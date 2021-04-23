Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ubuntu 21.04

Ubuntu logo (75 pix) Versie 21.04 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 21.04 heeft codenaam Hirsute Hippo meegekregen en draait op Linux Kernel 5.11 en gebruikt standaard Wayland voor de beeldweergave. Hoewel er diverse Gnome 40 apps aanwezig zijn, wordt Gnome 3.38.5 als basis gebruikt. Meer informatie over deze release is bij Omg! Ubuntu te vinden, dit zijn de release notes voor deze uitgave:

Ubuntu 21.04 is here

Today, Canonical released Ubuntu 21.04 with native Microsoft Active Directory integration, Wayland graphics by default, and a Flutter application development SDK. Separately, Canonical and Microsoft announced performance optimization and joint support for Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu.

“Native Active Directory integration and certified Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu are top priorities for our enterprise customers.” said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical. “For developers and innovators, Ubuntu 21.04 delivers Wayland and Flutter for smoother graphics and clean, beautiful, design-led cross-platform development.”

Ubuntu has established itself as the enterprise engineering platform of choice, from the desktop to public cloud and microservices, with a wide range of corporate adopters in the finance, automotive, tech and government sectors.

“Canonical’s desktop solutions are cost-effective, easy to manage at scale, and simple to integrate with enterprise systems. For our 100,000 police officers, Ubuntu is user-friendly, reliable, and delivers the requisite privacy and security without additional third-party solutions. Ubuntu is our operating system of choice” said Lt-Colonel Stéphane Dumond, French Gendarmerie Nationale.

Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu delivers an optimised, cost-effective database platform

Enterprise performance and scalability work from this release have been backported to Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, in support of Microsoft SQL Server. The database management system (DBMS) and its command-line interface (CLI) are now available on optimised Ubuntu images on Azure, providing a production-grade, highly available database platform with ten years of security maintenance.

Canonical and Microsoft will provide integrated support for Ubuntu with Microsoft SQL Server deployed on-prem or through the Azure Marketplace, for mission-critical workloads.

The joint solution comes with performance enhancements, like Force Unit Access (FUA) on XFS filesystems for data durability. Persistent memory (PMEM) offers high-performance data storage without any additional configuration. Finally, the entire platform is highly available, backed by Corosync and Pacemaker, to ensure resilience.

Active Directory: Bridging the gap between system administrators and Linux developers

Ubuntu machines can join an Active Directory (AD) domain at installation for central configuration. AD administrators can now manage Ubuntu workstations, which simplifies compliance with company policies.

Ubuntu 21.04 adds the ability to configure system settings from an AD domain controller. Using a Group Policy Client, system administrators can specify security policies on all connected clients, such as password policies and user access control, and Desktop environment settings, such as login screen, background and favourite apps.

Flutter and Wayland: a smoother graphics experience

Ubuntu 21.04 uses Wayland by default, a significant leap forward in security. Firefox, OBS Studio and many applications built with Electron and Flutter take advantage of Wayland automatically, for smoother graphics and better fractional scaling.

Flutter SDK snap build integration makes it easy to publish your multi-platform Flutter app for one-click install by millions of Linux desktop users.

“Canonical has been a fantastic contributor to Flutter, enabling Linux desktop support in Flutter and opening up the opportunity to bring high-quality Flutter apps to Linux. We look forward to our continued partnership in making Flutter the best choice for app developers, no matter which platform they target,” shared Chris Sells, Product Manager, Flutter.

New dark theme provides a refreshed user experience

21.04 includes a redesigned dark theme, Yaru, with accessibility improvements in navigation, and new file icons. Yaru is maintained by the community, backed by Canonical.

