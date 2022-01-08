Versie 21.12.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Kdenlive 21.12.1 is out
The first maintenance release of the 21.12 series is out with fixes to ripple mode, project archiving and multiple bins. This version also enforces to transcode footage with variable framerates to a standard framerate value.
- Fix multiple bins should always stay tabbed together. Commit.
- Fix shortcuts sometimes broken on fullscreen monitor. Commit.
- Enforce 29.97 fps when using a clip with 29.94 or 29.96 fps. Commit.
- Fix audio thumbs not created after profile change. Commit.
- Fix compilation warnings (function type compatibility). Commit.
- Ripple: fix strange behaviour on Windows and macOS. Commit.
- Add xml ui for audiolevelgraph effect and other xml format fixes. Commit.
- Improvements and fixes for the status bar message field. Commit.
- Add ripple test for single track groups. Commit.
- Fix ripple in several scenarios with groups. Commit.
- Improve Keybind Info with compositions. Commit.
- Fix crash on clip insert in ripple mode. Commit.
- Fix archiving. Commit.
- Fix keyframe disappearing in timeline after moving the previous one in effect stack. Commit.
- Don’t allow undo when resizing clip/composition (fixes crash). Commit.
- Fix freeze on multiple title clip duplication. Commit. Fixes bug #443507
- Fix mistake in last commit. Commit.
- Various fixes on project opening with missing proxies (playlist and timeremap broken). Commit.
- Add more ripple tests. Commit.
- Fix ripple of groups after commit c1b0f275. Commit.
- Restructure ripple code to make it possible to run more tests. Commit.
- Fix mix corruption when moving a clip with start and end mixes to another track, add test. Commit.
- Fix concurrency crash with autosave and multicam mode. Commit.
- Fix crash on extract frame if image was already part of the project. Commit.