even de nieuwe eigenschappen van 20.3 gelezen, maar ik vind het geen upgrade waard.
Ik blijf wel gewoon op 20.2. Die wordt ook tot 2025 ondersteund.
+1B03S
@Uruk-Hai7 januari 2022 21:57
Ik heb wel een update gedaan.
Snap niet zo goed waarom er een iptv programma standard aanwezig is in Minrt
+2Uruk-Hai
@B03S7 januari 2022 22:03
Ik heb Hypnotix getest in 20.2. Het leek me wel een leuke extra. Ik vond het zo ontzettend tegenvallen dat ik het er direct af heb gegooid. Het ziet er gelikt uit, maar het werkte bij mij gewoon niet goed.

En dan staat dit vermeld als vernieuwingen:
The Hypnotix IPTV player looks better than ever, thanks to Dark Mode support and a new set of flags
...
A new search function was added so you can easily find TV channels, movies and series.
Niets over problemen, geplette bugs e.d. Nou, dan zie ik geen reden voor upgraden.

Ik word veel blijer van verbeteringen aan bijvoorbeeld Timeshift, dat is namelijk serieus functionele software, maar daar staat helemaal niks over vermeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 7 januari 2022 22:09]

+1GeeMoney
@Uruk-Hai7 januari 2022 22:26
Dank voor je Timeshift tip.
Ik snap echt niet waarom er nog geen goede serieuze rollback tool is om zonder problemen updates terug te kunnen draaien op Linux.
TimeShift lijkt dit te beloven al is het wel afhankelijk van rsync, Ubuntu en/of BTRFS.
Met rsync is de kans dat ze dus toch data gaan missen want iemand stel die links natuurlijk op. Ubuntu is jammer als vereiste maar goed, je moet ergens beginnen en BTRFS kent ook zo zijn problemen al werken de snapshots wel aardig.

TimeMachine op mijn Macs is serieus goede software.
+1Magic Power
@GeeMoney8 januari 2022 00:56
Toevallig gisteren nog Timeshift nodig gehad.

Had een laptop die niet meer in Gui wou opstarten. Heb toen een LiveCD van Mint gestart, daarin Timeshift gestart en de backup laten terugzetten. Ging vlekkeloos.

1 ding waar ik me met Timeshift wel een beetje aan erger is dat als je een backup van je computer maakt, hij deze altijd in /timeshift van je Backup Schijf plaatst. Dit houdt in dat als je Timeshift op meerdere computers wilt gebruiken, je per computer een Backup Schijf nodig hebt. Ik heb liever dat dat op 1 schijf kan met submappen en evt. een label zodat het systeem weet welke backup bij welke computer hoort. Ik heb het half opgelost door /timeshift te linken naar de backup die ik wil aanpassen. Het werkt gewoon, maar echt fijn is het niet.

Hierdoor kun je dus niet echt meerdere computers via Timeshift
+1sus
@Magic Power8 januari 2022 09:09
Je kan op je externe schijf, nas, backup doel toch mappen aanmaken die je “desktop”, “htpc”, “server” of wat dan ook noemt, en dan per client even de /timeshift hier aan hangen?

Doet het hier prima
+1Magic Power
@sus8 januari 2022 11:28
Dat is dus ook wat ik gedaan heb, staat ook in mijn reactie. Het werkt, maar ik had het liever anders gehad, zoals ook in mijn reactie staat.
0sus
@Magic Power8 januari 2022 12:00
Ha, zo las ik het niet, vandaar :)
+1jwd42
@GeeMoney8 januari 2022 01:13
Zulke rollback systemen bestaan, maar nog niet voor Debian derivaten volgens mij. ostree is zo'n initiatief: https://ostreedev.github.io/ostree/introduction/
Ik draai zelf fedora silverblue, die doet er een soort rpm laagje bovenop.
+1GorgeousMetal
@jwd428 januari 2022 10:29
Timeshift werkt met Debian toch ook (bij voorkeur met filesystem met BTRFS, maar ook andere via RSYNC).

[Reactie gewijzigd door GorgeousMetal op 8 januari 2022 10:49]

+1jwd42
@GorgeousMetal8 januari 2022 11:02
Klopt, maar bij fedora silverblue kan worden gewisseld tussen versies vanuit het bootmenu. Terwijl dat bij timeshift iets complexer is vgm.
+1rob12424
@GeeMoney7 januari 2022 23:22
Huh er zijn al lang programma,s omd de pakket eheerde terug te draaien en een snap point te maken onder Linux?