Ubuntu 21.04

Versienummer 21.04
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Ubuntu
Download https://www.ubuntu.com/download/desktop
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

22-04 Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 30
26-02 Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS 59
14-10 Ubuntu 21.10 55
27-08 Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS 38
04-'21 Ubuntu 21.04 102
10-'20 Ubuntu 20.10 32
08-'20 Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS 29
04-'20 Ubuntu 20.04 41
10-'19 Ubuntu 19.10 13
10-'18 Ubuntu 18.10 9
Meer historie

Reacties (102)

+2rbr320
23 april 2021 15:42
Voor hen die het interesseert: ik las vandaag dat er een probleem is met de Nextcloud-desktop applicatie zoals die in Ubuntu 21.04 zit, waardoor deze niet wil starten op 64 bit Intel en AMD systemen. Je krijgt meteen een segmentation fault. Dit probleem is inmiddels opgelost en een nieuwe versie wordt zeer binnenkort verwacht (wordt momenteel getest), maar het kan een reden zijn om nog even een weekje te wachten met updaten.
+1dutchnltweaker
23 april 2021 09:22
Jammer dat gnome 40 niet gelijk mee is geleverd, persoonlijk wel een verbetering tov gnome 3 en wat mooier weergegeven.
Heb zelf een tijdje met ubuntu gewerkt maar snel voor pop os gekozen omdat ik daar geen driver support problemen had met de videokaart (nvidia) en toch wat soepeler was. Misschien weer eens ubuntu proberen om te kijken of het verbeterd is.

Pop os 21.04 is uitgesteld tot juni, dus daar moeten we nog even op wachten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 23 april 2021 09:27]

+1haling
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 09:35
Het is Linux, dus niets weerhoudt jou ervan om een andere DE te installeren, zoals Gnome 40.
+1dutchnltweaker
@haling23 april 2021 09:38
Nee tuurlijk niet :) , maar vindt meestal de eigen implementaties beter werken. Op mijn main wil ik wel het stabielst draaien. Voor mijn andere maakt het niet zoveel uit.
+1riotrick
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 10:44
Het wordt er met dit soort ppa's niet stabieler op. Zou voor dit soort aanpassingen toch liever wachten op support vanuit de distro. De 21.10 release zal vast wel naar gnome 40 gaan.
+1haling
@riotrick23 april 2021 15:06
Het wordt er met dit soort ppa's niet stabieler op.
De PPA voor Xfce 4.16 maakte mijn systeem anders aardig stabiel. Ik snap dat "software buiten de officiële repo" een risico vormt, maar een populaire PPA met een actieve maintainer kan ook gewoon goed zijn.
+1teek2
@haling23 april 2021 10:07
Haha, dat is een goed argument, "for people that LIKE to mess with computers." -Leo Laporte [0].
Zeker als je dit soort fratsen gaat uithalen (de hele DE upgraden buiten de standaard repo om), zit je als beginner ineens met vreemde problemen. Ik zou het niet aanraden.

[0] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IqSmnB0_HM

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 23 april 2021 10:44]

+1haling
@teek223 april 2021 11:31
Haha, ... zit je als beginner ineens met vreemde problemen. Ik zou het niet aanraden.
Dit is toch Tweakers? :Y)

Overigens niks mis met Gnome 3, als je niet beter weet (als beginner) dan heb je Gnome 40 helemaal niet nodig.
0teek2
@haling23 april 2021 11:35
Mja, ik denk dat veel Tweakers zich die titel al geven als ze een keer flushdns in de command prompt van Windows hebben gedaan ;). Met andere (minder arrogante) woorden: er zijn vele niveaus tweakers en Linux installeren is al een stap, de DE veranderen is er nog 1 en dan de DE upgraden naar iets unsupported is er nog 1...
+1Irsu85
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 09:45
Pop os 21.04 is uitgesteld tot juni, dus daar moeten we nog even op wachten.
En dan maar met negen maanden ondersteuning vanaf april gerekend zeker?
+1rbr320
@Irsu8523 april 2021 10:03
Dat is inderdaad erg waarschijnlijk, omdat System76 in de basis gewoon de Ubuntu repositories van Canonical gebruikt voor Pop! OS. Hun eigen verbeteringen en aanpassingen komen uit een eigen repo (nu nog een Launchpad PPA, in de toekomst een geheel eigen APT repo) waarin ze eigen packages publiceren of de packages uit de Ubuntu repositories overschrijven.

