Software-update: Drupal 9.4.5

Drupal logo (79 pix)Versie 9.4.5 van Drupal is uitgekomen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. In versie 9.4 wordt onder meer het Olivero-thema nu als standaard gebruikt voor een nieuwe installatie en het Claro-thema is de nieuwe standaard voor de backend. In versie 9.4.5 is een beveiligingsprobleem in CKEditor verholpen:

Release notes

This is a patch (bugfix) release of Drupal 9 and is ready for use on production sites. The CKEditor 5 experimental module is being developed for Drupal 10 WYSIWYG editing and depends on the third-party CKEditor 5 JavaScript library. CKEditor has issued a security advisory for CKEditor 5:

Drupal core is only known to be vulnerable when the full HTML format is used with CKEditor within QuickEdit, and the exploit only affects the user who inserts a JavaScript payload. Since full HTML already allows writing JavaScript that can contain cross-site scripting (XSS) payloads, we are treating this update as a public security hardening.

CKEditor 4 is not affected, so sites where only the stable CKEditor module is enabled (with the CKEditor 5 experimental module uninstalled) will not be impacted and do not urgently need to update to this release. Drupal 9.4.x will receive security coverage until June 2023.

Versienummer 9.4.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-9.4.5.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

22:48 Drupal 9.4.5 0
16-06 Drupal 9.4.0 0
27-05 Drupal 9.2.20 / 9.3.14 31
23-03 Drupal 9.2.16 / 9.3.9 5
05-03 Drupal 9.3.7 0
18-02 Drupal 9.3.6 2
21-01 Drupal 7.87 / 9.2.11 / 9.3.3 0
05-01 Drupal 9.3.2 0
10-12 Drupal 9.3.0 0
03-12 Drupal 7.83 8
Drupal

