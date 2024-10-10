Software-update: Ubuntu 24.10

Ubuntu logo Versie 24.10 van Linuxdistributie Ubuntu is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Deze versies worden negen maanden ondersteund. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 24.10 heeft codenaam Oracolar Oriole meegekregen, draait op Linux Kernel 6.11 en gebruikt standaard Gnome 47 als de desktopomgeving. Meer informatie over deze release is op onze voorpagina te vinden. De volledige release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden ingezien; dit is de aankondiging voor versie 24.10:

Linux 6.11 delivers the latest hardware enablement

By including the Linux 6.11 kernel, Ubuntu 24.10 marks a shift in Canonical’s kernel selection policy to target the newest available upstream Linux kernel and provide users with the latest features and hardware support at release. Silicon vendors can now more easily plan for future kernel versions in both upcoming Ubuntu releases and hardware enablement (HWE) updates to existing LTS releases.

“Canonical’s transition to the 6.11 kernel enables a faster delivery of the latest Ubuntu enhancements to Dell customers using version 24.04.2. This move underscores Canonical’s commitment to supporting hardware with cutting-edge technologies in their LTS releases,” said Jason Durst, Vice President, Dell Consumer PCs.

The addition of kdump-tools to relevant Ubuntu desktop and server images enables kernel crash dumps by default. This proactive approach streamlines troubleshooting by automatically capturing critical data after a crash, allowing faster and effective diagnostics, without requiring users to manually adjust settings beforehand.

Permissions prompting brings tighter security controls

Permissions prompting is a critical tool for privacy and security conscious users to control, manage and understand the behavior of applications running on their machine.`Ubuntu Desktop 24.10 introduces prompting as an experimental new feature that allows users fine-grained control over snap application permissions. Using Ubuntu’s AppArmor implementation, prompting enforces sandboxing and mediates access at the system call level to ensure that every action is tightly controlled and subject to user consent, even for applications that are entirely unaware of this mediation. Prompting can be enabled via the new Security Center application in Ubuntu Desktop 24.10 and covers home directory permissions at launch. Over time the Security Center will be expanded with additional prompting options as well as firewall and encryption management.

GNOME 47 headlines desktop user experience upgrades

Ubuntu Desktop 24.10 includes the latest GNOME 47 which delivers a range of user experience enhancements alongside improved performance and stability. This release also switches to Wayland by default for hardware with NVIDIA graphics and uses the open source NVIDIA 560 kernel modules by default on supported hardware. Snap updates are now more actionable with installation and update progress viewable in the App Center. Updates are also visible in the Ubuntu Dock which also includes better handling of Progressive Web Applications.

For gamers, significant improvements have also been made to the compatibility of the Steam snap, with an expanded permissions model and improved NVIDIA driver support. The Steam snap also bundles gaming-specific Mesa PPAs to deliver optimized performance out of the box when combined with the low latency settings enabled in the latest kernel. To celebrate Ubuntu’s 20th anniversary, Ubuntu 24.10 features a number of exclusive nods to the past, including a special ‘warty brown’ accent color, anniversary wallpapers and the inclusion of the original startup sound for those who want to celebrate in style.

Improved security and usability for software management

Ubuntu 24.10 is the first interim release to include OpenVEX and OSV formats for vulnerability reporting by default. These reporting standards seek to reduce the complexities of vulnerability management by providing an open approach to producing and consuming vulnerability information. By adopting these standards, Canonical helps expand the comprehensiveness of vulnerability data available in this format, improving vulnerability management for the industry as a whole.

“Managing known vulnerabilities in open source dependencies is incredibly hard, and Canonical’s adoption of the OSV standard simplifies this for thousands of open source projects distributed via Ubuntu repositories,” said Oliver Chang, Senior Staff Software Engineer at OSV Team, Google, and a OpenSSF OSV Schema founder. “Downstream users benefit from improved accuracy of vulnerability information, as well as precise metadata that enables them to understand and remediate their risks. Vulnerability data should be open and transparent, much like how open source is developed. Together we ensure a more secure open source software ecosystem, and we’re excited to see this data being used and integrated in more tools.”