Als 9 maanden ondersteuning te weinig is zal je bij de LTS versies moeten blijven, dat zijn de versies die in een jaar met een even jaartal in april uit komen, 20.04 is dus de laatste. Zoals het artikel vermeldt worden deze 5 jaar ondersteund. Als je wel de halfjaarlijkse uitgaven wilt gebruiken dan moet je ook gewoon iedere 6 maanden je machine updaten, zodra je van de update manager het sein krijgt dat er een nieuwe versie beschikbaar is. Sinds ik Pop! OS gebruik heb ik hier nog geen issues mee gehad, de update gaat altijd vlekkeloos. Datzelfde geldt wat mij betreft voor Ubuntu, ik heb eigenlijk sinds 14.04 geen noemenswaarde issues meer gehad bij het updaten naar een nieuwe versie.
+1GeroldM
@rbr32023 april 2021 22:23
Ik anders wel. Heb een Bacula backup systeem draaiend en wel op Ubunte Server 14.04. Naast WebMin is er niets anders op die machine geinstalleerd.

Eind van die release zit eraan te komen dus in 2018 een kloon gemaakt van de drive, systeem uitgeschakeld, de orginele schijf ontkoppelt en herstart met de cloon. Dat werkte prima.

Daarna het 'do-upgrade' commando uitgevoerd en uiteindelijk kwam het systeem uit op Ubuntu LTS 16.04. Bacula was echter compleet verdwenen.

Vandaar dus maar Ubuntu 18.04 gedownload, de gekloonde schijf compleet overschreven met een nieuwe 18.04 installatie, Bacula opnieuw geinstalleerd en daarna handmatig alle configuratie weer terug gezet. Het downloaden, opnieuw installeren en handmatig overzetten nam minder tijd in beslag dan de migratie van 14.04 naar 16.04. Dat ging veel slomer dan ik had verwacht (nee, geen fouten in de hard disk).

Vermoedelijk vanwege de Bacula installatie die de updater trachtte over te zetten. Duurde echter zo lang dat ik ondertussen maar naar huis was gegaan. Met dat in het achterhoofd, begin ik er niet eens aan een upgrade, maar ga gelijk voor een nieuwe installatie en handmatig overzetten van Bacula.

Mijn n=1 ervaring, natuurlijk. Denk echter dat het niet eens zo'n slecht idee is om elke 4 jaar tussen LTS versies te wisselen met en verse installatie. Voortschrijdende inzichten zijn vaak makkelijker toe te passen in een nieuwe installatie. En kan je gelijk je gedocumenteerde installatie en configuratie handelingen testen (en verbeteren waar nodig).
+1rbr320
@GeroldM23 april 2021 22:50
Oh ik ben het volledig eens met je laatste alinea, ik installeer servers eigenlijk altijd opnieuw en altijd met LTS versies. Maar we hadden het over Pop! OS, dus ik bekeek het meer vanuit een desktop perspectief.
Op de desktop doe ik geen exotische configuraties die een update lastig kunnen maken, dus vandaar dat ik er nooit problemen mee gehad heb.
+1dutchnltweaker
@Irsu8523 april 2021 09:49
https://blog.system76.com...une-release-of-popos-2104
With April in full swing, it’s time to preview the upcoming version of Pop!_OS! New features are lined up for the release like kids at a candy store. Among them is the tale…the legend…the ultimate customizer…the COSMIC desktop. To ensure the best taste, we’re slow-cooking COSMIC to deliver a *chef’s kiss* quality experience. As a result, Pop!_OS 21.04 will release in June.
Praten ze niet over helaas. Maar het lijkt me stug dat 21.10 niet rond de release zit als ubuntu de volgende keer.
+1CheckItOut
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 10:03
Zou voor soepele nvidia support dit niet doen. De proprietary nvidia drivers werken niet met Wayland, wat in deze release dus de default is geworden.
+1Guus...
@CheckItOut23 april 2021 11:11
Als je een Nvidia kaart hebt gebruikt Ubuntu nog Xorg. Daarnaast kan je zelf kiezen wat je gebruikt op het loginscherm rechtsonder.
+1rbr320
@CheckItOut23 april 2021 11:45
Klopt, en daarom zal het systeem ook terugvallen op Xorg zodra de proprietary NVidia driver wordt gebruikt. Dat betekend natuurlijk wel dat Xorg geïnstalleerd moet zijn. Pop! OS heeft dat iets gebruiksvriendelijker gemaakt door een aparte ISO uit te brengen waarmee de proprietary NVidia driver standaard wordt geïnstalleerd als deze hardware in je systeem zit.
+1w3news
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 09:25
Grappig, want Pop OS is gebaseerd op Ubuntu.
Misschien moest je het vinkje zetten bij "Proprietary Drivers" bij Ubuntu?
+1dutchnltweaker
@w3news23 april 2021 09:32
Klopt, maar met veel betere driver support en optimalisaties.

