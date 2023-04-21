Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 7.9, 9.4, 9.5 en 10.0. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor een beveiligingsprobleem en bijwerken wordt dan ook aangeraden.

Project: Drupal core

Date: 2023-April-19

Security risk: Moderately critical 13∕25 AC:Basic/A:None/CI:Some/II:None/E:Theoretical/TD:All

Vulnerability: Access bypass

The file download facility doesn't sufficiently sanitize file paths in certain situations. This may result in users gaining access to private files that they should not have access to. Some sites may require configuration changes following this security release. Review the release notes for your Drupal version if you have issues accessing private files after updating.

This advisory is covered by Drupal Steward. Because this vulnerability is not mass exploitable, your Steward partner may respond by monitoring-only, rather than enforcing a new WAF rule. We would normally not apply for a release of this severity. However, in this case we have chosen to apply Drupal Steward security coverage to test our processes.

All Drupal 7 sites on Windows web servers are vulnerable.

Drupal 7 sites on Linux web servers are vulnerable with certain file directory structures, or if a vulnerable contributed or custom file access module is installed.

Drupal 9 and 10 sites are only vulnerable if certain contributed or custom file access modules are installed.

Solution: Install the latest version:

If you are using Drupal 10.0, update to Drupal 10.0.8.

If you are using Drupal 9.5, update to Drupal 9.5.8.

If you are using Drupal 9.4, update to Drupal 9.4.14.

If you are using Drupal 7, update to Drupal 7.96.

All versions of Drupal 9 prior to 9.4.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage. Note that Drupal 8 has reached its end of life.