As an interim release, Ubuntu 24.10 benefits from Canonical’s security commitment to track, prioritize and address vulnerabilities contained in the Known Exploited Vulnerability database across its lifecycle, regardless of priority or CVSS score. This release also improves PPA security. APT now requires stronger signatures for PPAs and other repositories. Canonical has re-signed all PPAs using strong signing keys, and added a new sudo add-apt-repository --refresh-keys command to refresh PPA keys and provide information about other configured repository keys.

Finally, Ubuntu 24.10 ships with an improved command line UX as part of the latest APT, making it easier to see the changes that will be performed when installing or updating packages.

Expanded toolchain support with versioned Rust and Java TCK Certification

Ubuntu 24.10 includes the latest toolchains and runtimes for Python, Java, Go, C, C++, Rust and .Net. .Net support is extended to ppc64el architecture in this release. Versioned Rust packages support the varying needs of distro component and enterprise application developers by providing them the option to choose a particular version as required. Ubuntu 24.10 provides Cargo and Rust 1.80 as the defaults with earlier versions included in the archives to support the bespoke requirements of developers.

The OpenJDK 21 and OpenJDK 17 packages in Ubuntu are now TCK (Technology Compatibility Kit) certified on amd64, arm64, s390x, ppc64el and armhf. The Java TCK is the most comprehensive test suite that covers all aspects of Java SE specification including language features, libraries and APIs. By passing the TCK tests, the OpenJDK packages for version 17 and version 21 on Ubuntu are verified to be compliant with the Java SE specification for their corresponding versions. This guarantees interoperability and conformance to standard.

Valkey joins the Ubuntu ecosystem

Ubuntu 24.10 now includes Valkey, an open source (BSD) high-performance key/value data store that can support various workloads such as caching, message queues, and leaderboards. Valkey can function as a standalone server or in a cluster, providing replication options to ensure high availability and data redundancy. Valkey has been backported to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and will be included in future editions, simplifying the availability and ongoing support of this open source data store for Ubuntu users.

“We are excited that Valkey will be included in Ubuntu 24.10 and future releases. This milestone is a testament to the collaborative, community-driven nature of Valkey’s development. With its open-source foundation and compatibility with widely adopted platforms, users can now deploy Valkey on Ubuntu, benefiting from a fully supported, high-performance, and reliable environment for their data needs. Ubuntu’s extensive reach and support make it an ideal platform for Valkey’s continued growth and innovation.” – Ping Xie, Valkey Technical Steering Committee and Software Engineer, GCP Memorystore.

Versienummer 24.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Ubuntu
Download https://ubuntu.com/download/desktop
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-10-2024 19:32
15 • submitter: asing

10-10-2024 • 19:32

15

Submitter: asing

Bron: Ubuntu

Update-historie

24-04 Ubuntu 26.04 LTS 84
16-02 Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS 19
10-'25 Ubuntu 25.10 14
08-'25 Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS 51
04-'25 Ubuntu 25.04 1
10-'24 Ubuntu 24.10 15
08-'24 Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS 47
04-'24 Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 11
02-'24 Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS 76
10-'23 Ubuntu 23.10 20
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DaanHetEendje 10 oktober 2024 19:42
Hoera! Een nieuwe feature release betekent een nieuwe HWE kernel voor mijn LTS release ;)

24.04 met HWE gaat van kernel 6.8 -> 6.11.

6.9 en 6.11 zouden allebei veel performance improvements geven op cpu gebied
Sjah @DaanHetEendje11 oktober 2024 17:20
Waarom zou je dat doen, als bijv. de kans dat een nieuwe kernel in bijv 24.04.2 zal zitten niet denkbeeldig is. Geduld is een schone zaak.
En nog iets, welk command gebruik jij hiervoor?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sjah op 11 oktober 2024 17:44]

DaanHetEendje @Sjah11 oktober 2024 20:07
Waarom zou je dat doen, als bijv. de kans dat een nieuwe kernel in bijv 24.04.2 zal zitten niet denkbeeldig is.
Je 24.04 blijft natuurlijk wel kernel patches ontvangen, maar dat blijft bij bugfixes en security fixes voor kernel 6.8. Nieuwe features ga je niet krijgen bij de standaard GA (General Availability) kernel.

