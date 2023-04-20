Software-update: Ubuntu 23.04

Ubuntu logo (75 pix) Versie 23.04 van Linuxdistributie Ubuntu is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Deze versies worden negen maanden ondersteund. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 23.04 heeft codenaam Lunar Lobster meegekregen, draait op Linux Kernel 6.2 en gebruikt standaard Gnome 44 als de desktopomgeving. Meer informatie over deze release is bij Omg! Ubuntu te vinden en op onze eigen voorpagina. De volledige release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden ingezien; dit is de aankondiging voor versie 23.04:

Canonical releases Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster

Today Canonical announces the release of Ubuntu 23.04, codenamed “Lunar Lobster”. “This Ubuntu milestone release demonstrates our progress in raising the bar for the enterprise developer desktops, thanks to our best-in-class Linux integration with Active Directory Domain Services and now Azure Active Directory”, said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical. “Our expanded investment in Ubuntu gaming means your downtime is just as satisfying”.

New installer scales up desktop deployments

The new Ubuntu Desktop installer marks a significant step forward for enterprise deployment and customisation at scale. Our unified Ubuntu server and desktop installation engine, Subiquity, supports the same autoinstall configuration workflows for both desktops and servers.In line with our mission to make the Linux desktop accessible to all, the Ubuntu 23.04 installer sports a refreshed user interface with a modern but familiar first-time user experience, and new enterprise management capabilities.

“At Compudopt, our mission is to bridge the digital divide by providing technology access and education to underprivileged youth and communities across the United States”, said Thijs van de Kamp, National Director of Technical Operations at Compudopt. “Our creative approach combines Landscape management with Subiquity to enable us to deploy and securely manage our devices with ease, regardless of their location. The new desktop installer introduced in Ubuntu 23.04 will greatly simplify our workflows going forward”.

Expanded login management with Azure Active Directory

Ubuntu Desktop 23.04 is the first and only Linux distribution to provide native user authentication with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) enabling users on Microsoft 365 (M365) Enterprise plans to authenticate Ubuntu Desktops with the same credentials they use for M365 or Azure. IT administrators are encouraged to evaluate the aad-authfeature in this release and provide feedback for its backport to the current Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release, later this year.

Active Directory Bridging Toolsuite (ADsys) now supports Samba winbind Domain Services in addition to SSSD. This extends compatibility to Amazon Workspaces and older AD configurations. ADsys is available with Ubuntu Pro and allows IT administrators to manage mixed Windows and Ubuntu Desktop fleets using the same familiar workflows.

Improved workflows for cross-platform development

Ubuntu 23.04 delivers the latest toolchains and runtimes for Python, Java, Go, C, C++, Rust and .Net to ensure the most up to date experience for innovators and enthusiasts. QEMU allows developers to emulate their applications on multiple architectures and the latest release includes new hardware support for a range of armhf, arm64, Risc-V and s390x devices to ensure that local development environments match the target deployment architecture.

The latest versions of Docker and Containerd deliver improved container security and lifecycle management. LXD environments are also easier to deploy thanks to pre-seeding in cloud-init and network hotplug support. With Ubuntu 23.04 debuginfodnow supports private PPAs. This service provides required debug symbols on-the-fly over HTTPS to make debugging Ubuntu packages easier, quicker and less error-prone.

More controls for apps and snaps

Desktop snaps have a new refresh awareness capability. Updates for running snaps download in the background and are applied automatically when the app is closed. Users and administrators can now pause automatic updates of specific snaps as long as desired.

Ubuntu 23.04 includes GNOME 44, delivering further usability improvements with a focus on new quick settings options for bluetooth device management and dark mode. The Firefox snap also benefits from significant performance gains on the Raspberry Pi with hardware accelerated rendering.

Levelling up the Ubuntu gaming experience

Over 150,000 gamers downloaded the early access beta Steam snap, which is now promoted to the stable channel. The Steam snap bundles key dependencies to run both new and older titles without the need to enable and manage additional PPAs. This includes 32-bit libraries and cutting edge Mesa drivers.