Zoals systemback enz.
https://linoxide.com/systemback-backup-system/

En volgens mij zit de optie ook in 1 van de extensies van synaptic (synaptic packagemaneger is ziwiezo fijner dan al het andere!)
+1GeeMoney
@rob124247 januari 2022 23:32
Zo goed als met TimeMachine van Mac heeft het nog niet gewerkt. Het komt toch nog regelmatig voor dat er een package dependencies meebrengt welke later opeens dependencies worden van system base packages. Die krijg je dus met de meeste tools gewoon niet meer eraf. Dat is het mooie aan echt snapshots of incremental forever / system state backups en restores.

Bedankt voor de tips, ik ga ze bekijken!

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeeMoney op 7 januari 2022 23:32]

+1Olympus user
@GeeMoney7 januari 2022 22:48
Ik gebruik Timeshift met de rsync optie. Als ik iets geinstalleerd heb wat mij niet bevalt zet ik met Timeshift het systeem weer terug naar het herstelpunt ervoor. Heeft mij nog nooit problemen gegeven.
Ik gebruik Mint zonder dualboot.
+1powerboat
@GeeMoney8 januari 2022 00:37
Je kan als je lvm gebruikt, met lvm een snapshot maken voor de upgrade.
+1Larry4
@GeeMoney8 januari 2022 02:50
NixOS https://nixos.org/ wel is geprobeerd? daar kun je out of the box updates terug draaien.
Het is wel een ander concept in de Linux wereld maar zorgt automatisch herstel punten
Je configureert je systeem met een config file waarna het systeem gebuild wordt.
Je kan dus deze config reproduceerbaar op andere systemen builden.

Ook kun je deze config gewoon in een git repo kan zetten bijv. geen onnodige grote snapshots van systeem files.

Nix kun je ook gebruiken op andere systemen om er naast te draaien ook bijv in userspace op een Mac.
bijv via https://github.com/nix-community/home-manager kun je gemakkelijk wat utils installen
+1Jazco2nd
@GeeMoney8 januari 2022 10:10
Btrfs werkt juist al jaren prima. Zeker voor gewone PCs en laptops ideaal.
Bij Manjaro hoef je niks ingewikkelds te doen. Snapshots worden automatisch gemaakt tijdens updates of app installs en tijdens een reboot kan je heel eenvoudig booten van de vorige snapshots.

Om dit gemak met Ubuntu based distributies te bereiken ben je wel even bezig..
0_Pussycat_
@GeeMoney8 januari 2022 04:13
Ik snap echt niet waarom er nog geen goede serieuze rollback tool is om zonder problemen updates terug te kunnen draaien op Linux.
Omdat updates in Linux nooit voor problemen zorgen :+
(Sorry, het was een te mooi inkoppertje)
0Tom Poes
@GeeMoney10 januari 2022 00:22
Ik snap echt niet waarom er nog geen goede serieuze rollback tool is om zonder problemen updates terug te kunnen draaien op Linux.
OpenSUSE heeft dat al jaren: https://en.opensuse.org/Portal:Snapper.
Snapshots worden automatisch gemaakt bij een update. Je kunt een rollback naar een vorig snapshot doen, of je kunt een vorig snapshot read-only booten (om te proberen of die werkt). Ik ben er zeer tevreden over. Met Tumbleweed (de rolling release van openSUSE) geeft het de zekerheid om gemakkelijk een release terug te stappen, mocht het eens mis gaan (hetgeen een heel enkele keer voorkomt, inherent aan een rolling release).
0Knoose
@GeeMoney10 januari 2022 09:11
Timeshift werkt ook gewoon op arch distros :)
0Bitzer
@Uruk-Hai8 januari 2022 11:46
Soms pakt ie een kanaal, meestal niet. Hoeft niet direct aan de speler te liggen, ik zie het probleem meer bij de streams. En veel kanalen zullen geo-blocked zijn.
0Olympus user
@Bitzer8 januari 2022 12:32
Ik heb inderdaad last van geo-block van Nederlandse kanalen die ik in Portugal wil kijken.
0Linux gebruiker
@B03S8 januari 2022 09:54
Wat is een iptv programma?
+1Bitzer
@Linux gebruiker8 januari 2022 11:47
Een TV kanaal dat via internet gestreamd word.
0Linux gebruiker
@Bitzer8 januari 2022 12:28
Zoals NLziet bijvoorbeeld,
sorry, ik ben niet op de hoogte wat er allemaal mogelijk is met streamen en tv kijken op pc.
+1Jeroen hofman
@Uruk-Hai8 januari 2022 14:20
Vraagje, lees veel over linuxmint, maar ik zie dat er 3 vers... zijn,,
Cinnamon edition.
MATE edition.
Xfce edition.
Wat zijn nu precies de verschillen tussen deze, en welke kan ik het best gebruiken of gaat het hier om de grafische schil ??
Heb hier een ouder laptopje Asus R510 waar ik MINT op wil installeren zit een 120 GB SSD in
+1oef!
@Jeroen hofman8 januari 2022 15:12
Pak gewoon cinnamon. Je krijgt dan een Windows 10 achtig start menu dat vrij intuïtief werkt.