Ik kon de opensource gebruiken, maar Proprietary drivers niet: https://gathering.tweaker...message/62190904#62190904 (zie dit topic).
Dit was mijn bericht toen:
Update:
Vreemd genoeg nog steeds problemen met mijn videokaart (gtx 1050TI) onder Ubuntu (proprietary driver), het wil niet werken.
Onder Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Pop os, Manjaro (KDE en Gnome), linux mint 0,0 problemen met de proprietary Nvidia drivers. Vreemd dat afgeleiden distros van ubuntu geen problemen geven terwijl Ubuntu het wel geeft..
https://gathering.tweaker...message/62377090#62377090

Onder elke andere distro of afgeleide 0,0 problemen behalve bij Ubuntu (problemen met wayland?).

[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 23 april 2021 09:34]

+1Guus...
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 11:23
Ubuntu 20.10 gebruikte nog gewoon Xorg als default dus dat zal niet het probleem zijn geweest bij de drivers of je moet handmatig voor Wayland hebben gekozen.

Ik ga binnenkort de update installeren omdat ik vrij nieuwe hardware (<1 jaar oud) heb die nog niet helemaal lekker werkt op de huidige kernels in ubuntu 20.10 maar zou dat zeker niet doen als ik een volledig stabiel systeem zou hebben met een andere OS.
+1Don Corleone
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 11:16
Ik vind gnome 40 ook mooier, maar wat ik irritant vind, is dat het dock standaard niet zichtbaar is. (zoals bijv. op macos) Ik heb ook nog geen manier gevonden om deze altijd zichtbaar te krijgen.
+1dutchnltweaker
@Don Corleone23 april 2021 11:23
Huh in fedora 34 (Beta) staat deze automatisch aan.

Volg deze website trouwens: https://extensions.gnome.org/extension/307/dash-to-dock/
En volg deze stap:
Om via deze site Gnome-shelluitbreidingen te beheren, dient u de Gnome-shellintegratie te installeren, bestaande uit twee delen: een browserextensie en een native-host-messaging-toepassing.
Klik hier om de browserextensie te installeren. Bekijk de wiki-pagina voor installatie-instructies voor de native-host-connector.
Daarna kan je hem in de browser gewoon aanzetten op deze site: https://extensions.gnome.org/extension/307/dash-to-dock/
+1sfranken
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 12:57
Huh in fedora 34 (Beta) staat deze automatisch aan.
Tot je iets gaat doen, dan verdwijnt het want je gaat dan uit 'overview' modus. Dat bedoelt Don. Met dash-to-dock was het vroeger mogelijk inderdaad je dock in de sidebar altijd zichtbaar te hebben. Ik gebruik sinds GNOME 40 ook geen dash-to-dock / dash-to-panel meer.
+1Aegir81
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 18:09
Ik denk dat Gnome 40 nog te nieuw is en dat er te veel extensies nog moeten geüpdatet worden. Veel extensies op extensions.gnome.org werken niet meer in Gnome 40.
+1haling
23 april 2021 09:34
Jammer dat PipeWire nog niet standaard is; eindelijk een goede basis voor zowel pro- als consumer audio. Het werkt ook als drop-in replacement voor zowel Jack als PulseAudio en kan een hoop toevoegen voor de Wayland-gebruikers, zoals het sharen van hun desktop.
+1Eonfge
@haling23 april 2021 09:53
Als je een distributie wilt met de meest moderne technieken, maar wel met zakelijke ondersteuning, dan moet je naar Fedora Linux. Fedora 34 komt volgende week uit en die gaan dan standaard naar Pipewire.
+1haling
@Eonfge23 april 2021 11:36
Op Arch zit ik al een tijdje op de laatste PipeWire; binnenkort op mijn Xubuntu install ook overstappen ...