Versienummer 23.04
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Ubuntu
Download https://ubuntu.com/download/desktop
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

beerse 21 april 2023 11:51
In het kader van de verschillende manieren om ununtu te draaien: Wat is de status van ubuntu binnen microsofts wsl? Is die ook al bij te werken naar deze versie?
Prince @beerse21 april 2023 13:14
Ja.

Je kan dit in de wsl terminal met een
"sudo do-release-upgrade"
Als hij zegt dat je de LTS versie hebt, dan moet je even
"nano /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades"
doen en
"Prompt=lts" aanpassen naar "Prompt=normal" en opnieuw de do-release-upgrade doen.

Hij is nog niet rechtstreeks te downloaden. Dat zie je in als je in de cmd "wsl --list -o" uitvoert.
Zo krijg je een lijstje van wat er als wsl beschikbaar is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Prince op 22 juli 2024 20:57]

HaseMike 21 april 2023 01:47
Koop een goedkope externe 256GB SSD en zet daar Ubuntu of om het even welke linux distro op, en je kan tweaken naar hartelust zonder de rest van je pc te verstoren.
GhostShinigami @HaseMike21 april 2023 08:50
Dat of wat ik mensen vaak aanraad is een goedkope 2,5 sata disk te kopen en de windows volledig te disconnecten, zodat er niet perongeluk iets word overschreven, dan is het 100% veilig (en die dingen kosten echt geen drol meer.. €25 heb je al een 240 GB).

Verder, voor de gamer/power users misschien nog even afwachten er lijkt een performance regressie in te zitten ten opzichte van 22.10. (https://www.phoronix.com/review/ubuntu-2304-laptops)
Dyon_R @GhostShinigami21 april 2023 09:29
> zodat er niet perongeluk iets word overschreven

In het verleden heb ik ook wel eens tijdelijk een Linux Mint of Ubuntu installatie gehad, maar om een of andere reden vond het altijd een manier om de Windows Boot Manager te vervangen door GRUB2.
Zelfs als ik alles had losgekoppeld tijdens de installatie gebeurde zelfs daarna door een update van GRUB het volgens mij nog wel eens.
rbr320 @Dyon_R21 april 2023 10:05
Dat klopt, bootloaders moeten zich nu eenmaal in de eerste paar sectoren van een disk nestelen om te kunnen functioneren. Gelukkig is GRUB2 prima in staat om Windows te starten, in tegenstelling tot de bootloader van Windows, die kan geen Linux starten.

Overigens als je de Windows schijf fysiek had afgekoppeld heeft GRUB2 niet de Windows bootloader overschreven op de Windows schijf. Waarschijnlijk stond je in BIOS/UEFI echter de Linux schijf als bootschijf aangemerkt waardoor GRUB2 werd gestart in plaats van de Windows bootloader. Je had dat dus in het BIOS moeten aanpassen of de Linux schijf fysiek moeten ontkoppelen op het moment dat je Windows wilde starten.
LizardBloke @rbr32021 april 2023 10:41
Het is gewoon een beetje jammer dat Ubuntu's installer deze fout maakte. Vooral als je het op een externe schijf gaat installeren wil je het eigenlijk liever zo modulair mogelijk houden. Ze hebben nu een andere installer, dus misschien is het opgelost? Ik heb echt alleen bij Ubuntu gemerkt dat de installer compleet de gekozen locatie voor de bootloader negeert. Je kon met de partitiemanager ook aangeven waar de bootloader geïnstalleerd moest worden, maar die optie werd altijd genegeerd waardoor altijd de Windows bootloader werd overschreven. Het loskoppelen van alle andere schijven is een goede manier om dit te voorkomen, maar dit zou eigenlijk niet nodig moeten zijn (vooral als de installer de optie aanbiedt). Ditzelfde probleem heb ik nooit gehad met andere Linux distros.

Maar goed, er is nu een nieuwe installer, dus misschien hebben ze het dan eindelijk gefixt? :*)
hackerhater @LizardBloke21 april 2023 11:17
De bootloader bestaat uit 2 stukken: Het stuk dat op de schijf installeert (dit is geen issue) en het stuk dat in EUFI wordt gezet om de boel überhaupt te kunnen starten.