24.04 met HWE kernel is over een paar dagen een Ubuntu 24.04 met de kernel van Ubuntu 24.10 (Kernel versie 6.11). En over 6 maanden met de kernel van 25.04 (Waarschijnlijk kernel 6.14 of 6.15 oid)

Als je straks de iso van 24.04.1 neemt gaat die je de keuze geven in het grub menu of je de installer wilt starten of de installer wilt starten met HWE. Als je dit nu wilt zien moet je even de iso van 22.04.x erbij pakken.

Waarom zou je dit doen? Voor de nieuwe features natuurlijk. Je OS blijft bij de stabiele package versies van de LTS versie, bijv 24.04 of 22.04, maar je krijgt wel de nieuwe features van de allernieuwste kernel. Zeker met hoe de moderne applicatie stack er tegenwoordig uit ziet (containers) is het verreweg het belangrijkste van je OS de kernel. Maar ook als hypervisor (KVM = Kernel Virtual Machine) is het erg belangrijk.

Ik heb meerdere keren "te nieuwe" hardware geleverd gekregen van supermicro waar de nieuwste Debian en ubuntu het niet op deden maar ubuntu met HWE kernel wel. De intel x7** 10G NICs of toen M2 NVME net nieuw was bijvoorbeeld.


Hier een voorbeeld: Als ik nu een 2.5 jaar oude Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy pak heeft die standaard kernel 5.15.0-1067.72. Dit betekent kernel 5.15 met patch niveau 1067.72. Simpelgezegd zijn dit de ubuntu addons, security en bugfixes bovenop de base 5.15 kernel.

Het is 3 stappen werk:
apt install linux-generic-hwe-22.04
apt remove linux-generic linux-headers-generic
reboot
<...>
root@jammy:~# uname -r
6.8.0-45-generic
root@jammy:~# cat /etc/os-release
PRETTY_NAME="Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS"
En nu is het een Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy met de kernel van de laatste ubuntu versie. Deze kernel is door Canonical getest voor gebruik met 22.04. HWE 6.11 is blijkbaar nog net niet beschikbaar voor 22.04 dus het is nog eventjes 6.8 :)

Voor een virtualisatie (KVM, LXC) of container host (Docker, Kubernetes, Nomad enzo) is dit super fijn.

Neem nou Kubernetes als voorbeeld. Het enige echt belangrijke is de kernel en containerd. Beide Ubuntu 22.04 en 24.04 hebben containerd versie 7.12 in de repositories. Het enige verschil zou de kernel zijn, maar door het gebruik van de HWE kernel op een 22.04 is het vanuit het oogpunt van de containers effectief dezelfde host. Je zou kunnen upgraden naar 24.04 maar dat maakt voor de applicatie nul verschil.

Ik blijf typen, maar een ander leuk voorbeeld is Proxmox. Proxmox is gebaseerd op Debian maar ze draaien het met een aangepaste Ubuntu HWE kernel :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door DaanHetEendje op 11 oktober 2024 20:10]

zordaz 10 oktober 2024 20:44
Ik heb na meer dan 15 jaar deze zomer afscheid genomen van Ubuntu als mijn primaire desktop. Ben terug naar Debian. Ik wens Canonical het beste toe, maar de richting die ze op gaan met Snap etc. is niet de mijne.
MarcoC @zordaz10 oktober 2024 20:47
Ik lees dit vaker, maar je kan met 2 commando's Gnome Software Center met Flatpak support installeren. Is het dan echt zo'n dealbreaker? Ubuntu heeft ook heel veel goeds te bieden.
JanVQ @MarcoC10 oktober 2024 21:29
Ubuntu heeft standaard zeitgeist aan boord (zoiets als Windows Recall, maar dan voor Linux), dat is voor mij de grootste dealbreaker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JanVQ op 10 oktober 2024 21:29]

rbr320 @JanVQ10 oktober 2024 22:33
Ik vind de vergelijking van Zeitgeist met Windows Recall wel wat ver gaan. Zeitgeist slaat inderdaad informatie op over hoe jij je systeem gebruikt, maar doet dat lang niet met zoveel detail als Recall en ook nog eens lokaal, waardoor je zelf heer en meester over je data blijft. Bovendien is zeitgeist gemakkelijk uit te schakelen door het pakket te verwijderen. Windows Recall verzamelt vele malen meer gegevens en upload deze ook nog eens naar Microsoft.

