Wine werkt toe naar een nieuwe stabiele uitgave en heeft de viifde releasecandidate uitgebracht. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.284 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. Bugs fixed in 7.0-rc5 (total 30): 23782: Spaceforce Rogue Universe: can't enter game (intro videos looping)

41239: FUEL Aborts on Start Due to Shader Validation Failing

46841: JASC Paint Shop Pro 8.x and 9.x crash on startup (msvcrt c++ exception handling)

48084: Crouzet Soft 1.11 crashes on start

49099: MIDI events sent to all devices at once

49174: Duplicate checking iter->parent in mshtml/htmlwindow.c

50100: Unable to log in to the Bentley CONNECTION client (needs 'let' statements support)

50527: Dying Light shows a black screen after starting a new game

51805: Tropico 2: mouse cursor is black

51829: Roblox Player: Long freeze during loading

51853: Logos 9 Bible Software - Printing Option Available - Does Not Print

51872: Logos Bible Software 9 (.Net 4.8 app) System.AccessViolationException regression

52042: Ketarin crash in WINE 6.21 THREAD transition from RUNNING to DONE_BLOCKING

52071: mshtml:script fails in externalDisp_InvokeEx() on Windows

52074: crash in open source flight simulator Rowan's Battle of Britain

52142: Ketarin Listview error unknown msg in Wine 6.22

52143: mscoree:parse_startup error in Ketarin on Wine

52144: Ketarin stops refreshing program window on Wine 6.22

52157: ntdll:wow64 fails on 64-bit Wine

52216: winemac.drv fails to compile without Metal support

52231: Notation Software 4 freeze when moving mouse over buttons

52263: Ground Control II freezes on exit

52267: Fallout 1 & 2 fail to start: can't initialize input device

52272: Escape from Tarkov launcher crashes on start

52292: Cygwin compilation fails in ld: undefined reference to `__main' @ include/wine/test.h

52295: Crash when calling StackWalk() with '-gstabs' symbol format

52311: Starting executables from removable devices no longer works with Wine 7.0-rc3-7-g3e73437ae8f

52323: MSBuild fails to build simple application

52328: Cygwin compilation fails: undefined references to __chkstk_ms, __popcountsi2, __divdi3, __udivmoddi4 (etc.) in dlls/

52332: Incoming data on socket only satisfies the first async I/O request in the queue