Dat laatste moet ie altijd op de standaard plek neer zetten. Daar is geen weg omheen.
Hoe weet anders EUFI wat ie moet starten?
LizardBloke @hackerhater21 april 2023 12:20
Je bedoelt UEFI, trouwens, maar het is in principe geen probleem om meerdere schijven te hebben met een EFI partitie. Er is weinig bijzonders aan die EFI partities; het is een doodgewone FAT partitie met daarin een EFI foldertje en wat bootbestandjes erin. Je kunt met een beetje moeite handmatig zo'n partitie in elkaar sleutelen (zoals vroeger nodig was met Hackintoshes). UEFI gaat de schijfjes met EFI partities af en gebruikt die data om te booten, maar niks weerhoudt je ervan om UEFI te laten booten vanaf een andere schijf.

Die EFI partitie kan trouwens overal op je schijf zitten (uiteraard is aan het begin het meest logisch en het handigst). De partitie moet gewoon aanwezig zijn en het moet de bestandjes bevatten in de bekende folderstructuur.
rbr320 @LizardBloke21 april 2023 14:17
Dit klopt voor UEFI, maar als je nog gebruik maakt van een BIOS (of UEFI in BIOS compatibiliteitsmodus) en schijven met een Master Boot Record, dan werkt het meer zoals @hackerhater beschrijft. Er wordt dan een klein stuk van GRUB in het MBR gezet, wat een vaste locatie is op de schijf dat door het BIOS wordt ingeladen om uit te voeren. Echter is GRUB zo'n alleskunner dat het groter is dan de basis bootloader, dus de rest staat bij de meeste Linux distributies in de /boot/grub/ directory. Ik snap dus niet helemaal waarom je in je eerder reactie de installatie van GRUB op de schijf die in het BIOS staat aangemerkt als de primaire bootschijf als een fout omschrijft, want dit is correct gedrag waar eigenlijk geen weg omheen is. De keuze om GRUB op een schijf naar keuze te installeren is er volgens mij alleen om gevallen op te lossen waarbij de installer niet heeft kunnen detecteren wat de primaire bootschijf zou moeten zijn. Ik ben hierin nog nooit verschillen tegen gekomen tussen Ubuntu en andere Linux distributies.
LizardBloke @rbr32021 april 2023 20:55
Ja, dat klopt. Ik ging dan ook uit van GPT en UEFI, inderdaad. Uiteraard geldt een ander verhaal als je inderdaad nog BIOS en MBR gebruikt.
Ik snap dus niet helemaal waarom je in je eerder reactie de installatie van GRUB op de schijf die in het BIOS staat aangemerkt als de primaire bootschijf als een fout omschrijft, want dit is correct gedrag waar eigenlijk geen weg omheen is.
Ja, dit is dus met BIOS en MBR. Ik ging uit van UEFI en GPT. De reden waarom ik het een fout noem is omdat in de Ubuntu installer en partitioner je specifiek een schijf kon aanwijzen waar je de bootloader geïnstalleerd wilt hebben, maar die keuze werd compleet genegeerd. Dat is tenminste altijd zo bij mij geweest. Ik hou mijn installaties graag zo modulair mogelijk en zette dan graag Linux op één schijf, maar ik moest bij Ubuntu achteraf altijd mijn Windows boot partitie herstellen omdat de installer mijn keuze compleet negeerde. Met andere distributies liep ik niet tegen dit probleem aan en werd de bootloader gewoon netjes geïnstalleerd op de schijf die ik had aangewezen. Heel gek, maar het is een hele consistente Ubuntu ervaring voor mij. Misschien deed ik dan toch iets verkeerds, maar het gebeurde me élke keer op meerdere verschillende hardwareconfiguraties.
nullbyte @LizardBloke21 april 2023 18:33
Er is weinig bijzonders aan die EFI partities; het is een doodgewone FAT partitie met daarin een EFI foldertje en wat bootbestandjes erin. Je kunt met een beetje moeite handmatig zo'n partitie in elkaar sleutelen
Dan werkt secure boot niet meer
LizardBloke @nullbyte21 april 2023 20:56
Ik raad het ook niet aan ;) Maar het kán wel!
ger0448 @LizardBloke21 april 2023 14:25
in het verleden heb ik de bcdedit zo aangepast aangepast dat deze linux kon starten. (ubuntu 16.10).
het is verschrikkelijk want je moet handmatig de sector invoeren waar die begint te lezen.(deze heb ik van grub2 uitgelezen met bijbehorende token met pad. het pad heeft disk ID nodig voordat deze kan beginnen om het pad te lezen )