Als jij je zorgen maakt om je privacy kan je waarschijnlijk beter eens kijken naar de data die de grote browsers, met name diegene gebaseerd op Chrome, over je verzamelen.
JanVQ @rbr32011 oktober 2024 07:52
Ja, de data wordt lokaal opgeslagen, maar je vergeet er wel bij te vermelden dat andere programma's gewoon vrij toegang hebben tot die data, mochten ze die willen benaderen. Dat maakt het niet minder risicovol.

The ability of other applications to access Zeitgeist’s logged data can create vulnerabilities. If a malicious application gains access to this data, it could misuse it for harmful purposes.

Wat mijn privacy betreft, ik gebruik al jaren geen enkele Chrome-browser meer. Vroeger was Waterfox mijn standaard browser, nu is het LibreWolf. Gecko all the way voorlopig. Ik hou ook Ladybird in de gaten, kijken of dat wat wordt.
MarcoC @rbr32011 oktober 2024 10:10
Recall is toch ook lokaal? Het is juist ontwikkeld als feature om Copilot PC's (Met 45TOPS NPU) te differentiëren.
Your snapshots are then locally stored and locally analyzed on your PC. Recall’s analysis allows you to search for content, including both images and text, using natural language.
YouriS @JanVQ10 oktober 2024 21:34
Goed dat je dit aangeeft, want was hier niet mee bekend. Nog een reden om niet voor Ubuntu te gaan.
zordaz @MarcoC11 oktober 2024 09:31
Ja, Snap is dat voor mij het merkte ik. Ik wil geen gesloten appstore zoals Snap en zeker geen automatische updates. En ik wil niet door allerlei extra hoepeltjes heenspringen als ik gewoon de deb-versie van Firefox, Thunderbird en Chromium wil draaien. Die werken allemaal nog steeds beter dan de Snap en Flatpak versies.
PeterQwerty 10 oktober 2024 23:23
Ik vond Ubuntu altijd fijn of een derivaat ervan zoals Linus Mint.
Echter de 24.04 uitgave heeft mij ertoe aangezet Ubuntu voorlopig niet meer aan te raken, met de bug die kopiëren van bestanden een desktop freeze gaf. Met alle Ubuntu afgeleiden was dit het geval (Kubuntu, Linux mInt etc).
Eerst dacht ik dat mijn ssd aan het begeven was, later realiseerde dat het een bug in de 6.8 kernel was. Het feit dat zoiets voorkomt in een LTS is al erg genoeg voor Linux en brengt dit weer terug naar de jaren 90 van de vorige eeuw.
Erg slecht.
Nu met LMDE 6 dus Debian geen problemen. Overigens met Opensuse Tumbleweed was ook ok en met Fedora ook maar die spreken me toch wat minder aan.
Ubuntu moet echt werk gaan maken van de desktop ervaring van gebruikers anders komen er echt geen nieuwe gebruikers bij helaas.
Falco 11 oktober 2024 09:33
Ik volg Ubuntu nog wel, maar ben voor mijn dagelijkse desktop/laptop inmiddels over naar EndeavourOS.

Dat is Arch voor den luie Mensch, een rolling release en voor mij de juiste balans tussen terminal en DE. Ook de standaard selectie van programma's en het gemak om dat bij installatie naar eigen inzicht uit te breiden vind ik top!
Verwijderd 10 oktober 2024 20:09
Vorige week geüpdatet naar de beta, ging weer soepeltjes!
haling @Verwijderd10 oktober 2024 23:12
Hier net ook; altijd fijn dat een compleet OS en (zo goed als) alle applicaties vervangen door nieuwe versies sneller gaat dan een enkele update van alleen Windows (zonder applicaties).

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