Nu ik al mijn projecten in Docker draai is mijn platform steeds minder belangrijk. Het enige wat goed moet draaien is Xfce, en low-latency audio om wat met Ardour, Mixbus en REAPER te klussen. De low-latency audio is nog nooit zo stabiel geweest als nu met PipeWire.

Xfce draait (voorlopig) op Xorg, dus ik gebruik geen Wayland.
+1Eonfge
@haling23 april 2021 13:27
Bij Arch is het vooral de optie om bepaalde technieken te gebruiken voordat deze officieel worden uitgerold. Je kunt zelf PipeWire instellen, of je blijft bij de standaard. Fedora werkt een stuk uniformer: Met de volgende release gaat iedereen standaard naar PipeWire.
+1rbr320
@Eonfge23 april 2021 15:50
Ik weet niet precies wat de huidige staat is van het PipeWire project want ik volg het niet echt, maar ik kan me zo voorstellen dat Ubuntu in zijn 21.10 release ook PipeWire wil gaan gebruiken zodat dit in het wild getest kan worden door gebruikers op de desktop. De daaropvolgende Ubuntu 22.04 wordt namelijk een LTS release en meestal doen ze dan geen grote wijzigingen is dit soort belangrijke subsystems.

edit: ik lees in andere reacties dat PipeWire in Ubuntu 21.04 al wel is geïnstalleerd, maar nog niet gebruikt wordt voor audio, alleen voor de camera en screensharing via Wayland. In dat geval lijkt het me helemaal waarschijnlijk dat ze de omschakeling met betrekking tot audio maken in 21.10.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 23 april 2021 15:52]

+1Asitis
@haling23 april 2021 09:54
Oeh dat klinkt goed! Audio in Ubuntu is altijd een zwaktebod geweest imho. Heb je nu een Dell XPS 2021 model, en de speakers klinken nog erger dan een goedkope telefoon. Een windows-variant van dezelfde machine klinkt prima. Ik ga eens naar dat Pipewire kijken!
+1RuddyMysterious
@Asitis24 april 2021 08:54
Opgelet, het kan best dat er onder jouw Windows-installatie software van Dell draait die een EQ toepast zodat jouw speakers beter klinken dan met een vlakke EQ.

Als je weet welke afstelling er wordt gebruikt, kan je hetzelfde proberen in jouw installatie van Ubuntu.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RuddyMysterious op 24 april 2021 08:54]

+1vlaaing peerd
@haling23 april 2021 10:06
Bedankt voor de tip, had nog niet van Pipewire gehoord, maar ziet er interessant uit!
+1riotrick
@haling23 april 2021 13:14
Dat is inderdaad wel jammer. Ik las overal dat pipewire wel meegeleverd wordt. Maar het wordt nog niet voor audio gebruikt by default dus.
In your Ubuntu 21.04 setup, PipeWire is only used for camera multiplexing and Wayland screen sharing. It is not used for routing audio. This is why you still have the PulseAudio package installed, and enabled, by default.
+1Jazco2nd
@haling23 april 2021 15:50
Ik begrijp dat Pipewire nu standaard ondersteuning heeft voor AptX HD en LDAC en automatisch switched.

Enige wat nog mist is een noob-friendly guide: hoe Pipewire voor Ubuntu installeren voor audio en Bluetooth?