daarbij had ik efi/uefi van Linux verwijderd en gebruikte ik de efi/uefi van Windows (dat gedeelte is gelukkig redelijk universeel.)
Gemmeke @HaseMike21 april 2023 12:22
Kan je 2 OS op 1 PC laten draaien?
rbr320 @Gemmeke21 april 2023 14:25
Nee, je kunt niet 2 besturingssystemen direct op de hardware laten draaien omdat de kern van het besturingssysteem, de kernel, exclusieve toegang moet hebben tot de hardware. Als je 2 besturingssystemen tegelijk wilt gebruiken moet je aan de slag met virtualisatie.

Windows 10/11 heeft WSL waarmee je op een gebruiksvriendelijke manier de functionaliteiten van Linux onder Windows kunt gebruiken, het integreert zelfs gedeeltelijk met Windows zodat je vanuit Linux toegang hebt tot je bestanden.

Linux heeft met KVM een hypervisor ingebouwd waarmee je gemakkelijk een virtuele machine aan kunt maken om Windows in te installeren. KVM zit in de kernel en is in de meeste Linux distributies al actief of eenvoudig als kernel module te installeren. Om het te gebruiken heb je software nodig om je virtuele machines te behere, zoals Gnome Boxes of virt-manager.
shades @rbr32022 april 2023 16:48
dual boot ook een optie -
rbr320 @shades22 april 2023 21:41
Uiteraard. Ik interpreteerde de vraag van @Gemmeke misschien iets te letterlijk en dacht aan hoe 2 besturingssystemen tegelijk op 1 PC te laten draaien. Dat staat er echter inderdaad niet, dus als je geen bezwaar hebt tegen af en toe eens opnieuw opstarten als je het andere OS wilt gebruiken dan is dual-boot een prima oplossing.
Jerie @rbr32024 april 2023 15:10
Het juiste antwoord is dus: ja, middels virtualisatie.

Verder kun je ook nog met Wine of VirtualBox aan de gang.
beerse @HaseMike21 april 2023 11:49
Met de huidige hardware en vooral de beveiliging binnen uefi wordt dat ook een uitdaging.

Mijn tips: Bij de aanschaf van nieuwe hardware voor een wintel omgeving, de oude gebruiken voor een ubuntu installatie. Als probeer/speeltuin voldoet een systeem met 4 GB geheugen en 128 GB (ssd) opslag. Meer is altijd lekker/beter.
Hardware/video details: De voorkeur gaat uit naar een grafische kaart van amd of intel. De videokaarten van nvidia worden (door mij) voor beginners afgeraden vanwege de drivers: Dat is werk voor gevorderde gebruikers.
rbr320 @beerse21 april 2023 14:32
Ik ben het eens met je tip om een oude pc niet zomaar weg te gooien, deze kan inderdaad nog prima voldoen als testomgeving/speeltuin voor een Linux installatie.

Echter dat een losse SSD met Linux lastig is vanwege UEFI beveiliging ben ik het niet mee eens. Alle desktop georiënteerde Linux distributies die ik ken kunnen prima omgaan met UEFI secure boot. In het UEFI boot menu zal dan ook keurig een regel er bij komen te staan met bijvoorbeeld Ubuntu, waarmee de ondertekende versie van GRUB2 wordt gestart die vervolgens de Linux kernel start.
ASx2608 20 april 2023 23:26
Linux lijkt me heel erg interessant
PrimusIP @ASx260820 april 2023 23:40
Probeer het uit!