Het is niet zwaar voor de hardware, ik draai het op een low-power core m3 met geïntegreerde Intel graphics en 4gb ram. Werkt perfect.
+1Jeroen hofman
@oef!8 januari 2022 22:25
@oef,
Ben bekend met Ubuntu, maar eigenlijk nooit echt met Mint bezig geweest.
Gaat dus om mijn laptopje wat ik uit de e bak bij AH heb gevist Asus R541S incl adapter , scherm was defect, van een tweaker,, had nog een schermpje, verder is deze Laptop 15.6" in prima staat
Wat aan specs zie,, ntel® Pentium(R) CPU N3710 @ 1.60GHz × 4 3,7 GB ram over van de 4 GB en hier een 120 GB SSD ingezet.... Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
is maar voor wat surf,,, mail Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS werkt op zich prima.
Vandaar ik de vraag stelde wat is het verschil, Draait Mint cinnamon wat sneller ?
windows is hier uit den boze, staat wel een pc met W10 maar dat is omdat ik mijn DAW niet goed werkend krijg in linux. verder draait hier al jaren Ubuntu op andere pc en laptop's

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jeroen hofman op 8 januari 2022 22:27]

+1Olympus user
@Jeroen hofman8 januari 2022 15:46
Eigenlijk het grafische gedeelte.
+1Eärendil
@Uruk-Hai7 januari 2022 22:49
Kom je bij Linux Mint niet automatisch in versie X.Y+1 als je vanuit X.Y de gewone dagelijkse/wekelijkse updates draait?
Dat is bijv. wel zo als je bij Debian Stable (11.1->11.2) of Ubuntu LTS (20.04.1->20.04.2) de updates draait.
+1JeroenED
@Eärendil8 januari 2022 00:10
Nee, want dit is eerder van 20.04 naar 20.10. Het grote verschil tussen ubuntu en mint op dat vlak is dat alle releases LTS releases zijn. Maar da's vooral dankzij de kleine te onderhouden code-base. 90% is nog steeds ubuntu.
+1prinsvlad
8 januari 2022 08:46
De overstap gemaakt van W10 naar Linux Mint Cinnamon op een i3-3217U met 8gb ddr3l en ssd. Mooi volwassen systeem en eenduidig in gebruik en overzichtelijk met legio aanpassingsmogelijkheden indien gewenst.

Denk dat ik het windows tijdperk nu achter mij laat..........
+1bytemaster460
@prinsvlad8 januari 2022 11:23
Ik zou graag volledig overstappen maar helaas blijven er toch onhebbelijkheden die ervoor zorgen dat ik met een dual boot blijf werken: Windows en Linux Mint.
+1prinsvlad
@bytemaster4608 januari 2022 11:27
Dat kan natuurlijk altijd zo zijn. Er is uiteraard geen enkel systeem dat 100% zal aansluiten bij je wensen of benodigdheden al dan niet voor werk en of prive zaken. Hier kan je een keuze in maken zoals jij doet (Dual boot ) of zoals ik afscheid nemen van windows en enkel Linux draaien. Zoals jij je red met dual boot , red ik mij met een enkel systeem.