Want ik heb geen flauw idee :+
+1Hackus
23 april 2021 13:26
Ben het in updatebeheer nog niet tegengekomen vanaf laptop met 20.10
+1VincentvdBergh
@Hackus23 april 2021 18:37
Als je niet zelf forceert als je upgrades op every release hebt staan dan komt de melding binnen 5 dagen. Dit komt om server capaciteit te verdelen en de spiegelservers niet gaan roken.
+1Hackus
@VincentvdBergh23 april 2021 21:12
Klopt, duurt altijd even.
Gister om 18u al compleet te downloaden.
@haling
Alles staat normaal ja.
@Malarky
Dank je 👍

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hackus op 24 april 2021 15:49]

+1haling
@Hackus23 april 2021 15:25
Staat prompt op 'normal' in /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades?
+1Aegir81
@Hackus23 april 2021 18:10
Dit duurt enkele dagen voor de update ook op die manier beschikbaar wordt. Vandaag wel al te downloaden via Ubunt.com, maar gewoon nog een paar dagen geduld en je kunt automatisch upgraden.
+1Malarky
@Hackus24 april 2021 15:20
Vanaf de terminal kan je direct forceren met de '-d' switch dus met een 'sudo do-release-upgrade -d'

Zelf draai ik regelmatig dit commando vanaf mijn lokale terminal om remote Ubuntu te updaten:

ssh -t <username>@<ip> "sudo apt update; sudo apt --auto-remove full-upgrade -y; sudo do-release-upgrade -d"

Werkt uitstekend en is volgens mij het meest moderne, volledige en snelste commando.
0sfranken
@Malarky30 april 2021 13:08
Ik zou met "--auto-remove" wel uitkijken. Als je alleen software uit de officiele bron hebt kan het geen kwaad volgens mij,maar draai je ergens op een HP server met hun eigen drivers (voor de controller van je disks, bijvoorbeeld) heb je kans dat je systeem niet meer wil booten daarna..
+1Zorian
23 april 2021 15:47
Helaas zie ik hem nog niet verschijnen op mijn server met Ubuntu 20.10 Server, ook niet als ik hem forceer. Ik kan wel naar de developer build maar dat is een devbuild van 20.10. Bijzonder. De ISO van 21.04 Server staat wel op de website dus je zou verwachten dat ie hem ook wel kan vinden via apt enzo.
Achja, wacht wel eventjes. :)
+1Aegir81
@Zorian23 april 2021 18:11
Binnen enkele dagen komt het ook via het updatekanaal in de distributie beschikbaar.
0Zorian
@Aegir8123 april 2021 19:02
Ah top, bedankt voor de informatie! :) Dan ga ik zoals ik al reeds zei definitief enkele dagen wachten. :p
+1Malarky
@Zorian24 april 2021 15:24
'sudo do-release-upgrade -d' werkt gewoon hoor via de terminal, dat is met de force-switch.
+1sourcecode
23 april 2021 10:26
Canonical released Ubuntu 21.04 with native Microsoft Active Directory integration

Hoe moet ik dit zien ?
+1Aeternum
@sourcecode23 april 2021 10:38
Dat vroeg ik me ook al af...linux rechten beheer en active directory is nogal een verschil.
+1rbr320
@Aeternum23 april 2021 12:06
Oh ja? Leg dat eens uit dan. Ik zou namelijk willen beweren dat dat wel mee valt.

edit: prima dat ik naar 0 gemod wordt, alsof mijn vraag Off-topic/Irrelevant is, maar het is een oprechte vraag van mij en geen trolling. Als iemand beweert dat rechtenbeheer via een directory server compleet verschillend is tussen Windows en Linux zou ik daar graag een onderbouwing van zien, ik denk namelijk dat het niet zo is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 23 april 2021 15:37]

+1GeroldM
@rbr32023 april 2021 22:41
Met het NTFS bestandssysteem kun je veel complexere rechtenstructuur opbouwen dan met Linux mogelijk is. Of je daar werkelijk op zit te wachten is een 2e. En als zo'n structuur omvalt (om wat voor reden dan ook), dan heb je een behoorlijk irritant probleem.

Dan leer je de robuustheid van de Linux bestandsystemen opnieuw te waarderen.