Installeer het als Virtual machine: is gratis, best laagdrempelig tegenwoordig, je hoeft niet meteen je huidige besturingssysteem er mee te vervangen en je kunt er weinig kwaad mee doen.
Klauwhamer @PrimusIP21 april 2023 09:56
Ja, dit natuurlijk. Virtualisatie werkt als een trein. Ik kan mij voorstellen dat het een ander verhaal wordt wanneer je wilt gamen op Linux/Ubuntu, maar als je dat voor ogen hebt moet je sowieso niet schromen om een dualboot in te richten en bij tijd en wijlen Grub te schoppen.
PrimusIP @Klauwhamer21 april 2023 10:07
Ik denk ook dat wanneer je echt over wilt gaan op Linux als het OS waar je op een bepaalde computer primair mee wilt werken, je het beter gewoon kunt installeren. Of dual boot als je niet zonder Windows op volle kracht kunt.
Maar om het gewoon uit te proberen of er een beetje mee te spelen is een VM wel heel handig en laagdrempelig. Je zou zelfs snapshots kunnen maken zodat je er mee kunt spelen en niet bang hoeft te zijn iets kapot te maken.
MornixRS @PrimusIP21 april 2023 13:38
Precies 1,5 jaar geleden gedaan en never looked back.
wimdebok @PrimusIP21 april 2023 11:39
Zeker. de meest handige manier om het uit te proberen. Op een vituele machine, daar kan een blind paard geen schade doen.

Ga je verder met de installatie harde schijf en bootloaders trek dan is een een kopietje trekken van de bestaande systeemschijf met behulp van Clonezilla een tip. Kan je altijd terug.

Prachtig systeem Linux al denk ik wel dat je niet bang moet zijn voor de command line, het is ook een beetje een willie wortel systeem.

Maar de software die er beschikbaar is is geweldig. En hoewel ik kritisch ben op de computer en hoe die gebrukt wordt, Linux is een feest om mee te werken. Gebruk zelf nu Rocky maar er zijn veel meer goede disttributies. Denk dat Ubuntu ook heel mooi is.
nullbyte @wimdebok21 april 2023 18:38
De Linux CLI is ook fantastisch, zoeken bestanden vergelijken. Dingen als base64 simpel decoderen met 1 commando. Daarvoor heb ik in Powershell zeker 6 regels nodig. Of Cyberchef oid, net zo makkelijk. Maar toch even als voorbeeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nullbyte op 22 juli 2024 20:57]

Jazco2nd @ASx260821 april 2023 09:29
Of omgekeerd. Koop een externe SSD, sluit die vis USB aan en installeer WinToUSB erop:
https://www.easyuefi.com/wintousb/

Op je pc of laptop zelf installeer je dan een Linux distributie :)

Je kan met Ubuntu starten. Heb ik zelf ook gedaan (Ubuntu Budgie). 2 jaar later over op Manjaro Gnome die wat makkelijker werkte (vooral simpele app store zoals op mobiele telefoons, en btrfs filesystem wordt netjes gebruikt). Dat draait nu al meer dan 2 jaar als een zonnetje.
kuurtjes @Jazco2nd21 april 2023 11:35
Was de Gnome Software app er toen nog niet? Deze werkt voor mij zeer goed.
Jazco2nd @kuurtjes21 april 2023 11:36
Ja maar dan ben je op Ubuntu beperkt tot Snap apps.
Daar heb ik helemaal geen last van :) ook geen gedoe met repositories.

Bij mij wordt alles net als op mobiel via 1 app up to date gehouden. Ook geen major updates meer. Soort van rolling release. Heerlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 20:57]

kuurtjes @Jazco2nd21 april 2023 11:41
De Gnome "Software" app levert gewoon flatpacks.

Ubuntu zelf komt met de "Ubuntu Software" app, welke Snap apps aanbied maar ook via apt de .deb applicaties ophaalt.

Ik gebruik beiden (spijtig genoeg). Maar moet zeggen dat ze ook alles mooi uptodate kunnen houden.
Jazco2nd @kuurtjes21 april 2023 11:47
Ik heb geen snaps en geen flatpacks. Voor mij is dit gewoon stuk simpeler. Hoef ook nooit meer iets externs te downloaden zoals deb. Specifiek daarvoor is Arch User Repository, die ook gewoon in dezelfde app zit.

