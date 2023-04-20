Versie 23.04 van Linuxdistributie Ubuntu is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Deze versies worden negen maanden ondersteund. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 23.04 heeft codenaam Lunar Lobster meegekregen, draait op Linux Kernel 6.2 en gebruikt standaard Gnome 44 als de desktopomgeving. Meer informatie over deze release is bij Omg! Ubuntu te vinden en op onze eigen voorpagina. De volledige release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden ingezien; dit is de aankondiging voor versie 23.04:

Today Canonical announces the release of Ubuntu 23.04, codenamed “Lunar Lobster”. “This Ubuntu milestone release demonstrates our progress in raising the bar for the enterprise developer desktops, thanks to our best-in-class Linux integration with Active Directory Domain Services and now Azure Active Directory”, said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical. “Our expanded investment in Ubuntu gaming means your downtime is just as satisfying”.

The new Ubuntu Desktop installer marks a significant step forward for enterprise deployment and customisation at scale. Our unified Ubuntu server and desktop installation engine, Subiquity, supports the same autoinstall configuration workflows for both desktops and servers.In line with our mission to make the Linux desktop accessible to all, the Ubuntu 23.04 installer sports a refreshed user interface with a modern but familiar first-time user experience, and new enterprise management capabilities.

“At Compudopt, our mission is to bridge the digital divide by providing technology access and education to underprivileged youth and communities across the United States”, said Thijs van de Kamp, National Director of Technical Operations at Compudopt. “Our creative approach combines Landscape management with Subiquity to enable us to deploy and securely manage our devices with ease, regardless of their location. The new desktop installer introduced in Ubuntu 23.04 will greatly simplify our workflows going forward”.

Ubuntu Desktop 23.04 is the first and only Linux distribution to provide native user authentication with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) enabling users on Microsoft 365 (M365) Enterprise plans to authenticate Ubuntu Desktops with the same credentials they use for M365 or Azure. IT administrators are encouraged to evaluate the aad-auth feature in this release and provide feedback for its backport to the current Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release, later this year.

Active Directory Bridging Toolsuite (ADsys) now supports Samba winbind Domain Services in addition to SSSD. This extends compatibility to Amazon Workspaces and older AD configurations. ADsys is available with Ubuntu Pro and allows IT administrators to manage mixed Windows and Ubuntu Desktop fleets using the same familiar workflows.

Ubuntu 23.04 delivers the latest toolchains and runtimes for Python, Java, Go, C, C++, Rust and .Net to ensure the most up to date experience for innovators and enthusiasts. QEMU allows developers to emulate their applications on multiple architectures and the latest release includes new hardware support for a range of armhf, arm64, Risc-V and s390x devices to ensure that local development environments match the target deployment architecture.

The latest versions of Docker and Containerd deliver improved container security and lifecycle management. LXD environments are also easier to deploy thanks to pre-seeding in cloud-init and network hotplug support. With Ubuntu 23.04 debuginfod now supports private PPAs. This service provides required debug symbols on-the-fly over HTTPS to make debugging Ubuntu packages easier, quicker and less error-prone.

Desktop snaps have a new refresh awareness capability. Updates for running snaps download in the background and are applied automatically when the app is closed. Users and administrators can now pause automatic updates of specific snaps as long as desired.

Ubuntu 23.04 includes GNOME 44, delivering further usability improvements with a focus on new quick settings options for bluetooth device management and dark mode. The Firefox snap also benefits from significant performance gains on the Raspberry Pi with hardware accelerated rendering.

Over 150,000 gamers downloaded the early access beta Steam snap, which is now promoted to the stable channel. The Steam snap bundles key dependencies to run both new and older titles without the need to enable and manage additional PPAs. This includes 32-bit libraries and cutting edge Mesa drivers.