Werk zelf al jaren met Linux en Windows systemen, ben redelijk bekend met de voor- en nadelen van beide. Heb geen uitgesproken voorkeur voor de een of de ander, beide hebben hun kwaliteiten en toepassingen.
+1rbr320
@GeroldM23 april 2021 23:33
Als je alleen kijkt naar POSIX permissies klopt het wat je zegt, maar op alle gangbare Linux bestandssystemen kan je ook met ACL's werken en het (bijna) net zo ingewikkeld maken als op NTFS. Dat je dat niet wilt lijkt me duidelijk ;)
+1Mastofun
@Aeternum23 april 2021 10:45
Eerder als een passwoord sync. Verder doet het niet veel ( of het moet veranderd zijn)

zie bron :

settings can be configured from an AD domain controller and policies (including password policies) rolled out. As well as favourite apps, other environment settings such as the desktop background can also be changed.

https://www.theregister.com/2021/04/22/ubuntu_21_04/
+1rbr320
@Mastofun23 april 2021 12:17
Van wachtwoord synchronisatie is natuurlijk geen sprake. Windows clients die aan een AD gekoppeld zijn synchroniseren ook niet de wachtwoorden van domeingebruikers op de lokale machine. Als je aan een domein gekoppeld bent, of dat nu AD of FreeIPA is, vindt authenticatie plaats op de domain controller. Wel wordt er gebruik gemaakt van credential caching voor momenten dat de domain controller niet beschikbaar is. Zowel Windows als Linux gebruiken hier onder water al jaren Kerberos voor.

De overige dingen die in je bron genoemd worden, zoals de desktopachtergrond instellen en favoriete applicaties weergeven, zijn voor mij ook nieuw. Ik ga er vanuit dat dit werkt door middel van API calls aan de domain controller, waarop je een gestandaardiseerd antwoord terug krijgt. Dat zou op Linux gewoon moeten werken, al zal je in je policies wel het pad naar de achtergrondafbeelding of applicatiesnelkoppeling moeten aanpassen, want die zijn op Ubuntu uiteraard anders dan op Windows.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 23 april 2021 14:09]

0Mastofun
@rbr32023 april 2021 13:57
klopt, dat had ik verkeerd omschreven. Bedankt voor de correctie.
+1rlKoekie
23 april 2021 09:22
Wayland is trouwens alleen default in combinatie met compatible graphics, wat neerkomt op een setup zonder de closed-source nvidia drivers.
+1dutchnltweaker
@rlKoekie23 april 2021 09:34
Dus closed-source nvidia drivers en wayland vloeken met elkaar?
+1Eonfge
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 09:49
Altijd al zo geweest. Daarom zie je ook dat het marktaandeel van AMD veel groter is op Linux. Op Linux zijn er namelijk goede, geïntegreerde drivers beschikbaar voor AMD (en Intel) dus als je een GPU wilt voor videogamen dan is een AMD de beste keuze.

Zie hier de statistieken:
https://boilingsteam.com/...nux-gamers-switching-yet/
+1dutchnltweaker
@Eonfge23 april 2021 09:51
Altijd al zo geweest. Daarom zie je ook dat het marktaandeel van AMD veel groter is op Linux. Op Linux zijn er namelijk goede, geïntegreerde drivers beschikbaar voor AMD (en Intel) dus als je een GPU wilt voor videogamen dan is een AMD de beste keuze.

Zie hier de statistieken:
https://boilingsteam.com/...nux-gamers-switching-yet/
Duidelijk, zou ook erg graag een AMD videokaart kopen (rond de 6800 serie). Maar helaas niet te verkrijgen of voor torenhoge prijzen. Dus tot die tijd moet het maar zo.
+1haling
@dutchnltweaker23 april 2021 10:05
Het is Tweakers, dus je had het eventueel ook zelf op kunnen zoeken:
It's the NVIDIA 470 series Linux driver that many users and gamers are eagerly awaiting for Wayland improvements and more.
En in Ubuntu 21.04 zit de 460 driver.
0dutchnltweaker
@haling23 april 2021 10:20
Het is Tweakers, dus je had het eventueel ook zelf op kunnen zoeken:


[...]