Sowieso heb je met een Arch based distro als Manjaro of OpenSuse Tumbleweed ook veel betere documentatie met de Arch Wiki.
Hoewel er veel meer over Ubuntu is geschreven en gediscussieerd online, in mijn ervaring is de kwaliteit laag, is het vaak niet op best practices gebaseerd of simpelweg outdated of incorrect.
Dat was voor mij een verassing en verademing nadat ik was overgestapt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 20:57]

kuurtjes @Jazco2nd21 april 2023 12:15
Interessant. Bedankt.
michel1000 @Jazco2nd21 april 2023 14:06
OpenSuse is niet op Arch gebaseerd. De Arch wiki is erg fijn ja, ook goed bruikbaar voor mensen die een niet-Arch gebaseerde distrobutie gebruiken.
Jazco2nd @michel100024 april 2023 15:53
Helemaal gelijk natuurlijk!
Jerie @Jazco2nd24 april 2023 15:28
Ubuntu heeft net als Debian-based OSen release schedule. Het is geen rolling release distributie zoals Arch(-based) OSen, dan moet je al -testing of -unstable draaien op een Debian-based OS om te vergelijken.

Met een filesystem met CoW en snapshots (zoals Btrsfs of ZFS) heb je van de nadelen van een rolling release distro (of dus -testing of -unstable) praktisch weinig last van. Nix(OS) is daarnaast atomic en kun je zo rollbacken naar een snapshot. Zelf draai ik Ubuntu Server in Proxmox (Debian-based) onder ZFS, met snapshotting. Op m'n werklaptop momenteel Arch met ZFS. Ik gebruik net zo goed macOS op privélaptop, of Windows voor gaming (ook middels Proxmox). En het Debian-based Kali draai ik ook in een VM.

Ik draai al meer dan 25 jaar Linux op de één of andere manier. Iemand die beweert dat bijvoorbeeld Ubuntu of Arch slecht is en wat_zij_draaien wel goed weet meestal niet goed waar hij het over heeft. Alle OSen (distros) die ik hierboven noem zijn stuk voor stuk prima te gebruiken voor desktop en server. Het is vooral een kwestie van smaak, wat je gewend bent, en wat je belangrijk vind. Mijn persoonlijke favoriet is NixOS (hebben ook een prima wiki) maar ik ga niet Ubuntu afzeiken in een Ubuntu thread. Een Ubuntu thread mag over Ubuntu gaan.
Oerdond3r @ASx260821 april 2023 00:27
Je kan de installatie USB stick ook gewoon gebruiken om Ubuntu uit te proberen, zonder de installatiestappen door te lopen. Het zal dan verder van je Windows en je bestanden afblijven (tenzij je er zelf wat mee doet).

Je kan dan alles proberen en testen of het goed draait. Je kan zelfs programma's installeren, en als je reboot is het weer weg.
_Thanatos_ @Oerdond3r21 april 2023 09:25
Je kunt zo'n USB-stick toch ook zo maken dat alles wat je doet, daarop persisted wordt?

Lijkt me fijn voor als je wat meer tijd nodig hebt om te evalueren of Linux wat voor je is.
Oerdond3r @_Thanatos_21 april 2023 12:38
Dit heb ik zelf niet geprobeerd, maar ik vond wel een artikel dat gaat over een USB stick gebruiken om het op een tweede USB stick te installeren.

Zorg dan wel dat je bij het installeren de GRUB bootloader ook op die (tweede) USB stick zet, anders boot je pc straks helemaal niet meer zonder die usb stick. (Mocht dit toch gebeuren moet je de bootloader van Windows weer op je pc zien te krijgen, dit kan met behulp van een Windows installatie medium en flink wat stappen)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Oerdond3r op 22 juli 2024 20:57]