Ben alleen wel benieuwd wat voor onhebbelijkheden je dan op doelt.....?
+1bytemaster460
@prinsvlad8 januari 2022 13:55
Dat een systeem niet 100% kan aansluiten begrijp ik wel maar er zijn wat essentiële zaken die niet goed werken of ontbreken. Een HiDPI monitor is geen zeldzaamheid meer, maar de grafische interface heeft allerlei issue’s. Knoppen die wegvallen of delen van vensters die niet goed schalen. Ook zitten er allerlei problemen in de GUI waardoor je alsnog naar de command line moet (terwijl dat juist niet of nauwelijks meer de bedoeling was met Mint).
Het aanpassen van je mediamappen naar andere mappen dan je homedirectory ks ook een gedoe. Je kunt de mappen wel aanpassen in een configfile, maar dan krijg je weer problemen met mounts die niet zijn gemaakt terwijl die configfile geladen wordt. Daarna blijkt weer dat de configfile weer oberschreven wordt met standaard instellingen. Dan moet je er nog dieper induiken. Je krijgt het wel voor elkaar als je handig bent, terwijl Mint juist is bedoeld laagdrempelige Linuxversie voor mensen die een GUI als windows gewend zijn.
Ook dat je metadata van bijv foto’s nog steeds niet kan zien of kan kiezen is wel raar. Je kunt een extra applicatie installeren en dan wordt de GUI heel traag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bytemaster460 op 8 januari 2022 14:05]

+1Vette73
@bytemaster4608 januari 2022 13:38
Wat ik nu heb is Mint als primair OS en Windows 10 start ik virtueel voor die enkele keer dat ik het nodig heb.
Geen dual boot dus meer.

Zelfs bijv. scannen (met een USB-scanner die alleen onder Windows werkt) gaat dan prima.
Ik moet er dan wel bij vertellen dat ik een systeem heb met een i5 11400 + 32Gb.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vette73 op 8 januari 2022 13:41]

+1bytemaster460
@Vette738 januari 2022 14:04
Als ik mijn scanner in Mint via mijn 32” monitor wil gebruiken krijg ik een heel klein venstertje met onleesbare letters. Dat heeft deels te maken met het feit dat de schaling van Cinnamon in Mint niet goed werkt en daarnaast ook omdat Epson denkt dat iedereen nog met een HD monitor op 1920x1080 werkt.
+1codingforus
@prinsvlad8 januari 2022 09:15
Hoe is de performance op jouw machine? Ik heb een i5-3337U (2 cores) met 6gb en SSD en twijfel tussen Linux Mint Cinnamon en Xcfe. Als de performance ok is op Cinnamon zou ik voor die willen gaan.
+1prinsvlad
@codingforus8 januari 2022 11:01
Nu een dag of vijf draaiende en geen enkel probleem geconstateerd. Systeem draait soepel en snel.

Aantal tips hier te vinden als je bijvoorbeeld minder dan 8gb werkgeheugen hebt.
https://easylinuxtipsproj...speed-mint.html?m=1#ID1.1

En deze link om Google search engine aan FireFox toe te voegen (klik pictogram onder aan pagina)

https://www.linuxmint.com/searchengines.php

[Reactie gewijzigd door prinsvlad op 8 januari 2022 11:13]

+1Slay68
@codingforus8 januari 2022 11:33
Je zou ook Mate kunnen overwegen. Zit er qua systeembelasting een beetje tussenin en bevalt mij persoonlijk prima.
+1Qalo
8 januari 2022 14:22
Ik heb Linux Mint een aantal jaren niet gebruikt, omdat ik het een "saai" systeem vond. Dat is niet negatief bedoeld, want ik bedoel er juist mee te zeggen dat standaard al zo'n beetje alles al voor je gedaan is. Default is het allemaal al prima geregeld, en je goeft na installatie maar weinig extra acties te doen. Wil je dat wel, dan kan dat altijd.

Ik was een tijdje fanatiek aan het experimenteren, maar op een gegeven moment wilde ik gewoon weer een systeem dat betrouwbaar is en dat altijd werkt. Toen heb ik het maar weer eens geprobeerd met Linux Mint, en daar heb ik geen spijt van. Op bijna al mijn machines staat wel een Linux Mint in een multiboot setup. De computer waar ik mijn dagelijkse werk op doe is Linux Mint 19.3. En eerlijk: nog niet één issue mee gehad. Ter vergelijking: op dezelfde machine heb ik Win10 al voor de derde keer opnieuw moeten installeren vanwege vage onoplosbare kwalen (altijd na een update!). En dat is dat ook nog eens een systeem die ik nauwelijks gebruik, waar alles nog default staat en waar ik maar 3 programma's op heb geïnstalleerd. Makes you wonder....