En in Ubuntu 21.04 zit de 460 driver.
Klopt, maar het is een tijd geleden. Vorig jaar was hier nog niks van bekend, maar bedankt!
0riotrick
@haling23 april 2021 10:41
Het zal er wel aan gaan komen in toekomstige releases. Wordt ook wel eens tijd.
+1Cassius
23 april 2021 10:25
Kan men met deze versie "tekenen" in Slack omdat er van Wayland gebruik wordt gemaakt ... toevallig :D ?
+1riotrick
@Cassius23 april 2021 10:39
Ik weet niet of dat werkt onder wayland. Maar deze release heeft wayland alleen maar als default sessie ingesteld. Je kunt op het inlogscherm nog steeds voor een xorg sessie kiezen als je dat wilt. Voor nvidia gebruikers staat de default voorlopig nog steeds op xorg.
+1sfranken
@riotrick23 april 2021 12:52
Voor nvidia gebruikers staat de default voorlopig nog steeds op xorg.
Is dat zo? Hier op Fedora 34 is het ook met de officiele nvidia driver gewoon Wayland.
+1riotrick
@sfranken23 april 2021 13:11
Thankfully Ubuntu will default to Xorg on Nvidia based systems for 21.04. The hope is that Wayland Nvidia support will be in a better shape by 2022 and the next Ubuntu long-term support release.
https://www.omgubuntu.co....ll-use-wayland-by-default
0sfranken
@riotrick23 april 2021 13:12
Hm, ja Ubuntu, dat was ik even vergeten.
+1rbr320
@sfranken23 april 2021 16:01
Weet je zeker dat het echt Wayland is en geen XWayland (Wayland op X11)? Wayland op de proprietary drivers van NVidia schijnt namelijk helemaal niet (goed) te werken en dat ligt niet aan Wayland maar aan NVidia die dwars liggen en alles op hun eigen manier willen doen. En omdat het een gesloten driver betreft is er weinig dat de open source gemeenschap hier aan kan doen behalve kunstgrepen zoals Wayland op X11 laten draaien.

<insert Linus Torvalds giving NVidia the finger here>
0sfranken
@rbr32027 april 2021 19:58
Jep. De nieuwe nvidia drivers hebben support voor wayland namelijk. XWayland is trouwens precies andersom wat jij beschrijft, dat is een X11 applicatie onder Wayland
0rbr320
@sfranken28 april 2021 11:30
Ik las later dat NVidia met hun 470 drivers inderdaad Wayland ondersteunen. Betekend dat dat ze nu eindelijke dezelfde pipeline gebruiken als "de rest"? Ik meen mij te herinneren dat er 2 verschillende technieken waren en in de Linux communitie was besloten om het ene te doen, maar NVidia stug bij de ander bleef. De namen voor de betreffende technieken ontgaan me even, zo diep zit ik er namelijk niet in.
0sfranken
@rbr32028 april 2021 21:23
Helemaal compatible zijn ze (nog?) niet, maar alles om native wayland te gebruiken zit in de driver nu. Mijn huidige systeeminfo in Fedora 34 geeft dit aan:
Grafisch: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080/PCIe/SSE2 (dus de closed source nvidia driver)
...
Venstersysteem: Wayland
+1Raven
23 april 2021 13:30
Toen straks 20.10 bijgewerkt naar 21.04, liep tegen iets vaags aan:
Usrmerge gaf een fatal error en bleef dat doen, iets met dat crda's regulatory.bin op 2 verschillende plekken was te vinden, een van de 2 tijdelijk verplaatst naar een andere map en het was goed :S

Dus mocht iemand er tegenaan lopen, 1 van de 2 regulatory.bin's tijdelijk verplaatsen is blijkbaar de oplossing.
+1Malarky
@Raven24 april 2021 15:23
/remove

[Reactie gewijzigd door Malarky op 24 april 2021 15:24]

+1Jesse-
23 april 2021 10:02
Xubuntu is natuurlijk ook uitgekomen, met XFCE 4.16!
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