shades @ASx260821 april 2023 14:32
Ik heb sinds 20.04lts dit als standaard desktop (vooral handig voor mijn werk) - al best wel lang dus.. als deze lts eof ga ik wel naar de volgende. Verder zijn er genoeg games - steam draait als een tierelier. Zeker de games die native linux support hebben zullen zeer weinig tot geen issues opleveren. Maar eigenlijk speel ik alleen (world of) warcraft en dat werk ook gewoon. Op 20.04 moest ik in eerste instantie wel e.e.a regelen met vulcan drivers. Daarna lutris installeren en de installer goed lezen en volgen.
En anders kan je via virtual box een een installatie proberen. Gamen zal dan wel niet gaan maar de rest zeker wel.
Het is zelf zo dat de 10jaar oude laptop beneden dienst doet als internet toegang dinges (wel ssd en 4G ram - met 8Gram wordt het wel een stuk beter. Als we dan iets moeten dat perse windows nodig heeft dan kan er altijd nog naar een windows vm geconnect worden met een linux-rdp client. Die vm draait op mn servertje
jimshatt 21 april 2023 09:27
Kernel 6.2 dus. Leek me al raar...
rbr320 @jimshatt21 april 2023 10:10
Ja, kernel 5.19 was de kernel die met Ubuntu 22.10, de vorige versie, werd geleverd. Waarschijnlijk een copy-paste foutje van de auteur, waar ik Tweakers de laatste tijd wel vaker op betrap bij dit soort terugkerende artikelen.
vinx77 @rbr32021 april 2023 10:23
Misschien hebben ze geen templates in de backend?
Hackus 21 april 2023 11:24
Update van 20min, love Linux
Sjah @Hackus21 april 2023 18:59
i Luv Ubuntu. Maar zit nog op 2204 LTS. Hoor namelijk dat een upgrade vaak minder oke gaat bij Ubuntu... Dus wat ik doe zodra 2404 LTS er volgend jaar is....SSD wissen.
Hackus @Sjah22 april 2023 14:33
i Luv Ubuntu. Maar zit nog op 2204 LTS. Hoor namelijk dat een upgrade vaak minder oke gaat bij Ubuntu... Dus wat ik doe zodra 2404 LTS er volgend jaar is....SSD wissen.
kan ook, ik heb zover geen problemen en update gewoon elke versie
masterfragger 21 april 2023 20:27
Twee jaar geleden heb ik ingeruild voor ubuntu als standaard OS. In het begin met een dual boot, maar dat leverde na OS upgrades regelmatig problemen op. Ben toen maar volledig overgestapt op Ubuntu, en met grote tevredenheid.

Alles loopt 'uit de doos'. Installatie is een fluitje van een cent (nog makkelijker dan Windows). Alle hardware werd automatisch herkend en geinstalleerd, inclusief een wat exotische netwerkprinter.

Terminal (command prompt) heb ik niet nodig voor dagelijkse dingen.

Office applicaties voor mijn werk (excel, powerpoint, outlook, teams, onedrive) draai ik in de (Edge) browser, gaat tadelloos. MS Teams voor Linux app werkt niet helemaal lekker, in de browser wel prima. Daar ontbreekt alleen de optie van custom achtergronden.

Steam / Counterstrike draait probleemloos. Ook in combinatie met mijn NVidia grafische kaart.

Ik ben zeeeer tevreden en gelukkig op Ubuntu.
Jerie @masterfragger24 april 2023 15:34
Teams draait niet helemaal goed in Wayland (maar om dan X aan te raden no way José).

Ik raad aan om applicaties zoveel mogelijk in de browser te draaien ipv Electron (zoals Teams of Discord). Zo hou je makkelijker de controle over permissies.
ari3 23 april 2023 11:47
Wellicht goed een waarschuwing te plaatsen als je een laptop wilt upgraden naar 23.04. Phoronix heeft wat benchmarks gepubliceerd waaruit blijkt dat het voor laptops zeker niet altijd een verbetering is t.o.v. 22.10, zie https://www.phoronix.com/review/ubuntu-2304-laptops
Jerie @ari324 april 2023 15:42
...nooit direct updaten vlak na release is een mooie vuistregel :) 22.10 wordt nog een paar maanden ondersteund.

Dat probleem lijkt niet specifiek voor laptops maar eerder gaming of 3D rendering. Als jij bijvoorbeeld je laptop gebruikt voor Python development kom je met Python 3.11 mooie performancewinst tegen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

