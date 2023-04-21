Software-update: Drupal 7.96 /9.4.14 / 9.5.8 / 10.0.8

Drupal logo (79 pix)Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 7.9, 9.4, 9.5 en 10.0. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor een beveiligingsprobleem en bijwerken wordt dan ook aangeraden.

Drupal core - Moderately critical - Access bypass - SA-CORE-2023-005

Project: Drupal core
Date: 2023-April-19
Security risk: Moderately critical 13∕25 AC:Basic/A:None/CI:Some/II:None/E:Theoretical/TD:All
Vulnerability: Access bypass

Description:

The file download facility doesn't sufficiently sanitize file paths in certain situations. This may result in users gaining access to private files that they should not have access to. Some sites may require configuration changes following this security release. Review the release notes for your Drupal version if you have issues accessing private files after updating.

This advisory is covered by Drupal Steward. Because this vulnerability is not mass exploitable, your Steward partner may respond by monitoring-only, rather than enforcing a new WAF rule. We would normally not apply for a release of this severity. However, in this case we have chosen to apply Drupal Steward security coverage to test our processes.

Drupal 7
  • All Drupal 7 sites on Windows web servers are vulnerable.
  • Drupal 7 sites on Linux web servers are vulnerable with certain file directory structures, or if a vulnerable contributed or custom file access module is installed.
Drupal 9 and 10

Drupal 9 and 10 sites are only vulnerable if certain contributed or custom file access modules are installed.

Solution: Install the latest version:

All versions of Drupal 9 prior to 9.4.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage. Note that Drupal 8 has reached its end of life.

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.96 /9.4.14 / 9.5.8 / 10.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://www.drupal.org/project/drupal/releases/10.0.8
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 21-04-2023 06:59
0 • submitter: Zidane007nl

21-04-2023 • 06:59

0

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: Drupal