Op mijn andere computers staat Linux Mint 20.2, en ook hier werkt het fantastisch! Het is degelijk, het is betrouwbaar, het is makkelijk in het gebruik (vooral voor beginners dus een uitstekende Linux distro om mee te beginnen), en.... het werkt gewoon!

Ik gebruik ook veelvuldige de verdomd handige webapp-manager onder Linux Mint. Daarmee kun je webtoepassingen draaien in een eigen venster, zonder dat je het idee hebt het in een browser te draaien. Het lijkt daardoor wel een gewone toepassing die je native draait. Het gebruikt firefox hiervoor. Handig als je bijvoorbeeld MS Office Online daarin opstart. Dan lijkt het net alsof MS Office native draait onder Linux. Ik gebruik MS Office Online zelf overigens nooit (ben een LibreOffice adept), maar het is maar een voorbeeld. De webapp-manager gebruik ik voornamelijk om in de Citrix webapp werkomgeving van mijn werk te komen. Dagelijks dus. En ook dat werkt als een zonnetje.

Ten opzichte van Ubuntu, de distro waar Linux Mint van afgeleid is, voelt Linux Mint vele malen stabieler, gepolijster, maar ook veel snappier aan. Met Ubuntu (20.04 LTS) kom ik af en toe toch rare quirks tegen. Met Mint nooit! Heel apart. En het opstarten van Mint is retesnel. Vanaf het moment dat ik de powerknop indruk tot het moment dat mijn harde schijf klaar is met laden: 18 seconden. Echt netjes!

Wil je een Linux distro die ALTIJD werkt, dat is dit er één! Aanrader!

TOEVOEGING: screenshot van één van mijn Linux Mint installaties met wat kleine aanpassingen her-en-der, zodat het helemaal aansluit op mijn voorkeuren: KLIK HIER

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 8 januari 2022 14:42]

+1Don Corleone
@Qalo8 januari 2022 15:04
Ziet er gaaf uit, jouw desktop. Ik ben ook door een aantal fases gegaan van Mint er op / Mint er af, andere bistro's, maar uiteindelijk kom ik altijd weer bij Mint uit.
+1Olympus user
7 januari 2022 22:16
Het updaten ging snel en goed en zelfs een herstart was niet nodig.
Bibliotheek is misschien handig dat moet ik nog verder bekijken.
Agenda bij de klok laat keurig de items in Thunderbird agenda zien, ben er blij mee.
Hypnotix vind ik tot nu toe een onding.
+1iCore
7 januari 2022 22:22
Nog geen bugs of dergelijke gevonden, zit nu al een paar uur op 20.3 :)

De (beetje) rounded corners in de nieuwe update met flat icons of 3rd party icons ziet er wel gelikt uit hoor
+1Meiklokje
8 januari 2022 07:03
Mooie update weer. Het is leuk dat ik een oude laptop een 2de leven kan geven met xcfe desktop. Ja het ziet er weer mooi afgewerkt uit.
+1Allard Pruim
8 januari 2022 18:04
Weer meerdere Linux Mint installaties geupgrade naar 20.03. Viel me wel op dat het ontiegelijk traag ging gisteren met upgraden. Wellicht hadden de repo's het even moeilijk. :)
0Olympus user
@Allard Pruim8 januari 2022 20:45
Het was gisteren druk :-)
0rfnreynders
10 januari 2022 09:33
Geüpgraded naar mint 20.3 op al mijn systemen.
Ziet er nog gelikter uit. Draait stabiel.
Met elke versie wordt mint beter.
Begonnen met Ubuntu en een berg distros geprobeerd. Maar Linux mint is wel echt de beste, Linux versie die ik nu al jaren draai.
Super stabiel, intuïtief en toch voorzien van redelijk nieuwe software. Nu met de flatpacks natuurlijk helemaal.
Voor mensen die overstappen vanaf Windows de ideale Linux versie. De lay-out is bijna hetzelfde en de sneltoetsen van Windows werken ook in Mint.
Blij mee !!!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True