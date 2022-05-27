Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Drupal 9.2.20 / 9.3.14

Drupal logo (79 pix)Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 9.2 en 9.3. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een nieuwe versie van de Guzzle library, die een beveiligingsprobleem moet verhelpen.

Drupal core - Moderately critical - Third-party libraries - SA-CORE-2022-010

Project: Drupal core
Date: 2022-May-25
Security risk: Moderately critical 13∕25 AC:Complex/A:None/CI:Some/II:Some/E:Theoretical/TD:Uncommon
Vulnerability: Third-party libraries
CVE IDs: CVE-2022-29248

Description:

Drupal uses the third-party Guzzle library for handling HTTP requests and responses to external services. Guzzle has released a security update which does not affect Drupal core, but may affect some contributed projects or custom code on Drupal sites.

We are issuing this security advisory outside our regular Drupal security release window schedule since Guzzle has already published information about the vulnerability, and vulnerabilities might exist in contributed modules or custom modules that use Guzzle for outgoing requests. Guzzle has rated this vulnerability as high-risk.

This advisory is not covered by Drupal Steward.

Solution: Install the latest version:

All versions of Drupal 9 prior to 9.2.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage. Note that Drupal 8 has reached its end of life.

Drupal 7 is not affected.

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Versienummer 9.2.20 / 9.3.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-9.3.14.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-05-2022 08:49
0 • submitter: Zidane007nl

27-05-2022 • 08:49

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: Drupal

Update-historie

08:49 Drupal 9.2.20 / 9.3.14 0
23-03 Drupal 9.2.16 / 9.3.9 5
05-03 Drupal 9.3.7 0
18-02 Drupal 9.3.6 2
21-01 Drupal 7.87 / 9.2.11 / 9.3.3 0
05-01 Drupal 9.3.2 0
10-12 Drupal 9.3.0 0
03-12 Drupal 7.83 8
25-11 Drupal 9.2.10 0
19-11 Drupal 8.9.20 / 9.1.14 / 9.2.9 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

Drupal

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True