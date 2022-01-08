Wine werkt toe naar een nieuwe stabiele uitgave en heeft de viifde releasecandidate uitgebracht. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.284 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 7.0-rc5 (total 30):
- Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.
- 23782: Spaceforce Rogue Universe: can't enter game (intro videos looping)
- 41239: FUEL Aborts on Start Due to Shader Validation Failing
- 46841: JASC Paint Shop Pro 8.x and 9.x crash on startup (msvcrt c++ exception handling)
- 48084: Crouzet Soft 1.11 crashes on start
- 49099: MIDI events sent to all devices at once
- 49174: Duplicate checking iter->parent in mshtml/htmlwindow.c
- 50100: Unable to log in to the Bentley CONNECTION client (needs 'let' statements support)
- 50527: Dying Light shows a black screen after starting a new game
- 51805: Tropico 2: mouse cursor is black
- 51829: Roblox Player: Long freeze during loading
- 51853: Logos 9 Bible Software - Printing Option Available - Does Not Print
- 51872: Logos Bible Software 9 (.Net 4.8 app) System.AccessViolationException regression
- 52042: Ketarin crash in WINE 6.21 THREAD transition from RUNNING to DONE_BLOCKING
- 52071: mshtml:script fails in externalDisp_InvokeEx() on Windows
- 52074: crash in open source flight simulator Rowan's Battle of Britain
- 52142: Ketarin Listview error unknown msg in Wine 6.22
- 52143: mscoree:parse_startup error in Ketarin on Wine
- 52144: Ketarin stops refreshing program window on Wine 6.22
- 52157: ntdll:wow64 fails on 64-bit Wine
- 52216: winemac.drv fails to compile without Metal support
- 52231: Notation Software 4 freeze when moving mouse over buttons
- 52263: Ground Control II freezes on exit
- 52267: Fallout 1 & 2 fail to start: can't initialize input device
- 52272: Escape from Tarkov launcher crashes on start
- 52292: Cygwin compilation fails in ld: undefined reference to `__main' @ include/wine/test.h
- 52295: Crash when calling StackWalk() with '-gstabs' symbol format
- 52311: Starting executables from removable devices no longer works with Wine 7.0-rc3-7-g3e73437ae8f
- 52323: MSBuild fails to build simple application
- 52328: Cygwin compilation fails: undefined references to __chkstk_ms, __popcountsi2, __divdi3, __udivmoddi4 (etc.) in dlls/
- 52332: Incoming data on socket only satisfies the first async I/O request in the queue