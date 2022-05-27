Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 9.2 en 9.3. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een nieuwe versie van de Guzzle library, die een beveiligingsprobleem moet verhelpen.

Project: Drupal core

Date: 2022-May-25

Security risk: Moderately critical 13∕25 AC:Complex/A:None/CI:Some/II:Some/E:Theoretical/TD:Uncommon

Vulnerability: Third-party libraries

CVE IDs: CVE-2022-29248

Drupal uses the third-party Guzzle library for handling HTTP requests and responses to external services. Guzzle has released a security update which does not affect Drupal core, but may affect some contributed projects or custom code on Drupal sites.

We are issuing this security advisory outside our regular Drupal security release window schedule since Guzzle has already published information about the vulnerability, and vulnerabilities might exist in contributed modules or custom modules that use Guzzle for outgoing requests. Guzzle has rated this vulnerability as high-risk.

This advisory is not covered by Drupal Steward.

Solution: Install the latest version:

If you are using Drupal 9.3, update to Drupal 9.3.14.

If you are using Drupal 9.2, update to Drupal 9.2.20.

All versions of Drupal 9 prior to 9.2.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage. Note that Drupal 8 has reached its end of life.

Drupal 7 is not affected.